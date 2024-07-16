OUR BIGGEST SALE EVER
Grab your helmet, it’s time to hit the road with Benelli’s Mega Sale! Experience the best of Italian motorcycle engineering and design. The stylish Leoncino 800 & 500 range, the muscular 502c Cruiser and the nimble TNT 125 are on offer with up to $2,500* slashed off the ride away price, with competitive finance available.
Don’t miss out! Visit benelli.com.au or visit a nearby Benelli dealership before August 31st to secure your motorcycle.
Save $2,500 on the Leoncino 800 Trail
Take on the open road or rugged trails with the biggest offer from Benelli Australia yet! Save $2,500 on the ride away price of the Leoncino 800 Trail!
Leoncino 800 Trail: Was $13,990 ride away
Now $11,490 ride away (save $2,500)
Backed by a 2 year factory warranty and 2 years roadside assist.**
Save $2,500 on the Leoncino 800
The perfect balance of classic and modern styles, the Leoncino 800 is the most dynamic Benelli to date. Claim yours with $2,500 cut from the ride away price!
Leoncino 800: Was $13,490 ride away
Now $10,990 ride away (save $2,500)
Backed by a 2 year factory warranty and 2 years roadside assist.**
Save $1,000 on the Leoncino 500 Trail
Elegance meets ruggedness with the Leoncino 500 Trail. Save $1,000 on the ride away price of this Learner friendly retro-classic!
Leoncino 500 Trail: Was $10,390 ride away
Now $9,390 ride away (save $1,000)
Backed by a 2 year factory warranty and 2 years roadside assist.**
Save $1,000 on the 502c Cruiser!
With aggressive lines and a bold spirit, the 502C is designed for those who love to stand out. Save $1,000 on the ride away price!
502c Cruiser: Was $10,590 ride away
Now $9,590 ride away (save $1,000)
Backed by a 2 year factory warranty and 2 years roadside assist.**
This offer is for a limited time only, so contact your nearest Benelli dealer to experience the ultra-smooth cruiser today.
Why Benelli?
With a rich heritage spanning over a century, Benelli has been at the forefront of motorcycle innovation. Our commitment to craftsmanship, performance, and style has made us a global leader in the industry. From the iconic roar of our engines to the distinctive design of our bikes, every Benelli motorcycle is a testament to our passion for riding. Join the legacy of riders who choose Benelli for the thrill of the journey.
Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer ending on 31st August 2024! Visit our showroom or check out our website to claim your offer before the sun sets on this offer!
Benelli motorcycles come with a 2 Year Warranty & 2 Years of Roadside Assist**.
CONSIDERING FINANCE?
Get ready for adventures! If you’re considering finance options, Benelli has you covered. With our flexible financing solutions, owning your dream Benelli is more accessible than ever.
FIND A DEALERSHIP
Find your nearest Benelli dealership and get ready to ride!
Benelli: A Rich History
Benelli is an iconic Italian motorcycle brand with a rich heritage and history dating back to 1911. The company was founded by six brothers who shared a passion for mechanics and engineering. They began building motorcycles in their garage, and soon their innovative designs gained a reputation for speed, power, and reliability. Benelli’s early success in racing propelled the brand to international recognition, and they continued to innovate with new designs, technologies, and materials. Today, Benelli is known for its stylish and high-performance motorcycles, ranging from scramblers, to cruisers and adventure bikes, and continues to be a leader in the industry. With over a century of experience and expertise, Benelli motorcycles remain a symbol of Italian craftsmanship and innovation.
Find out more about the history of Benelli Motorcycles – Since 1911.
*Benelli Mega Sale – Offer Terms & Conditions:
The Benelli Runout Sale starts on 1st July 2024, and ends on 31st August 2024, and offers customers the following Benelli motorcycles at a promotional ride away price:
- Leoncino 800: Was $13,590 ride away, now $10,990 ride away (save $2,500) – All colourways
- Leoncino 800 Trail: Was $13,990 ride away, now $11,490 ride away (save $2,500) – All colourways
- Leoncino 500: Was $9,890 ride away, now $8,890 ride away (save $1,000) – All colourways
- Leoncino 500 Trail: Was $10,390 ride away, now $9,390 ride away (save $1,000) – All colourways
- 502c Cruiser: Was $10,590 ride away, now $9,590 ride away (save $1,000) – All colourways
- TNT 125: Was $4,590 ride away, now $3,990 ride away (save $600) – All colourways
How to Participate:
To participate, customers must make a qualifying purchase of the specified Benelli product during the promotion period mentioned above.
General Terms:
- This promotion is subject to availability and while supplies last.
- Benelli Motorcycles Australia reserves the right to modify or terminate the promotion at any time without prior notice.
- Participants in this promotion must comply with all applicable laws and regulations.
- Benelli Motorcycles Australia and its authorised dealers are not responsible for any additional costs incurred by participants.
- This offer is valid in conjunction with Benelli Australia’s Ride Now, Pay Later promotion
Contact Information:
If you have any questions or require further information about this promotion, please contact your dealership.
**Roadside Assistance: Benelli Australia offers 2 Years Roadside Assistance on all New Benelli motorcycles sold in Australia excluding TNT125