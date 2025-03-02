2025 AMA Supercross Championship
Round Eight – Daytona
250 Main Race Report
Cameron McAdoo had qualified for the Main after finishing seventh in his Heat but did not take to the starting gates as he struggles with his recovery from injury.
Tom Vialle and Max Anstie clashed early on as the KTM man closed Anstie’s entry line into the first left-hander; the Brit’s front wheel clipped the back of the KTM, which put both him and his Yamaha on the ground. The championship leader was at the back of the field by the time he was up and going again. Meanwhile, Vialle was enjoying a handy early lead over Seth Hammaker, Carson Mumford and Chase Hymas.
RJ Hampshire managed to chase down Vialle and put a good move on the Spaniard to take the lead a few minutes into the contest.
Levi Kitchen also closed on Vialle before going down hard six-minutes in after going over the front of his KX250F. It was a decent smack into the ground for Kitchen, and he took no further part in proceedings.
Halfway into the race RJ Hampshire had a three-second lead over Tom Vialle, but the red flags then came out for medical assistance to be rendered to Kitchen.
Riders lined up for a staggered start for the final seven-minutes of the contest. Vialle was hounding Hampshire right from the off when they got away but the Husqvarna rider had his measure and again started pulling away.
Benefitting from the restart though was Chance Hymas, the Honda youngster through on Hammaker to take third place. Bennick was fifth at this juncture ahead of Mumford, Vohland, Anstie and Thrasher while Munoz rounded out the top ten with five-minutes to run.
Hammaker took third from Hymas two laps before the flag and once past pulled away from the Honda man to secure that final step on the rostrum.
Hampshire took the chequered flag 2.4-seconds clear of Vialle.
Max Anstie finished sixth but that was still enough to hang onto his championship lead. The Yamaha rider leaves Daytona with a six-point advantage over Vialle in the race for the 250 East Title.
250 Main Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Interval
|
1
|
R. Hampshire
|
Hus
|
/
|
2
|
T. Vialle
|
KTM
|
+2.356
|
3
|
S. Hammaker
|
Kaw
|
+7.004
|
4
|
C. Hymas
|
Hon
|
+10.648
|
5
|
M. Vohland
|
Yam
|
+15.957
|
6
|
M. Anstie
|
Yam
|
+18.875
|
7
|
D. Bennick
|
Yam
|
+25.922
|
8
|
N. Thrasher
|
Yam
|
+32.263
|
9
|
C. Park
|
Hon
|
+38.091
|
10
|
H. Munoz
|
Yam
|
+41.387
|
11
|
C. Mumford
|
Hon
|
+20.043
|
12
|
H. Miller
|
Hon
|
+44.153
|
13
|
J. Chambers
|
Kaw
|
+51.653
|
14
|
C. Baker
|
Hus
|
+54.678
|
15
|
I. Clark
|
Hon
|
+55.600
|
16
|
T. Colip
|
Hon
|
+1:14.777
|
17
|
A. Forkner
|
Tri
|
+1:17.660
|
18
|
C. Marquier
|
KTM
|
+1:20.658
|
19
|
M. Hicks
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
20
|
G. Linville
|
KTM
|
+4 Laps
|
21
|
L. Kitchen
|
Kaw
|
+8 Laps
|
22
|
C. Mcadoo
|
Kaw
|
DNS
250 East Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
M. Anstie
|
63
|
2
|
T. Vialle
|
57
|
3
|
C. Hymas
|
50
|
4
|
R. Hampshire
|
49
|
5
|
N. Thrasher
|
45
|
6
|
S. Hammaker
|
43
|
7
|
L. Kitchen
|
39
|
8
|
C. Park
|
39
|
9
|
C. Mumford
|
37
|
10
|
H. Miller
|
33
|
11
|
D. Bennick
|
32
|
12
|
H. Munoz
|
31
|
13
|
M. Vohland
|
28
|
14
|
A. Forkner
|
25
|
15
|
T. Colip
|
21
|
16
|
C. Mcadoo
|
20
|
17
|
G. Linville
|
20
|
18
|
J. Chambers
|
19
|
19
|
L. Kobusch
|
8
|
20
|
C. Baker
|
8
|
21
|
I. Clark
|
8
|
22
|
L. Neese
|
7
|
23
|
L. Locurcio
|
6
|
24
|
M. Fineis
|
4
|
25
|
C. Marquier
|
4
|
26
|
P. Boespflug
|
3
|
27
|
M. Hicks
|
3
|
28
|
A. Shive
|
3
|
29
|
P. Brown
|
2
450 Main Report
After a hefty crash in his Heat Race, Chase Sexton had to contest the LCQ, which he duly won, to earn his spot in the 450 Main.
