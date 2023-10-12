LOW RATE FINANCE OFFER

Get ready to ride in style with one of Italy’s best-selling motorcycle brands, Benelli! For a limited time only, you can take advantage of a low 4.99% PA* comparison rate across the multi award-winning range!

Experience Italian engineering and design with our range of motorcycles, including the stylish Leoncino 500 & 800 Road/Trail range, the adventure oriented TRK 251/502 range, the muscular 502c Cruiser, and the nimble TNT 125.

With over a century of heritage and innovation, Benelli motorcycles offer the perfect combination of style, power, and performance, making them a top choice for riders of all levels.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer ending on November 30th. Check out the range via our website, or book a test ride with your closest dealership to take advantage of this opportunity and experience the best of Benelli motorcycles.

Benelli motorcycles come with a 2 Year Warranty & 2 Years of Roadside Assist.*