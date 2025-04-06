2025 AMA Supercross Championship
Round 12 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
The open-air Gilette Stadium presented AMA Supercross competitors with what could only be described as a quagmire. Moist and muddy in Massachusetts! The track, what was left of it, was modified throughout the evening to try and cope with the conditions. The schedule was also changed multiple times throughout the afternoon and even the Mains were affected with the 250 Main reduced from its normal 15-minutes to only eight-minutes.
250 Main Report
With the state of the track and the shortened eight-minute race distance the start was going to be even more crucial than ever.
RJ Hampshire shot out of the gates and was determined to take the early lead but the front end trowelled and then folded on the Husqvarna which pitched Hampshire into the ooze. Seth Hammaker had nowhere to go and came down on Hampshire’s machine, as did a few others but it was hard to identify who as they were all covered in mud.
Taking the early lead in what was his first ever 250 Main was Dayton Briggs ahead of Trever Colip. The first of the heavy hitters was Chance Hymas in third who had chosen to take a safe outside run towards turn one in anticipation of a melee, the likes of which had unfolded with Hampshire.
Briggs stayed in front for half of the 250 Main before getting caught out. There to take advantage was Chance Hymas, who, at half-race distance, led a Honda 1-2-3. RJ Hampshire had got back up to 11th only to go down again and drift back through the field.
Tom Vialle was in fifth place at this halfway juncture and looked set to take a handy championship lead, only to go down and get stuck in the mud while trying to pass a lapped rider with less than two laps to go and ended up with zero points.
Chance Hymas paddled around the track the best to go on to take the win by over 30-seconds. His first win and the 25-points catapuled him forward into championship contention as now only ten-points cover the top five.
Cullin Park and Gage Linville completed the podium ahead of Justin Rodbell and Daxton Bennick.
After spending a fair bit of time horizontal during the Main, Seth Hammaker still managed to claim ninth place and with it an important 13 points that saw him draw level with Vialle at the top of the points table.
RJ Hampshire spent even more time horizontal and upside down, yet still claimed eight points for his 14th place finish to leave Foxborough only two-points behind the championship leaders.
The opening six rounds of the 250 East Championship have seen six different winners.
250 Main Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
C. Hymas
|
Hon
|
9m42.219
|
2
|
C. Park
|
Hon
|
+31.846
|
3
|
G. Linville
|
KTM
|
+1m14.816
|
4
|
J. Rodbell
|
Hon
|
+1m29.376
|
5
|
D. Bennick
|
Yam
|
+2m30.031
|
6
|
L. Kobusch
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
|
7
|
J. Chambers
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
8
|
M. Fineis
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
9
|
S. Hammaker
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
10
|
P. Taylor
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
11
|
T. Colip
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
|
12
|
R. Randanella
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
13
|
H. Miller
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
|
14
|
R. Hampshire
|
Hus
|
+1 Lap
|
15
|
V. Luhovey
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
16
|
C. Myers
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
17
|
D. Briggs
|
Hus
|
+1 Lap
|
18
|
M. Vohland
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
19
|
N. Thrasher
|
Yam
|
+2 Laps
|
20
|
H. Hudson
|
Yam
|
+2 Laps
|
21
|
A. Shive
|
KTM
|
+2 Laps
|
22
|
T. Vialle
|
KTM
|
+2 Laps
250 East Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
S. Hammaker
|
99
|
2
|
T. Vialle
|
99
|
3
|
R. Hampshire
|
97
|
4
|
C. Hymas
|
91
|
5
|
C. Park
|
84
|
6
|
N. Thrasher
|
81
|
7
|
M. Anstie
|
78
|
8
|
D. Bennick
|
77
|
9
|
M. Vohland
|
60
|
10
|
H. Miller
|
52
|
11
|
C. Mumford
|
51
|
12
|
A. Forkner
|
47
|
13
|
H. Munoz
|
44
|
14
|
G. Linville
|
42
|
15
|
L. Kitchen
|
39
|
16
|
J. Chambers
|
34
|
17
|
T. Colip
|
32
|
18
|
L. Kobusch
|
31
|
19
|
C. Mcadoo
|
20
|
20
|
J. Rodbell
|
18
|
21
|
M. Fineis
|
18
|
22
|
L. Locurcio
|
14
|
23
|
L. Neese
|
13
|
24
|
P. Taylor
|
12
|
25
|
M. Hicks
|
12
|
26
|
R. Randanella
|
10
|
27
|
C. Myers
|
10
|
28
|
C. Baker
|
8
|
29
|
I. Clark
|
8
|
30
|
V. Luhovey
|
7
|
31
|
H. Hudson
|
7
|
32
|
D. Briggs
|
5
|
33
|
C. Marquier
|
4
|
34
|
P. Boespflug
|
3
|
35
|
N. Romano
|
3
|
36
|
A. Shive
|
3
|
37
|
P. Brown
|
2
|
38
|
L. Shaw
|
1
450 Main Report
Justin Cooper scored the holeshot in the shortened 450 Main ahead of Shane McElrath, Ken Roczen, Justin Barcia and Cooper Webb. Mud expert Aaron Plessinger made short work of most of those as he forged his way forward in conditions that suited him down to the ground.
