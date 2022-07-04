BONUS PANNIER KIT
The Lion of Pesaro is back and better than ever! A LAMS approved Lion in the form of a Leoncino Road or Trail version. Timeless in its design with over a centenary of heritage and inspiration to draw from.
From 4th July until 31st August 2022, Benelli Australia is giving you the chance to grab a BONUS Italian designed Pannier Kit when you purchase a new Leoncino 500 or Leoncino 500 Trail!
The Pannier Kit is available in either vintage Black & Brown, or Military style Green, and includes a dedicated side mounting bracket.
Available for immediate delivery in 3 colourways, visit our website to book a test ride, or to order your new Leoncino 500 Road or Leoncino 500 Trail online.
Offer valid on the Leoncino 500 range only.
(Valued up to $315)
*Bonus Pannier Kit Promotion Terms & Conditions
Promotion starts on 4th July until 31st August 2022. Offer is valid on new Leoncino 500 Road or Trail units only. By purchasing a new Leoncino 500 Road or Trail online or in-stores, customers will receive a free Pannier Kit including a set of panniers and mounting brackets. The pannier colours are black/brown, or military green. The Pannier Kit is worth $219.95 for the black/brown pannier and mounting kit, and $314.06 for the military green pannier and mounting kit. This offer is not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Excludes demonstrator units. Some items may not be available at selected dealerships. Stock is limited, please check with your dealership. Excludes fitment. Offer valid on Leoncino 500 Road or Trail units only, excludes Leoncino 800 range.