2025 AMA Supercross Championship

Round Eight – Daytona

250 Main Race Report

Cameron McAdoo had qualified for the Main after finishing seventh in his Heat but did not take to the starting gates as he struggles with his recovery from injury.

Tom Vialle and Max Anstie clashed early on as the KTM man closed Anstie’s entry line into the first left-hander; the Brit’s front wheel clipped the back of the KTM, which put both him and his Yamaha on the ground. The championship leader was at the back of the field by the time he was up and going again. Meanwhile, Vialle was enjoying a handy early lead over Seth Hammaker, Carson Mumford and Chase Hymas.

RJ Hampshire managed to chase down Vialle and put a good move on the Spaniard to take the lead a few minutes into the contest.

Levi Kitchen also closed on Vialle before going down hard six-minutes in after going over the front of his KX250F. It was a decent smack into the ground for Kitchen, and he took no further part in proceedings.

Halfway into the race RJ Hampshire had a three-second lead over Tom Vialle, but the red flags then came out for medical assistance to be rendered to Kitchen.

Riders lined up for a staggered start for the final seven-minutes of the contest. Vialle was hounding Hampshire right from the off when they got away but the Husqvarna rider had his measure and again started pulling away.

Benefitting from the restart though was Chance Hymas, the Honda youngster through on Hammaker to take third place. Bennick was fifth at this juncture ahead of Mumford, Vohland, Anstie and Thrasher while Munoz rounded out the top ten with five-minutes to run.

Hammaker took third from Hymas two laps before the flag and once past pulled away from the Honda man to secure that final step on the rostrum.

Hampshire took the chequered flag 2.4-seconds clear of Vialle.

Max Anstie finished sixth but that was still enough to hang onto his championship lead. The Yamaha rider leaves Daytona with a six-point advantage over Vialle in the race for the 250 East Title.

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 R. Hampshire Hus / 2 T. Vialle KTM +2.356 3 S. Hammaker Kaw +7.004 4 C. Hymas Hon +10.648 5 M. Vohland Yam +15.957 6 M. Anstie Yam +18.875 7 D. Bennick Yam +25.922 8 N. Thrasher Yam +32.263 9 C. Park Hon +38.091 10 H. Munoz Yam +41.387 11 C. Mumford Hon +20.043 12 H. Miller Hon +44.153 13 J. Chambers Kaw +51.653 14 C. Baker Hus +54.678 15 I. Clark Hon +55.600 16 T. Colip Hon +1:14.777 17 A. Forkner Tri +1:17.660 18 C. Marquier KTM +1:20.658 19 M. Hicks Yam +1 Lap 20 G. Linville KTM +4 Laps 21 L. Kitchen Kaw +8 Laps 22 C. Mcadoo Kaw DNS

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Anstie 63 2 T. Vialle 57 3 C. Hymas 50 4 R. Hampshire 49 5 N. Thrasher 45 6 S. Hammaker 43 7 L. Kitchen 39 8 C. Park 39 9 C. Mumford 37 10 H. Miller 33 11 D. Bennick 32 12 H. Munoz 31 13 M. Vohland 28 14 A. Forkner 25 15 T. Colip 21 16 C. Mcadoo 20 17 G. Linville 20 18 J. Chambers 19 19 L. Kobusch 8 20 C. Baker 8 21 I. Clark 8 22 L. Neese 7 23 L. Locurcio 6 24 M. Fineis 4 25 C. Marquier 4 26 P. Boespflug 3 27 M. Hicks 3 28 A. Shive 3 29 P. Brown 2

450 Main Report

After a hefty crash in his Heat Race, Chase Sexton had to contest the LCQ, which he duly won, to earn his spot in the 450 Main.

Jason Anderson had the early advantage in the 450 Main ahead of Cooper Webb, Aaron Plessinger and Ken Roczen.

Plessinger took the fight up to Webb for second place right from the off and managed to squeeze past Webb before then immediately reeling in Anderson to sit on the back wheel of the KX450F. Chase Sexton was in eighth place two laps in.

