FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
Round Three – Romania
Billy Bolt delivered an untouchable performance at round three of the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship to secure the overall victory in Romania for Husqvarna Factory Racing.
Claiming SuperPole and taking three wins from three races, Bolt’s dominant result saw him extend his overall championship advantage to 58 points in Romania. Jonny Walker second overall, Ashton and Mitch Brightmore separated by two-points on 106-104, in third and fourth respectively.
Fastest in qualifying and fastest on the one-lap SuperPole, Billy got his evening in Cluj-Napoca off to the perfect start, earning himself three championship points in the process.
After taking the holeshot in Prestige race one, Bolt delivered a near-perfect ride, even a small tumble over one of the raised-log turns barely slowed the pace of the championship leader. Crossing the line six seconds ahead of second-placed Jonny Walker, Billy secured his first win of the night, Mitch Brightmore rounding out the top three.
With the start order reversed for race two, Bolt started from the second row, but after ensuring he stayed out of trouble on the first lap, soon started picking his way through the field.
By the end of lap five, Billy had taken the lead and began to open up a comfortable advantage. Mistake-free, the Brit cruised across the line to take win number two. Cooper Abbott runner-up, and Walker dropping to third.
Securing another holeshot, Bolt immediately started gapping the chasing pack in race three. A couple of small mistakes on the deteriorating track cost the 27-year-old the lead, with fellow Brit Mitch Brightmore taking advantage.
However, delivering a masterclass of riding on the tight and technical track, Billy retook the lead on the final lap and held it to the chequered flag. The same Brightmore second and Walker third.
The round overall saw Bolt on 63-points, Walker on 49-points and Mitch Brightmore on 43. Earning the maximum points haul for the event, Bolt now leads the championship standings by an incredible 58 points after the three rounds contested.
Billy Bolt – P1
“It’s been a really good night here in Romania. Especially that last race – what a battle! Everything went well through qualifying, and then the first two races were pretty much perfect. In race three, I got off to a good start, but then on lap two, I bent my gear lever, which made it really hard to select second. In the end, I decided to just use first gear for the rest of the race, which made things tricky, and with the boys pushing so hard, it definitely wasn’t an easy win. On paper, I’ve won every race for the last two rounds, but I’ve definitely been challenged. It’s nice to have two fellow Brits on the podium with me tonight – the boys are definitely pushing. I’m already looking forward to the next round.”
Jonny Walker – P2
“I’m pleased with the result and how I rode today, but we still have some work to do. My race pace is good, but it’s the small mistakes and bad starts that are holding me back. I’m still working to improve my Superpole laps, which will hopefully help. The first race was great, the second race I had a small crash but managed to get back up, and in the final race, I got caught up in some lapped riders near the end. We’re making some really good progress and getting closer with each and every race, though!”
2024/2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
