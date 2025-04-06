2025 AMA Supercross Championship

Round 12 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

The open-air Gilette Stadium presented AMA Supercross competitors with what could only be described as a quagmire. Moist and muddy in Massachusetts! The track, what was left of it, was modified throughout the evening to try and cope with the conditions. The schedule was also changed multiple times throughout the afternoon and even the Mains were affected with the 250 Main reduced from its normal 15-minutes to only eight-minutes.

250 Main Report

With the state of the track and the shortened eight-minute race distance the start was going to be even more crucial than ever.

RJ Hampshire shot out of the gates and was determined to take the early lead but the front end trowelled and then folded on the Husqvarna which pitched Hampshire into the ooze. Seth Hammaker had nowhere to go and came down on Hampshire’s machine, as did a few others but it was hard to identify who as they were all covered in mud.

Taking the early lead in what was his first ever 250 Main was Dayton Briggs ahead of Trever Colip. The first of the heavy hitters was Chance Hymas in third who had chosen to take a safe outside run towards turn one in anticipation of a melee, the likes of which had unfolded with Hampshire.

Briggs stayed in front for half of the 250 Main before getting caught out. There to take advantage was Chance Hymas, who, at half-race distance, led a Honda 1-2-3. RJ Hampshire had got back up to 11th only to go down again and drift back through the field.

Tom Vialle was in fifth place at this halfway juncture and looked set to take a handy championship lead, only to go down and get stuck in the mud while trying to pass a lapped rider with less than two laps to go and ended up with zero points.

Chance Hymas paddled around the track the best to go on to take the win by over 30-seconds. His first win and the 25-points catapuled him forward into championship contention as now only ten-points cover the top five.

Cullin Park and Gage Linville completed the podium ahead of Justin Rodbell and Daxton Bennick.

After spending a fair bit of time horizontal during the Main, Seth Hammaker still managed to claim ninth place and with it an important 13 points that saw him draw level with Vialle at the top of the points table.

RJ Hampshire spent even more time horizontal and upside down, yet still claimed eight points for his 14th place finish to leave Foxborough only two-points behind the championship leaders.

The opening six rounds of the 250 East Championship have seen six different winners.

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 C. Hymas Hon 9m42.219 2 C. Park Hon +31.846 3 G. Linville KTM +1m14.816 4 J. Rodbell Hon +1m29.376 5 D. Bennick Yam +2m30.031 6 L. Kobusch Hon +1 Lap 7 J. Chambers Kaw +1 Lap 8 M. Fineis Kaw +1 Lap 9 S. Hammaker Kaw +1 Lap 10 P. Taylor Kaw +1 Lap 11 T. Colip Hon +1 Lap 12 R. Randanella Kaw +1 Lap 13 H. Miller Hon +1 Lap 14 R. Hampshire Hus +1 Lap 15 V. Luhovey Kaw +1 Lap 16 C. Myers KTM +1 Lap 17 D. Briggs Hus +1 Lap 18 M. Vohland Yam +1 Lap 19 N. Thrasher Yam +2 Laps 20 H. Hudson Yam +2 Laps 21 A. Shive KTM +2 Laps 22 T. Vialle KTM +2 Laps

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 S. Hammaker 99 2 T. Vialle 99 3 R. Hampshire 97 4 C. Hymas 91 5 C. Park 84 6 N. Thrasher 81 7 M. Anstie 78 8 D. Bennick 77 9 M. Vohland 60 10 H. Miller 52 11 C. Mumford 51 12 A. Forkner 47 13 H. Munoz 44 14 G. Linville 42 15 L. Kitchen 39 16 J. Chambers 34 17 T. Colip 32 18 L. Kobusch 31 19 C. Mcadoo 20 20 J. Rodbell 18 21 M. Fineis 18 22 L. Locurcio 14 23 L. Neese 13 24 P. Taylor 12 25 M. Hicks 12 26 R. Randanella 10 27 C. Myers 10 28 C. Baker 8 29 I. Clark 8 30 V. Luhovey 7 31 H. Hudson 7 32 D. Briggs 5 33 C. Marquier 4 34 P. Boespflug 3 35 N. Romano 3 36 A. Shive 3 37 P. Brown 2 38 L. Shaw 1

450 Main Report

Justin Cooper scored the holeshot in the shortened 450 Main ahead of Shane McElrath, Ken Roczen, Justin Barcia and Cooper Webb. Mud expert Aaron Plessinger made short work of most of those as he forged his way forward in conditions that suited him down to the ground.

