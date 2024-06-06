The long awaited TRK 702 and TRK 702X have landed in Australia!
These two new additions to the Benelli line-up embody the essence of Italian design and engineering excellence, offering unparalleled performance, comfort, and style in the segment.
With introductory pricing of $12,990 ride away for the TRK 702 and $13,590 ride away for the TRK 702X, both models come with a factory backed 2-year unlimited KM warranty and 2 years of roadside assistance.
Don’t miss your opportunity to be one of the first to experience them – secure yours now at www.benelli.com.au with a refundable deposit of $500.
The TRK 702X takes the adventure to the next level, with a host of premium features such as spoked wheels, engine protection bars, handguards, and LED fog lights. It’s the perfect bike for off-road enthusiasts and adventure seekers who demand the best in performance and functionality. It’s the ultimate adventure partner engineered for versatility and agility, and ready to conquer any terrain, from asphalt to off-road. Featuring a trellis frame for maximum agility, and advanced suspension for comfort and control, it’s designed to handle long journeys with ease. Plus, with its 20-litre tank capacity and full LED headlight unit, this bike is built for exploration.
Colours: Anthracite Grey, Forest Green, and Moon Grey.
TRK 702
Introducing the Benelli TRK 702: Your Ultimate Adventure Companion. Designed for endless exploration and city comfort, this all-round tourer promises unforgettable journeys with maximum comfort for both rider and passenger. Boasting a brand new 698 cc twin-cylinder engine, delivering 70 hp at 8000 rpm and 70 Nm torque at 6000 rpm, the TRK 702 ensures a fast, responsive ride. Its traditional trellis frame guarantees stability, while the high-performance braking system ensures safety on all terrains. With a tank capacity of 20 litres and full LED headlight unit, this bike is ready for any adventure.
Colours: Anthracite Grey, Forest Green, and Pearl White
Why Benelli?
With a rich heritage spanning over a century, Benelli has been at the forefront of motorcycle innovation. Our commitment to craftsmanship, performance, and style has made us a global leader in the industry. From the iconic roar of our engines to the distinctive design of our bikes, every Benelli motorcycle is a testament to our passion for riding. Join the legacy of riders who choose Benelli for the thrill of the journey.
Benelli motorcycles come with a 2 Year Warranty & 2 Years of Roadside Assist**.
Benelli: A Rich History
Benelli is an iconic Italian motorcycle brand with a rich heritage and history dating back to 1911. The company was founded by six brothers who shared a passion for mechanics and engineering. They began building motorcycles in their garage, and soon their innovative designs gained a reputation for speed, power, and reliability. Benelli’s early success in racing propelled the brand to international recognition, and they continued to innovate with new designs, technologies, and materials. Today, Benelli is known for its stylish and high-performance motorcycles, ranging from scramblers, to cruisers and adventure bikes, and continues to be a leader in the industry. With over a century of experience and expertise, Benelli motorcycles remain a symbol of Italian craftsmanship and innovation.
Find out more about the history of Benelli Motorcycles – Since 1911.