Plessinger continued to hound Anderson before finally making his move through to the lead six-minutes into the 20-minute contest. A lap later Ken Roczen got the better of Webb for third place and on the following lap took second place from Anderson. Webb then pushed Anderson further back to fourth while Chas Sexton had moved forward to fifth ahead of Justin Cooper and Malcolm Stewart. It took the German a further three laps to take the lead from Plessinger and once through he started to immediately pulled away as the race entered its second half.

As the race wore on Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton reeled in and passed Plessinger. Sexton closed on Webb but the Yamaha man then found another gear to pull away from the KTM rider yet again, and not only that, Webb started reeling in Roczen… A mistake four laps from the finish from Webb though gave Roczen plenty of breathing room. Aaron Plessinger them came back into podium contention as Sexton looked to be fading over the final laps, that allowed Plessinger to take third place from Sexton, who then also succumbed to Justin Cooper with two laps to run.

As they started the final lap Roczen had four-seconds on Webb while Plessinger was a further five-seconds back in third. The trio finished in that order.

Justin Cooper took fourth while the slowing Sexton had enough of a gap over Malcolm Stewart to hold on to fifth place.

Webb’s second place was good enough to double his championship lead over Sexton out to ten-points. Roczen’s win strengthened his hold on third place and moved him to within six-points of Sexton. 16-points cover those three championship contenders who, somewhat thanks to the long SX injury list, are now most certainly the championship favourites, which one of them will be king…?

Supercross reconvenes next weekend at Indianapolis.

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 K. Roczen Suz / 2 C. Webb Yam +5.049 3 A. Plessinger KTM +9.111 4 J. Cooper Yam +9.478 5 C. Sexton KTM +19.035 6 M. Stewart Hus +19.914 7 J. Hill KTM +33.507 8 J. Anderson Kaw +36.500 9 J. Savatgy Hon +37.383 10 J. Barcia Gas +48.247 11 S. McElrath Hon +55.202 12 D. Ferrandis Hon +1m01.166 13 M. Oldenburg Bet +1m09.65 14 C. Schock Yam +1m13.378 15 C. Nichols Suz +1m21.836 16 B. Bloss Bet +1 Lap 17 M. Harrison Kaw +1 Lap 18 J. Robin Yam +1 Lap 19 K. Chisholm Suz +1 Lap 20 J. Starling Gas +1 Lap 21 K. Moranz KTM +1 Lap 22 F. Noren Kaw +1 Lap

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 C. Webb 168 2 C. Sexton 158 3 K. Roczen 152 4 J. Anderson 125 5 M. Stewart 124 6 J. Cooper 122 7 J. Barcia 111 8 J. Hill 101 9 A. Plessinger 88 10 E. Tomac 80 11 J. Savatgy 80 12 J. Lawrence 71 13 S. McElrath 70 14 D. Ferrandis 68 15 H. Lawrence 62 16 M. Oldenburg 61 17 C. Nichols 53 18 B. Bloss 39 19 M. Harrison 28 20 K. Chisholm 25 21 J. Robin 23 22 J. Prado 18 23 A. Rodriguez 16 24 V. Friese 14 25 K. Moranz 11 26 J. Starling 10 27 C. Schock 8 28 F. Noren 5 29 G. Harlan 4 30 C. Clason 4 31 R. Breece 3 32 J. Hand 2 33 T. Lane 0 34 S. Meshey 0

450 Heat One

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 K. Roczen Suz / 2 S. McElrath Hon +9.912 3 J. Savatgy Hon +11.251 4 J. Hill KTM +11.776 5 J. Cooper Yam +12.099 6 D. Ferrandis Hon +25.488 7 C. Nichols Suz +31.494 8 K. Chisholm Suz +34.374 9 M. Harrison Kaw +35.232 10 R. Breece Hon +36.566 11 J. Starling Gas +40.056 12 J. Hand Hon +49.117 13 A. Nordstrom Yam +57.568 14 S. Meshey KTM +59.859 15 Z. Williams Hon +100.738 16 H. Schlosser Hon +1m02.584 17 C. Harmon Yam +1m08.969 18 L. Leitzel Kaw +1m24.194 19 L. Moraes Dunka KTM +1m32.546 20 A. Rodriguez KTM +4 Laps

