FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Round Four – Lodz, Poland

Billy Bolt claimed his fourth consecutive overall victory of the 2025 season on the weekend, completing a clean sweep at round four of the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship in Łódź, Poland.

Jonny Walker secured his first SuperPole victory of the season with a commanding lap, narrowly edging out Billy Bolt by just six-hundredths of a second. Bolt, who made a slight error on one of the logs, still managed to claim second place and earn two valuable championship points—demonstrating once again that he had the upper hand on the fast, flowing track. The final SuperPole point was awarded to Eddie Karlsson.

Billy Bolt got off to a strong start in race one, quickly moving into second place. After closely trailing Mitch Brightmore for a few laps and analysing his lines, Bolt seized his opportunity on the rocky section, overtaking Brightmore. Once in the lead, he wasted no time in building a comfortable gap at the front.

Billy Bolt crossed the finish line over four seconds ahead of Eddie Karlsson, securing his first race win of the night. Mitch Brightmore completed the podium in third. Jonny Walker’s hopes were dashed by an early mistake in the rock garden, which dropped him to 10th place. Despite a determined comeback, Walker had to settle for sixth at the checkered flag.

With a reversed grid for race two, Billy Bolt found himself at the back of the pack after a cautious start, rounding the first corner in last place. Undeterred, he methodically carved his way through the field, entering the final lap in third. In a thrilling battle where the top three riders pushed to the limit, Bolt’s skill and determination paid off as he powered his FE 350 to victory, securing his second win of the night. He crossed the line ahead of Ashton Brightmore and Dominik Olszowy, while Jonny Walker finished in fifth place.

In one of the season’s closest and most thrilling races, Billy Bolt made a strong start in the third final, quickly moving into second place before taking the lead. The top four—Bolt, Ashton Brightmore, Jonny Walker, and Mitch Brightmore—remained separated by mere seconds. A small error in the rock section briefly cost Bolt his lead, dropping him to second. Undeterred, he refocussed and chased down Ashton Brightmore, making a decisive overtake on the penultimate lap. Bolt then held on to the lead to secure victory, with Walker completing the podium in third.

After earning just one point short of the maximum in Poland, Billy Bolt now leads the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship standings by a commanding 81-point margin. Jonny Walker holds second place with 163 points, while Ashton Brightmore sits in third with 153 points.

Billy Bolt – P1

“It has been three super-tough races here in Poland tonight, but I really enjoyed them. It’s easier to say that when you win all three of course, but they were three really good battles with the boys. I was happy with my riding in all three to be honest. It was a difficult track with the ground being so loose, so you couldn’t quite push to the maximum. I tried a few different lines in that last final to try and make up ground – some worked, some didn’t – and I did make a couple of mistakes. Three good races, awesome track, awesome crowd, what more could you ask for!”

Jonny Walker – P5

“It was a bit of a rough night here in Poland. We got off to a great start with the SuperPole win, which was great, and made some good steps forward with the bike. But during the race I just didn’t feel comfortable, I was really struggling with arm pump. We made a few changes for the last race which felt better, but we have got more work to do. Overall, we’ve made good progress tonight and I’m looking forward to round five next week.”

2024/2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Round Four Results

Prestige Race 1

Pos Rider Time 1 Billy BOLT 7:04.180 2 Eddie KARLSSON 7:08.966 3 Mitchell BRIGHTMORE 7:15.806 4 Ashton BRIGHTMORE 7:21.292 5 William HOARE 7:27.319 6 Jonathan WALKER 7:29.142 7 Dominik OLSZOWY 7:30.143 8 Alfredo GOMEZ CANTERO 7:31.995 9 Cooper ABBOTT 7:43.729 10 Diogo VIEIRA 7:45.975 11 Toby MARTYN 7:50.310 12 Tim APOLLE 7:57.201 13 Harry EDMONDSON 7:05.835 14 Jordi SALA 7:37.942

