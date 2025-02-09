2025 AMA Supercross Championship

Round Five – Tampa

250 Main Race Report

The first bout of the season for 250 East competitors got underway in Florida on Saturday night and it was Heat winner Max Anstie that got the jump on Pierce Brown, Daxton Bennick, Tom Vialle and Chance Hymas. An ill Austin Forkner down in seventh-place early on ahead of Cameron McAdoo.

The Monster Energy Yamaha 1-2-3 continued as Seth Hammaker moved up to fourth place and Brown took the lead from Anstie.

Levi Kitchen had not started well and his problems were compounded when he went down in the deep sand. Another to suffer early misfortune was RJ Hampshire. The Husqvarna rider was just inside the top 10 before getting a tough-block hooked up in his machine which refused to come out, even with the help of two determined marshals trying to free him. Hampshire lost more than a full lap in that tangle.

Brown then held the lead until just before the halfway point of the contest. The 22-year-old then made a mistake in the whoops that cost him dearly. The Utah native was left stricken on the track and in need of medical attention which forced officials to bring out the red flag and halt the race.

The red flag restart when more than three laps have been completed, but less than 90 per cent of the total race distance, is a ten-minute delay followed by a staggered start for the remainder of the scheduled laps.

As the race leader when the red flag came out, Max Anstie was away first ahead of Daxton Bennick. The Monster Energy Yamaha riders 1-2 ahead of the Kawasaki pairing of McAdoo and Hammaker, who were then followed away by KTM’s Tom Vialle. Austin Forkner went down from eighth place after being brushed by Cullin Park as he made a pass on the Triumph rider.

Anstie went on to win with a three-second buffer over Bennick at the flag while Kawasaki’s McAdoo rounded out the podium ahead of team-mate Hammaker. Tom Vialle fifth after holding a charging Chance Hymas at bay over the final laps.

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 M. Anstie Yam / 2 D. Bennick Yam +3.326 3 C. Mcadoo Kaw +6.430 4 S. Hammaker Kaw +8.470 5 T. Vialle KTM +11.058 6 C. Hymas Hon +12.225 7 C. Park Hon +17.950 8 N. Thrasher Yam +19.716 9 L. Kitchen Kaw +21.332 10 C. Mumford Hon +28.639 11 H. Miller Hon +29.487 12 G. Linville Gas +40.890 13 H. Munoz Yam +44.732 14 L. Kobusch Hon +52.659 15 L. Neese Hon +56.413 16 T. Colip Hon +1m02.322 17 A. Forkner Tri 1 Lap 18 R. Hampshire Hus 1 Lap 19 J. Chambers Kaw 2 Laps 20 P. Brown Yam 10 Laps 21 M. Vohland Yam 10 Laps 22 P. Boespflug Kaw 10 Laps

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 M Anstie 25 2 C Mcadoo 20 3 S Hammaker 18 4 D Bennick 17 5 T Vialle 17 6 C Hymas 16 7 C Park 15 8 N Thrasher 14 9 L Kitchen 13 10 C Mumford 12 11 H Miller 11 12 G Linville 10 13 H Munoz 9 14 L Kobusch 8 15 L Neese 7 16 T Colip 6 17 A Forkner 5 18 R Hampshire 4 19 J Chambers 3 20 P Brown 2 21 M Vohland 1 22 P Boespflug 0

450 Main Report

The brutal track had already claimed a high-profile victim during practice when Eli Tomac hurt his leg in an incident not all that dissimilar to that which ruled out defending champ Jett Lawrence last weekend in Glendale. Everyone feared the worst but the Coloradan fronted up to the start gates after an x-ray cleared him of any breaks! The early verdict suggesting that it was just some extreme bruising of the calf, time will tell…

Hunter Lawrence had qualified fourth quickest and got away well in the opening Heat race but the 25-year-old Australian went down hard on the opening lap. He looked to land heavily on his shoulder into an up-ramp after clipping a tough-block and took no further part in the nights proceedings. He also perhaps took a knock to the head in the incident.

Championship leader Chase Sexton scored the holeshot ahead of Justin Cooper, Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen. Anderson wasted little time getting the better of Cooper, railing around the outside of a sandy berm to get the better of the Yamaha man. Roczen then pushed Cooper back to third. Meanwhile up front Sexton already had 2.5-seconds on the field after two laps after making the most of clear air. Cooper Webb was working his way steadily forward, up to sixth after three laps. Tomac was rolling around at the back of the field in a quest to pick up the crumbs of a few points should misfortune strike other riders in the field.

Ken Roczen chased down Jason Anderson and took that second place from the Kawasaki man at the five-minute mark. Moments later Malcolm Stewart pushed Anderson back to fourth with an awesome move through the whoops. Cooper Webb than then also got the better of Anderson as he moved up to fourth. Chase Sexton had a lead of five-seconds and was running by himself up front.

