MXStore Battle in the Bush

The Battle in the Bush was a motocross event staged last weekend, July 10, at Green Park in Conondale and backed by MXStore.

While there were two x five lap races staged for Over 250, 125/Expert and 250 classes, along with Clubman 125 four-lappers, the headline act was a three-hour teams relay event.

Those in the know suggest that this is the very first time a three-hour motocross teams race has been conducted in Queensland since the 1970s.

And a better back drop for it I can’t imagine, Conondale is a magnificent venue with a beautiful bush back drop.

A nice place to camp too….

While most of the tier one best and brightest stars of the Australian Pro MX Nationals were not competing in the event, the field was not exactly a bunch of swappers!

Names like Fraser Higlett, Rhys Budd, Ford Dale and Kye Orchard still underlined the fact that there was plenty of talent in the field, there was also this fella that rides a MotoGP bike for Ducati as a day job…

For the MXStore backed Bikes in the Bush Jack Miller was on Red Bull liveried KTM machinery, the likes of which, albeit with three more cylinders and an extra 240 horsepower, he will be riding in MotoGP next season.

Adding further frivolity and colour to the event that was pitched at being all about fun rather than sheep stations, gate picks were decided from a relay running race, that’s right on foot!

There was also the SBS Brake Test challenge.

And also a bit of a rut railing contest, where some did better than others…

It was the ‘Moorina Pirates’ team of Jake Huhse, Nathan Finn and Adam Martin that proved themselves most fleet of foot in the running relay to get first gate pick ahead of the ‘Has Beens’ quartet of Blake Cobbin, Damon Collis, Elijah Wiese and Sam Pelz.

The inaugural Batte in the Bush MXStore three-hour Moto Relay victory though went to the triumvirate of Michael Munro, Ford Dale and Rhys Budd running under the moniker of ‘MFK’.

The second placed ‘Team Roys’ were just over a minute behind and consisted of Thomas Wood, Tom Kruger, Joel Phillips and Jayce Cosford.

‘TLR’ rounded out the podium with Cody Schat, Ricky Latimer and Kye Orchard.

Jack Miller had teamed up with Matty Macalpine, Ryan Thomas and Jake Gook for the three-hour and the quartet finished seventh.

As for the solo contests Jack Miller was third in the opening 125 cc bout behind race winner Joel Rizzo and second placed Luke Davis.

Jack Miller got the better of Davis in the second bout to claim second while Rizzo did the double for overall 125 cc honours.

In the Open category for over 250 cc machines Miller shared the race wins with Kye Orchard with that pair finishing in front of Fraser Higlett in both contests.

Jack Miller took the overall Open win thanks to that second moto victory despite finishing equal on points with Orchard.

In the 250 category Harley Maher and Sam Pelz took a win apiece with Pelz taking the outright thanks to the second moto win.

Something else most definitely worthy of note, was that Daniel McCoy contested the three-hour relay and with his SFC Racing Team finished 16th.

For those that don’t know, McCoy was paralysed from the waist down while racing in the UK six years ago.

A couple of years later he got back on a specially modified motocross bike for the first time and at Conondale on the weekend was back racing.

It is clear Daniel can still jump better than I ever could, or ever will! Also on his SFC Racing Team was Andrew Ridley and Pro Surfer Julian Wilson.

By all reports the objective for the inaugural Battle in the Bush to be a fun event was fulfilled and everyone is keen to make it into an annual adventure.

