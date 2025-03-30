2025 AMA Supercross Championship
Round 11 – Seattle
250 Main Report
Cole Davies and Julien Beaumer were side by side at turn one and continued in that fashion around through the first rhythm section until Beaumer finally managed to break away from the Kiwi youngster.
Haiden Deegan was seventh early on before going down early on lap two, the championship leader was quickly back up and running after losing only a few positions.
Davies came back at Beaumer and made a successful pass on lap two for the lead; that move tripped Beaumer up a little, which allowed Marchbanks and Schock to get on terms with the KTM man.
That lap two move by Davies proved pivotal. The Kiwi was never headed from thereon in while Beaumer came under attack from Garrett Marchbanks.
Marchbanks eventually got the better of Beaumer to take that second place. Further back, Jo Shimoda and Haiden Deegan were fighting over fifth place. The Japanese rider had his elbows out, and the pair swapped positions a few times, but it was clear Deegan had more speed. The Californian eventually got the better of Shimoda and left the Honda rider in his wake as he sprinted forward towards Schock and Marchbanks, as Beaumer had moved up to second.
Deegan cleared Schock after a few more laps when the Denver based rider made a mistake and went down.
Marchbanks got the better of Beaumer again with just under three-minutes left on the clock for that second place. Closing in on them as the race progressed was Haiden Deegan as they all dealt with a gaggle of lapped traffic. Beaumer got held up a little by a lapped rider and the series leader then took the front wheel on the KTM man to take advantage with two laps to run. Not nice, but that is supercross…
Cole Davies the winner over Marchbanks by 7.5-seconds. The fastest lap of the race also went to the Kiwi youngster, who was congratulated by Deegan as they finished the race.
Julien Beaumer was certainly not in a congratulatory mood… Getting in the face of Deegan in parc ferme which saw many gesticulations and words exchanged between the two.
Cole Davies the breakthrough victor. Marchbanks second and Deegan completing the podium ahead of Beaumer.
Haiden Deegan leaves Seattle with his championship lead over Beaumer extended to 14-points. The victory for Davies saw him close on Beaumer and move to within 20 points of the series lead.
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Interval
|1
|C. Davies
|Yam
|16m07.596
|2
|G. Marchbanks
|Kaw
|+7.554
|3
|H. Deegan
|Yam
|+8.859
|4
|J. Beaumer
|KTM
|+12.081
|5
|J. Shimoda
|Hon
|+37.851
|6
|M. Mosiman
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|7
|E. Lopes
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|8
|C. Schock
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|9
|C. Thompson
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|10
|G. Towers
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|11
|L. Turner
|KTM
|+1 Lap
|12
|J. Smith
|Tri
|+1 Lap
|13
|H. Yoder
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
|14
|P. Ross
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|15
|D. Walsh
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
|16
|A. Long
|KTM
|+2 Laps
|17
|D. Kelley
|Yam
|+2 Laps
|18
