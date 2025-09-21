2025 SMX Finale

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The SMX finale in Las Vegas presented riders with a hybrid SX/MX layout that was fast but also far from simple to pass on. There were fireworks and drama aplenty…

Ultimately, both the 250 and 450 SMX Championships went to riders from outside America. Not only that, but after this event, the American MXoN squad also looks in need of reshaping…

450 Moto One

Hunter Lawrence led Jett around turn one, but the younger of the pair made a small mistake at the first tight right-hander, which gave Hunter a little breathing space, while Eli Tomac had kept good speed by taking the wide line, which saw him blow straight past Jett. Justin Cooper then pushed the defending champion back to fourth. Ken Roczen was fifth at the end of the opening lap, just ahead of Chase Sexton, RJ Hampshire and Cooper Webb.

Sexton got the better of Roczen late on the second lap, while further up front Eli Tomac jumped past Hunter Lawrence to take the race lead. Justin Cooper was still looking strong in third place, while Jett Lawrence was not really making any headway forward at this stage.

Tomac stretched away from Hunter as soon as he had clear air and the wily veteran looked on a mission.

At the ten-minute mark, Tomac led Hunter by just over two-seconds while further back, Jett had started to find his stride and moved forward to start challenging Justin Cooper for third. Jett took that third place on the next lap, and less than five-seconds covered the top four just past the halfway juncture.

Jett then lit the afterburners to chase down Hunter, but it took him a few laps to get the move done. The Aussie brothers were just over a second behind Tomac with five-minutes left on the clock.

Jett was changing up his lines to try and set up a run on Tomac. He clearly had the speed to get the job done. Despite his young age, there is no doubting Jett’s creative racecraft, and he used that skill to great effect to eclipse Tomac. Once through on Tomac, Jett was gone…

Jett Lawrence was the winner by just under three-seconds over Tomac. Late in the race, Jett clearly had much more speed than Tomac, but early on, there was no doubting Eli’s blistering pace; the Yamaha man’s fastest lap of the race was seven-tenths quicker than Jett’s. Plenty of life left in the old dog yet…

Hunter Lawrence rounded out the podium only 1.5-seconds behind Tomac, but 12-seconds clear of Justin Cooper.

Ken Roczen got the better of Chase Sexton for fifth before RJ Hampshire then relegated the KTM man further to seventh before the chequered flag.

Cooper Webb was eighth ahead of Joey Savatgy while Dylan Ferrandis rounded out the top ten.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 J. Lawrence Hon 21m:45.396 2 E. Tomac Yam +2.792 3 H. Lawrence Hon +4.304 4 J. Cooper Yam +16.234 5 K. Roczen Suz +19.268 6 R. Hampshire Hus +20.486 7 C. Sexton KTM +34.045 8 C. Webb Yam +37.248 9 J. Savatgy Hon +51.085 10 D. Ferrandis Hon +56.642 11 J. Barcia Gas +1m04.180 12 B. Bloss Bet +1m06.822 13 C. Schock Yam +1m10.959 14 J. Hill KTM +1m20.892 15 M. Weltin Yam +1m24.679 16 S. McElrath Hon +1m26.492 17 H. Kullas Hus +1m27.969 18 D. Wilson Hon +1m39.667 19 V. Guillod Yam +1m42.925 20 D. Drake Yam +1 Lap 21 G. Harlan Yam +3 Laps 22 M. Harrison Kaw +14 Laps

450 Moto Two

Cooper Webb scored the holeshot ahead of Hunter Lawrence, Justin Cooper and Eli Tomac while Jett was in the middle of the pack as they negotiated the opening turns. Dylan Ferrandis went down hard on the entry to turn one.

Hunter Lawrence took the lead from Webb on lap two and immediately stretched away. Justin Cooper had been in third place but went down and lost a number of positions. Tomac moved up to take that third place and then second after slipping past Webb.

