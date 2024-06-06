The long awaited TRK 702 and TRK 702X have landed in Australia!

These two new additions to the Benelli line-up embody the essence of Italian design and engineering excellence, offering unparalleled performance, comfort, and style in the segment.

With introductory pricing of $12,990 ride away for the TRK 702 and $13,590 ride away for the TRK 702X, both models come with a factory backed 2-year unlimited KM warranty and 2 years of roadside assistance.

Don’t miss your opportunity to be one of the first to experience them – secure yours now at www.benelli.com.au with a refundable deposit of $500.