|S. Orland
|Yam
|+2 Laps
|19
|B. West
|Yam
|+2 Laps
|20
|M. Miller
|Yam
|+3 Laps
|21
|T. Albright
|Yam
|+4 Laps
|22
|B. Ray
|Hon
|+6 Laps
250 West Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
Haiden Deegan
|
149
|
2
|
Julien Beaumer
|
135
|
3
|
Cole Davies
|
129
|
4
|
Jo Shimoda
|
119
|
5
|
Coty Schock
|
104
|
6
|
Jordon Smith
|
95
|
7
|
Garrett Marchbanks
|
95
|
8
|
Michael Mosiman
|
95
|
9
|
Hunter Yoder
|
65
|
10
|
Lux Turner
|
63
|
11
|
Anthony Bourdon
|
54
|
12
|
Parker Ross
|
51
|
13
|
Cole Thompson
|
47
|
14
|
Tj Albright
|
36
|
15
|
Ryder Difrancesco
|
35
|
16
|
Enzo Lopes
|
34
|
17
|
Jett Reynolds
|
34
|
18
|
Gavin Towers
|
33
|
19
|
Dylan Walsh
|
31
|
20
|
Avery Long
|
20
|
21
|
Drew Adams
|
14
|
22
|
Joshua Varize
|
14
|
23
|
Brad West
|
13
|
24
|
Dominique Thury
|
12
|
25
|
Derek Kelley
|
10
|
26
|
Marshal Weltin
|
9
|
27
|
Max Miller
|
8
|
28
|
Dilan Schwartz
|
7
|
29
|
Nico Koch
|
5
|
30
|
Stav Orland
|
4
|
31
|
Noah Viney
|
4
|
32
|
Collin Jurin
|
2
|
33
|
Stilez Robertson
|
2
|
34
|
Preston Masciangelo
|
1
|
35
|
Billy Laninovich
|
1
|
36
|
Ty Masterpool
|
1
|
37
|
Anton Nordstrom
|
1
|
38
|
Brandon Ray
|
0
|
39
|
Max Sanford
|
0
450 Main Report
Aaron Plessinger nudged Malcolm Stewart as they tussled into turn one as the KTM rider stalled the bike on the way into the turn and struggled to get the bike stopped. The impact sent Malcolm Stewart way off the track. Meanwhile Cooper Webb had cut underneath to take the holeshot ahead of Dylan Ferrandis, Ken Roczen and Justin Cooper. Chase Sexton gave himself some work to do from eighth place.
Ken Roczen chased Cooper Webb and four laps in dropped the hammer to squeeze past Webb in a brilliant move. The two traded places a couple of times as Justin Cooper and Chase Sexton looked to join that party.
Lapped traffic started to come into play as they broached the ten-minute mark which closed that quartet up further.
Chase Sexton then moved to the fore, taking Webb and then Roczen to move into the race lead with just over eight-minutes left on the clock.
Roczen and Webb had a heady battle over second place and Webb played nice for a couple of laps before running the Suzuki man high and taking that second place. Once through, Webb put his head down to try and catch Sexton, however, coming with him for the ride was Justin Cooper.
Some of the fight had now gone out of Ken Roczen as his separated shoulder started to really give him curry. Aaron Plessinger got the better of Roczen for fourth and then managed to sneak away from the German.
With five-minutes left on the clock Sexton led Webb by just over two-seconds. Justin Cooper’s podium charge then came to a sudden stop in a tough block.
Cooper Webb got the lead from Sexton with just under a minute left on the clock and once in front Webb was never headed from thereon in. Webb the victor by eight-tenths at the flag to extend his championship lead over Sexton to 11-points.
Aaron Plessinger rounded out the podium a further 15-seconds back while Ken Roczen gritted his teeth to bring home a fourth place finish and bag good points.
Dylan Ferrandis fifth and Justin Cooper sixth while Malcolm Stewart recovered from an early track excursion to finish seventh,
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Interval
|1
|C. Webb
|Yam
|21m06.103
|2
|C. Sexton
|KTM
|+0.794
|3
