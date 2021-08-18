From 12th August until 30th September 2021, Benelli Australia is offering customers the chance to purchase the TNT 135 for $3,990 ride away, with the “Ride Away Under $4k” promotion

With class-leading power & performance, the TNT 135 is now better value than ever before! With ample attitude packed into this fun-sized road motorcycle, blast away on the TNT 135 for under $4K!