MADE BY DESIGN

Born from the concepts of sportiness and elegance that have made the historic brand from Pesaro so famous, 752S marks the return of Benelli in the 750cc segment, bringing you an exciting, captivating and unique naked.

Benelli brings its most anticipated naked motorcycle to Australia. The Benelli 752S offers you illustrious Italian heritage at a competitive price point, with premium components such as Brembo brakes, Marzocchi forks, KYB shocks & Pirelli tyres that come standard with the 752S.