Round Three – Grand Prix of Romania
Prestige Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Fed
|Time/Gap
|1
|B. Bolt
|Hus
|ACU
|7m08.062
|2
|J. Walker
|Tri
|ACU
|+6.406
|3
|M. Brightmore
|Gas
|ACU
|+19.259
|4
|A. Gomez Cantero
|Bet
|RFME
|+21.704
|5
|E. Karlsson
|Sta
|SVEMO
|+26.193
|6
|A. Brightmore
|Gas
|ACU
|+27.460
|7
|T. Martyn
|Rie
|ACU
|+42.236
|8
|T. Apolle
|Bet
|DMSB
|+1 laps
|9
|D. Vieira
|Gas
|FMP
|+1 laps
|10
|C. Abbott
|She
|AMA
|+2 laps
|11
|D. Olszowy
|Rie
|PZM
|+2 laps
|12
|H. Edmondson
|Tri
|ACU
|+2 laps
|13
|J. Sala
|Sta
|RFME
|+3 laps
|14
|A. Gotkowski
|Suz
|PZM
|+5 laps
Prestige Race 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Fed
|Time/Gap
|1
|B. Bolt
|Hus
|ACU
|6m36.411
|2
|C. Abbott
|She
|AMA
|+11.772
|3
|J. Walker
|Tri
|ACU
|+14.629
|4
|A. Gomez Cantero
|Bet
|RFME
|+20.227
|5
|A. Brightmore
|Gas
|ACU
|+22.634
|6
|M. Brightmore
|Gas
|ACU
|+24.678
|7
|E. Karlsson
|Sta
|SVEMO
|+27.277
|8
|T. Martyn
|Rie
|ACU
|+32.157
|9
|T. Apolle
|Bet
|DMSB
|+37.622
|10
|D. Vieira
|Gas
|FMP
|+1 laps
|11
|H. Edmondson
|Tri
|ACU
|+1 laps
|12
|J. Sala
|Sta
|RFME
|+4 laps
|13
|A. Gotkowski
|Suz
|PZM
|+5 laps
Prestige Race 3
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Fed
|Time/Gap
|1
|B. Bolt
|Hus
|ACU
|7m03.281
|2
|M. Brightmore
|Gas
|ACU
|+1.810
|3
|J. Walker
|Tri
|ACU
|+5.499
|4
|A. Brightmore
|Gas
|ACU
|+8.957
|5
|A. Gomez Cantero
|Bet
|RFME
|+13.827
|6
|T. Martyn
|Rie
|ACU
|+32.124
|7
|C. Abbott
|She
|AMA
|+1 laps
|8
|T. Apolle
|Bet
|DMSB
|+1 laps
|9
|E. Karlsson
|Sta
|SVEMO
|+1 laps
|10
|D. Vieira
|Gas
|FMP
|+1 laps
|11
|H. Edmondson
|Tri
|ACU
|+1 laps
|12
|J. Sala
|Sta
|RFME
|+3 laps
|13
|A. Gotkowski
|Suz
|PZM
|+5 laps
Prestige World Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|B. Bolt
|Hus
|182
|2
|J. Walker
|Tri
|124
|3
|A. Brightmore
|Gas
|106
|4
|M. Brightmore
|Gas
|104
|5
|D. Olszowy
|Rie
|102
|6
|C. Abbott
|She
|93
|7
|E. Karlsson
|Sta
|93
|8
|A. Gomez Cantero
|Bet
|82
|9
|T. Apolle
|Bet
|63
|10
|T. Martyn
|Rie
|56
|11
|W. Hoare
|Hus
|53
|12
|D. Vieira
|Gas
|47
|13
|H. Edmondson
|Tri
|37
|14
|A. Gotkowski
|Suz
|15
|15
|J. Sala
|Sta
|11
|16
|T. Błażusiak
|Sta
|8
Junior World Cup Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|M. Fernandez Serra
|Hus
|135
|2
|A. Puey
|Rie
|112
|3
|T. Shaw
|She
|109
|4
|S. Kus
|KTM
|106
|5
|H. Strauss
|KTM
|104
|6
|M. Gomez Martinez
|KTM
|103
|7
|M. Schmüser
|Bet
|95
|8
|R. Liszka
|Hus
|88
|9
|R. Frutos De Mingo
|She
|69
|10
|B. Crayston
|KTM
|60
|11
|M. Achim Popovici
|Rie
|54
|12
|S. Zajączkowski
|KTM
|34
|13
|M. Spies
|KTM
|29
|14
|A. Skoczeń
|KTM
|19
|15
|D. Ignat
|She
|17
|16
|P. Piskorek
|KTM
|14
|17
|V. Milev
|KTM
|8
|18
|T. Eppelmann
|KTM
|8
Youth World Cup – Top 5
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Fed
|W1
|W2
|Points
|1
|R Godino Gomez
|Beta
|RFME
|17 #2
|20 #1
|37
|2
|F Lampkin
|Beta
|ACU
|20 #1
|17 #2
|37
|3
|M Laska
|PZM
|15 #3
|15 #3
|30
|4
|H Vukcevic
|Sherco
|FMB
|13 #4
|13 #4
|26
|5
|A Kollár
|Gas
|SMF
|9 #7
|11 #5
|20
FIM Europe Cup – Top 5
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Fed
|W1
|W2
|W3
|Points
|1
|H Strauss
|KTM
|DMSB
|20 #1
|17 #2
|6 #10
|43
|2
|M Serra
|Hus
|RFME
|6 #10
|20 #1
|15 #3
|41
|3
|T Shaw
|She
|ACU
|15 #3
|15 #3
|11 #5
|41
|4
|M Schmüser
|Bet
|DMSB
|8 #8
|11 #5
|20 #1
|39
|5
|A Puey
|Rie
|RFME
|13 #4
|9 #7
|17 #2
|39
Next up for the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship is round four in Poland on February 1.