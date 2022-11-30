NATIONAL TEST RIDE DAY
Saturday 10th December 2022
At your local Benelli Dealership
Take this opportunity to explore and experience the Benelli range on an easygoing ride, with the route determined by your nearest authorised Benelli Dealer.
Choose from our multi-award-winning motorcycles including the newly launched Leoncino 800 & 800 Trail, its little sibling the Leoncino 500 & 500 Trail, the 502c Urban Cruiser, adventure-ready TRK 502 & 502X, TNT 125 fun bike, 752s Naked-Sport packed full of Italian components, and the four-cylinder TNT 600i.
Don’t forget to ask your Dealership about any special offers on the day.
EVENT DETAILS
Location: Your nearest participating Benelli Dealership
Time: To be confirmed by your dealer
IMPORTANT:
All test riders must bring their own riding equipment and certified gear. You must bring your valid motorcycle licence or permit, and show it to your dealer in order to ride. You must bring your own approved helmet to be worn during the test ride, as well as gloves, a riding jacket, riding pants and fully enclosed shoes. Your BAC level must not exceed 0.00. Any riders under the influence (or thought to be under the influence) of alcohol or drugs will not be permitted to ride. Your dealership may refuse you from riding if they feel your safety, or their safety may be in any danger at any time before or during the ride.
REGISTRATION:
Please register your attendance by clicking the button below and completing the form with your details.
A member from your nearest Benelli Dealership will contact you shortly.
If your local dealership is not participating in the National Test Ride Day, please contact us at [email protected] and we will endeavour to arrange a test ride for you.
COVID-19:
Social distancing measures will be put in place. Please keep a distance of 1.5m from people around you, and use hand sanitiser often.
National Test Ride Day Terms & Conditions
The Benelli National Test Ride Day will be held on Saturday 10th December 2022 at your local Benelli dealership. Registrations are essential, riders must register using the link provided and fill out the form. Please note that registration does not guarantee you will be riding – A member from your nearest dealership will get in contact with you to organise the test ride. All test riders must bring their own riding equipment and certified gear. You must bring your valid motorcycle licence or permit, and show it to your dealer in order to ride. You must bring your own ECE-approved helmet to be worn during the test ride, as well as gloves, a riding jacket, riding pants and fully enclosed shoes. Your BAC level must not exceed 0.00. Any riders under the influence (or thought to be under the influence) of alcohol or drugs will not be permitted to ride. You must show your rider’s licence to your head contact at your local dealership. Your dealership may refuse you from riding if they feel your safety, or their safety may be in any danger at any time before or during the ride