2025 AMA Supercross Championship

Round 11 – Seattle

250 Main Report

Cole Davies and Julien Beaumer were side by side at turn one and continued in that fashion around through the first rhythm section until Beaumer finally managed to break away from the Kiwi youngster.

Haiden Deegan was seventh early on before going down early on lap two, the championship leader was quickly back up and running after losing only a few positions.

Davies came back at Beaumer and made a successful pass on lap two for the lead; that move tripped Beaumer up a little, which allowed Marchbanks and Schock to get on terms with the KTM man.

That lap two move by Davies proved pivotal. The Kiwi was never headed from thereon in while Beaumer came under attack from Garrett Marchbanks.

Marchbanks eventually got the better of Beaumer to take that second place. Further back, Jo Shimoda and Haiden Deegan were fighting over fifth place. The Japanese rider had his elbows out, and the pair swapped positions a few times, but it was clear Deegan had more speed. The Californian eventually got the better of Shimoda and left the Honda rider in his wake as he sprinted forward towards Schock and Marchbanks, as Beaumer had moved up to second.

Deegan cleared Schock after a few more laps when the Denver based rider made a mistake and went down.

Marchbanks got the better of Beaumer again with just under three-minutes left on the clock for that second place. Closing in on them as the race progressed was Haiden Deegan as they all dealt with a gaggle of lapped traffic. Beaumer got held up a little by a lapped rider and the series leader then took the front wheel on the KTM man to take advantage with two laps to run. Not nice, but that is supercross…

Cole Davies the winner over Marchbanks by 7.5-seconds. The fastest lap of the race also went to the Kiwi youngster, who was congratulated by Deegan as they finished the race.

Julien Beaumer was certainly not in a congratulatory mood… Getting in the face of Deegan in parc ferme which saw many gesticulations and words exchanged between the two.

Cole Davies the breakthrough victor. Marchbanks second and Deegan completing the podium ahead of Beaumer.

Haiden Deegan leaves Seattle with his championship lead over Beaumer extended to 14-points. The victory for Davies saw him close on Beaumer and move to within 20 points of the series lead.

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 C. Davies Yam 16m07.596 2 G. Marchbanks Kaw +7.554 3 H. Deegan Yam +8.859 4 J. Beaumer KTM +12.081 5 J. Shimoda Hon +37.851 6 M. Mosiman Yam +1 Lap 7 E. Lopes Yam +1 Lap 8 C. Schock Yam +1 Lap 9 C. Thompson Yam +1 Lap 10 G. Towers Hon +1 Lap 11 L. Turner KTM +1 Lap 12 J. Smith Tri +1 Lap 13 H. Yoder Kaw +1 Lap 14 P. Ross Hon +1 Lap 15 D. Walsh Kaw +1 Lap 16 A. Long KTM +2 Laps 17 D. Kelley Yam +2 Laps 18 S. Orland Yam +2 Laps 19 B. West Yam +2 Laps 20 M. Miller Yam +3 Laps 21 T. Albright Yam +4 Laps 22 B. Ray Hon +6 Laps

250 West Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Haiden Deegan 149 2 Julien Beaumer 135 3 Cole Davies 129 4 Jo Shimoda 119 5 Coty Schock 104 6 Jordon Smith 95 7 Garrett Marchbanks 95 8 Michael Mosiman 95 9 Hunter Yoder 65 10 Lux Turner 63 11 Anthony Bourdon 54 12 Parker Ross 51 13 Cole Thompson 47 14 Tj Albright 36 15 Ryder Difrancesco 35 16 Enzo Lopes 34 17 Jett Reynolds 34 18 Gavin Towers 33 19 Dylan Walsh 31 20 Avery Long 20 21 Drew Adams 14 22 Joshua Varize 14 23 Brad West 13 24 Dominique Thury 12 25 Derek Kelley 10 26 Marshal Weltin 9 27 Max Miller 8 28 Dilan Schwartz 7 29 Nico Koch 5 30 Stav Orland 4 31 Noah Viney 4 32 Collin Jurin 2 33 Stilez Robertson 2 34 Preston Masciangelo 1 35 Billy Laninovich 1 36 Ty Masterpool 1 37 Anton Nordstrom 1 38 Brandon Ray 0 39 Max Sanford 0

450 Main Report

Aaron Plessinger nudged Malcolm Stewart as they tussled into turn one as the KTM rider stalled the bike on the way into the turn and struggled to get the bike stopped. The impact sent Malcolm Stewart way off the track. Meanwhile Cooper Webb had cut underneath to take the holeshot ahead of Dylan Ferrandis, Ken Roczen and Justin Cooper. Chase Sexton gave himself some work to do from eighth place.

