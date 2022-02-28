502c + BONUS GEAR PACK

The multi award-winning LAMS approved 502c Urban Cruiser is now back, and better than ever. With its aggressive lines, renegade demeanour, and silky smooth gearbox, the 502c is the pro-choice of cruiser motorcycles in the 500cc segment.

From 14th February until 31st March, Benelli Australia is giving you the chance to Gear Up when you purchase a new 502c Urban Cruiser! Get a BONUS $650 Gear Pack including a Benelli Four Seasons Jacket, Benelli KV-09 Helmet and pair of TP-01 Street Gloves for a limited time only.

Available for immediate delivery, head down to your nearest Benelli Dealership for a test ride, or visit our website for more information. With 5 colourways to choose from, visit our website to book a test ride, or to order your new 502c Urban Cruiser online.