2023 FIM SuperEnduro Round Three – Hungary

Billy Bolt won the third round of the 2023 FIM SuperEnduro Championship over the weekend in Hungary to extend his lead over Jonny Walker to 26-points.

Bolt had to work hard to take this latest round win and whilst the Husqvarna rider took his second “hat-trick” of the three rounds so far this season, in the first race of the night he encountered a few difficulties on what was a highly technical route.

2022 Junior World Champion Dominik Olszowy snatched the holeshot and was running a good pace out front. In his wake were Jonny Walker and Cody Webb. Sweden’s Eddie Karlsson made a solid start to the race with fourth position, standing up to much more experienced riders with his unique and skillful style.

Back at the front, after three laps there was no more that Webb and Walker could do to hold back the charge of Bolt. The Number 57 rider, shining as bright as his new helmet design, moved into the lead of the race leaving his opponents to squabble for the podium places. He made a few small errors which allowed Walker some hope, but not for long.

On the fifth lap, Eddie Karlsson fell heavily on the finish line jump after impressively passing Cody Webb. Race Direction showed swift action to protect all the riders, quickly ‘red flagging’ the race. The Swede was evacuated on a stretcher, but he thankfully seems to have avoided serious injury. With the vast majority of the race having been disputed, it was not restarted. Billy Bolt therefore won ahead of Jonny Walker and Cooper Abbott (USA-Sherco) who had a remarkable end to the race.

In the second race, Billy Bolt’s difficulties emerged again as he tackled the reverse grid race and encountered several ‘tail-enders’. As he went on to battle for a podium spot with Cody Webb, he came unstuck on the obstacles a couple of times and lost time on Webb and Olszowy.

Meanwhile, Jonny Walker had a slow start but the Beta rider quickly rose through the ranks to find himself back at the sharp end, running fourth behind Poland’s Olszowy who was passed by Bolt and Webb, before making his move for 3rd. The race still offered its share of thrills when Walker and Bolt made a mistake, opening the door to Cody Webb for a possible victory.

The Sherco rider thought he would grab his first win of the year, but Bolt wasn’t ready to relinquish control. Despite a final error in the matrix, it was another victory for Billy Bolt in front of Webb and Walker. Olszowy and Abbott completed the Top 5.

The final race was more of a formality for the championship leader as he relaxed into the last blast of the night and quickly took control of the race, despite another holeshot from Walker. Bolt then built his lead to stretch his gap to Walker by almost 20 seconds – celebrating this fact with a little whip at the chequered flag, and a heel-clicker on his cool down lap.

Cody Webb finished third in the final race ahead of Olszowy and a brilliant Diogo Vieira (POR-GASGAS) who was 5th. Taddy Blazusiak had a tough and complicated Hungarian GP, suffering a big crash in Superpole, and some unfortunate falls in the races, the six-time World Champion finished in a distant seventh place overall.

Bolt won the overall in Budapest ahead of Jonny Walker and Cody Webb. The Husqvarna rider also strengthened his lead in the general classification; he now has a 26-point lead over Walker and 60 over Webb.

Billy Bolt – P1

“With three wins and topping SuperPole, it was a great night at the office. I knew my speed was good from the off, but in the first two races I seemed to keep tripping myself up. I would get into the lead and then just make a mistake or judge the lapped traffic wrong. Thankfully I was able to recover each time, but I really wanted to do better. I feel like race three was my best of the night. Mistakes were minimal and I was able to ride my lines with confidence. It was a great way to end the night!”

Jonny Walker – P2

“It was a good night, I felt like the first two races I made some stupid mistakes, but a lot of us did. I felt like I had good pace in those first two though, whereas the last race I didn’t really have any flow and I didn’t enjoy it – unlike Billy, who said he really enjoyed it! I’m really happy with second overall tonight and keeping 2nd in the championship too. Billy’s on another level, he’s the one to beat, and I’m trying to change my riding to keep up with him and close the gap! The bike is feeling better all the time.”

