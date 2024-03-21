SAVE $2K!
On the Leoncino 800 Range + get a BONUS Benelli helmet!
Get ready to ride with the biggest offer from Benelli Australia yet! For a strictly limited time, save $2,000* across the Leoncino 800 range, and get a BONUS Benelli helmet valued up to $250 – a combined saving of up to $2,250!
Leoncino 800
Was $13,490 ride away, now $11,490 ride away* (save $2,000)
Includes a Two Year Unlimited KM Warranty + Roadside Assist + Benelli Helmet
Leoncino 800 Trail
Was $13,990 ride away, now $11,990 ride away* (save $2,000)
Includes a Two Year Unlimited KM Warranty + Roadside Assist + Benelli Helmet
Dive into the heart-pounding world of Italian motorcycle innovation and style. Unleash your passion with your chosen Leoncino 800, in both Road and Trail options! With over a century of heritage, Benelli motorcycles offer the perfect combination of style, power, and performance, making them the ideal choice for riders of all levels.
THE HORIZON CALLS
The open road awaits you. Unleash your spirit of adventure atop the impeccable craftsmanship and performance of a Benelli motorcycle. Right now, we’re making it even more tempting to join the Benelli family with a BONUS Benelli helmet valued at up to $250.
Ready to elevate your riding experience? Gear up, grab the reins, and get riding with Benelli’s Leoncino 800 lineup!
ELEVATE YOUR MOTORCYCLING EXPERIENCE
Benelli is an iconic Italian motorcycle brand with a rich heritage and history dating back to 1911. The company was founded by six brothers who shared a passion for mechanics and engineering. They began building motorcycles in their garage, and soon their innovative designs gained a reputation for speed, power, and reliability. Benelli’s early success in racing propelled the brand to international recognition, and they continued to innovate with new designs, technologies, and materials. Today, Benelli is known for its stylish and high-performance motorcycles, ranging from scramblers, to cruisers and adventure bikes, and continues to be a leader in the industry. With over a century of experience and expertise, Benelli motorcycles remain a symbol of Italian craftsmanship and innovation
CONSIDERING FINANCE?
If you’re considering finance options, Benelli has you covered. With our flexible financing solutions, owning your dream Leoncino is more accessible than ever.
Plus, take advantage of Benelli’s “Ride Now, Pay Later” offer, with no repayments for 90** days!
*Save $2K Offer – Offer Terms & Conditions:
The Benelli Save $2K offer starts on 16th March 2024, and ends on 30th April 2024, and offers customers the following Leoncino motorcycles at a promotional ride away price:
- Leoncino 800: Was $13,490 ride away, now $11,490 ride away (save $2,000)
- Leoncino 800 Trail: Was $13,990 ride away, now $11,990 ride away (save $2,000)
Customers will also receive one (1) free Benelli helmet up to the value of $250, and must pick this up from their closest or chosen dealership. This offer is only applicable to new units and excludes used or demonstrator units. This offer is valid in conjunction with Benelli’s “Ride Now, Pay Later” promotion only, and not on any other promotion or offer. Offer valid whilst stock lasts.
**Ride Now Pay Later’ Terms & Conditions:
Terms and conditions apply. This offer is a 90 Day deferred payment option (interest will still accrue during this period). The offer is only available from 1/03/2024 to 31/05/2024 exclusively through Urban Motor Finance for new motorbikes where finance is arranged through Rate Chaser Pty Ltd ABN 74 620 379 535, Corporate Credit Representative number 518041 of My Local Broker Pty Ltd, Australian Credit License 481374. In association with Urban Motor Finance Pty Ltd ABN 58 165 692 017, Australian Credit License 483180. Credit provided by Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 (Australian Credit License 388133). Approved applicants only (not available to fleet, government or rental buyers). Lending criteria apply. Fees, charges and interest payable. Subject to term and loan amount limits. For full details on this offer visit https://benelli.com.au/.