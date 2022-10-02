Recently launched in Italy, and quickly becoming one of their best selling naked motorcycles of 2022, Benelli’s newest offering is a testament to the Leoncino 800’s unmistakable DNA that harps back to the roots of the Italian based company.

This modern-classic finds its most advanced evolution with the new Leoncino 800. An authentic motorcycle characterised by essentiality and a perfect balance of classic and modern styles, the Leoncino 800 is matched with an advanced parallel twin engine, the most dynamic from Benelli to date.

Drawing upon its heritage, Benelli has maintained the iconic and classic arch to both the headlight and the tank. This stylistic element, along with the more prominent sculpted lines, enhances the Leoncino 800’s power and dynamism, taking the meaning of elegance to a whole new level.