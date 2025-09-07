2025 Abestone Hard Enduro

2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship – Round Three

Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Manuel Lettenbichler battled it out at the Abestone Hard Enduro over the weekend, round three of the 2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship.

It was Bolt who claimed the win at Abestone after two days on his TE 300, securing his first victory of the season.

Abestone kicked things off with a one-hour hard enduro race on Saturday, and Bolt was immediately at his best. Fast and smooth, he controlled the pace from the off. Racing his way through a course that was filled with rocky river beds, steep slippery climbs, and fast open mountain sections, he led the way throughout and nabbed pole for Sunday.

After one hour, riders within 15 minutes of the leader then had to take on the X-Loop section – a punishing 500-meter course located in the ski resort itself. KTM 300 EXC-mounted Lettenbichler followed home closest to take second place and ensure a favourable start position for Sunday’s main event.

With a similar format to Saturday, Sunday’s Gold Class Final was two hours long before finishing on the X-Loop once again. A solid start saw Billy claim an early lead in the main event. Out front and out of trouble, he set about distancing himself from the rest of the field.

After almost managing to do so, he faced a close head-to-head battle with championship leader Manuel Lettenbichler. With the duo setting a pace no one else could match, they battled back and forth throughout the two hours, arriving wheel-to-wheel at the final X-Loop section.

One last big push from Billy saw him get the better of Lettenbichler at a critical moment inside the X-Loop. Providing him with the breathing room needed, he raced ahead to take a well-deserved victory.

Billy Bolt – P1

“It’s been a great weekend. To win Saturday’s race and now win the main race on Sunday is brilliant. I can’t ask for much better than that. I’m really happy. To be honest, all weekend I never felt overly comfortable with the track. But it is the sort of terrain that tends to push you out of your comfort zone a lot. I worked hard and tried to limit mistakes, which really paid off here. In the main race I was charging the whole time. I was doing what I could to stay in front as much as possible. I’m happy to get the win after an amazing battle with Mani.”

Coming away with a hard-fought second-place result, Lettenbichler continues to lead the 2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship with four rounds left to contest.

Manuel Lettenbichler – P2

“What a race! We were swapping the lead at the front so often, and Billy rode really well, so congrats to him. I haven’t enjoyed a battle like this for a long time. I almost had him at end, we ran into each other when I tried to make a block pass, but it wasn’t quite enough. I think it’s clear by the lead that the two of us opened up over the rest of the field that we’re both at the top of our game. If this carries on for the rest of the season, with the two of us fighting this hard for the top step of the podium, it’s going to make the championship very exciting.”

2025 Abestone Hard Enduro Top Five

Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 2:18:23.18 (12 laps) Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 2:18:27.19 (12 laps) Mitch Brightmore (GBR), GASGAS, 2:14:29.33 (8 laps) James Moore (RSA), KTM, 2:01:40.13 (7 laps) Graham Jarvis (GBR), Husqvarna, 2:06:45.06 (7 laps)

2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Standings after Round Three

Lettenbichler 64 Brightmore 46 Bolt 43 Kabakchiev 40 Young 39 Roman 38

Next

The FIM Hard Enduro World Championship resumes with round four at Hixpania in Spain on September 20