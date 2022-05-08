EX-DEMONSTRATOR SALE NOW ON!

Across the country and whilst stocks last, Benelli Australia is holding an Ex-Demonstrator sale!

Choose from the range of Benelli award-winning motorcycles including the hugely popular TRK 502 & 502x Adventure platform, 502c Urban Cruiser, Leoncino 500 & 500 Trail Scrambler, 752s Naked-Sport, 4-cylinder TNT 600i, and the TNT 135 pocket rocket.

Contact your nearest Benelli dealership to grab an ex-demo Benelli motorcycle, at ex-demo prices before they’re gone! Get in quick, the ex-demonstrator sale ends on 31st May 2022.