Plessinger was up to second no time and looking for a way around Cooper, once a line opened he wasted little time in moving through to the lead and from there he was never headed.

Cooper Webb went down momentarily on lap two. Malcolm Stewart also went down on lap two and had his leg stuck underneath his machine for 30 seconds or more. Justin Cooper then also got caught out and lost a number of positions.

At the halfway point of the allotted time Plessinger led McElrath, Barica, Sexton and Rocen. Webb had got hung up in the mud again was in eighth place. Barcia lost that third place to Sexton on the following lap as he became another victim of the mud but was back up and running while still in fourth.

Then Sexton went down on the face of a jump and could not get his KTM hooked up to get out of the hole he was in, slipping back to fourth, as Ken Roczen leap-frogged both Barcia and Sexton to move up to third. Cooper Webb was up to sixth with two-minutes left on the clock.

At the last lap board it was Plessinger a mile in front of McElrath, who in turn had a handy buffer over Ken Roczen, Justin Barcia, Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb.

The front pair retained those positions all the way to the flag but a mistake by Roczen saw him usurped by Cooper Webb, whose last lap charge saw him extend his championship lead over the sixth place finishing Chase Sexton to 15-points.

Ken Roczen fourth, Justin Barcia fifth.

Justin Cooper copped a penalty for cutting the track which saw him lose two positions, demoting the Yamaha man from ninth to 11th in the final results.

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Interval 1 A. Plessinger KTM 15m21.939 2 S. McElrath Hon +25.920 3 C. Webb Yam +1m31.179 4 K. Roczen Suz +1m42.901 5 J. Barcia Gas +1m45.061 6 C. Sexton KTM +2m24.405 7 B. Bloss Bet +1 Lap 8 C. Nichols Suz +1 Lap 9 L. Leitzel Kaw +1 Lap 10 D. Ferrandis Hon +2 Laps 11 J. Cooper Yam +1 Lap 12 T. Lane KTM +2 Laps 13 M. Stewart Hus +2 Laps 14 J. Starling Gas +2 Laps 15 K. Moranz KTM +2 Laps 16 B. Pauli Kaw +2 Laps 17 C. Craig Yam +2 Laps 18 G. Harlan Yam +3 Laps 19 J. Hand Hon +3 Laps 20 M. Oldenburg Bet +6 Laps 21 K. Chisholm Suz +6 Laps 22 A. Rodriguez KTM +7 Laps

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 C. Webb 256 2 C. Sexton 241 3 K. Roczen 220 4 J. Cooper 187 5 M. Stewart 186 6 J. Barcia 173 7 A. Plessinger 170 8 J. Anderson 151 9 J. Hill 137 10 S. McElrath 126 11 D. Ferrandis 120 12 M. Oldenburg 92 13 B. Bloss 88 14 C. Nichols 84 15 E. Tomac 80 16 J. Savatgy 80 17 J. Lawrence 71 18 H. Lawrence 62 19 K. Chisholm 48 20 M. Harrison 41 21 J. Robin 39 22 K. Moranz 27 23 C. Craig 22 24 J. Starling 19 25 J. Prado 18 26 A. Rodriguez 17 27 T. Lane 14 28 V. Friese 14 29 F. Noren 14 30 G. Harlan 13 31 C. Schock 8 32 J. Hand 7 33 C. Clason 4 34 R. Breece 3 35 H. Schlosser 0 36 S. Meshey 0

450 Heat One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 C. Webb Yam 9m09.208 2 M. Stewart Hus +19.207 3 C. Sexton KTM +1m14.511 4 M. Oldenburg Bet +29.523 5 C. Nichols Suz +55.375 6 G. Harlan Yam +2m32.632 7 J. Starling Gas +1 Lap 8 K. Moranz KTM +1 Lap 9 T. Lane KTM +1 Lap 10 J. Savatgy Hon +1 Lap 11 B. Piazza Yam +1 Lap 12 F. Noren Kaw +1 Lap 13 A. Rodriguez KTM +1 Lap 14 S. Meshey KTM +1 Lap 15 N. Laurie KTM +1 Lap 16 C. Carsten Suz +1 Lap 17 K. Chisholm Suz +2 Laps 18 S. Varola Hus +3 Laps 19 M. Weltin Yam +4 Laps 20 J. Greco Kaw +4 Laps

