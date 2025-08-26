Bautista with Barni Ducati for 2026

Hot on the heels of Iker Lecuona being confirmed alongside Nicolo Bulega in the official Aruba Ducati squad, and Jonathan Rea announcing his retirement, the Barni Spark Racing Team has confirmed the signing of Alvaro Bautista to the Bergamo-based team for the 2026 WorldSBK season, alongside Yari Montella.

Álvaro Bautista

“I want to thank Barni for the trust and interest he has shown in me. Right after the announcement that I would be free for the 2026 season, he contacted me without hesitation and that means a lot to me. I’m happy to remain in the Ducati family, where I have already achieved success and I believe that together with Barni we can reach great results. The team is constantly growing season after season and this agreement represents another step forward. It will take commitment since I’ll be working with new people, but I’m confident because I see in Barni great motivation and a strong competitive spirit. I want to prove that I can still win. The last two years have not been easy due to the new regulations, but now with the new Panigale V4 and Ducati’s support, we’ll have everything we need to be competitive. The goal is to reach our maximum potential and from there aim even higher.”

The team offered a heartfelt thanks to Danilo Petrucci, with whom they shared three fruitful seasons. Petrucci’s presence played a key role in the development of the Barni Spark Racing team, culminating in 2024 with the return to the title of Best Independent Team. Danilo has achieved 20 podiums so far with Barni, including an unforgettable triple victory in Cremona in 2024.

Marco Barnabò – Barni Spark Team Principal

“We are proud to welcome Álvaro to our team for the upcoming season. For a private team, having a three-time World Champion is a source of great satisfaction and proves the solid credibility and stature of our team. Important challenges await us, but that’s exactly what drives us to constantly improve. Álvaro is still proving his worth today and we are certain he can give us a fundamental contribution to continue growing. We must remember that, thanks to the support of those who believe in and invest in us, such as our partner Spark Serbia, our sponsors DTO, Bardahl, Spider, Gommauto Ambrosiana, PSP and Iride, along with all our technical sponsors, we are able to showcase our value. A special thanks also goes to Ducati, who provides us with the opportunity to have a competitive package.”

2026 Motul FIM Superbike World Championship calendar