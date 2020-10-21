752S HAS LANDED
Benelli Australia has announced that the long-awaited 752S has started arriving into dealerships across the country. Visit your dealership to organise a test ride, or head to our website to order your 752S online.
MADE BY DESIGN
Born from the concepts of sportiness and elegance that have made the historic brand from Pesaro so famous, 752S marks the return of Benelli in the 750cc segment, bringing you an exciting, captivating and unique naked.
Benelli brings its most anticipated naked motorcycle to Australia. The Benelli 752S offers you illustrious Italian heritage at a competitive price point, with premium components such as Brembo brakes, Marzocchi forks, KYB shocks & Pirelli tyres that come standard with the 752S.
SUSPENSION
With renowned Italian Marzocchi 50mm adjustable forks, 752S gives you a controlled ride with its premium suspension technology. Open up the throttle and lean into every corner with purpose, knowing you have premium Italian components riding with you.
ITALIAN PALETTE
$12,990 Ride Away
SMOOTH DELIVERY
At the heart of the 752S, is a silky smooth 754cc parallel twin-cylinder engine. With constant, progressive acceleration, it satisfies both the intermediate rider and demanding enthusiast. Other features include electronic fuel injection with double throttle body, double overhead camshaft timing, and 4 valves per cylinder. Power and maximum torque are a satisfying 56kw at 8500 rpm and 67 Nm at 6500 rpm.
CAPTIVATING
Modern & sporty with harmonic lines, the 752S is a compact and dynamic motorcycle, capable of captivating at first glance. With a concrete, contemporary design, 752S is the motorcycle designed to satisfy the instincts of every rider.
