SBS On Demand to offer extended Saturday live coverage of ASBK final

The epic final battle of the 2024 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul (ASBK) will be even more visible from The Bend on November 9, with SBS On Demand to livestream all the Saturday action, on top of the usual Sunday coverage.

This marks a second consecutive year with Saturday coverage of the ASBK grand finale and a huge win for motorsport fans across Australia who will be able to see more of the drama and intensity as it unfolds.

The coverage will run from 10:20am-5:40pm (ACDT), with all the ASBK Championship classes to feature, headlined by qualifying and race one for the premier Pirelli Superbike class.

In Superbike, McMartin Racing’s Josh Waters heads into the final round 27pts ahead of Yamaha Racing Team’s Mike Jones, with DesmoSport Ducati’s Broc Pearson a further 10pts adrift.

With a maximum of 75pts on offer across the weekend and the aforementioned riders very much in with a shot at the title, race one on Saturday will be crucial to how things pan out come Sunday afternoon – with SBS On Demand following the action the whole way.

In addition to Pirelli Superbike, qualifying sessions and six action-packed races will also feature on the SBS On Demand coverage for Michelin Supersport, Race and Road Supersport 300, ShopYamaha R3 Cup, bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup and Nolan Superbike Masters – with all titles still up for grabs.

The livestream coverage will also include the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Asia-Pacific Championship, where Aussie young gun Ryan Larkin will feature against a flurry of fast internationals. The 17-year-old currently sits second in the points standings ahead of The Bend finale.

Saturday’s SBS On Demand telecast is just the start of a massive weekend of Australian Superbike racing on the national broadcaster, with the ASBK Grand Finale and championship-deciding races to be telecast live and free on SBS Sport from 12:30-3:30pm (ACDT) on Sunday, November 10.

Unable to tune in live? No problem, as SBS On Demand has you covered with the entire Saturday ASBK program to be made available online, in addition to the Sunday broadcast, whenever and wherever you want.

To access and/or sign up for free to SBS On Demand on your television, smartphone, computer or tablet, visit:

www.sbs.com.au/ondemand.