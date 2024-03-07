Ride Now, Pay Later!
Ready for the next chapter? Let us help you get riding on a new Benelli motorcycle today with our “Ride Now Pay Later” offer, and enjoy 90 days of deferred repayments*. Your ticket to instant adventure!
Hit the open roads on the 502c Cruiser, seek new horizons on the adventure-oriented TRK Series, or awaken your senses on the newest Leoncino 800 additions. Now is the perfect time to make your dream ride a reality.
Experience the award-winning range and iconic Benelli heritage today.
Here’s what you need to know:
👉 Ride Now: Choose the Benelli motorcycle you want.
👉 Pay Later: Enjoy the freedom of 90 days deferred repayments*.
Ride Now Pay Later’ Terms & Conditions:
*Terms and conditions apply. This offer is a 90 Day deferred payment option (interest will still accrue during this period). The offer is only available from 1/03/2024 to 31/05/024 exclusively through Urban Motor Finance for new motorbikes where finance is arranged through Rate Chaser Pty Ltd ABN 74 620 379 535, Corporate Credit Representative number 518041 of My Local Broker Pty Ltd, Australian Credit License 481374. In association with Urban Motor Finance Pty Ltd ABN 58 165 692 017, Australian Credit License 483180. Credit provided by Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 (Australian Credit License 388133). Approved applicants only (not available to fleet, government or rental buyers). Lending criteria apply. Fees, charges and interest payable. Subject to term and loan amount limits. For full details on this offer visit https://benelli.com.au/.