Cody Webb – P3

“The season’s getting better! In the second race I was leading Billy twice, and the pressure of trying to keep him behind me was kind of getting in my head, so I actually felt better once he passed me in some ways! The first race was probably my most enjoyable, the second one was tough – I also hope that Eddie (Karlsson) is OK after his big crash. My thumb is still a bit injured, and I need more bike time to try and beat these guys. We’ve made some bike improvements and that’s given me a boost too.”

Taddy Blazusiak – P7

“It was an eventful night for sure. I had good speed, but I was always finding trouble on the track no matter what I did. I hoped race three would go better, but I was hit by another rider when in third place and that clash broke my clutch lever. It was impossible to ride the track without it, which resulted in a disappointing end to a tough night. Israel is next on the cards, so hopefully we can turn things around there.”

Overall Classification

Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 63pts Jonny Walker (Beta) 51pts Cody Webb (Sherco) 42pts

Prestige Race 1

Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 6 laps, 4:44.087 Jonny Walker (Beta) 6 laps, 4:45.815 Cooper Abbott (Sherco) 6 laps, 5:02.030

Prestige Race 2

Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 9 laps, 7:35.071 Cody Webb (Sherco) 9 laps, 7:38.798 Jonny Walker (Beta) 9 laps, 7:43.281

Prestige Race 3

Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 9 laps, 6:58.254 Jonny Walker (Beta) 9 laps, 7:18.193 Cody Webb (Sherco) 9 laps, 7:33.496

Championship Standings (After round 3)

Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 184pts Jonny Walker (Beta) 158pts Cody Webb (Sherco) 124pts Taddy Blazusiak (GASGAS) 105pts

Juniors

The Brightmore brothers and Mitch and Ashton once again dominated the Junior category. However, they faced stiffer competition than in previous rounds. In the three races the two youngsters never managed a holeshot, or early leads. Mitch even had to fight for many laps at the bottom of the classification during the second race.

Their strongest rival was once again Milan Schmueser who looked quick and determined throughout the night. In the first race the German was on the point of winning, but he didn’t count on the lightning comeback of the youngest of the Brightmore brothers, Ashton, who overtook him in style on a tricky rock garden corner.

The young Brit won ahead of Schmueser and an ever-improving Raul Guimera (ESP-Sherco). The leader of the Junior category championship, Mitch Brightmore, finished fourth in the first race of the evening. In the second, reverse grid, race Raul Guimera won his first race in Junior ahead of Schmueser.

Spain’s Alonso Trigo Fernandez put in a great run to complete the podium in the middle race of the night, while the Brightmore brothers finished fourth (Ashton) and fifth (Mitch). The eldest of the pair took his revenge in the final race by winning ahead of his younger brother and Guimera. Schmueser, despite riding well, once again had to concede to the British brothers.

Despite Ashton Brightmore winning overall on the night, Mitch Brightmore retains the title lead by 6 points. Schmueser is still in the game, 10 points from the top.

Mitch Brightmore

“I’m speechless, I don’t know what I can say about my little brother tonight! He could get that one matrix section every time, and I kept messing it up. I struggled a bit the whole night, but luckily I won the last one of the night and I’m so pleased that I’ve kept hold of the championship lead coming into the next race!”

European Cup

In the European Cup, Britain’s Dan Peace confirmed his place as leader of the class. Although he didn’t take victory in either of the races, the Sherco rider managed to climb to second place overall in the GP which was won by young Italian Alessandro Azzalini.

Azzalini showed great strength and won the first race ahead of Peace and crowd-pleaser Roland Liszka. The second race was brilliantly won by Mark Szoke who was absolutely euphoric in front of his home fans. Peace finished 3rd in race two.

Azzalini took the overall in Budapest, ahead of Peace and Szoke.

Former trials rider Peace is 5 points ahead of Szoke in the title fight, and 8 ahead of Liszka.

This Hungarian Grand Prix was once again a real success. The thrills and spills in all categories kept the sellout crowd hungry for more, and it bodes well for a tense second half of the season. The next meeting is scheduled in three weeks’ time (March 2) in Jerusalem for the GP of Israel.