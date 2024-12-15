FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Round One – Poland

The 2024/2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship kicked off on the weekend at PreZero Arena in Gliwice, with the season opener featuring the first-ever showdown between electric and combustion motorcycles at this level of competition.

A record-breaking 82 riders from 15 countries battled on the track with the highly anticipated debut of electric competitors, including Taddy Błażusiak (POL), cleared to compete on his STARK VARG after a year long break.

Saturday evening kicked off with the SuperPole race, where four-time FIM SuperEnduro World Champion Billy Bolt (GBR) proved quickest. Jonny Walker (GBR) secured second place, while Eddie Karlsson (SWE) impressed with a strong third-place finish.

In the first final of the opening round, Bolt put on a masterclass, delivering a commanding performance to claim a dominant victory. Jonny Walker followed in second, unable to match Bolt’s blistering pace, while Dominik Olszowy (POL) completed the first final in third.

The second final, however, told a different story. Dominik Olszowy seized his moment. Starting from the second row, he made an incredible charge to the front. With the home crowd’s deafening support behind him, Olszowy held off relentless pressure from Bolt.

Despite Bolt’s repeated attempts to overtake – including a few that pushed him off the track – Olszowy remained calm and consistent, earning his first-ever Prestige class moto win in breathtaking style. Jonny Walker finished second again, while Ashton Brightmore (GBR), making his debut in the Prestige class, took an impressive third, Bolt ending up fourth.

In the third and final race, Bolt reasserted his dominance. With a flawless ride from start to finish, the Brit claimed victory and secured the overall win for the night. Olszowy finished second in the final bout and earned a well-deserved second place overall. Walker, despite a mishap that saw his chain come off mid-air in the third race, managed to secure third place on the overall podium.

Billy Bolt – P1

“I’ve got to be happy to take the win here in Poland, especially in front of such a fantastic crowd, but it’s definitely not all gone my own way. SuperPole went well and then going into race one I felt good and was able to take the win. In race two, I took my time early on, but after that I pushed too hard to get out front and made some mistakes. Coming off the side of the track didn’t help, especially with how slippery the concrete is here in Poland, but thankfully, I was able to fight my way back to fourth. Entering race three, the points were tight for the overall, so the goal was clear – get out front and just manage my pace to the finish. Everything went perfectly, I was able to take the race win and the overall. It feels good to open my season with a victory, I’m already looking forward to Germany in a few weeks’ time.”

Jonny Walker – P3

“So we’ve come away with third overall after round one here in Poland! I was second in the first two races which I was super happy with, then the last race wasn’t great as my chain got pulled off so I had to stop and fix that. However, we’ve definitely learned a lot already and I’m excited to get out to Germany for round two in the New Year!”

Notably, motivated and eager to compete in the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, Cooper Abbott (USA) made a strong impression with 4th, 7th, and 6th-place finishes across the three finals, ending up 5th overall. Abbott demonstrated that he can go head-to-head with SuperEnduro’s top riders and is sure to be a serious threat to his rivals as the series progresses.

The first electric bike home in each bout was Eddie Karlsson on a Stark. The Swede scored a hat-trick of fifth place finishes.

Taddy Blazusiak took an eighth place in the opening race, but only managed two laps in the second race and did not front for the final race of the night. The Polish rider had fell in practice and looked to have some technical problems when trying to get going again.

The electric motorcycles competing in SuperEnduro have power limits and minimum weight specifications, despite the competition being completely open, technically, to petrol powered motorcycles.

Juniors

A generational shift was evident in Juniors as last year’s champion, Ashton Brightmore, moved up to the Prestige class and in the end, it was the most consistent rider, Toby Shaw (GBR), who emerged victorious.

Àlex Puey (ESP) impressed with a dominant ride in the first final and a strong second-place finish in the third, earning him the runner-up spot overall. Marc Fernandez Serra (ESP) also performed consistently to complete the Junior class podium.

Szymon Kuś (POL) showed great pace, battling for the lead twice during the event and demonstrating his potential despite some setbacks. Milan Schmüser (GER) also displayed his fighting spirit, finishing with solid points after challenges in the first two races.

Youth

The debut of the Youth class opened the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship to 125cc motorcycles. Riders aged 14 to 18 showcased incredible skills and thrilling battles in Gliwice.

Ramon Godino Gomez (ESP) and Connor Watson (GBR) took top two spots on the podium, respectively, while Polish fans had much to cheer for as Michał Laska (POL) claimed third place overall with two third-place finishes.

FIM Europe Cup

The FIM Europe Cup also delivered excitement, despite Norbert Zsigovits’s (HUN) dominance. Zsigovits was untouchable in both finals, but the fight for the remaining podium spots was fierce.

Intense multi-rider battles saw Fynn Hannemann (GER) and Alessandro Azzalini (ITA) secure the second and third places, respectively.

Round One Results – 2024/2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship in Gliwice

Prestige Race 1

Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 6:45.660 Jonny Walker (Triumph) 7:04.321 Dominic Olszowy (Rieju) 7:04.990 Cooper Abbott (Sherco) 7:19.281 Eddie Karlsson (Stark) 7:21.760

Prestige Race 2

Dominic Olszowy (Rieju) 7:05.433 Jonny Walker (Triumph) 7:15.580 Ashton Brightmore (GASGAS) 7:17.027 Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 7:17.678 Eddie Karlsson (Stark) 7:24.774

Prestige Race 3

Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 6:58.530 Dominic Olszowy (Rieju) 7:05.661 Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 7:10.720 Ashton Brightmore (GASGAS) 7:16.275 Eddie Karlsson (Stark) 7:18.389

Prestige World Championship – Top 5

Billy BOLT – 1-4-1, SP1 – 56 points Dominik OLSZOWY – 3-1-2 – 52 points Jonny WALKER –2-2-13, SP2 – 39 points Ashton BRIGHTMORE – 6-3-4 – 38 points Cooper ABBOTT – 4-7-6 – 32 points

Junior World Cup – Top 5

Toby SHAW – 2-1-7, 46 points Alex PUEY – 1-8-2, 45 points Marc FERNANDEZ SERRA – 3-2-5, 43 points Roland LISZKA – 4-4-4, 39 points Manuel GOMEZ MARTINEZ – 5-3-6, 36 points

Youth World Cup – Top 5

Ramon GODINO GOMEZ – 1-1, 40 points Connor WATSON – 2-4, 30 points Michał LASKA – 3-3, 30 points Fraiser LAMPKIN – 5-2, 28 points Adam KOLLÁR – 7-6, 19 points

FIM Europe Cup – Top 5

Norbert ZSIGOVITS – 1-1, 40 points Fynn HANNEMANN – 2-3, 32 points Alessandro AZZALINI – 6-2, 27 points Edward HÜBNER – 3-5, 26 points Grzegorz KARGUL – 5-6, 21 points

The second round of the 2024/2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship kicks off on 4 January 2025 in Riesa, Germany.