Jett Lawrence steadily moved up to fourth before then starting to challenge Webb for third place as they started lap four. Webb offered little resistance and allowed Jett an easy run to that third position.

Despite lacking some energy through illness, Hunter Lawrence continued to hold sway up front, his advantage ten-minutes in over Tomac was just over three-seconds while Jett was a further three-seconds back in third. Chase Sexton was fourth at this halfway point ahead of Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen, RJ Hampshire and Justin Cooper.

With six-laps to run, Hunter’s lead over Tomac was down to two seconds, while Jett was a further four-seconds behind Tomac in third, five seconds clear of Ken Roczen.

Chase Sexton then had a big off. The KTM man was attended to on the circuit by medics, and it looked as though Team USA MXoN squad was going to be another man down, with Chase left to potentially sit on the sidelines injured alongside team-mate Haiden Deegan. An early report from Chase saw him state that his shoulder was very weak and that he was suffering a mild concussion.

With four laps to go, Hunter had stretched his lead over Tomac back out to 2.5-seconds and now Jett was starting to reel the Yamaha man in.

Jett took second place from Tomac with just over a minute left on the clock, which moved him into a championship-winning position.

Hunter led by almost five seconds with a lap to run; Jett was content in the knowledge that second place was enough to clinch his third straight SMX Championship.

Hunter Lawrence the race winner but Jett wins the round and the title.

The brothers were congratulated after the flag by Eli Tomac after the Coloradan took third place for the race, the round, and the championship.

Jett Lawrence – 2025 450SMX Champion (1-2)

“It was a good race weekend, Hunter rode well and executed two starts, which made it hard on me. The first moto I was able to dig deep and get that moto win, thankfully—it saved me for sure. In the second moto I got another bad start, and the boys were riding well. Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to be able to catch Eli to make the pass, but in the last few laps I was able to close up. I saw an opportunity to pass and jumped on it real quick. I was able to make it stick and get the win. It’s awesome to go 1-2 with Hunter and me.”

Hunter Lawrence – 2025 450SMX Runner-Up (3-1)

“[Sarcastically] I feel amazing, if you can’t read it on my face… Yeah, I’m gutted. I did everything I could in that one, felt like I just gave it 110% every time I went on the track… Just came up short.”

Eli Tomac – 2025 450SMX Third Overall (2-3)

“It was a fantastic crowd; we had such wonderful support all night. I did what I could. I tried. No lack of trying. Those brothers are really good. I actually didn’t have quite as much in that second moto, so [I’m] a little disappointed in myself. But the night as a whole – [it was] okay… Thank you Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. This was a good podium for us. Of course I want more, but we’ll take this third. Thanks.”

RJ Hampshire – 450SMX Seventh Overall (6-5)

“All in all, it was another solid weekend! I felt good on the bike in timed qualifying, then didn’t get the best start in Moto 1, but I felt like I rode well. The second moto, I got a good start, but I felt a little tight in the beginning and I figured it wasn’t worth risking it too much out there. I didn’t feel overly comfortable on the high-speed sections, but I think overall I was sixth for tonight. It was a solid few races of SMX, and I’m excited to be leading into next year with a solid base.”

Justin Barcia – 450SMX 10th Overall (11-9)

“Las Vegas was full on! The track had a bit of everything, which made it a tricky day for me. All-in-all, we did our best as usual, but our best wasn’t quite good enough. A big thank you to everyone who has been part of this season – we tried our best all year, and we can hold our heads high knowing that we never gave up!”

