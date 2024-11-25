2024 FIM World Supercross Championship

Round Three – Perth

The Perth FIM WSX double header wrapped up on Sunday in Western Australia with round three.

Click here for our Saturday recap from round two, or continue below for a race by race recap from all the round three contests as they unfolded on Sunday, complete with race results, round points and updated WSX Championship standings.

WSX now heads to Abu Dhabi’s lavish Yas Island for the finale on December 4 at Etihad Arena.

WSX Superpole

Eli Tomac took the five bonus points for Superpole after besting Ken Roczen by half-a-second in what were very warm conditions in Perth’s HBF Arena.

WSX Superpole Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Eli Tomac 52.903 2 Ken Roczen +0.481 3 Greg Aranda +0.667 4 Joey Savatgy +0.000

WSX Race One

Eli Tomac scored the holeshot thanks to being one of few riders to use a paddle tyre on the sandy track, obviously figuring that the start would be key as indeed it proved to be. Tomac immediately breaking away from Joey Savatgy and Ken Roczen.

Kyle Webster was fourth early on before a low-speed topple saw him lose a number of positions. A similar fate befell both Dean Wilson and Colt Nichols early on lap two. Wilson went down in the whoops in front of Nichols who was then brought down after clipping the tumbling front wheel of Wilson’s Firepower Honda. Luke Clout also going off track at the same point. That fall put Nichols out for the remainder of the round.

As they approached half-race distance Savatgy closed in on Tomac, by this halfway juncture that pair had pulled away from Roczen. Tomac responded to Savatgy’s challenge by stretching away from the Firepower Honda man, the CDR Yamaha Star Racing rider eventually taking the chequered flag two-seconds ahead of Savatgy.

Ken Roczen rounded out the podium, 14-seconds behind the winner at the end of the eight-lap contest. The German’s fastest lap of the race more than a second slower than Tomac.

Greg Aranda fourth ahead of Mitch Oldenburg, while Luke Clout was the highest finishing Aussie in sixth place ahead of Vince Friese, Anthony Bourdon and Matt Moss. Ryan Breece rounded out the top ten.

WSX Race One Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Eli Tomac 7m02.938 2 Joey Savatgy +1.967 3 Ken Roczen +14.184 4 Greg Aranda +20.107 5 Mitchell Oldenburg +23.638 6 Luke Clout +29.300 7 Vince Friese +30.761 8 Anthony Bourdon +31.012 9 Matt Moss +33.475 10 Ryan Breece +34.370 11 Adrien Escoffier +39.324 12 Nathan Crawford +40.955 13 Kyle Webster +41.983 14 Dean Wilson +44.069 15 Ander Valentin +57.958 16 Colt Nichols +1:38.956

WSX Race Two

Eli Tomac again got the start but went wide at turn one which allowed a horde of Honda riders up the inside to emerge ahead of the championship leader.

Dean Wilson into the early lead ahead of Joey Savatgy and Vince Friese. Savatgy soon got the better of Friese for second place as Ken Roczen moved up to fourth ahead of Luke Clout and Eli Tomac. Roczen was soon up to third place, Tomac then pushed Friese further back to fifth. The top four then started to break away from the field.

Tomac took third place from Roczen early on lap three but the German returned fire straight away. Wilson remained in the lead as the race reached the halfway mark but Savatgy remained in his shadow. A few bike lengths further behind Tomac and Roczen continued to trade places for third.

Savatgy made his move on Wilson for the lead as they finished lap six. Roczen and Tomac then also made short work of Wilson. After leading for almost three-quarters of the race the Scot went from first to fourth in the space of half a lap.

As they started the final lap Savatgy had a two-second lead over Roczen, who in-turn had 1.5-seconds on Tomac. Savatgy held on to take a strong victory ahead of Roczen. Tomac had recorded the fastest lap of the race on his way to third place, but his best was less than a tenth faster than Savatgy’s.

Dean Wilson could not keep the pace of the leading trio over the final laps and took fourth place, three-seconds clear of fifth placed Luke Clout.