450 Heat Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 S. McElrath Hon 8m01.277 2 A. Plessinger KTM +23.328 3 D. Ferrandis Hon +28.754 4 B. Bloss Bet +51.234 5 K. Roczen Suz +54.726 6 C. Craig Yam +1m18.411 7 L. Leitzel Kaw +1m21.528 8 J. Barcia Gas +1m26.006 9 J. Cooper Yam +1m26.391 10 J. Hand Hon +1m28.615 11 B. Pauli Kaw +1m33.566 12 M. Harrison Kaw +1 Lap 13 K. Bitterman Hon +1 Lap 14 L. Karnow Kaw +1 Lap 15 J. Hill KTM +2 Laps 16 J. Robin Yam +1 Lap 17 J. Lesher Yam +3 Laps 18 T. Albright Yam +3 Laps 19 C. Harmon Yam +4 Laps 20 H. Schlosser Hon +4 Laps

450 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 J. Hand Hon 7m45.306 2 K. Chisholm Suz +16.768 3 A. Rodriguez KTM +18.092 4 B. Pauli Kaw +25.935 5 T. Albright Yam +38.056 6 C. Carsten Suz +51.101 7 J. Hill KTM +1m11.477 8 F. Noren Kaw +1m25.846 9 J. Greco Kaw +2m58.166 10 M. Weltin Yam +1 Lap 11 S. Varola Hus +1 Lap 12 L. Karnow Kaw +1 Lap 13 J. Robin Yam +1 Lap 14 C. Harmon Yam +1 Lap 15 S. Meshey KTM +1 Lap 16 N. Laurie KTM +1 Lap 17 M. Harrison Kaw +2 Laps 18 H. Schlosser Hon +3 Laps 19 J. Savatgy Hon +3 Laps 20 K. Bitterman Hon +4 Laps 21 B. Piazza Yam +4 Laps 22 J. Lesher Yam +4 Laps

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 M. Vohland Yam 8m02.668 2 H. Miller Hon +33.312 3 D. Briggs Hus +34.945 4 R. Hampshire Hus +43.401 5 J. Rodbell Hon +50.295 6 J. Chambers Kaw +53.259 7 H. Hudson Yam +58.773 8 P. Taylor Kaw +1m03.644 9 D. Bennick Yam +1m06.096 10 B. Shelly Yam +1m12.792 11 N. Romano Hon +1m16.778 12 G. Matamoros KTM +1m21.051 13 B. Carroll Yam +1m25.019 14 M. Phelps KTM +1m33.744 15 C. Myers KTM +1 Lap 16 C. Tolleson Gas +1 Lap 17 L. Dickey KTM +1 Lap 18 T. Welch KTM +2 Laps 19 L. Shaw Kaw +4 Laps 20 G. Stine Yam +6 Laps

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 T. Vialle KTM 7m29.531 2 S. Hammaker Kaw +5.032 3 C. Hymas Hon +12.210 4 M. Fineis Kaw +13.558 5 L. Kobusch Hon +23.392 6 G. Linville KTM +26.057 7 C. Park Hon +33.488 8 R. Randanella Kaw +35.306 9 T. Colip Hon +36.998 10 J. Rogers Kaw +51.675 11 R. Floyd Hon +55.137 12 A. Forkner Tri +59.048 13 R. Orres Hon +1m07.036 14 J. Harrington Yam +1m09.785 15 L. Neese Hon +1 Lap 16 A. Dickens Yam +1 Lap 17 A. Shive KTM +2 Laps 18 V. Luhovey Kaw +3 Laps 19 N. Thrasher Yam +3 Laps 20 C. Bradford KTM +3 Laps

250 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 C. Myers KTM 7m32.633 2 A. Shive KTM +38.986 3 N. Thrasher Yam +42.033 4 V. Luhovey Kaw +49.793 5 A. Forkner Tri +1m05.657 6 R. Floyd Hon +1m28.279 7 J. Harrington Yam +1m35.185 8 L. Neese Hon +1 Lap 9 C. Tolleson Gas +1 Lap 10 B. Shelly Yam +2 Laps 11 G. Stine Yam +2 Laps 12 B. Carroll Yam +2 Laps 13 R. Orres Hon +2 Laps 14 L. Dickey KTM +2 Laps 15 M. Phelps KTM +4 Laps 16 J. Rogers Kaw +4 Laps 17 L. Shaw Kaw +4 Laps 18 G. Matamoros KTM +4 Laps 19 C. Bradford KTM +4 Laps 20 T. Welch KTM +4 Laps 21 N. Romano Hon +4 Laps 22 A. Dickens Yam +4 Laps

Images by KardyPhoto