Jason Anderson had the early advantage in the 450 Main ahead of Cooper Webb, Aaron Plessinger and Ken Roczen.
Plessinger took the fight up to Webb for second place right from the off and managed to squeeze past Webb before then immediately reeling in Anderson to sit on the back wheel of the KX450F. Chase Sexton was in eighth place two laps in.
Plessinger continued to hound Anderson before finally making his move through to the lead six-minutes into the 20-minute contest. A lap later Ken Roczen got the better of Webb for third place and on the following lap took second place from Anderson. Webb then pushed Anderson further back to fourth while Chas Sexton had moved forward to fifth ahead of Justin Cooper and Malcolm Stewart. It took the German a further three laps to take the lead from Plessinger and once through he started to immediately pulled away as the race entered its second half.
As the race wore on Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton reeled in and passed Plessinger. Sexton closed on Webb but the Yamaha man then found another gear to pull away from the KTM rider yet again, and not only that, Webb started reeling in Roczen… A mistake four laps from the finish from Webb though gave Roczen plenty of breathing room. Aaron Plessinger them came back into podium contention as Sexton looked to be fading over the final laps, that allowed Plessinger to take third place from Sexton, who then also succumbed to Justin Cooper with two laps to run.
As they started the final lap Roczen had four-seconds on Webb while Plessinger was a further five-seconds back in third. The trio finished in that order.
Justin Cooper took fourth while the slowing Sexton had enough of a gap over Malcolm Stewart to hold on to fifth place.
Webb’s second place was good enough to double his championship lead over Sexton out to ten-points. Roczen’s win strengthened his hold on third place and moved him to within six-points of Sexton. 16-points cover those three championship contenders who, somewhat thanks to the long SX injury list, are now most certainly the championship favourites, which one of them will be king…?
Supercross reconvenes next weekend at Indianapolis.
450 Main Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Interval
|
1
|
K. Roczen
|
Suz
|
/
|
2
|
C. Webb
|
Yam
|
+5.049
|
3
|
A. Plessinger
|
KTM
|
+9.111
|
4
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
+9.478
|
5
|
C. Sexton
|
KTM
|
+19.035
|
6
|
M. Stewart
|
Hus
|
+19.914
|
7
|
J. Hill
|
KTM
|
+33.507
|
8
|
J. Anderson
|
Kaw
|
+36.500
|
9
|
J. Savatgy
|
Hon
|
+37.383
|
10
|
J. Barcia
|
Gas
|
+48.247
|
11
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
+55.202
|
12
|
D. Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
+1m01.166
|
13
|
M. Oldenburg
|
Bet
|
+1m09.65
|
14
|
C. Schock
|
Yam
|
+1m13.378
|
15
|
C. Nichols
|
Suz
|
+1m21.836
|
16
|
B. Bloss
|
Bet
|
+1 Lap
|
17
|
M. Harrison