Battle in the Bush – MXStore 3 Hour Moto Relay

Pos Team Laps Time Riders 1 MFK 61 3h00:12.752 Michael Munro #46 Rhys Budd #3 Ford Dale #5 2 Team Roys 61 3h01:22.228 Thomas Wood #12 Tom Kruger #783 Joel Phillips #43 Jayce Cosford #754 3 TLR 61 3h04:10.714 Cody Schat #415 Ricky Latimer #35 Kye Orchard #40 4 Has Beens 59 3h00:39.268 Blake Cobbin #48x Damon Collis #13 Elijah Wiese #82 Sam Pelz #116 5 The Tradies 59 3h02:32.245 Joel Rizzo #29 Nic Towns #106 Corey Abood #38 6 Beta Boys 57 3h01:25.695 Ashley Martin #25 Fraser Higlett #21 Ruben Chadwick #64 7 Ryan & Co 56 3h03:06.233 Jake Gook #04 Ryan Thomas #125 Matt Macalpine #57 Jack Miller #43 8 Roofers 55 3h00:03.448 James Jafer #432 Riley Wilson #44 Cohn Evans #51 9 Brisbane Dirtbike Services 55 3h01:02.616 Michael Marty #111 Peter Rabjones #21 Quinten Milton #35 10 Mud Monkeys 55 3h01:47.867 Brock Smith #292 Deegan Graham #21 Angus Baker #402 11 Buckshot 54 3h00:00.976 George Knight #40 Levi Lowndes #A88 Riley Lee #038 Dan Gordon #85 12 No Footer Bandits 54 3h01:50.695 Andrew Van Zelm #X Bryan Farrow #X 13 Molly Monsters 54 3h02:36.003 Liam Bunn #818 James Alldis #561 Harley Maher #28 Jarrod Groucott #10 14 Morris Boys 53 3h00:32.128 Ethan Morris #205 Reece Morris #214 15 The 3 D’s (Dumb, Dumber, Dumbest) 53 3h01:52.121 Sam Garry #389 Zachary Garforth #185 Nick Bellis #183 16 SFC Racing 53 3h02:13.736 Daniel McCoy #65 Andrew Ridley #371 Julian Wilson #17 17 Been A Minute 53 3h02:23.783 John Day #16 James Sutton #59 Matt Murry #54 Carmine Stocker #20 18 The Wreaking 52 3h00:26.026 Stuart Martens #10 Andrew Wood #212 19 Porch Monkeys 52 3:02:01.281 Ryan William #100 James Mahoney #202 Chris Funnell #33 Clayton Roche #144 20 Moorina Pirates 52 3h02:40.975 Jake Huhse #049 Nathan Finn #153 Adam Martin #304 21 MXStore 52 3h03:00.089 Luke Beechey #57 Kaein Patterson #338 Joel Carmichael #J10 Mark Grove #69 22 Dumb and Dumber 51 3h00:49.914 Dylan Gunter #306 Cameron Torrens #703 Dean Gray #13 Ben Guest #142 23 Fix That Plumbing 51 3h01:31.142 Mackenzie Smith #744 Brock Clarke #131 24 Team PFR 51 3h02:06.029 Brian Burr #M76 Sean Burr #298 Luke Kamradt #K31 Mick Sewell #M03 25 JMB Racing 51 3h02:08.614 Joshua Ribes #68 Jacob Dank #110 Brenden Harrison #12 26 The Dishes 50 3h03:24.788 Brock King #221 Ben Andrews #45 Tim Leach #364 27 Ryno 49 3:01:33.603 Ryan Steele #R93 Ryan Wilson #294 Jack Movick #J92 28 Caloundra Motorcycle Centre 49 3h02:48.008 Zac Simpson #329 Matthew Mccallum #M Heath Andrew #H Corey Pollock #C 29 Monza Moto 49 3h04:16.928 Tamara Gray #155 Zac Sperling #714 Grant Sammut #714 Daniel Bell 30 Get It Done 48 3h01:29.923 Grant Muir #560 Wade Gray #25 Robert Gray #33 31 Bearded Blokes 47 3h00:21.939 Joe Keys #198 Shane Kirk #516 32 Girls Can Ride 47 3:02:45.371 Emma McFerran #41 Taylor Peet #151 Shelby Turner #520 33 More Laps 46 3:01:23.729 Adam Beauchamp #122 Brandon Burt #517 Travis Denton #597 34 Bush Bashers 46 3h02:28.648 Jonathan Smart #509 Jason Mott #71 Derek Young #509 35 Upside Downers 45 3h03:13.395 Nathan Aleckson #N80 Ben Spratt #442 David O’Mullane #310 David Hart #D12 36 MZ Racing 42 3h01:45.825 Dean Musumeci #11 Andrew Musumeci #23 37 Slow Units 27 3h03:22.291 Drew Barry #78 David Schofield #11 Not classified DNF No Gear No Idea 48 2h59:04.461 Cody Durdin #C19 Sam Apel #117 Sam Newton #252 DNF Kyogle Turkeys 28 2h57:11.896 Alan Galvin #119 Stephen Burge #259 DNF The Arfers 23 2h06:10.767 Stuart McLeod #589 Allen Morgan #711 Mike Hadland #76 DNF Team Ramrod 17 1h16:59.563 Kane Leeson #48 Scott Richards #500 Zac Martin #29