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 H. Lawrence Hon 21m51.649 2 J. Lawrence Hon +5.594 3 E. Tomac Yam +9.898 4 K. Roczen Suz +18.687 5 R. Hampshire Hus +21.501 6 J. Cooper Yam +25.037 7 C. Webb Yam +29.692 8 J. Savatgy Hon +34.803 9 J. Barcia Gas +35.900 10 S. McElrath Hon +53.595 11 J. Hill KTM +55.323 12 V. Guillod Yam +55.534 13 C. Schock Yam +1m09.730 14 B. Bloss Bet +1m11.993 15 D. Wilson Hon +1m14.843 16 H. Kullas Hus +1m15.972 17 D. Drake Yam +1m35.559 18 G. Harlan Yam +3 Laps 19 C. Sexton KTM +6 Laps 20 M. Weltin Yam +11 Laps 21 M. Harrison Kaw +12 Laps 22 D. Ferrandis Hon +15 Laps

450 SMX Round Points

Pos RIDER BIKE M1 M2 Points 1 J. Lawrence Hon 1 2 47 2 H. Lawrence Hon 3 1 45 3 E. Tomac Yam 2 3 42 4 K. Roczen Suz 5 4 34 5 J. Cooper Yam 4 6 33 6 R. Hampshire Hus 6 5 31 7 C. Webb Yam 8 7 27 8 J. Savatgy Hon 9 8 25 9 J. Barcia Gas 11 9 22 10 J. Hill KTM 14 11 17 11 S. McElrath Hon 16 10 16 12 C. Schock Yam 13 13 16 13 B. Bloss Bet 12 14 16 14 C. Sexton KTM 7 19 16 15 V. Guillod Yam 19 12 11 16 D. Ferrandis Hon 10 22 11 17 D. Wilson Hon 18 15 9 18 H. Kullas Hus 17 16 9 19 M. Weltin Yam 15 20 7 20 D. Drake Yam 20 17 5 21 G. Harlan Yam 21 18 3 22 M. Harrison Kaw 22 21 0

450 SMX Final Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Lawrence Hon 166 2 H. Lawrence Hon 151 3 E. Tomac Yam 135 4 K. Roczen Suz 117 5 J. Cooper Yam 115 6 C. Webb Yam 112 7 R. Hampshire Hus 109 8 C. Sexton KTM 92 9 J. Savatgy Hon 89 10 J. Barcia Gas 86 11 D. Ferrandis Hon 66 12 J. Hill KTM 62 13 B. Bloss Bet 57 14 S. McElrath Hon 54 15 C. Schock Yam 52 16 V. Guillod Yam 49 17 D. Wilson Hon 23 18 M. Weltin Yam 21 19 M. Stewart Hus 20 20 H. Kullas Hus 15 21 M. Harrison Kaw 14 22 A. Plessinger KTM 14 23 M. Oldenburg Bet 11 24 J. Prado Kaw 9 25 J. Anderson Kaw 7 26 D. Drake Yam 6 27 C. Nichols Suz 5 28 K. Chisholm Suz 4 29 G. Harlan Yam 3 30 J. Hand Hon 1 31 R. Pape Yam 0 32 J. Short IV Hon 0 33 B. Paturel Suz 0 34 L. Locurcio Gas 0 35 C. Craig Yam 0 36 F. Noren Yam 0

250 Moto One

Championship leader Jo Shimoda shot straight to the lead when the opening 250 contest got underway, the young Japanese hotshot trailed by Seth Hammaker, Levi Kitchen, Gage Linville, Ryder Di Francesco and defending champion Haiden Deegan.

Kitchen folded the front in the sand section on the opening lap, which saw him slip outside the top ten.

Young Kiwi Cole Davies had a hefty tumble in qualifying and went down again early in the opening moto and pulled out of the race.

Shimoda stayed in front running his own race over the opening laps, as his buffer over Seth Hammaker ebbed and flowed between just under a second to just over two-seconds.

Haiden Deegan continued to run fourth but got tangled with Ryder Di Francesco with just over 11-minutes on the clock, both riders going down in the sand section. Deegan wasted little time getting up and going again, but Di Francesco’s leg was caught up in front of his own rear tyre. Di Francesco had lost the rear on the entry to the sand section, and Deegan then clipped his helmet as he was in mid-air with nowhere to go.

At the ten-minute mark, Shimoda led Hammaker by just over four seconds, and the Kawasaki man had Tom Vialle right on his hammer. Haiden Deegan was a further four-seconds back in fourth.