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
18
|
J. Robin
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
19
|
K. Chisholm
|
Suz
|
+1 Lap
|
20
|
J. Starling
|
Gas
|
+1 Lap
|
21
|
K. Moranz
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
22
|
F. Noren
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
450 Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
C. Webb
|
168
|
2
|
C. Sexton
|
158
|
3
|
K. Roczen
|
152
|
4
|
J. Anderson
|
125
|
5
|
M. Stewart
|
124
|
6
|
J. Cooper
|
122
|
7
|
J. Barcia
|
111
|
8
|
J. Hill
|
101
|
9
|
A. Plessinger
|
88
|
10
|
E. Tomac
|
80
|
11
|
J. Savatgy
|
80
|
12
|
J. Lawrence
|
71
|
13
|
S. McElrath
|
70
|
14
|
D. Ferrandis
|
68
|
15
|
H. Lawrence
|
62
|
16
|
M. Oldenburg
|
61
|
17
|
C. Nichols
|
53
|
18
|
B. Bloss
|
39
|
19
|
M. Harrison
|
28
|
20
|
K. Chisholm
|
25
|
21
|
J. Robin
|
23
|
22
|
J. Prado
|
18
|
23
|
A. Rodriguez
|
16
|
24
|
V. Friese
|
14
|
25
|
K. Moranz
|
11
|
26
|
J. Starling
|
10
|
27
|
C. Schock
|
8
|
28
|
F. Noren
|
5
|
29
|
G. Harlan
|
4
|
30
|
C. Clason
|
4
|
31
|
R. Breece
|
3
|
32
|
J. Hand
|
2
|
33
|
T. Lane
|
0
|
34
|
S. Meshey
|
0
450 Heat One
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Interval
|
1
|
K. Roczen
|
Suz
|
/
|
2
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
+9.912
|
3
|
J. Savatgy
|
Hon
|
+11.251
|
4
|
J. Hill
|
KTM
|
+11.776
|
5
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
+12.099
|
6
|
D. Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
+25.488
|
7
|
C. Nichols
|
Suz
|
+31.494
|
8
|
K. Chisholm
|
Suz
|
+34.374
|
9
|
M. Harrison
|
Kaw
|
+35.232
|
10
|
R. Breece
|
Hon
|
+36.566
|
11
|
J. Starling
|
Gas
|
+40.056
|
12
|
J. Hand
|
Hon
|
+49.117
|
13
|
A. Nordstrom
|
Yam
|
+57.568
|
14
|
S. Meshey
|
KTM
|
+59.859
|
15
|
Z. Williams
|
Hon
|
+100.738
|
16
|
H. Schlosser
|
Hon
|
+1m02.584
|
17
|
C. Harmon
|
Yam
|
+1m08.969
|
18
|
L. Leitzel
|
Kaw
|
+1m24.194
|
19
|
L. Moraes Dunka
|
KTM
|
+1m32.546
|
20
|
A. Rodriguez
|
KTM
|
+4 Laps
450 Heat Two
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Interval
|
1
|
M. Stewart
|
Hus
|
/
|
2
|
A. Plessinger
|
KTM
|
+0.941
|
3
|
J. Anderson
|
Kaw
|
+1.956
|
4
|
C. Webb
|
Yam
|
+17.381
|
5
|
C. Schock
|
Yam
|
+23.630
|
6
|
M. Oldenburg
|
Bet
|
+30.818
|
7
|
K. Moranz
|
KTM
|
+31.283
|
8
|
J. Barcia
|
Gas
|
+32.292
|
9
|
B. Bloss
|
Bet
|
+32.723
|
10
|
J. Robin
|
Yam
|
+35.484
|
11
|
G. Harlan
|
Yam
|
+38.924
|
12
|
F. Noren
|
Kaw
|
+41.403
|
13
|
T. Lane
|
KTM
|
+44.338
|
14
|
B. Ray
|
Hon
|
+50.530
|
15
|
T. Albright
|
Yam
|
+51.659
|
16
|
R. Stewart
|
Kaw
|
+1m01.940
|
17
|
J. Rodbell
|
Hon
|
+1m10.318
|
18
|
L. Karnow
|
Kaw
|
+1m26.096
|
19
|
J. Lesher
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
20
|
C. Sexton
|
KTM
|
+6 Laps
450 LCQ Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Interval
|
1
|
C. Sexton
|
KTM
|
/
|
2
|
J. Starling
|
Gas
|
+3.471
|
3
|
F. Noren