Over 250 Points

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 1 Jack Miller 47 22 25 2 Kye Orchard 47 25 22 3 Fraser Higlett 40 20 20 4 Thomas Teed 36 18 18 5 Ruben Chadwick 30 15 15 6 Brenton Inglis 30 16 14 7 Liam Bunn 26 14 12 8 Andrew Ridley 24 11 13 9 Benjamin Teed 22 13 9 10 Riley Lee 20 9 11 11 Samuel Lyttle 18 8 10 12 James Alldis 18 10 8 13 Matthew Macalpine 16 – 16 14 Nicholas Bellis 12 12 – 15 Billy Grimes 12 6 6 16 Zachary Garforth 12 7 5 17 Kayl Ferguson 11 4 7 18 Ronan Wastell 5 5 – 19 Scott Mackenzie 5 1 4 20 Dylan Gunter 4 2 2 21 Dean Musumeci 3 3 – 22 Mitchell Kruger 3 – 3 23 Scott Beveridge 1 – 1

MXStore 125cc Cup Pro/Expert Points

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 1 Joel Rizzo 50 25 25 2 Jack Miller 42 20 22 3 Luke Davis 42 22 20 4 Blake Cobbin 36 18 18 5 Michael Sleeter 31 15 16 6 Elijah Wiese 31 16 15 7 Darcy Cavanagh 27 13 14 8 Noah Moskwa 26 14 12 9 James Jafer 25 12 13 10 Tom Kruger 21 10 11 11 Nicholas Towns 20 11 9 12 Ashley Martin 16 8 8 13 Tasman Hutch 16 9 7 14 Kaein Patterson 15 5 10 15 Sam Garry 13 7 6 16 Lachy Hutch 11 6 5 17 Samuel Lyttle 8 4 4 18 Kyle Dalpastro 3 3 –

250 cc Points

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 1 Sammuel Pelz 47 22 25 2 Harley Maher 47 25 22 3 Brenton Inglis 36 20 16 4 Ryan Maher 29 15 14 5 Nicholas Bellis 28 16 12 6 Jackson Matkovic 25 12 13 7 Ben McNevin 23 14 9 8 Ethan Shum 21 11 10 9 Cohn Evans 20 – 20 10 Daniel Gordon 20 9 11 11 Jarrod Groucott 18 – 18 12 Tom Roedder 18 18 – 13 Jacob Dank 15 – 15 14 Shane Kirk 14 6 8 15 Stuart Martens 14 10 4 16 Liam Bunn 13 13 – 17 Kayl Ferguson 13 7 6 18 Zachary Garforth 12 5 7 19 Andrew Wood 11 8 3 20 Ronan Wastell 8 3 5 21 Tim Williams 5 4 1 22 Scott Mackenzie 4 2 2 23 Jason Mott 1 1 –

MXStore 125cc Cup Clubman Points