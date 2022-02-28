502c + BONUS GEAR PACK
The multi award-winning LAMS approved 502c Urban Cruiser is now back, and better than ever. With its aggressive lines, renegade demeanour, and silky smooth gearbox, the 502c is the pro-choice of cruiser motorcycles in the 500cc segment.
From 14th February until 31st March, Benelli Australia is giving you the chance to Gear Up when you purchase a new 502c Urban Cruiser! Get a BONUS $650 Gear Pack including a Benelli Four Seasons Jacket, Benelli KV-09 Helmet and pair of TP-01 Street Gloves for a limited time only.
Available for immediate delivery, head down to your nearest Benelli Dealership for a test ride, or visit our website for more information. With 5 colourways to choose from, visit our website to book a test ride, or to order your new 502c Urban Cruiser online.

The Benelli 502c Urban Cruiser is engineered for the rider in mind and is packed with features. Adding to its multi-award winning status, the 502c comes with adjustable forward foot controls, adjustable handlebar positioning, rear pillion seat rest, double-disc brakes for optimal stopping performance, and much more.
*”Benelli Gear Pack” Promotion Terms & Conditions
Promotion starts on 14th February and ends on 31st March 2022. Offer is valid on new 502c units only. By purchasing a new 502c ($10,590 ride away) online or in-stores, customers will receive a free Benelli Gear Pack containing one (1) Benelli Four Seasons Jacket, one (1) Benelli KV-09 helmet, and one (1) pair of TP-01 Street Gloves. The Benelli Gear Pack is worth $649.75. This offer is not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Excludes demonstrator units. Some items may not be available at selected dealerships. Stock is limited, please check with your dealership.