Plessinger was up to second no time and looking for a way around Cooper, once a line opened he wasted little time in moving through to the lead and from there he was never headed.
Cooper Webb went down momentarily on lap two. Malcolm Stewart also went down on lap two and had his leg stuck underneath his machine for 30 seconds or more. Justin Cooper then also got caught out and lost a number of positions.
At the halfway point of the allotted time Plessinger led McElrath, Barica, Sexton and Rocen. Webb had got hung up in the mud again was in eighth place. Barcia lost that third place to Sexton on the following lap as he became another victim of the mud but was back up and running while still in fourth.
Then Sexton went down on the face of a jump and could not get his KTM hooked up to get out of the hole he was in, slipping back to fourth, as Ken Roczen leap-frogged both Barcia and Sexton to move up to third. Cooper Webb was up to sixth with two-minutes left on the clock.
At the last lap board it was Plessinger a mile in front of McElrath, who in turn had a handy buffer over Ken Roczen, Justin Barcia, Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb.
The front pair retained those positions all the way to the flag but a mistake by Roczen saw him usurped by Cooper Webb, whose last lap charge saw him extend his championship lead over the sixth place finishing Chase Sexton to 15-points.
Ken Roczen fourth, Justin Barcia fifth.
Justin Cooper copped a penalty for cutting the track which saw him lose two positions, demoting the Yamaha man from ninth to 11th in the final results.
450 Main Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
TIme/Interval
|
1
|
A. Plessinger
|
KTM
|
15m21.939
|
2
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
+25.920
|
3
|
C. Webb
|
Yam
|
+1m31.179
|
4
|
K. Roczen
|
Suz
|
+1m42.901
|
5
|
J. Barcia
|
Gas
|
+1m45.061
|
6
|
C. Sexton
|
KTM
|
+2m24.405
|
7
|
B. Bloss
|
Bet
|
+1 Lap
|
8
|
C. Nichols
|
Suz
|
+1 Lap
|
9
|
L. Leitzel
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
10
|
D. Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
+2 Laps
|
11
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
12
|
T. Lane
|
KTM
|
+2 Laps
|
13
|
M. Stewart
|
Hus
|
+2 Laps
|
14
|
J. Starling
|
Gas
|
+2 Laps
|
15
|
K. Moranz
|
KTM
|
+2 Laps
|
16
|
B. Pauli
|
Kaw
|
+2 Laps
|
17
|
C. Craig
|
Yam
|
+2 Laps
|
18
|
G. Harlan
|
Yam
|
+3 Laps
|
19
|
J. Hand
|
Hon
|
+3 Laps
|
20
|
M. Oldenburg
|
Bet
|
+6 Laps
|
21
|
K. Chisholm
|
Suz
|
+6 Laps
|
22
|
A. Rodriguez
|
KTM
|
+7 Laps
450 Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
C. Webb
|
256
|
2
|
C. Sexton
|
241
|
3
|
K. Roczen
|
220
|
4
|
J. Cooper
|
187
|
5
|
M. Stewart
|
186
|
6
|
J. Barcia
|
173
|
7
|
A. Plessinger
|
170
|
8
|
J. Anderson
|
151
|
9
|
J. Hill
|
137
|
10
|
S. McElrath
|
126
|
11
|
D. Ferrandis
|
120
|
12
|
M. Oldenburg
|
92
|
13
|
B. Bloss
|
88
|
14
|
C. Nichols
|
84
|
15
|
E. Tomac
|
