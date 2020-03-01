2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship

Round One – Phillip Island

Supersport Race Three

Oli Bayliss had broken through for maiden Supersport victory over Tom Toparis on Saturday morning before that finishing order was then reversed in Saturday afternoon’s second 10-lap bout.

As they lined up on the grid late on Sunday afternoon the track temperature had sky rocketed towards 50-degrees celsius and Phillip Island was a disctinctly sultry place to be when ever the sea-breeze dropped off.

Toparis and Bayliss were again in close quarters right from the off when the lights went out but this time around Tom Edwards had joined the party along with Jack Passfield and Jack Hyde.

Tom Edwards took the lead early on lap two from Toparis and along with Oli Bayliss that trio started to break away from Passfield and Hyde, that pair coming under attack from Nic Liminton.

Bayliss moved past Toparis to take second place and then started attacking Edwards as the race moved towards the half-way mark. The trio then started swapping positions with reckless abandon as the race wore on.

As they got the last lap board it was Toparis from Bayliss and Edwards but the latter of that trio could not sustain the pace and it was going to come down to a Toparis v Bayliss battle to the line once again….

Oli Bayliss does it with a 1m36.184 fastest lap of the race on the last lap of the race to steal victory by 17-hundredths of a second.

ASBK next heads to Wakefield Park late this month, the Goulburn circuit playing host to the series over the March 27-29 weekend. Both Tom Toparis and Tom Edwards will be absent from Wakefield Park as they will then be contesting European Championships.

ASBK Supersport Race Three Results

Bayliss Toparis +0.017 Edwards +1.126 Passfield +5.013 Liminton +5.477 Hyde +5.606 Stauffer +7.157 Pearson +9.495 Collins +17.579 Hayes +17.745

ASBK Supersport Championship Points