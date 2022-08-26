2023 Ducati MotoGP berths consolidated

Ducati have officially confirmed overnight that Enea Bastianini is to become Francesco Bagnaia’s next team-mate in the Ducati Lenovo Team, replacing Jack Miller who is off to KTM.

Ducati management had been debating whether to promote Bastianini or Jorge Martin into the full Factory seat but it is the 24-year-old rider from Rimini, who has already won three GPs this year in Qatar, Texas and France, who has scored a two-year contract with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer and will wear the colours of the official team after two seasons in the premier class with the Desmosedici GP of the Esponsorama Racing (2021) and Gresini Racing (2022) teams.

Jorge Martin will continue alongside Johann Zarco with the Pramac Ducati squad carrying their current line-up for the third consecutive season, the French two-time Moto2 world champion and the Spanish Moto3 world champion will be once again the riders of Paolo Campinoti’s Prima Pramac MotoGP team.

Enea Bastianini

“I am thrilled to be able to wear the colours of the official Ducati team starting next year. It was my dream, and now it has come true. In these two years in MotoGP, I have learned and grown a lot, and I believe that I can only improve with the engineers and men of the Ducati Lenovo Team! I want to thank Claudio, Gigi, Paolo and Davide for trusting me and giving me this incredible opportunity. Still, I also want to thank Nadia and the whole Gresini team for the great support I have received from them during this wonderful season together. I will try to close out this 2022 in the best possible way before tackling my new adventure as a factory Ducati rider with total commitment and the right team spirit.”

Luigi Dall’Igna – General Manager of Ducati Corse

“We are delighted to have Bastianini in the factory team. Enea is a very talented rider who has matured a lot in these two years with Ducati. He has been able to grow quickly, scoring two podiums in his debut year in MotoGP and then taking three stunning victories this year with Gresini Racing in Qatar, the USA and France. We are convinced that next year, as an official Ducati Lenovo Team rider, he will be able to take another step forward and be among the protagonists in every race. It was not an easy choice. Enea and Jorge Martin are two very fast and young riders, which is precisely why we still wanted to ensure the same material and technical support for both. We are sure they will be able to show all their great talent on track“.

Paolo Campinoti – Prima Pramac Racing

“As Team Principal of Prima Pramac Racing I could not be happier to find Johann and Jorge in our garage again for next season. They are first and foremost two special guys, but also two formidable drivers with a rare talent. With them we have already achieved great goals and I am aware that for this second part of the season and the next we will be able to grow a lot, together, as only a team like ours can do.”