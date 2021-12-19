Coming in Hot!
It’s the time of the year we’ve been waiting for. The Australian Summer… And with it, comes riding the open roads with your mates, the warm air on your face, coastal cruises and good vibes. To celebrate, Benelli Australia is giving you some red-hot deals on the multi award-winning TRK 502 Adventure-Sport, and the Sport-Naked 752s!
Available for immediate delivery, head down to your nearest Benelli Dealership for a test ride, or visit our website for more information. Here’s to a Summer to remember!
Crave off-road adventure?
Italy’s #1 selling motorcycle! The TRK 502 Adventure Machine (awarded the BikeSales ‘Best LAMS Adventure-Sport’ for 2018, 2019 & 2020), now comes with a BONUS $600 Gear Pack*, containing a Benelli Four Season’s Jacket, and a KV-09 Helmet.
Start your adventure for just $9,990 ride away!
Packed full of Italian components such as Marzocchi forks, Pirelli tyres and Brembo brakes, you can ride safely knowing you have the best Italian elements riding with you. Choose from 4 colours across the Italian palette, including Verde, Rosso, Bianco and Nero 🇮🇹 The 752s now comes with a BONUS $600 Gear Pack*, containing a Benelli Four Season’s Jacket, and a KV-09 Helmet.
Take to the treets for just $12,990 ride away!
Free Gear Pack
(Valued at $600)
Four Seasons Jacket
KV-09 Helmet
*”Benelli Summer Sale” Promotion Terms & Conditions
Promotion starts on 16th December 2021 and ends on 31st January 2022. Offer is valid on new units only. By purchasing a new TRK 502 ($9,990 ride away) or 752s ($12,990 ride away) online or in-stores, customers will receive a free Benelli Gear Pack containing one (1) Benelli Four Seasons Jacket, and one (1) Benelli KV-09 helmet. This offer is not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Excludes demonstrator units. Some items may not be available at selected dealerships. Stock is limited, please check with your dealership.