Vialle then made a mistake, which saw him lose touch with Hammaker and fall back into the clutches of Deegan. It took the defending champ a few attempts to get the better of Frenchman on a track that didn’t really lend itself to easy passing, but once past, Deegan ran away from Vialle so quickly it made him look like a rookie. Deegan now had a fire well and truly lit under his arse and was charging hard.

With five-minutes left on the clock, Shimoda led Hammaker by six-seconds. Deegan was now the fastest rider on track and catching the Kawasaki man hand over fist.

Deegan got Hammaker with just over two-minutes left on the clock, and the crowd voiced their appreciation. The gap to Shimoda was five-seconds and then with a lap to go, it was just over three-seconds…

Jo Shimoda survived the lapped traffic on the final circuit to take the victory. Deegan took the chequered flag 2.4-seconds behind Shimoda to keep his championship hopes well and truly alive heading into the final contest of the season.

Seth Hammaker rounded out the race one podium, taking the flag a further 12-seconds behind; eight-seconds clear of Tom Vialle.

250 Moto One Results

Pos RIDER BIKE Time/Interval 1 J. Shimoda Hon 21m51.790 2 H. Deegan Yam +2.367 3 S. Hammaker Kaw +14.701 4 T. Vialle KTM +22.883 5 N. Thrasher Yam +44.189 6 L. Kitchen Kaw +47.128 7 G. Marchbanks Kaw +57.422 8 L. Turner KTM +58.700 9 D. Bennick Yam +1m00.017 10 J. Smith Tri +1m04.009 11 T. Masterpool Kaw +1m05.642 12 H. Miller Yam +1m11.918 13 G. Linville KTM +1m12.907 14 P. Ross Yam +1m14.142 15 C. Park Hon +1m15.105 16 C. Thompson Yam +1m35.732 17 M. Anstie Yam +1 Lap 18 D. Schwartz Yam +1 Lap 19 J. Rodbell Hon +1 Lap 20 D. Adams Kaw +3 Laps 21 R. Difrancesco Gas +9 Laps 22 C. Davies Yam +13 Laps

250 Moto Two

Haiden Deegan and Jo Shimoda were next to each other on the gates and bumped as they headed towards turn one; neither scoring the holeshot, but Deegan certainly got the cleaner run into and through turn one to rank fourth early on while Shimoda was eighth. According to Jo in post-race interviews, Deegan had turned to Shimoda on the line and said, “You are never gonna know what’s about to come.” Jo replied with “I don’t speak English.” Scene set…

Meanwhile, it was a Kawasaki 1-2 up front with Seth Hammaker leading Levi Kitchen. Deegan then made short work of Daxton Bennick to move up to third early on lap two while Shimoda was still running eighth.

Five-minutes in and Deegan was looking for a way past Levi Kitchen, and of course, this pair had recent history…

It took Deegan a couple of laps to get the better of Kitchen. Once up to that second position, he was just under three-seconds behind race leader Seth Hammaker. Further back, Jo Shimoda was up to fourth place and less than five-seconds covered that top quartet.

Deegan took the lead from Hammker with just over 11-minutes left on the clock, and the pair actually brushed each other in mid-air, but it stayed clean.

Levi Kitchen had a technical problem just before the ten-minute mark, which saw Shimoda breeze right by to take that third place. The Honda hotshot then got the better of Hammaker to move up to second. Then things took a strange twist…

Deegan knew that Shimoda only needed to follow him home and take second place in order to win the championship. So with nine-minutes left on the clock, Deegan slowed and allowed Shimoda to pass him unchallenged.

A lap later, Deegan then hit the back of Shimoda as they entered a really tight right-hander; they both remained upright, and Deegan actually lost a little ground. That is some way to pile the pressure on your opponent, and there were still seven laps to run…

Jo Shimoda continued to run strong over the next couple of laps before Deegan then closed right up, squeezed past, and then brake-checked the Honda rider. Jo avoided him and held onto the lead.