80
|
16
|
J. Savatgy
|
80
|
17
|
J. Lawrence
|
71
|
18
|
H. Lawrence
|
62
|
19
|
K. Chisholm
|
48
|
20
|
M. Harrison
|
41
|
21
|
J. Robin
|
39
|
22
|
K. Moranz
|
27
|
23
|
C. Craig
|
22
|
24
|
J. Starling
|
19
|
25
|
J. Prado
|
18
|
26
|
A. Rodriguez
|
17
|
27
|
T. Lane
|
14
|
28
|
V. Friese
|
14
|
29
|
F. Noren
|
14
|
30
|
G. Harlan
|
13
|
31
|
C. Schock
|
8
|
32
|
J. Hand
|
7
|
33
|
C. Clason
|
4
|
34
|
R. Breece
|
3
|
35
|
H. Schlosser
|
0
|
36
|
S. Meshey
|
0
450 Heat One
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
C. Webb
|
Yam
|
9m09.208
|
2
|
M. Stewart
|
Hus
|
+19.207
|
3
|
C. Sexton
|
KTM
|
+1m14.511
|
4
|
M. Oldenburg
|
Bet
|
+29.523
|
5
|
C. Nichols
|
Suz
|
+55.375
|
6
|
G. Harlan
|
Yam
|
+2m32.632
|
7
|
J. Starling
|
Gas
|
+1 Lap
|
8
|
K. Moranz
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
9
|
T. Lane
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
10
|
J. Savatgy
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
|
11
|
B. Piazza
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
12
|
F. Noren
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
13
|
A. Rodriguez
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
14
|
S. Meshey
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
15
|
N. Laurie
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
16
|
C. Carsten
|
Suz
|
+1 Lap
|
17
|
K. Chisholm
|
Suz
|
+2 Laps
|
18
|
S. Varola
|
Hus
|
+3 Laps
|
19
|
M. Weltin
|
Yam
|
+4 Laps
|
20
|
J. Greco
|
Kaw
|
+4 Laps
450 Heat Two
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
8m01.277
|
2
|
A. Plessinger
|
KTM
|
+23.328
|
3
|
D. Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
+28.754
|
4
|
B. Bloss
|
Bet
|
+51.234
|
5
|
K. Roczen
|
Suz
|
+54.726
|
6
|
C. Craig
|
Yam
|
+1m18.411
|
7
|
L. Leitzel
|
Kaw
|
+1m21.528
|
8
|
J. Barcia
|
Gas
|
+1m26.006
|
9
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
+1m26.391
|
10
|
J. Hand
|
Hon
|
+1m28.615
|
11
|
B. Pauli
|
Kaw
|
+1m33.566
|
12
|
M. Harrison
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
13
|
K. Bitterman
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
|
14
|
L. Karnow
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
15
|
J. Hill
|
KTM
|
+2 Laps
|
16
|
J. Robin
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
17
|
J. Lesher
|
Yam
|
+3 Laps
|
18
|
T. Albright
|
Yam
|
+3 Laps
|
19
|
C. Harmon
|
Yam
|
+4 Laps
|
20
|
H. Schlosser
|
Hon
|
+4 Laps
450 LCQ Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
J. Hand
|
Hon
|
7m45.306
|
2
|
K. Chisholm
|
Suz
|
+16.768
|
3
|
A. Rodriguez
|
KTM
|
+18.092
|
4
|
B. Pauli
|
Kaw
|
+25.935
|
5
|
T. Albright
|
Yam
|
+38.056
|
6
|
C. Carsten
|
Suz
|
+51.101
|
7
|
J. Hill
|
KTM
|
+1m11.477
|
8
|
F. Noren
|
Kaw
|
+1m25.846
|
9
|
J. Greco
|
Kaw
|
+2m58.166
|
10
|
M. Weltin
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
11
|
S. Varola
|
Hus
|
+1 Lap
|
12
|
L. Karnow
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
