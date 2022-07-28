Triumph Tiger 660 Sport Barkbusters available now

Barkbusters have further expanded their range of ever-growing model-specific hand guard kits, to now include Triumphs new Tiger 660 Sport model, offering significantly more protection than the standard protectors.

The Triumph Tiger 660 Sport Barkbusters kit includes all mounting hardware to fit 2022 models for $139.95 RRP, and can be ordered with the code: BHG-095-00-NP.

The full wrap-around aluminium hardware is compatible with the following guards: JET (Code: JET-003); VPS (Code: VPS-003); STORM (Code: STM-003); CARBON (Code: BCF-003).

For information on where to get your Barkbusters products simply search “where to buy” at www.barkbusters.net or shoot them through an email at info@barkbusters.net