Junior Talent Team 2020 line-up announced

The line-up for the 2020 Junior Talent Team has been revealed, with a selection of returning riders and rookies from both the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup and British Talent Cup set to race with the team in the FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship.

Promoting and running talents from different paths on the Road to MotoGP, the JTT unifies three team names under the same umbrella and unites the efforts of Dorna talent promotion programs, including the sponsors and partners who provide important backing to young riders and teams. In 2020 the project continues to count on the valuable support of Honda, Kushitani, Astra Honda and AP Honda, who comes back onboard.

The 2020 line-up is six riders

#29 – Bill Van Eerde (AUS) – 02-Apr-2002 – Asia Talent Team

#30 – Max Cook (GBR) – 09-Dec-2002 – British Talent Team

#31 – Scott Ogden (GBR) – 16-Oct-2003 – British Talent Team

#32 – Takuma Matsuyama (JPN) – 09-Nov-2004 – Asia Talent Team

#33 – Tatchakorn Buasri (THA) – 26-Mar-2000 – AP Honda Racing Thailand

#34 – Mario Aji (INA) – 16-Mar-2004 – Astra Honda Racing Team

The returning Bill Van Eerde made the step to the FIM CEV Repsol as the reigning Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Champion last year, and the first Australian IATC race winner and Champion had a tougher rookie season. In his second year in the FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship he’ll be pushing to replicate the results he’s had elsewhere since graduating from the IATC.

British Talent Cup graduate Max Cook is another familiar name who returns to race with the JTT in 2020. The Brit scored solid points in 2019 and will be aiming to build on that to move forward next season, with good foundations already laid. Likewise for Mario Aji, as the Indonesian also stays with the Junior Talent Team and also showed some solid form in his rookie season, including an impressive best finish of fourth.

Reigning British Talent Cup Champion Scott Ogden is one of three new faces to the team, although he has already made appearances replacing the injured Yuki Kunii in 2019. Ogden will now be a full-time part of the JTT, and he’s joined by some stiff competition in the fight to be the top rookie next season: Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup runner-up Takuma Matsuyama and fellow frontrunner Tatchakorn Buasri.

Matsuyama, from Japan, narrowly missed out on the IATC crown this year but showed some incredible form to take it to the wire. Thai rider Tatchakorn Buasri, meanwhile, was one of the few to beat Matsuyama to a victory in 2019, and the two will doubtless see their rival pick back up where it left off as they graduate to the FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship.

After another season of wins, points and podiums in 2019, the JTT is now ready to attack a new season with a number of new faces and eager rookies. Action begins early in the year with a winter training camp to be confirmed before racing starts on the 26th of April in the FIM CEV Repsol season opener at Portimão.