|A. Plessinger
|KTM
|+15.961
|4
|K. Roczen
|Suz
|+24.724
|5
|D. Ferrandis
|Hon
|+27.611
|6
|J. Cooper
|Yam
|+28.193
|7
|M. Stewart
|Hus
|+38.661
|8
|J. Barcia
|Gas
|+45.062
|9
|B. Bloss
|Bet
|+1 Lap
|10
|J. Hill
|KTM
|+1 Lap
|11
|M. Oldenburg
|Bet
|+1 Lap
|12
|C. Nichols
|Suz
|+1 Lap
|13
|K. Chisholm
|Suz
|+1 Lap
|14
|S. McElrath
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|15
|C. Craig
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|16
|F. Noren
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
|17
|J. Robin
|Yam
|+2 Laps
|18
|M. Harrison
|Kaw
|+2 Laps
|19
|K. Moranz
|KTM
|+2 Laps
|20
|T. Lane
|KTM
|+2 Laps
|21
|J. Starling
|Gas
|+3 Laps
|22
|H. Schlosser
|Hon
|+4 Laps
450 Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider Name
|
Points
|
1
|
Cooper Webb
|
236
|
2
|
Chase Sexton
|
225
|
3
|
Ken Roczen
|
202
|
4
|
Malcolm Stewart
|
177
|
5
|
Justin Cooper
|
176
|
6
|
Justin Barcia
|
156
|
7
|
Jason Anderson
|
151
|
8
|
Aaron Plessinger
|
145
|
9
|
Justin Hill
|
137
|
10
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|
108
|
11
|
Shane McElrath
|
104
|
12
|
Mitchell Oldenburg
|
90
|
13
|
Eli Tomac
|
80
|
14
|
Joey Savatgy
|
80
|
15
|
Benny Bloss
|
73
|
16
|
Jett Lawrence
|
71
|
17
|
Colt Nichols
|
70
|
18
|
Hunter Lawrence
|
62
|
19
|
Kyle Chisholm
|
47
|
20
|
Mitchell Harrison
|
41
|
21
|
Jerry Robin
|
39
|
22
|
Kevin Moranz
|
20
|
23
|
Jorge Prado
|
18
|
24
|
Anthony Rodriguez
|
17
|
25
|
Christian Craig
|
17
|
26
|
Vince Friese
|
14
|
27
|
Freddie Noren
|
14
|
28
|
Justin Starling
|
11
|
29
|
Grant Harlan
|
9
|
30
|
Coty Schock
|
8
|
31
|
Cade Clason
|
4
|
32
|
Tristan Lane
|
4
|
33
|
Jeremy Hand
|
4
|
34
|
Ryan Breece
|
3
|
35
|
Hunter Schlosser
|
0
|
36
|
Scott Meshey
|
0
450 Heat One
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Interval
|1
|A. Plessinger
|KTM
|6m56.271
|2
|C. Sexton
|KTM
|+1.993
|3
|M. Stewart
|Hus
|+25.066
|4
|C. Nichols
|Suz
|+26.216
|5
|M. Oldenburg
|Bet
|+26.974
|6
|B. Bloss
|Bet
|+29.922
|7
|M. Harrison
|Kaw
|+31.971
|8
|J. Robin
|Yam
|+35.817
|9
|J. Hill
|KTM
|+39.283
|10
|H. Schlosser
|Hon
|+44.723
|11
|G. Harlan
|Yam
|+45.306
|12
|Z. Williams
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|13
|T. Lane
|KTM
|+1 Lap
|14
|J. Rogers
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
|15
|A. Cozadd
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|16
|P. Taylor
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
|17
|J. Desimone Jr
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
|18
|R. Hailey Iii
|Yam
|+2 Laps
|19
|L. Leitzel
|Kaw
|+6 Laps
|20
|K. Chisholm
|Suz
|+9 Laps
450 Heat Two
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Interval
|1
|J. Cooper
|Yam
|7m03.309
|2
|C. Webb
|Yam
|+1.143
|3
|J. Barcia
|Gas
|+8.494
|4
|K. Roczen
|Suz
|+17.045
|5
|S. McElrath
|Hon
|+19.751
|6
|D. Ferrandis
|Hon
|+22.997
|7
|C. Craig
|Yam
|+26.675
|8
|K. Moranz
|KTM
|+31.110
|9
|J. Starling
|Gas
|+32.914
|10
|F. Noren
|Kaw
|+35.375
|11
|J. Rodbell
|Hon
|+53.300
|12
|S. Meshey
|KTM
|+1 Lap
|13
|L. Karnow
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
|14
|B. Pauli
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
|15
|D. Harriman
|KTM
|+1 Lap
|16
|J. Greco
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
|17
|C. Howell
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|18
|R. Fisher