450 Heat Two

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 M. Stewart Hus / 2 A. Plessinger KTM +0.941 3 J. Anderson Kaw +1.956 4 C. Webb Yam +17.381 5 C. Schock Yam +23.630 6 M. Oldenburg Bet +30.818 7 K. Moranz KTM +31.283 8 J. Barcia Gas +32.292 9 B. Bloss Bet +32.723 10 J. Robin Yam +35.484 11 G. Harlan Yam +38.924 12 F. Noren Kaw +41.403 13 T. Lane KTM +44.338 14 B. Ray Hon +50.530 15 T. Albright Yam +51.659 16 R. Stewart Kaw +1m01.940 17 J. Rodbell Hon +1m10.318 18 L. Karnow Kaw +1m26.096 19 J. Lesher Yam +1 Lap 20 C. Sexton KTM +6 Laps

450 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 C. Sexton KTM / 2 J. Starling Gas +3.471 3 F. Noren Kaw +7.357 4 J. Robin Yam +8.246 5 G. Harlan Yam +9.353 6 T. Lane KTM +11.092 7 S. Meshey KTM +13.448 8 A. Nordstrom Yam +14.156 9 J. Lesher Yam +15.312 10 T. Albright Yam +22.107 11 L. Leitzel Kaw +25.800 12 B. Ray Hon +29.008 13 R. Breece Hon +31.221 14 H. Schlosser Hon +35.003 15 C. Harmon Yam +41.305 16 R. Stewart Kaw +43.340 17 Z. Williams Hon +44.125 18 J. Rodbell Hon +57.373 19 L. Karnow Kaw +1m02.956 20 L. Moraes Dunka KTM +1m20.684 21 J. Hand Hon +4 Laps 22 A. Rodriguez KTM DNS

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 T. Vialle KTM / 2 M. Anstie Yam +4.487 3 L. Kitchen Kaw +8.087 4 M. Vohland Yam +13.367 5 D. Bennick Yam +17.192 6 H. Munoz Yam +22.078 7 M. Hicks Yam +25.574 8 C. Marquier KTM +27.091 9 N. Thrasher Yam +27.403 10 L. Locurcio Gas +29.743 11 B. Carroll Yam +33.912 12 C. Myers KTM +37.055 13 L. Marsalisi Hon +40.571 14 M. Phelps KTM +42.002 15 J. Rogers Kaw +42.250 16 C. Allen Yam +49.030 17 B. Gardner Hus +53.678 18 P. Taylor Kaw +1:06.545 19 B. Shelly Yam +5 Laps 20 R. Floyd Hon +6 Laps

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 R. Hampshire Hus / 2 S. Hammaker Kaw +2.575 3 C. Hymas Hon +6.393 4 A. Forkner Tri +14.491 5 C. Mumford Hon +22.146 6 C. Park Hon +24.648 7 C. Mcadoo Kaw +24.864 8 G. Linville KTM +30.317 9 H. Miller Hon +32.767 10 I. Clark Hon +39.036 11 M. Fineis Yam +39.763 12 C. Baker Hus +40.745 13 J. Chambers Kaw +41.877 14 T. Colip Hon +45.994 15 H. Hudson Yam +48.036 16 L. Neese Hon +52.165 17 A. Shive KTM +1m07.888 18 J. Driskell Yam +1m13.784 19 P. Boespflug Kaw +1m22.601 20 L. Kobusch Hon DNS

250 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 J. Chambers Kaw / 2 C. Baker Hus +3.735 3 T. Colip Hon +5.361 4 I. Clark Hon +7.282 5 B. Carroll Yam +8.209 6 L. Locurcio Gas +9.744 7 C. Myers KTM +12.405 8 J. Rogers Kaw +12.967 9 L. Marsalisi Hon +16.919 10 H. Hudson Yam +18.289 11 A. Shive KTM +20.311 12 L. Kobusch Hon +20.896 13 P. Boespflug Kaw +25.837 14 C. Allen Yam +27.645 15 M. Phelps KTM +28.574 16 L. Neese Hon +29.460 17 M. Fineis Yam +35.406 18 J. Driskell Yam +36.574 19 B. Gardner Hus +38.213 20 R. Floyd Hon +48.332 21 P. Taylor Kaw +52.802 22 B. Shelly Yam +4 Laps

Images by KardyPhoto