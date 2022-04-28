Bering Maceo Jacket

Looking for a flexible, all-season, great value jacket? Check out the Bering Maceo jacket, with Fibretech 600D shell, waterproof BWTech membrane, removable thermal liner and CE armour in the elbows and shoulders, and available for just $199.95 RRP.

Offering a high level of breathability perfect for summer, the Bering Maceo runs a fitted cut, with wallet pocket and dual inside pockets. Those are joined by two outside pockets, zipped cuff fastenings and trouser connection loops.

There’s also adjustment at the hips, a collar extension and reflective elements for visibility, with a pocket ready for a CE back protector. A laminated fixed mesh lining also helps keep things cool on the inside, preventing the jacket sticking to you in warm weather.

The Bering Maceo Jacket is available in Black/White and Black/Grey colour schemes, in Small through to 4XL sizes. Visit your local Bering stockist to check it out or see the Ficeda website (link) for more information.