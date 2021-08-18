From 12th August until 30th September 2021, Benelli Australia is offering customers the chance to purchase the TNT 135 for $3,990 ride away, with the “Ride Away Under $4k” promotion
With class-leading power & performance, the TNT 135 is now better value than ever before! With ample attitude packed into this fun-sized road motorcycle, blast away on the TNT 135 for under $4K!
ATTITUDE FOR DAYS
Leading its class, TNT 135 has more power, is more affordable, and has one extra gear for even more fun 👊
Its 135cc single cylinder twin spark 4 valve engine, with electronic fuel injection (EFI), develops 13 HP @ 9500 RPM and 10.8 Nm, delivering sporty performance matched with a 5 speed gearbox.
TNT 135 is nimble, fun and capable of smooth highway riding. Round up the squad and jump on the new Benelli TNT 135!
TOUGHER, LIGHTER, BETTER
TNT 135 makes light work of road conditions, with a tough suspension system entrusted to a 41mm diameter upside-down front fork, and a rear swingarm with lateral shock absorber with spring pre-load adjustment. Independent disc brakes are 210mm diameter up front, and 190mm diameter on the rear.
*’Ride Away Under $4K’ Promotion Terms & Conditions
The Ride Away Under $4K promotion for the TNT 135 will begin on 12th August, and end on 30th September, or whilst stocks last. By purchasing a new TNT 135 online or in-store during the promotion, customers will receive $400 off the original ride away price of $4,390. Promotion excludes demonstrator or used vehicles. Offer not valid in conjunction with any other promotion or offer