Moments later, Deegan slid his rear wheel into Shimoda, high up on a berm, which nearly pitched the Japanese rider over the bars. But again, Shimoda stayed upright as Deegan watched from the inside and again let Shimoda back into the lead so he could have another opportunity to line him up once again…

With four-minutes to go, Jo came up a little short on a jump leading into a turn, which allowed Deegan to essentially ride into the side of him. This time, both went down, and Seth Hammaker swept through to the lead. Shimoda lost a few seconds before remounting and rejoining the race in second place.

When Deegan went to pick up his YZ250F, he realised he had damaged his shoulder and then walked off the circuit while supporting his arm. The verdict delivered later was a broken collarbone, which will likely see him miss his appearance at the MXoN early next month. Adding insult to injury, Deegan’s riding tactics also resulted in him being docked five championship points.

With two-minutes left on the clock, Shimoda started to get reeled in by Tom Vialle while Hammaker led by more than five-seconds with two laps to run.

Tom Vialle took second place from Shimoda just before they started the final lap. Shimoda got that second place back just before the chequered flag and with that won the overall for the round and also the 2025 SMX Championship by 23-points over race winner Hammaker.

The podium for Vialle saw the Frenchman take third place in the 250 SMX Championship ahead of Nate Thrasher.

While the DNF had seen Haiden Deegan relegated to fourth, he was then demoted further to fifth when the five-point penalty was applied.

Jo Shimoda – 2025 250SMX Champion (1-2)

“We finished it off! I know it’s just three rounds in SMX, but for me, just accomplishing something was the most important part. This is a massive confidence booster for me, to know I can do it. Honestly, the pressure wasn’t really a problem; I knew there was a lot of pressure on the line, and I was expecting Deegan to be really aggressive. I had to be smart. I kind of slipped out on the start. I’m not going to lie, I was a little nervous. But I think we made good passes in the first few laps. I caught Seth, passed him. [Then] I caught Deegan, but he slowed to let me pass, so I kinda knew already [that] something’s going to happen and he might attack pretty crazy, which he did. At one moment I had my leg cramped and everything because of him hitting, but I just want to say thank you to my family first, my trainer, my whole team, my mechanic Ben. You know, it’s only a three-round [postseason] series, but for me, I think getting this title and finishing off the year good, with the [red] plate, that’s what I needed. And yeah, confidence booster, for sure.”

Seth Hammaker – 2025 250SMX Runner-Up (3-1)

“After all the ups and downs this season, it just feels really good to finish second overall in the series. To end the year on the podium in Vegas is a great way to close things out, and it gives me a lot of confidence heading into next year. Now it’s time to rest up, keep building, and stay true to the plan — I know my time will come. I can’t thank everyone enough at Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki, my family, and everyone at the Dog Pound. And of course, a huge thank you to all the fans who come out and support us. Let’s go!”

Tom Vialle – 2025 250SMX Third Overall (4-3)

“The track was really fast today and I had a tough start in Moto 2, but I pushed hard until the very end! I’m pretty satisfied with third in the SMX Championship – I feel like I maximized what was possible for today. Overall, I’m happy with the way that I have ended my 250 career, I pushed as hard as I could in that second race, and I was satisfied in the end with how it worked out tonight.”

Ty Masterpool – 250SMX Sixth Overall (11-6)

“Overall, it was a good day, even if the results don’t really show it,” said Masterpool. “In the first moto, I had a tough gate pick from going through the unseeded race and then got cleaned out on the opening lap, so I had to charge all the way from dead last. I fought my way back, but the second moto was tough since I was still pretty banged up from that crash. At the end of the day, I’m just blessed to be out here — God is good. I’ve got a great group of people around me, and I’m really looking forward to next year.”

Jordon Smith – 250SMX Seventh Overall (10-7)

“Unfortunately, I dislocated my shoulder in the first practice today and was not sure if I was going to be able to race. I gutted it out for a sixth place and I am proud of myself for that. It was a long season, but I’m proud of myself and every single person on this team for the work they put in this year.”

