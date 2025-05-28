RJAYS 2025 Winter Collection

RJAYS have you covered this winter with their 2025 range, dedicated to keeping you warm and safe, regardless of what you ride, or your preferred style.

Whether you’re keeping it casual and looking for a new riding shirt like the more traditional Regiment II, or Ride shirts, or need a new set of boots, like the waterproof Highway III touring and commuting boot, or the sportier Sprint boot, RJAYS will get you geared up.

Here’s a closer look at each of these options.

Or check out the full RJAYS 2025 Winter Catalogue here (link).

RJAYS Highway III Boot

With a genuine cow leather upper, mesh and waterproof lining and reinforcement on the heel and toe areas, the Highway III is designed for your waterproof touring and commuting needs, ideal for everyday use in the colder months.

There’s also front and rear flex zones and an anatomical footbed for comfort, with an anti-slip rubber sole ensuring good grip.

Reflective material aids visibility, with a zip and Velcro closing system. The RJAYS Highway III boot is also CE approved, comes in 42-48 in Black for $199.95 RRP.

RJAYS Sprint Boot

The RJAYS Sprint boot offers a sport/race option, with microfibre upper and molded TPU protection at the heels, shin, ankle and calf, with reinforcement over the toe.

There’s also a toe slider, front and rear flex zones and anatomical footbed, with a mesh lining. The sole is anti-slip rubber and closure is via zip and Velcro, with the Sprint CE approved.

The RJAYS Sprint boot is available for $249.95 RRP in sizes 41-47 in Black.

RJAYS Regiment II Riding Shirt

The RJAYS Regiment II Shirt is a cotton-polyester blend with aramid reinforcement at the shoulders, elbow and back, as well as removable Keeptech CE Level 2 shoulder and elbow armour. A pocket is back protector ready too, but you’ll need to purchase the back protector separately.

A hidden YKK zipper secures the shirt, in addition to two zippered side pockets and two chest snap pockets. An internal pocket is also suited for valuables.

Shoulder expansion gussets ensure movement and comfort, with a belt loop for attaching pants, and the snap down collar prevents flapping. Reflective trim boosts visibility.

The RJAYS Regiment II shirt comes in Red/Black, Blue/Black and Grey/Black in Small to 3XL, with the Grey/Black also available in 4XL, pricing set at $199.95 RRP.

Regiment II shirt sizes up to large take a Fanom back protector in medium, with XL and up taking a large.

RJAYS Ride Shirt

The RJAYS Ride shirt offers a more modern with with longer torso and tapered waist, for the more tailored look, and is a lightweight cotton frame with four-way stretch.

Protection comes in the form of aramid fibre thread panels in the shoulder, arms and back, while removable KeepTech CE level two shoulder and elbow protectors are standard. Back protector pocket is included, but the protector sold separately. There’s also reflective anthracite trim across the shoulders and back for visibility.

Shoulder gussets ensure plenty of freedom of movement, with zippered hand warmer pockets, an internal pocket and belt loop for pant attachment. The main zipper is YKK and the snap down collar is designed to prevent flapping in the wind.

The RJAYS Ride Shirt is $229.95 RRP and available in sizes Small to 4XL in Black. Ride shirt sizes up to large take a Fanom back protector in medium, with XL and up taking a large.

Check out the RJAYS 2025 Winter Catalogue here (link).