Malcolm Stewart had the afterburners lit and started to reel in Roczen. The 32-year-old impressing on home soil and looking very much at home in the sand. Mookie made short work of Roczen and looked sensational on track.

By the ten-minute mark Stewart had trimmed Sexton’s lead to just over two-seconds as they all negotiated lapped traffic. Further back Cooper Webb had managed to get the better of Roczen for third when they were in the thick of lapped traffic.

The German then had a massive off as he collided with two lapped riders in mid-air, Tristan Lane and Jeremy Hand both getting impacts from Roczen but it was the Suzuki rider that came off second best with the chain coming off the RM-Z450 which saw him take no further part in the contest. A massive blow to his championship hopes, but there were more twists and turns still to unfold in the Tampa sand…

Chase Sexton had been running up front and looked to have it all his own way but disaster struck the championship leader. Stewart had reeled Sexton in and was piling on the pressure and that forced a mistake from the KTM man towards the end of a whoop section that ended with him on the deck!

The Florida crowd went absolutely mental as Stewart swept through to the lead.

Sexton was back up and running second later but his rhythm was ruined and he quickly succumbed to Cooper Webb and then Jason Anderson. In the closing stages Justin Cooper pushed Sexton further back to fifth.

Malcolm Stewart kept his composure over the final laps to take his maiden 450 win.

The victory a clear seven-second win over Cooper Webb, who in-turn had five-seconds over Jason Anderson, the Kawasaki man rounding out the podium.

Stewart’s win was very much deserved as he was clearly the fastest rider on what was a very tough track, but he made it look easy. Raymond James Stadium erupted on the back of what was a very popular victory amongst just about everyone in the house as he was celebrated by all and sundry. So much joy contrasting with the disappointment for Roczen, Tomac and Hunter Lawrence, and to a lesser extent Sexton.

The Supercross show moves on to Detroit next weekend for round six with Chase Sexton still in the lead. Cooper Webb leapfrogs both Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen on the ladder to move up to second, five-points behind Sexton. Anderson moves from sixth in the championship chase all the way up to third, 17-points behind the points leader, a single point ahead of Roczen and four-points ahead of Tomac. Malcolm Stewart’s victory promoted him from ninth to fifth on the leaderboard, 24-points away from the series leader. And there is a whole lot of racing still to go in this championship…

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 M. Stewart Hus / 2 C. Webb Yam +7.102 3 J. Anderson Kaw +12.161 4 J. Cooper Yam +15.445 5 C. Sexton KTM +16.726 6 J. Barcia Gas +19.634 7 J. Savatgy Hon +25.257 8 A. Plessinger KTM +45.531 9 S. McElrath Hon +1 Lap 10 J. Hill KTM +1 Lap 11 M. Oldenburg Bet +1 Lap 12 C. Nichols Suz +1 Lap 13 B. Bloss Bet +1 Lap 14 A. Rodriguez KTM +1 Lap 15 K. Chisholm Suz +1 Lap 16 M. Harrison Kaw +1 Lap 17 E. Tomac Yam +2 Laps 18 J. Starling Gas +2 Laps 19 K. Moranz KTM +2 Laps 20 J. Hand Hon +3 Laps 21 K. Roczen Suz +12 L 22 T. Lane KTM +12 L

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 C Sexton 101 2 C Webb 96 3 J Anderson 84 4 K Roczen 83 5 E Tomac 80 6 M Stewart 77 7 J Lawrence 71 8 J Cooper 69 9 J Barcia 68 10 H Lawrence 62 11 J Hill 57 12 J Savatgy 46 13 A Plessinger 40 14 S McElrath 40 15 M Oldenburg 34 16 D Ferrandis 30 17 B Bloss 28 18 C Nichols 28 19 J Prado 18 20 K Chisholm 15 21 V Friese 14 22 M Harrison 11 23 A Rodriguez 10 24 K Moranz 6 25 F Noren 5 26 J Robin 4 27 C Clason 4 28 R Breece 3 29 J Hand 2 30 T Lane 0

450 Heat One

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 C. Webb Yam / 2 A. Plessinger KTM +3.104 3 J. Anderson Kaw +6.828 4 J. Barcia Gas +13.899 5 J. Hill KTM +30.901 6 J. Starling Gas +34.887 7 E. Tomac Yam +36.039 8 T. Lane KTM +36.851 9 J. Hand Hon +37.444 10 A. Rodriguez KTM +37.546 11 H. Schlosser Hon +48.548 12 C. Copp Hon +1 Lap 13 D. Thury Yam +1 Lap 14 K. Moranz KTM +1 Lap 15 B. Pauli Kaw +1 Lap 16 L. Leizel Kaw +1 Lap 17 A. Cozadd Yam +1 Lap 18 S. Meshey KTM +1 Lap 19 D. Wood Hon +1 Lap 20 H. Lawrence Hon +8 Laps

