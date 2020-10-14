Red Bull Rookies Cup

Seven weeks since the previous four Red Bull Rookies races in Austria, the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup is back this weekend with the Grand Prix of Aragón, and the series will race four of the next five weekends.

8 races for the KTM RC 250 Rs mean that there are 200 points on offer so clearly the championship is wide open even though Spanish 16-year-old Pedro Acosta dominated the opening four races. His sensational form at the Red Bull Ring netted him 100 points, he is 36 ahead of fellow countrymen, 14-year-old David Muñoz and 48 in front of 15-year-old Daniel Holgado. Colombian 14-year-old David Alonso is tied on points with Holgado.

We have seen such leads quickly evaporate many times before in Rookies Cup, a bad weekend is all it takes and the compressed calendar means that there is no slack for recovery of form or from injury.

Talking of injuries, young Aussie Billy van Eerde broke his femur less than six weeks ago during a CEV round at Jerez but will front the grid this weekend to contest the final rounds of the Red Bull Rookies series, starting this weekend at Aragon.

Billy has been working hard since his injury to get back on the bike and while still far from 100 per cent the youngster is confident of being able to race this weekend to try and add to his points tally in what is an incredibly hotly contested series. Billy currently has 15-points in the bank and is 12th on the championship ladder.