13
|
J. Robin
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
14
|
C. Harmon
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
15
|
S. Meshey
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
16
|
N. Laurie
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
17
|
M. Harrison
|
Kaw
|
+2 Laps
|
18
|
H. Schlosser
|
Hon
|
+3 Laps
|
19
|
J. Savatgy
|
Hon
|
+3 Laps
|
20
|
K. Bitterman
|
Hon
|
+4 Laps
|
21
|
B. Piazza
|
Yam
|
+4 Laps
|
22
|
J. Lesher
|
Yam
|
+4 Laps
250 Heat One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
M. Vohland
|
Yam
|
8m02.668
|
2
|
H. Miller
|
Hon
|
+33.312
|
3
|
D. Briggs
|
Hus
|
+34.945
|
4
|
R. Hampshire
|
Hus
|
+43.401
|
5
|
J. Rodbell
|
Hon
|
+50.295
|
6
|
J. Chambers
|
Kaw
|
+53.259
|
7
|
H. Hudson
|
Yam
|
+58.773
|
8
|
P. Taylor
|
Kaw
|
+1m03.644
|
9
|
D. Bennick
|
Yam
|
+1m06.096
|
10
|
B. Shelly
|
Yam
|
+1m12.792
|
11
|
N. Romano
|
Hon
|
+1m16.778
|
12
|
G. Matamoros
|
KTM
|
+1m21.051
|
13
|
B. Carroll
|
Yam
|
+1m25.019
|
14
|
M. Phelps
|
KTM
|
+1m33.744
|
15
|
C. Myers
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
16
|
C. Tolleson
|
Gas
|
+1 Lap
|
17
|
L. Dickey
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
18
|
T. Welch
|
KTM
|
+2 Laps
|
19
|
L. Shaw
|
Kaw
|
+4 Laps
|
20
|
G. Stine
|
Yam
|
+6 Laps
250 Heat Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
T. Vialle
|
KTM
|
7m29.531
|
2
|
S. Hammaker
|
Kaw
|
+5.032
|
3
|
C. Hymas
|
Hon
|
+12.210
|
4
|
M. Fineis
|
Kaw
|
+13.558
|
5
|
L. Kobusch
|
Hon
|
+23.392
|
6
|
G. Linville
|
KTM
|
+26.057
|
7
|
C. Park
|
Hon
|
+33.488
|
8
|
R. Randanella
|
Kaw
|
+35.306
|
9
|
T. Colip
|
Hon
|
+36.998
|
10
|
J. Rogers
|
Kaw
|
+51.675
|
11
|
R. Floyd
|
Hon
|
+55.137
|
12
|
A. Forkner
|
Tri
|
+59.048
|
13
|
R. Orres
|
Hon
|
+1m07.036
|
14
|
J. Harrington
|
Yam
|
+1m09.785
|
15
|
L. Neese
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
|
16
|
A. Dickens
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
17
|
A. Shive
|
KTM
|
+2 Laps
|
18
|
V. Luhovey
|
Kaw
|
+3 Laps
|
19
|
N. Thrasher
|
Yam
|
+3 Laps
|
20
|
C. Bradford
|
KTM
|
+3 Laps
250 LCQ Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
C. Myers
|
KTM
|
7m32.633
|
2
|
A. Shive
|
KTM
|
+38.986
|
3
|
N. Thrasher
|
Yam
|
+42.033
|
4
|
V. Luhovey
|
Kaw
|
+49.793
|
5
|
A. Forkner
|
Tri
|
+1m05.657
|
6
|
R. Floyd
|
Hon
|
+1m28.279
|
7
|
J. Harrington
|
Yam
|
+1m35.185
|
8
|
L. Neese
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
|
9
|
C. Tolleson
|
Gas
|
+1 Lap
|
10
|
B. Shelly
|
Yam
|
+2 Laps
|
11
|
G. Stine
|
Yam
|
+2 Laps
|
12
|
B. Carroll
|
Yam
|
+2 Laps
|
13
|
R. Orres
|
Hon
|
+2 Laps
|
14
|
L. Dickey
|
KTM
|
+2 Laps
|
15
|
M. Phelps
|
KTM
|
+4 Laps
|
16
|
J. Rogers
|
Kaw
|
+4 Laps
|
17
|
L. Shaw
|
Kaw
|
+4 Laps
|
18
|
G. Matamoros
|
KTM
|
+4 Laps
|
19
|
C. Bradford
|
KTM
|
+4 Laps
|
20
|
T. Welch
|
KTM
|
+4 Laps
|
21
|
N. Romano
|
Hon
|
+4 Laps
|
22
|
A. Dickens
|
Yam
|
+4 Laps
Images by KardyPhoto