450 Heat Two

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 C. Sexton KTM / 2 M. Stewart Hus +4.184 3 J. Cooper Yam +6.829 4 S. McElrath Hon +20.202 5 B. Bloss Bet +21.837 6 J. Savatgy Hon +23.157 7 K. Roczen Suz +24.169 8 C. Nichols Suz +35.642 9 M. Harrison Kaw +45.487 10 M. Oldenburg Bet +46.098 11 K. Chisholm Suz +1m00.587 12 L. Karnow Kaw +1m03.167 13 Z. Williams Hon +1 Lap 14 J. Lesher Yam +1 Lap 15 G. Harlan Yam +1 Lap 16 B. Piazza Yam +1 Lap 17 J. Rodbell Hon +1 Lap 18 J. Greco Kaw +1 Lap 19 A. Emory IV Yam +6 Laps 20 J. Robin Yam +7 Laps

450 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 M. Oldenburg Bet / 2 K. Chisholm Suz +3.980 3 K. Moranz KTM +6.191 4 A. Rodriguez KTM +8.573 5 H. Schlosser Hon +11.811 6 J. Robin Yam +26.166 7 D. Thury Yam +29.119 8 L. Karnow Kaw +30.483 9 S. Meshey KTM +37.469 10 J. Rodbell Hon +40.353 11 Z. Williams Hon +41.783 12 A. Cozadd Yam +47.452 13 B. Pauli Kaw +51.537 14 L. Leizel Kaw +53.912 15 B. Piazza Yam +57.676 16 J. Greco Kaw +1m00.115 17 D. Wood Hon +1m01.132 18 J. Lesher Yam +1 Lap 19 C. Copp Hon +1 Lap 20 G. Harlan Yam +5 Laps 21 A. Emory IV Yam DNS 22 H. Lawrence Hon DNS

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 R. Hampshire Hus / 2 C. Mcadoo Kaw +3.457 3 T. Vialle KTM +6.023 4 N. Thrasher Yam +6.513 5 M. Vohland Yam +12.228 6 D. Bennick Yam +14.906 7 A. Forkner Tri +27.266 8 H. Miller Hon +30.544 9 H. Munoz Yam +31.819 10 L. Neese Hon +33.929 11 I. Clark Hon +38.797 12 M. Finies Yam +41.449 13 B. Carroll Yam +46.572 14 C. Baker Hus +49.162 15 C. Myers KTM +50.598 16 J. Driskell Yam +53.239 17 T. Welch KTM +55.304 18 H. Kullas Hus +57.966 19 M. Phelps KTM +1 Lap 20 A. Shive KTM +1 Lap

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 M. Anstie Yam / 2 P. Brown Yam +2.357 3 C. Hymas Hon +5.937 4 S. Hammaker Kaw +6.619 5 L. Kitchen Kaw +7.507 6 C. Mumford Hon +9.029 7 C. Park Hon +11.591 8 J. Chambers Kaw +18.148 9 G. Linville Gas +19.537 10 R. Floyd Hon +20.974 11 L. Kobusch Hon +22.267 12 J. Rogers Kaw +23.534 13 L. Locurcio Gas +24.029 14 T. Colip Hon +25.962 15 P. Boespflug Kaw +28.351 16 L. Marsalisi Hon +33.438 17 C. Allen Yam +35.065 18 C. Stephenson Hus +4 Laps 19 V. Luhovey Kaw +7 Laps 20 B. Shelly Yam +7 Laps

250 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 L. Kobusch Hon / 2 L. Neese Hon +3.174 3 T. Colip Hon +6.681 4 P. Boespflug Kaw +12.023 5 C. Myers KTM +12.318 6 B. Shelly Yam +13.885 7 J. Driskell Yam +14.459 8 B. Carroll Yam +15.928 9 L. Locurcio Gas +16.686 10 J. Rogers Kaw +18.363 11 I. Clark Hon +20.727 12 C. Allen Yam +22.111 13 C. Baker Hus +23.716 14 A. Shive KTM +24.722 15 M. Phelps KTM +26.880 16 L. Marsalisi Hon +28.518 17 H. Kullas Hus +41.086 18 T. Welch KTM +56.203 19 R. Floyd Hon +1 Lap 20 M. Finies Yam +3 Laps 21 V. Luhovey Kaw +6 Laps 22 C. Stephenson Hus +DNS

Images by KardyPhoto