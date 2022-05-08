EX-DEMONSTRATOR SALE NOW ON!
Across the country and whilst stocks last, Benelli Australia is holding an Ex-Demonstrator sale!
Choose from the range of Benelli award-winning motorcycles including the hugely popular TRK 502 & 502x Adventure platform, 502c Urban Cruiser, Leoncino 500 & 500 Trail Scrambler, 752s Naked-Sport, 4-cylinder TNT 600i, and the TNT 135 pocket rocket.
Contact your nearest Benelli dealership to grab an ex-demo Benelli motorcycle, at ex-demo prices before they’re gone! Get in quick, the ex-demonstrator sale ends on 31st May 2022.
Terms & Conditions:
The Benelli Ex-Demonstrator sale starts on the 30th April and ends on 31st May, or whilst stocks last. The Ex-Demo sale includes ex-demonstrator Benelli units only. Limited stock available. Stock and availability may also differ between each dealership. The discount on ex-demonstrator units is at the dealerships discretion, and is entirely dependant on the model, kilometres travelled and condition. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Excludes TNT 125 units.
Benelli’s ability to build unique Italian motorcycles for the road, track, and trails, has been revered in the world of motorcycle engineering for over 100 years. Since the beginning of the Industrial age, Benelli has progressively brought new designs and performance to their motorcycles to the enthralled public, and spawned a growing passion in those fortunate enough to own one.
