2023 Sherco two-stroke STR models

After explaining that they felt they had perhaps lost what they considered their leadership position in the segment, Sherco have revealed their 2023 Trials range. This new generation is aimed at regaining that position, and the tech that Sherco are using for the first time here will no doubt soon crossover in to their enduro range.

The overhaul starts with a new look, with overhauled front and rear fenders, while the headlight has also been updated, with a more modern look, incorporating the MAP switch in its design.

In the same area the triple-clamps are lighter, with screws now facing backwards for a cleaner look, and the steering stops are integrated into the lower triple. Weights been shaved down by four per cent as a result.

The frame has also been tweaked, saving 365 grams and offering a lower CoG, with Sherco promising better rigidity and traction. That frame is a chrome-molybdenum tube design with removable forged aluminium side-plates. Polymer frame protectors are also standard.

The 2.2L fuel tank runs an integrated pump, which bypasses the recovering tank to prevent fuel loss. Radiator cores have also gone from 12 to 19, up 58 per cent, with the radiator full spout run at a 30 degree tilt to the front. The radiator grills are also easily removable thanks to clips.

On the engine side of things we’ve seen weight dropped to 16 kg, saving 4.5 kg and there’s a new pre-compression system for better performance, also offering the option of modifying compression. The cylinder also runs a faceted design, with better thermodynamics, and cooling surface is increased by 24 per cent.

The crankshaft is also lighter by 13 per cent, or 500 grams, with a larger 116 mm diameter for more inertia. The bike also runs the most compact five speed gearbox yet, and also saves 500 grams. Gearbox ratios are optimised for use, with one through third in regular sections, fourth for mid-sections and fifth for travel between sections.

A new 32mm throttle-body is also run, with sensor for atmos, TPS position and temperature, with fuel consumption optimised, and a weight of just 350 grams.

The reed valve box system is also new, with better gas glow for the intake, leading to increased power at low rpm, and electric start is standard.

Choosing gears internally is done by the aluminium selector fork, directly articulated off the selection drum, helping reduce weight and running a ratchet system. Total weight saving is 145 grams.

Oil capacity is 450 ml, with a magnesium clutch cover, including oil level inspection window, with more simple filling method.

The clutch system also runs a three position setup, with revised pressure plate and spring for better control.

An inverted and internal water pump ensures no contact between coolant and the magnesium cases.

Silencer capacity is also boosted by 35 per cent, with a thermoformed fibre tip that is replaceable. The air filter box has seen volume boosted seven per cent, with air filter surface increased 11 per cent, and that’s allowed for better torque and response at low rpm.

The linkage has also been revised, with the swingarm axle lowered by 21 mm for better traction, alongside weight savings, better comfort and better weight distribution.

Foot controls are updated, with new anti-mud hinge systems on the shifter and brake, while weight is also saved in this area. Bearings are integrated in the design for good wear, with footrests promised to offer better grip and stability.

An integrated light is fitted to the undertail, with a hidden electrical harness for a clean overall look.

Total weight savings are almost five kg on the 2023 Sherco Trials range, with a total weight of just 66.95 kg.

2023 Sherco STR Specifications