Garrett Marchbanks – 250SMX Eighth Overall (7-11)

“Overall, I’m really happy with the season. I felt like I finally started putting all the pieces together and showing I can be that top guy. We stayed relatively healthy all year and had a lot of solid rides that built my confidence and proved what I’m capable of. The crash at the start of the playoffs wasn’t ideal, but even with that setback, I was able to dig deep and finish out the year strong. I’ve learned a ton, and now the focus is on getting some rest, resetting, and coming back even stronger next season, ready to fight for wins.”

Levi Kitchen – 250SMX Ninth Overall (6-21)

“It was an up-and-down season, but I felt like there were a lot of positives. I’m a bit frustrated with how the night turned out especially with my position at the start of the first moto and then going down early on. I had a rock get stuck in my rear brake in that second moto that unfortunately ended my race early. I put together some good motos and showed speed, just didn’t always put the whole night together. I learned a lot racing SMX and battling with these guys. I’ll take a little time off, reset, and then get back after it. Looking forward to coming in stronger next year.”

Drew Adams – 250SMX 13th Overall (15-9)

“End of the season here in Las Vegas. Definitely a rollercoaster of a day. Qualifying went well with P3, which felt great to finally get back on pace. In Moto 1, I got caught in a pileup on the first lap and bent my shifter into the footpeg, so I couldn’t shift at all. About seven laps later, another rider landed on me, which left me with some bone bruising in my arm and a burn on my calf. It was a rough moto, but I went to the A-Stars rig, got checked out, and knew I had to line up again. For Moto 2, I fought through the pain and came from around 20th up to ninth. All things considered, I’m happy with how I ended the night. It’s been a good rookie season, and I’m ready to go full throttle into next year.”

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 S. Hammaker Kaw 22m21.759 2 J. Shimoda Hon +2.742 3 T. Vialle KTM +3.219 4 N. Thrasher Yam +20.674 5 D. Schwartz Yam +22.609 6 T. Masterpool Kaw +27.290 7 J. Smith Tri +31.321 8 C. Park Hon +32.711 9 D. Adams Kaw +34.196 10 P. Ross Yam +37.238 11 G. Marchbanks Kaw +40.130 12 M. Anstie Yam +48.667 13 L. Turner KTM +53.063 14 D. Bennick Yam +1m00.984 15 G. Linville KTM +1m02.452 16 C. Thompson Yam +1m09.024 17 H. Yoder Kaw +1m20.933 18 J. Rodbell Hon +1 Lap 19 H. Miller Yam +2 Laps 20 H. Deegan Yam +5 Laps 21 L. Kitchen Kaw +9 Laps 22 R. Difrancesco Gas DNS

250 SMX Round Points

Pos Rider BIKE M1 M2 Points 1 J. Shimoda Hon 1 2 47 2 S. Hammaker Kaw 3 1 45 3 T. Vialle KTM 4 3 38 4 N. Thrasher Yam 5 4 34 5 T. Masterpool Kaw 11 6 25 6 J. Smith Tri 10 7 25 7 G. Marchbanks Kaw 7 11 24 8 L. Turner KTM 8 13 21 9 H. Deegan Yam 2 20 20 10 D. Schwartz Yam 18 5 19 11 C. Park Hon 15 8 19 12 D. Bennick Yam 9 14 19 13 P. Ross Yam 14 10 18 14 L. Kitchen Kaw 6 21 15 15 G. Linville KTM 13 15 14 16 D. Adams Kaw 20 9 13 17 M. Anstie Yam 17 12 13 18 H. Miller Yam 12 19 11 19 C. Thompson Yam 16 16 10 20 J. Rodbell Hon 19 18 5 21 H. Yoder Kaw 23 17 4 22 R. Difrancesco Gas 21 22 0 23 C. Davies Yam 22 23 0

250 SMX Final Points