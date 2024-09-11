Focus On Fun with KTM Adventure savings

Focus on having fun with new savings of up to $5,820 on select KTM 2023 and 2022 Adventure models, including the 1290 Super Adventure, 390 Adventure including Spoked Wheel version, 690 Enduro and 790 and 890 Adventures!

From the Skeleton Coast to the Himalayas, take your KTM Adventure bike to cross the wildest, most challenging terrain with unmatched ability and class-leading performance.

KTM Adventures remain the ultimate READY TO RACE choice in travel machines for hardened cross-country nomads. Take advantage of KTM’s current offers and secure your own KTM Adventure with pin-sharp offroad handling and make it all about the journey.

Check out the KTM website for more information or to find your nearest dealer (link).

Plus purchase one of the KTM Adventure range and you can join the annual KTM Adventure Rallye, on board a 390, 790, 890 or 1290 (Super) Adventure model, with the 2024 running set for November 3-8, exploring the Sapphire Coast of New South Wales across five days of full on adventure.

For more information on the Rallye or to put your name down, see: 2024 KTM Adventure Rallye (link)

390 Adventure

2023 saw the introduction of the 390 Adventure spoked wheel edition, alongside the standard cast wheel version, while boasting the four-stroke 373 cc single-cylinder with 32 kW of power and 37 Nm of torque, ensuring this is one of the most impressive LAMS adventure machines available.

The package includes RbW, MTC, Cornering ABS and an Off-Road mode with linked Off-Road ABS mode, as well as a TFT display.

Adjustable WP APEX USD forks, and WP APEX shock are well suited to mixed conditions, while 172 kg kerb weight makes for a manageable machine even for new riders.

The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure is available for $9,195, or $9,995 with the spoked wheels, both ride-away prices. The 2022 model is available for $8,595!

1290 Super Adventure S

2023 saw KTM has take the rich base of the KTM 1290 Super Adventure S – engineered to conquer mile after mile on all types of terrain – and added a fresh sheen as well as several refinements for the benefit of practical adventuring.

The V-Twin LC8 rumbles to 160 hp and 138 Nm of torque and the devastating spectrum of power, with the reassurance of 15,000 km service intervals.

The 7” TFT display already gave the rider full control over the Ride Modes, advanced WP Semi-Active Suspension, ABS settings and Adaptive Cruise Control, while a 849 or 869 mm seat height suits a greater range of riders.

The 2023 1290 Super Adventure S is available with a huge $5,820 of savings, for $27,495 ride-away. The 2022 model is available for $25,895 ride-away.

1290 Super Adventure R

While the KTM 1290 Super Adventure S will pound the roads and cope with the dust, gravel and light, loose ground, the ‘R’ is orientated for hardcore offroad adventurers who want-and-need premium kit to level any landscape or terrain.

The fabled LC8 engine that was slimmed by 1.6 kg for the last iteration and pumps out 160 hp. The advanced BOSCH 6D lean angle sensor informs much of the bike’s behaviour and a myriad of settings through Motorcycle Traction Control, Motorcycle Stability Control, various Ride Modes, ABS and more.

48 mm WP XPLOR suspension, featuring split cartridge forks and the modifiable rear shock with 220 mm of travel. The suspension funnels the maximum level of feedback through the ALPINA aluminum spoked wheels; with an improved sealing system appropriate for tubeless tyres.

Here’s the full list of savings by model and year:

2023 Models New Ride Away Price Savings 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R $28,995 $5,690 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S $27,495 $5,820 390 ADVENTURE $9,195 $955 390 ADVENTURE SPOKE W $9,995 $970 690 ENDURO R $17,895 $2,300 890 ADVENTURE $22,895 $1,580 890 ADVENTURE R $23,695 $2,880 2022 Models New Ride Away Price Savings 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R $27,495 $5,770 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S, black $25,895 $5,815 390 ADVENTURE $8,595 $1,375 690 ENDURO R $16,995 $2,300 790 ADVENTURE $14,895 $3,800 790 ADVENTURE R $17,995 $1,795 890 ADVENTURE $19,795 $3,605 890 ADVENTURE R $21,795 $3,585

Offer only available on selected KTM Street models purchased until 30/09/2024 or while stocks last. Only available at participating dealers.