Ken Roczen chased Cooper Webb and four laps in dropped the hammer to squeeze past Webb in a brilliant move. The two traded places a couple of times as Justin Cooper and Chase Sexton looked to join that party.

Lapped traffic started to come into play as they broached the ten-minute mark which closed that quartet up further.

Chase Sexton then moved to the fore, taking Webb and then Roczen to move into the race lead with just over eight-minutes left on the clock.

Roczen and Webb had a heady battle over second place and Webb played nice for a couple of laps before running the Suzuki man high and taking that second place. Once through, Webb put his head down to try and catch Sexton, however, coming with him for the ride was Justin Cooper.

Some of the fight had now gone out of Ken Roczen as his separated shoulder started to really give him curry. Aaron Plessinger got the better of Roczen for fourth and then managed to sneak away from the German.

With five-minutes left on the clock Sexton led Webb by just over two-seconds. Justin Cooper’s podium charge then came to a sudden stop in a tough block.

Cooper Webb got the lead from Sexton with just under a minute left on the clock and once in front Webb was never headed from thereon in. Webb the victor by eight-tenths at the flag to extend his championship lead over Sexton to 11-points.

Aaron Plessinger rounded out the podium a further 15-seconds back while Ken Roczen gritted his teeth to bring home a fourth place finish and bag good points.

Dylan Ferrandis fifth and Justin Cooper sixth while Malcolm Stewart recovered from an early track excursion to finish seventh,

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 C. Webb Yam 21m06.103 2 C. Sexton KTM +0.794 3 A. Plessinger KTM +15.961 4 K. Roczen Suz +24.724 5 D. Ferrandis Hon +27.611 6 J. Cooper Yam +28.193 7 M. Stewart Hus +38.661 8 J. Barcia Gas +45.062 9 B. Bloss Bet +1 Lap 10 J. Hill KTM +1 Lap 11 M. Oldenburg Bet +1 Lap 12 C. Nichols Suz +1 Lap 13 K. Chisholm Suz +1 Lap 14 S. McElrath Hon +1 Lap 15 C. Craig Yam +1 Lap 16 F. Noren Kaw +1 Lap 17 J. Robin Yam +2 Laps 18 M. Harrison Kaw +2 Laps 19 K. Moranz KTM +2 Laps 20 T. Lane KTM +2 Laps 21 J. Starling Gas +3 Laps 22 H. Schlosser Hon +4 Laps

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Name Points 1 Cooper Webb 236 2 Chase Sexton 225 3 Ken Roczen 202 4 Malcolm Stewart 177 5 Justin Cooper 176 6 Justin Barcia 156 7 Jason Anderson 151 8 Aaron Plessinger 145 9 Justin Hill 137 10 Dylan Ferrandis 108 11 Shane McElrath 104 12 Mitchell Oldenburg 90 13 Eli Tomac 80 14 Joey Savatgy 80 15 Benny Bloss 73 16 Jett Lawrence 71 17 Colt Nichols 70 18 Hunter Lawrence 62 19 Kyle Chisholm 47 20 Mitchell Harrison 41 21 Jerry Robin 39 22 Kevin Moranz 20 23 Jorge Prado 18 24 Anthony Rodriguez 17 25 Christian Craig 17 26 Vince Friese 14 27 Freddie Noren 14 28 Justin Starling 11 29 Grant Harlan 9 30 Coty Schock 8 31 Cade Clason 4 32 Tristan Lane 4 33 Jeremy Hand 4 34 Ryan Breece 3 35 Hunter Schlosser 0 36 Scott Meshey 0

450 Heat One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 A. Plessinger KTM 6m56.271 2 C. Sexton KTM +1.993 3 M. Stewart Hus +25.066 4 C. Nichols Suz +26.216 5 M. Oldenburg Bet +26.974 6 B. Bloss Bet +29.922 7 M. Harrison Kaw +31.971 8 J. Robin Yam +35.817 9 J. Hill KTM +39.283 10 H. Schlosser Hon +44.723 11 G. Harlan Yam +45.306 12 Z. Williams Hon +1 Lap 13 T. Lane KTM +1 Lap 14 J. Rogers Kaw +1 Lap 15 A. Cozadd Yam +1 Lap 16 P. Taylor Kaw +1 Lap 17 J. Desimone Jr Kaw +1 Lap 18 R. Hailey Iii Yam +2 Laps 19 L. Leitzel Kaw +6 Laps 20 K. Chisholm Suz +9 Laps

