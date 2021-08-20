Ben Baker has two titles in his sights

16-year-old Ben Baker is aiming to maintain his lead across both the Supersport 300 and Yamaha Finance R3 Cup classes, with both championship titles in his sight when the ASBK battles recommence.

Baker finds himself in the enviable position of leading both the Dunlop Supersport 300 and Yamaha Finance R3 Cup with a 35-point lead in both Championships over his nearest rival.

Both Baker and Carter Thompson have each dominated a round of the Supersport 300 and R3 Cup Championships earlier this year.

Thompson dominated the Winton Motor Raceway round in the Supersport 300 class with three victories and set a new lap record while Baker was close behind scoring three second places. In the Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Thompson took home two victories and a second, while baker scored one victory and two second placings.

At the Wakefield Park Raceway round, in front of a bumper crowd, it was a Baker one man show as he dominated both classes and also set new lap records as Thompson missed the round due to international duties with the Asia Talent Cup.

Baker is well aware of the very strong talent and competition in both Championships and is under no illusion of the battles that lay ahead for the rest of the season in the Championship title chase.

Ben Baker

“I think it will be a good battle when Carter is back here, so I’ve just got to be consistent, finish every race, and see what happens. The competition is always tight, there are a lot of good teams and riders. You’ve got Archie McDonald who is always strong and he came back after a broken leg at the start of the year and he was pretty strong at Wakefield. Zach Johnson is another on the 400 who has been fast all year and has also come back to the 300 class so he’s only going to get better through the year so its going to be pretty tight.”

What makes Baker’s form impressive this year, is only days prior to the first round his Mum and Dad scrambled to put a bike together for him to compete on, but it is the confidence in the people around him that he claims has made a difference this year.

“This year we have me, Dad, Mum and Greg Epis helping us, and it is awesome being with the Maxima BMW team and in their garage, the environment is a lot better. I’m training a lot more and I’m more focused this year and want to win. The goal is to always win the Championship and to win the double this year for my parents who have worked so hard to pay for everything and we’ve had a bit of bad luck the last couple of years and to get that would be just awesome for everyone who supports me. Hopefully, we can get the double championship win this year and be the first one to do it.”

There is a large support team around Baker helping him race in 2021 including Yamaha, YRD, Alpinestars, Shoei, SCK Excavations, Sydney Dyno, Utech Design, West Sliders, Two Wheel Obsession and Maxima.

What does the future hold for this talented young man? “Next year we will definitely be on a 600.” he shares.

2021 ASBK Championship Calendar