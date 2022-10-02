The long-awaited, and highly anticipated Leoncino 800 has landed on Australian soil.
Born from the evolution of the prestigious Leoncino, and forged from Benelli’s illustrious 111 year heritage, the Leoncino 800 is now arriving into a Benelli dealership near you.
Available in three classic colours, be one of the first in the country to secure the new evolution of the Leoncino! Book your test ride today.
Recently launched in Italy, and quickly becoming one of their best selling naked motorcycles of 2022, Benelli’s newest offering is a testament to the Leoncino 800’s unmistakable DNA that harps back to the roots of the Italian based company.
This modern-classic finds its most advanced evolution with the new Leoncino 800. An authentic motorcycle characterised by essentiality and a perfect balance of classic and modern styles, the Leoncino 800 is matched with an advanced parallel twin engine, the most dynamic from Benelli to date.
Drawing upon its heritage, Benelli has maintained the iconic and classic arch to both the headlight and the tank. This stylistic element, along with the more prominent sculpted lines, enhances the Leoncino 800’s power and dynamism, taking the meaning of elegance to a whole new level.
TIMELESS DESIRE
The Leoncino 800 is powered by Benelli’s Euro 5 compliant, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, twin cylinder engine; dependable and reactive, and has a dynamic power output of 76.2 HP (56 kW) at 8500 rpm, with 67 Nm (6.8 kg) of torque at 6500 rpm.
The engine is equipped with dual overhead camshafts, with 4 valves per cylinder, and 43mm diameter throttle bodies. Matched with a 6-speed gearbox and a dependable wet-slipper clutch completing the package for a state-of-the-art engine transmission assembly.
SAFETY
The Leoncino 800 offers exceptional stopping power, thanks to its double 320mm diameter semi-floating discs on the front (with a four-piston radial-mount mono-block calliper), and a 260mm diameter disc on the back (with a double-piston calliper). Its 17” aluminium alloy tubeless spoked rims mount quality Pirelli 120/70-ZR17 and Pirelli 180/55-ZR17 tyres.
SUSPENSION
The suspension consists of a 50mm front upside-down fork with 50mm diameter legs, adjustable in rebound, compression and preload. Comfort, stability and effectiveness are guaranteed throughout the entire 140mm travel of the front suspension. On the rear is a swing-arm with central adjustable monoshock in the spring preload and rebound damping.
DISPLAY
The Leoncino 800 features the latest-technology TFT instruments on a dashboard that stands out for its modern and authentic design. It delivers total situational awareness and enhances the bikes aggressive lines, whilst delivering all the necessary information to the rider.
COLOURWAYS
Choose between three unique colour options, Rock Grey, Terrain Brown, and Forest Green.
The Leoncino 800 is $13,490 ride away, and comes standard with a 2 Year Unlimited KM Warranty and 2 Year Premium Roadside Assistance.