Prestige Race 2

Pos Rider Time 1 Billy BOLT 7:12.466 2 Ashton BRIGHTMORE 7:13.905 3 Dominik OLSZOWY 7:15.210 4 Mitchell BRIGHTMORE 7:18.823 5 Jonathan WALKER 7:31.219 6 Eddie KARLSSON 7:33.545 7 Alfredo GOMEZ CANTERO 7:40.921 8 Tim APOLLE 7:44.896 9 Diogo VIEIRA 7:51.389 10 William HOARE 7:59.323 11 Cooper ABBOTT 8:02.221 12 Harry EDMONDSON 8:05.939 13 Jordi SALA 7:21.190

Prestige Race 3

Pos Rider Time 1 Billy BOLT 7:03.377 2 Ashton BRIGHTMORE 7:04.131 3 Jonathan WALKER 7:06.558 4 Mitchell BRIGHTMORE 7:10.921 5 Eddie KARLSSON 7:21.540 6 William HOARE 7:27.113 7 Alfredo GOMEZ CANTERO 7:33.321 8 Cooper ABBOTT 7:36.762 9 Tim APOLLE 7:45.876 10 Harry EDMONDSON 7:46.170 11 Diogo VIEIRA 7:58.926 12 Jordi SALA 8:07.831 13 Aleksander GOTKOWSKI 7:23.287

Prestige Round Overall

Pos Rider Man. Nat. P-R1-R2-R3 Total 1 Billy BOLT Husq GBR 2-20-20-20 62 2 Ashton BRIGHTMORE GasG GBR 13-17-17 47 3 Mitchell BRIGHTMORE GasG GBR 15-13-13 41 4 Eddie KARLSSON Stark SWE 1-17-10-11 39 5 Jonathan WALKER Triu GBR 3-10-11-15 39 6 William HOARE Husq GBR 11-6-10 27 7 Alfredo CANTERO Beta ESP 8-9-9 26 8 Dominik OLSZOWY Riej POL 9-15-0 24 9 Cooper ABBOTT Sher USA 7-5-8 20 10 Tim APOLLE Beta GER 4-8-7 19 11 Diogo VIEIRA GasG POR 6-7-5 18 12 Harry EDMONDSON Triu GBR 3-4-6 13 13 Jordi SALA Stark ESP 2-3-4 9 14 Toby MARTYN Riej GBR 5-0-0 5 15 Aleksander GOTKOWSKI Suz POL /-/-3 3

Prestige World Championship Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Points 1 Billy Bolt GBR 244 2 Jonathan Walker GBR 163 3 Ashton Brightmore GBR 153 4 Mitchell Brightmore GBR 145 5 Eddie Karlsson SWE 132 6 Dominik Olszowy POL 126 7 Cooper Abbott USA 113 8 Alfredo Gomez ESP 108 9 Tim Apolle GER 82 10 Will Hoare GBR 80

Junior World Cup Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Points 1 Marc Fernandez Serra ESP 183 2 Milan Schmueser GER 146 3 Manuel Gomez Martinez ESP 144 4 Toby Shaw GBR 143 5 Szymon Kus POL 138 6 Alex Puey ESP 131 7 Henry Strauss GER 129 8 Roland Liszka HUN 123 9 Raul Frutos De Mingo ESP 101 10 Burst Crayston GBR 81

Youth World Cup – Top 5

Pos Rider Nat. Points 1 Ramon GODINO GOMEZ ESP 145 2 Fraiser LAMPKIN GBR 127 3 Michał Laska POL 121 4 Connor WATSON GBR 105 5 Wojtek Walczak POL 75 6 Hugo VUKCEVIC BEL 71 7 Luca KROPITSCH AUT 70 8 Adam KOLLÁR SLO 65 9 Eneko MARTINEZ ESP 61 10 Elias MANGANELLI ITA 45

Next up on the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro calendar is Round Five in Budapest, Hungary, on 8 February.