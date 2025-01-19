FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Round Three – Romania

Billy Bolt delivered an untouchable performance at round three of the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship to secure the overall victory in Romania for Husqvarna Factory Racing.

Claiming SuperPole and taking three wins from three races, Bolt’s dominant result saw him extend his overall championship advantage to 58 points in Romania. Jonny Walker second overall, Ashton and Mitch Brightmore separated by two-points on 106-104, in third and fourth respectively.

Fastest in qualifying and fastest on the one-lap SuperPole, Billy got his evening in Cluj-Napoca off to the perfect start, earning himself three championship points in the process.

After taking the holeshot in Prestige race one, Bolt delivered a near-perfect ride, even a small tumble over one of the raised-log turns barely slowed the pace of the championship leader. Crossing the line six seconds ahead of second-placed Jonny Walker, Billy secured his first win of the night, Mitch Brightmore rounding out the top three.

With the start order reversed for race two, Bolt started from the second row, but after ensuring he stayed out of trouble on the first lap, soon started picking his way through the field.

By the end of lap five, Billy had taken the lead and began to open up a comfortable advantage. Mistake-free, the Brit cruised across the line to take win number two. Cooper Abbott runner-up, and Walker dropping to third.

Securing another holeshot, Bolt immediately started gapping the chasing pack in race three. A couple of small mistakes on the deteriorating track cost the 27-year-old the lead, with fellow Brit Mitch Brightmore taking advantage.

However, delivering a masterclass of riding on the tight and technical track, Billy retook the lead on the final lap and held it to the chequered flag. The same Brightmore second and Walker third.

The round overall saw Bolt on 63-points, Walker on 49-points and Mitch Brightmore on 43. Earning the maximum points haul for the event, Bolt now leads the championship standings by an incredible 58 points after the three rounds contested.

Billy Bolt – P1

“It’s been a really good night here in Romania. Especially that last race – what a battle! Everything went well through qualifying, and then the first two races were pretty much perfect. In race three, I got off to a good start, but then on lap two, I bent my gear lever, which made it really hard to select second. In the end, I decided to just use first gear for the rest of the race, which made things tricky, and with the boys pushing so hard, it definitely wasn’t an easy win. On paper, I’ve won every race for the last two rounds, but I’ve definitely been challenged. It’s nice to have two fellow Brits on the podium with me tonight – the boys are definitely pushing. I’m already looking forward to the next round.”

Jonny Walker – P2

“I’m pleased with the result and how I rode today, but we still have some work to do. My race pace is good, but it’s the small mistakes and bad starts that are holding me back. I’m still working to improve my Superpole laps, which will hopefully help. The first race was great, the second race I had a small crash but managed to get back up, and in the final race, I got caught up in some lapped riders near the end. We’re making some really good progress and getting closer with each and every race, though!”

2024/2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Round Three – Grand Prix of Romania

Prestige Race 1

Pos Rider Bike Fed Time/Gap 1 B. Bolt Hus ACU 7m08.062 2 J. Walker Tri ACU +6.406 3 M. Brightmore Gas ACU +19.259 4 A. Gomez Cantero Bet RFME +21.704 5 E. Karlsson Sta SVEMO +26.193 6 A. Brightmore Gas ACU +27.460 7 T. Martyn Rie ACU +42.236 8 T. Apolle Bet DMSB +1 laps 9 D. Vieira Gas FMP +1 laps 10 C. Abbott She AMA +2 laps 11 D. Olszowy Rie PZM +2 laps 12 H. Edmondson Tri ACU +2 laps 13 J. Sala Sta RFME +3 laps 14 A. Gotkowski Suz PZM +5 laps

Prestige Race 2

Pos Rider Bike Fed Time/Gap 1 B. Bolt Hus ACU 6m36.411 2 C. Abbott She AMA +11.772 3 J. Walker Tri ACU +14.629 4 A. Gomez Cantero Bet RFME +20.227 5 A. Brightmore Gas ACU +22.634 6 M. Brightmore Gas ACU +24.678 7 E. Karlsson Sta SVEMO +27.277 8 T. Martyn Rie ACU +32.157 9 T. Apolle Bet DMSB +37.622 10 D. Vieira Gas FMP +1 laps 11 H. Edmondson Tri ACU +1 laps 12 J. Sala Sta RFME +4 laps 13 A. Gotkowski Suz PZM +5 laps

Prestige Race 3

Pos Rider Bike Fed Time/Gap 1 B. Bolt Hus ACU 7m03.281 2 M. Brightmore Gas ACU +1.810 3 J. Walker Tri ACU +5.499 4 A. Brightmore Gas ACU +8.957 5 A. Gomez Cantero Bet RFME +13.827 6 T. Martyn Rie ACU +32.124 7 C. Abbott She AMA +1 laps 8 T. Apolle Bet DMSB +1 laps 9 E. Karlsson Sta SVEMO +1 laps 10 D. Vieira Gas FMP +1 laps 11 H. Edmondson Tri ACU +1 laps 12 J. Sala Sta RFME +3 laps 13 A. Gotkowski Suz PZM +5 laps

Prestige World Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 B. Bolt Hus 182 2 J. Walker Tri 124 3 A. Brightmore Gas 106 4 M. Brightmore Gas 104 5 D. Olszowy Rie 102 6 C. Abbott She 93 7 E. Karlsson Sta 93 8 A. Gomez Cantero Bet 82 9 T. Apolle Bet 63 10 T. Martyn Rie 56 11 W. Hoare Hus 53 12 D. Vieira Gas 47 13 H. Edmondson Tri 37 14 A. Gotkowski Suz 15 15 J. Sala Sta 11 16 T. Błażusiak Sta 8

Junior World Cup Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 M. Fernandez Serra Hus 135 2 A. Puey Rie 112 3 T. Shaw She 109 4 S. Kus KTM 106 5 H. Strauss KTM 104 6 M. Gomez Martinez KTM 103 7 M. Schmüser Bet 95 8 R. Liszka Hus 88 9 R. Frutos De Mingo She 69 10 B. Crayston KTM 60 11 M. Achim Popovici Rie 54 12 S. Zajączkowski KTM 34 13 M. Spies KTM 29 14 A. Skoczeń KTM 19 15 D. Ignat She 17 16 P. Piskorek KTM 14 17 V. Milev KTM 8 18 T. Eppelmann KTM 8

Youth World Cup – Top 5

Pos Rider Bike Fed W1 W2 Points 1 R Godino Gomez Beta RFME 17 #2 20 #1 37 2 F Lampkin Beta ACU 20 #1 17 #2 37 3 M Laska PZM 15 #3 15 #3 30 4 H Vukcevic Sherco FMB 13 #4 13 #4 26 5 A Kollár Gas SMF 9 #7 11 #5 20

FIM Europe Cup – Top 5

Pos Rider Bike Fed W1 W2 W3 Points 1 H Strauss KTM DMSB 20 #1 17 #2 6 #10 43 2 M Serra Hus RFME 6 #10 20 #1 15 #3 41 3 T Shaw She ACU 15 #3 15 #3 11 #5 41 4 M Schmüser Bet DMSB 8 #8 11 #5 20 #1 39 5 A Puey Rie RFME 13 #4 9 #7 17 #2 39

Next up for the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship is round four in Poland on February 1.