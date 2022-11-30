EVENT DETAILS

Date: Saturday 10th December 2022

Location: Your nearest participating Benelli Dealership

Time: To be confirmed by your dealer

IMPORTANT:

All test riders must bring their own riding equipment and certified gear. You must bring your valid motorcycle licence or permit, and show it to your dealer in order to ride. You must bring your own approved helmet to be worn during the test ride, as well as gloves, a riding jacket, riding pants and fully enclosed shoes. Your BAC level must not exceed 0.00. Any riders under the influence (or thought to be under the influence) of alcohol or drugs will not be permitted to ride. Your dealership may refuse you from riding if they feel your safety, or their safety may be in any danger at any time before or during the ride.

REGISTRATION:

Please register your attendance by clicking the button below and completing the form with your details.

A member from your nearest Benelli Dealership will contact you shortly.

If your local dealership is not participating in the National Test Ride Day, please contact us at [email protected] and we will endeavour to arrange a test ride for you.