WSX Race Two Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Joey Savatgy 7m07.428 2 Ken Roczen +1.371 3 Eli Tomac +2.817 4 Dean Wilson +7.152 5 Luke Clout +10.274 6 Greg Aranda +11.349 7 Mitchell Oldenburg +13.446 8 Vince Friese +14.700 9 Ryan Breece +17.677 10 Anthony Bourdon +21.110 11 Matt Moss +21.925 12 Nathan Crawford +24.050 13 Kyle Webster +26.142 14 Ander Valentin +39.288 15 Adrien Escoffier +44.663

WSX Race Three

Eli Tomac got the holeshot and sprinted away from the field. The championship leader was never headed en-route to a six-second victory over Joey Savatgy.

Matt Moss had a brilliant start to emerge from turn one in third place, ahead of Dean Wilson, Vince Friese, Kyle Webster and Ken Roczen.

Moss remained in that third place until late on lap three but ultimately slipped to eighth place by the flag. Moss still the top finishing Australian ahead of Luke Clout and Kyle Webster.

Ken Roczen took third place, more than five-seconds behind second-placed Savatgy. Dean Wilson a further seven-seconds back in fourth.

Eighth place was not enough to qualify Moss for the Super Final. Luke Clout the only Australian to earn a start in the Super Final.

WSX Race Three Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Eli Tomac 6m56.865 2 Joey Savatgy +5.902 3 Ken Roczen +11.093 4 Dean Wilson +18.891 5 Greg Aranda +19.952 6 Vince Friese +21.535 7 Mitch Oldenburg +23.202 8 Matt Moss +23.620 9 Luke Clout +27.750 10 Kyle Webster +28.666 11 Anthony Bourdon +29.994 12 Ryan Breece +33.131 13 Adrien Escoffier +36.085 14 Nathan Crawford +41.317 15 Ander Valentin +56.892

SuperFinal

Eli Tomac let his CDR Star Yamaha off the leash in the Super Final. The 32-year-old saving his best for last, blasting to a 16-second victory over Ken Roczen. No rider got within a second of Tomac’s fastest lap of the race.

Joey Savatgy completed the podium on what was a pretty tough track by the end of the night. That third place was enough for Savatgy to secure second place for the round over Rozen.

Shane McElrath showed his class by taking fourth place on the Firepower Honda CRF250R. McElrath was closely followed home by fellow SX2 category riders Enzo Lopes and Coty Schock.

Luke Clout taking eighth place ahead of the hugely experienced Vince Friese while Cullin Park rounded out the top ten.

That eighth place helped Clout to edge ahead of Oldenburg, Friese and Wilson in the round points. The 30-year-old securing an impressive fifth outright for the round and with that 59-point haul the Australian heads to the finale in Abu Dhabi holding down fifth place in the championship.

SuperFinal Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Eli Tomac 10m31.561 2 Ken Roczen +15.818 3 Joey Savatgy +24.112 4 Shane McElrath +27.705 5 Enzo Lopes +29.440 6 Coty Schock +32.267 7 Greg Aranda +32.518 8 Luke Clout +34.663 9 Vince Friese +36.221 10 Cullin Park +37.783 11 Cole Thompson +45.095 12 Kayden Minear +49.117 13 Maxime Desprey +1 Lap 14 Kyle Chisholm +1 Lap 15 Mitchell Oldenburg +2 Laps 16 Dean Wilson +8 Laps

WSX Round Points

Eli Tomac 100 Joey Savatgy 89 Ken Roczen 87 Greg Aranda 68 Luke Clout 59 Mitch Oldenburg 58 Vince Friese 57 Dean Wilson 56 Matt Moss 35 Anthony Bourdon 34

WSX Championship Standings

Eli Tomac 303 Ken Roczen 257 Joey Savatgy 251 Mitch Oldenburg 172 Luke Clout 159 Greg Aranda 158 Vince Friese 155 Dean Wilson 148 Colt Nichols 132 Matt Moss 124

SX2

SX2 Superpole Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Shane McElrath 54.512 2 Cole Thompson +0.010 3 Enzo Lopes +0.307 4 Reid Taylor +1.501

SX2 Race One

Maxime Desprey got a great start but Shane McElrath wasted no time hitting the front. Coty Schock got the better of the Frenchman on lap three. Young local Kayden Minear was a strong fourth place early on, the 17-year-old impressing on his KTM.

