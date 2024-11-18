Husqvarna Last Call for Champions Sale

This is it – the final opportunity to take advantage of Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Last Call for Champions offer!

Don’t miss out on incredible savings on our Enduro, Motocross, Cross Country and Mini models.

This exclusive offer ends on 31/12/2024, so act fast!

Seize this final opportunity to join the ranks of champions.

Visit your nearest authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer today and make the most of the Last Call for Champions offer. Don’t let this chance slip away! Or check out the Husqvarna Motorcycles Australia website for more info.

The Fine Print

Offer only available on selected Husqvarna Motorcycle models until 31/12/2024 or while stocks last. Husqvarna Mobility GmbH reserves the right – without prior notice and without specifying reasons – to change the offer for all models mentioned. Offer only available at participating authorised Husqvarna Mobility GmbH dealers. No cash alternative is possible. All details are non-binding and specified with the proviso that errors, for instance in printing, setting and/or typing, may occur; such information is subject to change without notice at any time.