|Kaw
|+2 Laps
|19
|A. Rodriguez
|KTM
|+6 Laps
|20
|A. Politelli
|Yam
|+6 Laps
450 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Interval
|1
|K. Chisholm
|Suz
|6m26.625
|2
|F. Noren
|Kaw
|+3.696
|3
|T. Lane
|KTM
|+6.322
|4
|H. Schlosser
|Hon
|+10.343
|5
|J. Rodbell
|Hon
|+12.763
|6
|S. Meshey
|KTM
|+19.271
|7
|A. Rodriguez
|KTM
|+20.001
|8
|G. Harlan
|Yam
|+28.564
|9
|B. Pauli
|Kaw
|+36.918
|10
|L. Karnow
|Kaw
|+24.235
|11
|Z. Williams
|Hon
|+25.332
|12
|J. Rogers
|Kaw
|+37.732
|13
|A. Cozadd
|Yam
|+46.568
|14
|J. Greco
|Kaw
|+50.860
|15
|D. Harriman
|KTM
|+1:04.456
|16
|A. Politelli
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|17
|J. Desimone Jr
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
|18
|R. Hailey Iii
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|19
|C. Howell
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|20
|R. Fisher
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
|21
|P. Taylor
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
|22
|L. Leitzel
|Kaw
|+5 Laps
250 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Interval
|1
|C. Schock
|Yam
|6m51.858
|2
|J. Beaumer
|KTM
|+0.536
|3
|J. Shimoda
|Hon
|+4.683
|4
|H. Yoder
|Kaw
|+18.199
|5
|G. Towers
|Hon
|+24.156
|6
|B. West
|Yam
|+26.692
|7
|D. Walsh
|Kaw
|+30.718
|8
|P. Ross
|Hon
|+31.113
|9
|B. Ray
|Hon
|+31.969
|10
|S. Orland
|Yam
|+35.176
|11
|T. Albright
|Yam
|+39.472
|12
|C. Jurin
|Yam
|+45.675
|13
|B. Davies
|Tri
|+49.104
|14
|K. Wise
|Yam
|+52.491
|15
|J. Benek
|Tri
|+1 Lap
|16
|M. Weltin
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|17
|B. Spangle
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|18
|S. Wennerstrom
|KTM
|+1 Lap
|19
|P. Masciangelo
|Gas
|+2 Laps
|20
|A. Castaneda
|Yam
|+4 Laps
250 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Interval
|1
|C. Davies
|Yam
|7m00.498
|2
|G. Marchbanks
|Kaw
|+2.733
|3
|H. Deegan
|Yam
|+4.003
|4
|E. Lopes
|Yam
|+21.979
|5
|C. Thompson
|Yam
|+25.293
|6
|A. Long
|KTM
|+27.214
|7
|D. Kelley
|Yam
|+33.948
|8
|M. Miller
|Yam
|+37.272
|9
|M. Mosiman
|Yam
|+31.321
|10
|S. Varola
|Hus
|+40.510
|11
|M. Sanford
|Kaw
|+46.745
|12
|D. Thury
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|13
|L. Turner
|KTM
|+1 Lap
|14
|B. Bennett
|Hus
|+1 Lap
|15
|C. Biese
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
|16
|T. Gibbs
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|17
|C. Blackburn
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|18
|J. Smith
|Tri
|+1 Lap
|19
|D. Schwartz
|Yam
|+4 Laps
|20
|D. Cunha
|Hus
|+4 Laps
250 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Interval
|1
|L. Turner
|KTM
|6m21.040
|2
|J. Smith
|Tri
|+2.895
|3
|S. Orland
|Yam
|+5.684
|4
|T. Albright
|Yam
|+9.600
|5
|M. Weltin
|Yam
|+14.880
|6
|B. Bennett
|Hus
|+15.784
|7
|T. Gibbs
|Yam
|+21.245
|8
|J. Benek
|Tri
|+22.010
|9
|D. Schwartz
|Yam
|+23.721
|10
|A. Castaneda
|Yam
|+25.775
|11
|D. Thury
|Yam
|+32.430
|12
|P. Masciangelo
|Gas
|+35.759
|13
|C. Jurin
|Yam
|+38.048
|14
|D. Cunha
|Hus
|+38.335
|15
|B. Davies
|Tri
|+40.537
|16
|C. Biese
|Kaw
|+42.542
|17
|S. Wennerstrom
|KTM
|+45.643
|18
|M. Sanford
|Kaw
|+47.625
|19
|C. Blackburn
|Yam
|+54.714
|20
|K. Wise
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|21
|B. Spangle
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|22
|S. Varola
|Hus
|+8 Laps
