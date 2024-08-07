Quite a while back, I took a look at several of the Bathurst Easter meetings that I photographed. Here are some images from the 1987 event. Please don’t rip these off and put them on social media just to give Mark Zuckerberg free content. Instead, please link to the article here if you wouldn’t mind. Thanks.
Phil Aynsley sadly passed away in 2023 after a life spent travelling the world photographing many of the rarest and most beautiful motorcycles ever made. We are proud to continue showcasing his catalogue of work on MCNews.com.au.
MCNEWS.COM.AU is a specialist on-line resource that provides motorcycle news for motorcyclists. MCNews covers all areas of interest for the motorcycling public including news, reviews and comprehensive racing coverage.