|
Kaw
|
+7.357
|
4
|
J. Robin
|
Yam
|
+8.246
|
5
|
G. Harlan
|
Yam
|
+9.353
|
6
|
T. Lane
|
KTM
|
+11.092
|
7
|
S. Meshey
|
KTM
|
+13.448
|
8
|
A. Nordstrom
|
Yam
|
+14.156
|
9
|
J. Lesher
|
Yam
|
+15.312
|
10
|
T. Albright
|
Yam
|
+22.107
|
11
|
L. Leitzel
|
Kaw
|
+25.800
|
12
|
B. Ray
|
Hon
|
+29.008
|
13
|
R. Breece
|
Hon
|
+31.221
|
14
|
H. Schlosser
|
Hon
|
+35.003
|
15
|
C. Harmon
|
Yam
|
+41.305
|
16
|
R. Stewart
|
Kaw
|
+43.340
|
17
|
Z. Williams
|
Hon
|
+44.125
|
18
|
J. Rodbell
|
Hon
|
+57.373
|
19
|
L. Karnow
|
Kaw
|
+1m02.956
|
20
|
L. Moraes Dunka
|
KTM
|
+1m20.684
|
21
|
J. Hand
|
Hon
|
+4 Laps
|
22
|
A. Rodriguez
|
KTM
|
DNS
250 Heat One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Interval
|
1
|
T. Vialle
|
KTM
|
/
|
2
|
M. Anstie
|
Yam
|
+4.487
|
3
|
L. Kitchen
|
Kaw
|
+8.087
|
4
|
M. Vohland
|
Yam
|
+13.367
|
5
|
D. Bennick
|
Yam
|
+17.192
|
6
|
H. Munoz
|
Yam
|
+22.078
|
7
|
M. Hicks
|
Yam
|
+25.574
|
8
|
C. Marquier
|
KTM
|
+27.091
|
9
|
N. Thrasher
|
Yam
|
+27.403
|
10
|
L. Locurcio
|
Gas
|
+29.743
|
11
|
B. Carroll
|
Yam
|
+33.912
|
12
|
C. Myers
|
KTM
|
+37.055
|
13
|
L. Marsalisi
|
Hon
|
+40.571
|
14
|
M. Phelps
|
KTM
|
+42.002
|
15
|
J. Rogers
|
Kaw
|
+42.250
|
16
|
C. Allen
|
Yam
|
+49.030
|
17
|
B. Gardner
|
Hus
|
+53.678
|
18
|
P. Taylor
|
Kaw
|
+1:06.545
|
19
|
B. Shelly
|
Yam
|
+5 Laps
|
20
|
R. Floyd
|
Hon
|
+6 Laps
250 Heat Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Interval
|
1
|
R. Hampshire
|
Hus
|
/
|
2
|
S. Hammaker
|
Kaw
|
+2.575
|
3
|
C. Hymas
|
Hon
|
+6.393
|
4
|
A. Forkner
|
Tri
|
+14.491
|
5
|
C. Mumford
|
Hon
|
+22.146
|
6
|
C. Park
|
Hon
|
+24.648
|
7
|
C. Mcadoo
|
Kaw
|
+24.864
|
8
|
G. Linville
|
KTM
|
+30.317
|
9
|
H. Miller
|
Hon
|
+32.767
|
10
|
I. Clark
|
Hon
|
+39.036
|
11
|
M. Fineis
|
Yam
|
+39.763
|
12
|
C. Baker
|
Hus
|
+40.745
|
13
|
J. Chambers
|
Kaw
|
+41.877
|
14
|
T. Colip
|
Hon
|
+45.994
|
15
|
H. Hudson
|
Yam
|
+48.036
|
16
|
L. Neese
|
Hon
|
+52.165
|
17
|
A. Shive
|
KTM
|
+1m07.888
|
18
|
J. Driskell
|
Yam
|
+1m13.784
|
19
|
P. Boespflug
|
Kaw
|
+1m22.601
|
20
|
L. Kobusch
|
Hon
|
DNS
250 LCQ Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Interval
|
1
|
J. Chambers
|
Kaw
|
/
|
2
|
C. Baker
|
Hus
|
+3.735
|
3
|
T. Colip
|
Hon
|
+5.361
|
4
|
I. Clark
|
Hon
|
+7.282
|
5
|
B. Carroll
|
Yam
|
+8.209
|
6
|
L. Locurcio
|
Gas
|
+9.744
|
7
|
C. Myers
|
KTM
|
+12.405
|
8
|
J. Rogers
|
Kaw
|
+12.967
|
9
|
L. Marsalisi
|
Hon
|
+16.919
|
10
|
H. Hudson
|
Yam
|
+18.289
|
11
|
A. Shive
|
KTM
|
+20.311
|
12
|
L. Kobusch
|
Hon
|
+20.896
|
13
|
P. Boespflug
|
Kaw
|
+25.837
|
14
|
C. Allen
|
Yam
|
+27.645
|
15
|
M. Phelps
|
KTM
|
+28.574
|
16
|
L. Neese
|
Hon
|
+29.460
|
17
|
M. Fineis
|
Yam
|
+35.406
|
18
|
J. Driskell
|
Yam
|
+36.574
|
19
|
B. Gardner
|
Hus
|
+38.213
|
20
|
R. Floyd
|
Hon
|
+48.332
|
21
|
P. Taylor
|
Kaw
|
+52.802
|
22
|
B. Shelly
|
Yam
|
+4 Laps
Images by KardyPhoto