Ducati Performance Diavel 1260 Genuine Accessories

Ducati’s 159 horsepower Diavel 1260 can now be easily blinged to the eyeballs before it even leaves the showroom with Ducati Performance now offering a catalogue of accessories that allows owners to individualise their Diavel.

Ducati Performance accessories include a complete exhaust unit designed to enhance the high torque and power of the Diavel 1260, forged aluminium rims with a modern design, a comfort seat with an increased height compared to the standard version, as well as a series of details made of billet aluminium that contribute to the functionality and the style of the Diavel family.

All accessories are currently available and can be purchased on the dedicated section of the Ducati website and in all Ducati dealers.

Diavel 1260 Complete Exhaust

The complete exhaust system has been designed to bring out the high torque and power performance of the Diavel 1260, with a focus on highlighting the muscle-cruiser look of the bike. The exhaust system is made of steel, while endcaps are in billet aluminium alloy with the classic slice cut.

By installing the complete exhaust system both torque and power improves over the entire range of engine rpm, further improving the performance of the bike. The Diavel’s look is also transformed with the installation of the exhaust system thanks to the outlets on both sides and the machined aluminium endcap.

Diavel 1260 carbon mudguards

A motorcyclist favourite in carbon fibre, offers excellent protection, lightness and embellishes the refined look of the Diavel’s rear end.

Diavel 1260 brake & clutch fluid reservoirs

The unmistakable Ducati design is combined with Rizoma’s experience to create a unique detail, made of high quality anodised aluminium, so that it retains its original appearance over time. The sharp lines of this accessory add to and enhance Diavel’s muscular look.

Diavel 1260 Billet aluminium sprocket cover

An accessory completely made in Italy, characterised by high quality machining and anodising, so that it retains its original appearance over time and ensures excellent protection, combining Ducati design with Rizoma’s experience, and lends itself to the muscular look of the Diavel.

Diavel 1260 billet aluminium tank cap

A design typical of Ducati is combined with Rizoma’s experience to create this unique detail, made entirely in Italy, which enhances the bike’s aesthetics. Made from billet aluminium, it maintains its original appearance over time thanks to high quality anodising. Equipped with an anti-tamper system to guarantee maximum safety. The special key supplied, which reproduces the Ducati shield, makes this accessory stand out for its design and makes refuelling much faster, in a perfect combination of functionality and style.

Diavel 1260 billet aluminium clutch cover

Designed to offer excellent protection in case of a slip, the high quality anodising process ensures high resistance and that the original appearance is retained over time. The exclusive design enhances the look of the bike.

Diavel 1260 billet aluminium frame plugs

Ducati design meets Rizoma’s experience in this accessory which is completely made in Italy and fits with the muscular line of the Diavel, enhancing the trellis frame and becoming a distinctive feature. The high-quality anodising and the meticulous machining maintain the original appearance over time and embellish the style of the Diavel.

Diavel 1260 aluminium rear-view mirror

Made with 3D machining, maximum stability is guaranteed thanks to its aerodynamic profile. Attractive design that improves the look of the bike. Manufactured in partnership with Rizoma.

Diavel 1260 forged aluminium rims

Boasting a cutting-edge design and finishing, the forging process of these aluminium rims transforms the look of the Diavel. Available in standard sizes – 3.50 x 17 in and 8.00 x 17in.

Diavel 1260 comfort seat

Featuring an increased seat height compared to the standard version, combined with the more compact foam and technical fabric cover, offers maximum support and minimises rider fatigue, aiming to significantly improving riding position and comfort. The perfect accessory to tackle long trips without getting tired.