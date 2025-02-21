Bimota KB998 Rimini

The new Bimota KB998 Rimini was seen in public for the first time since its international debut at EICMA in 2024 with an unveiling inside the expo building at Phillip Island on Friday morning as it was showcased to crowds here for the 2025 WorldSBK season opener.

The new model will be available on the Australian market but pricing and local specifications will be revealed closer to the local launch date. Early indications are that the bike makes 197 horsepower at 14,000 rpm and tips the scales at 195 kg dry.

Bimota Tesi H2 Tera

Also on the Bimota stand at the Phillip Island WorldSBK expo was the Tesi HR Tera dual-sport machine powered by the supercharged Z series Kawasaki powerplant.

The H2 Tera makes 200 horsepower but boasts an even more impressive 137 Nm of torque and tips the scales at 215 kg dry.