450 Heat Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 J. Cooper Yam 7m03.309 2 C. Webb Yam +1.143 3 J. Barcia Gas +8.494 4 K. Roczen Suz +17.045 5 S. McElrath Hon +19.751 6 D. Ferrandis Hon +22.997 7 C. Craig Yam +26.675 8 K. Moranz KTM +31.110 9 J. Starling Gas +32.914 10 F. Noren Kaw +35.375 11 J. Rodbell Hon +53.300 12 S. Meshey KTM +1 Lap 13 L. Karnow Kaw +1 Lap 14 B. Pauli Kaw +1 Lap 15 D. Harriman KTM +1 Lap 16 J. Greco Kaw +1 Lap 17 C. Howell Yam +1 Lap 18 R. Fisher Kaw +2 Laps 19 A. Rodriguez KTM +6 Laps 20 A. Politelli Yam +6 Laps

450 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 K. Chisholm Suz 6m26.625 2 F. Noren Kaw +3.696 3 T. Lane KTM +6.322 4 H. Schlosser Hon +10.343 5 J. Rodbell Hon +12.763 6 S. Meshey KTM +19.271 7 A. Rodriguez KTM +20.001 8 G. Harlan Yam +28.564 9 B. Pauli Kaw +36.918 10 L. Karnow Kaw +24.235 11 Z. Williams Hon +25.332 12 J. Rogers Kaw +37.732 13 A. Cozadd Yam +46.568 14 J. Greco Kaw +50.860 15 D. Harriman KTM +1:04.456 16 A. Politelli Yam +1 Lap 17 J. Desimone Jr Kaw +1 Lap 18 R. Hailey Iii Yam +1 Lap 19 C. Howell Yam +1 Lap 20 R. Fisher Kaw +1 Lap 21 P. Taylor Kaw +1 Lap 22 L. Leitzel Kaw +5 Laps

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 C. Schock Yam 6m51.858 2 J. Beaumer KTM +0.536 3 J. Shimoda Hon +4.683 4 H. Yoder Kaw +18.199 5 G. Towers Hon +24.156 6 B. West Yam +26.692 7 D. Walsh Kaw +30.718 8 P. Ross Hon +31.113 9 B. Ray Hon +31.969 10 S. Orland Yam +35.176 11 T. Albright Yam +39.472 12 C. Jurin Yam +45.675 13 B. Davies Tri +49.104 14 K. Wise Yam +52.491 15 J. Benek Tri +1 Lap 16 M. Weltin Yam +1 Lap 17 B. Spangle Yam +1 Lap 18 S. Wennerstrom KTM +1 Lap 19 P. Masciangelo Gas +2 Laps 20 A. Castaneda Yam +4 Laps

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 C. Davies Yam 7m00.498 2 G. Marchbanks Kaw +2.733 3 H. Deegan Yam +4.003 4 E. Lopes Yam +21.979 5 C. Thompson Yam +25.293 6 A. Long KTM +27.214 7 D. Kelley Yam +33.948 8 M. Miller Yam +37.272 9 M. Mosiman Yam +31.321 10 S. Varola Hus +40.510 11 M. Sanford Kaw +46.745 12 D. Thury Yam +1 Lap 13 L. Turner KTM +1 Lap 14 B. Bennett Hus +1 Lap 15 C. Biese Kaw +1 Lap 16 T. Gibbs Yam +1 Lap 17 C. Blackburn Yam +1 Lap 18 J. Smith Tri +1 Lap 19 D. Schwartz Yam +4 Laps 20 D. Cunha Hus +4 Laps

250 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 L. Turner KTM 6m21.040 2 J. Smith Tri +2.895 3 S. Orland Yam +5.684 4 T. Albright Yam +9.600 5 M. Weltin Yam +14.880 6 B. Bennett Hus +15.784 7 T. Gibbs Yam +21.245 8 J. Benek Tri +22.010 9 D. Schwartz Yam +23.721 10 A. Castaneda Yam +25.775 11 D. Thury Yam +32.430 12 P. Masciangelo Gas +35.759 13 C. Jurin Yam +38.048 14 D. Cunha Hus +38.335 15 B. Davies Tri +40.537 16 C. Biese Kaw +42.542 17 S. Wennerstrom KTM +45.643 18 M. Sanford Kaw +47.625 19 C. Blackburn Yam +54.714 20 K. Wise Yam +1 Lap 21 B. Spangle Yam +1 Lap 22 S. Varola Hus +8 Laps

