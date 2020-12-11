2021 FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship

After an injury plagued season of ups, including a podium , and some pretty painful downs, including a broken femur along with ankle and hand injuries, Billy has signed on with the MT-Foundation77 team to contest the 2021 FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship.

The 2018 Asia Talent Cup Champion will be on a KTM fielded in a three-rider team run by MT-Foundation77 with the backing of Dorna, with Billy’s team-mates still to be announced.

Jordi Gatell – Team Manager

“We are very happy to have Billy join the team. Without a doubt, his entry into the project excites us since he is a pilot with a great projection. We have a great responsibility to offer him maximum support, on a technical and human level . We are going to plan a good preseason so that he adapts as quickly as possible to the KTM, since he has been competing for two years with another motorcycle; without a doubt, his experience in the RedBull Rookies will help him. We are going to support Billy to achieve the highest level and fight for the Top 5 next season. We thank Van Eerde, and all the people who have supported him, for the confidence they put in the team ”

Billy Van Eerde

“I am really happy to be joining in the team MT Foundation 77 for next year 2021. It is a great opportunity for me and I am really looking forward to it. I will do my best next year to achieve the best results possible and try to fight towards the front of the field. In this off season It will be important to recover and train to be 100% fit and ready to start the season. “