Coty Shock clipped a not so tough block that lined the track, the wrapping signage then got wrapped around his rear wheel which saw the 27-year-old Rick Ware Racing Yamaha rider start to lose positions and drift back through the field over the closing laps, eventually taking the flag in fifth place ahead of last-minute wildcard call up Reid Taylor for Empire Kawasaki.

Enzo Lopes was the first to take advantage of Schock’s misfortune to move up to second place while Maxime Desprey rounded out the podium ahead of Minear.

SX2 Race One Result

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Shane McElrath 7m10.932 2 Enzo Lopes +1.108 3 Maxime Desprey +5.347 4 Kayden Minear +7.858 5 Coty Schock +9.960 6 Reid Taylor +11.266 7 Cole Thompson +15.404 8 Cullin Park +16.772 9 Brice Maylin +21.093 10 Derek Kelley +23.322 11 Kyle Chisholm +31.840 12 Calvin Fonvieille +33.424 13 Julien Lebeau +42.941 14 Noah Viney +1:06.005

SX2 Race Two

Shane McElrath hit the front at the start and was never headed, stretching away to a five-second victory.

Behind the Firepower Honda rider Cullin Park and Enzo Lopes tussled over second place.

Park had been in second place right from lap one while Lopes had to battle his way forward through the pack from seventh. The Brazilian demonstrated great speed to get the better of Desprey, Thompson and Shock to move up to third place on the final lap.

Lopes was lapping way faster than the Park but ran out of time before he could steal that second place. The MCR Honda rider’s fastest lap almost a second quicker than Park, and only a tenth away from McElrath’s best.

SX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Shane McElrath 7m12.532 2 Cullin Park +4.830 3 Enzo Lopes +5.843 4 Coty Schock +9.403 5 Cole Thompson +11.158 6 Maxime Desprey +11.800 7 Kyle Chisholm +16.299 8 Noah Viney +17.771 9 Brice Maylin +18.908 10 Kayden Minear +19.994 11 Calvin Fonvieille +30.931 12 Julien Lebeau +38.124 13 Derek Kelley +46.000 14 Reid Taylor +4 Laps

SX2 Race Three

Maxime Desprey got a great launch but ran way too high at the opening turn which saw the Frenchman eclipsed by half the field. Coty Schock grabbing the early lead as Enzo Lopes, Cullin Park, Cole Thompson and Shane McElrath gave chase.

Shane McElrath moved up to third place on lap three but by that juncture Shock had a lead of 3.5-seconds.

Enzo Lopes then had some track signage wrap itself tightly around the wheel of the Rick Ware Racing Yamaha while in a strong second place, less than a second behind Shock, and two-seconds clear of McElrath. A costly blow for the 25-year-old Brazilian who could not free the bunting from his chain and sprockets, left to rue what could have been.

Inheriting that second place was McElrath but he was two-seconds behind Shock with three laps to run. The Firepower Honda man started reeling in Schock but ran out of laps before he could get the job done, taking the chequered flag six-tenths behind the Rick Ware Racing Yamaha rider.

Cullin Park rounded out the podium ahead of Cole Thompson, Maxime Desprey and Kyle Chisholm.

Kayden Minear took seventh place not far behind Chisholm, the local rider scoring enough points to earn promotion through to the mixed category Super Final.

Minear went on to finish 12th in the Super Final and took a brilliant seventh place overall for the round. That tally added to his Saturday score sees the teenager running eighth in the SX2 Championship, despite not contesting the opening round in Canada.

SX2 Race Three Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Coty Schock 7m13.166 2 Shane McElrath +0.615 3 Cullin Park +6.923 4 Cole Thompson +7.317 5 Maxime Desprey +10.910 6 Kyle Chisholm +12.735 7 Kayden Minear +13.668 8 Derek Kelley +16.067 9 Brice Maylin +23.252 10 Calvin Fonvieille +27.657 11 Noah Viney +29.680 12 Julien Lebeau +41.520 13 Enzo Lopes +5 Laps

SX2 Round Points

Shane McElrath 102 Coty Shock 79 Enzo Lopes 73 Cullin Park 73 Cole Thompson 67 Maxime Desprey 65 Kayden Minear 58 Kyle Chisholm 52 Brice Maylin 36 Derek Kelley 32

SX2 Championship Standings