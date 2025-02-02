2025 AMA Supercross Championship
Round Four- Glendale
250 Race One Report
Hometown hero Julien Beaumer scored the holeshot in the opening 250 bout of the night that kicked off the first Triple Crown round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship inside Glendale’s State Farm Stadium. Young Kiwi Cole Davies was hot on Beaumer’s heels through the opening turns along with Jordon Smith, Michael Mosiman, Parker Ross and Haiden Deegan. Jo Shimoda was eighth on the opening lap. Missing from the gates was youngster Drew Adams who had broken his collarbone during qualifying.
Just when it was starting to look as though Beaumer might be able to break away he went down in the middle of a 180-degree right-hander. Davies just managed to avoid the stricken Beaumer, however Jo Shimoda, Gavin Towers, Brad West, Dylan Walsh, Hunter Yoder, Cole Thompson, Joshua Varize, Derek Kelley and Marshal Weltin all came unstuck in what turned into a huge melee of fallen bikes and riders all trying to untangle themselves from their predicament. Beaumer, the cause of the incident, was up and going again quickly inside the top ten.
After Beaumer’s fall Cole Davies had inherited the lead and led the way from Jordon Smith, Michael Mosiman and Haiden Deegan. Smith closed in on Davies to start challenging for the lead. Deegan slipped past Mosiman for third place two laps in but then made a mistake which let his team-mate take that third place back, with Garrett Marchbanks then closing onto the back of Deegan. Jo Shimoda returned to the mechanics area for some work on his CRF250R.
Meanwhile, by half-race distance, Beaumer was back up to sixth place, 12-seconds behind race leader Cole Davies, and only four-seconds behind fourth-placed Deegan. Two laps later Beaumer was past Marchbanks and closing in on Deegan and Mosiman, the latter of that pair then went down and lost a number of positions, promoting Beaumer up to fourth.
When the white flag was waved to signal one lap to go, Davies still had Smith on his tail and chasing hard. That pair had a six-second buffer over third-placed Deegan who in turn had six-seconds on Beaumer as they started the final lap.
Davies hung on for the win while Smith and Deegan rounded out the podium ahead of Beaumer and Marchbanks. Round one winner Jo Shimoda a lowly 21st.
250 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|C. Davies
|Yam
|1m01.230
|2
|J. Smith
|Tri
|+0.837
|3
|H. Deegan
|Yam
|+7.677
|4
|J. Beaumer
|KTM
|+12.950
|5
|G. Marchbanks
|Kaw
|+16.971
|6
|M. Mosiman
|Yam
|+28.421
|7
|P. Ross
|Hon
|+33.774
|8
|L. Turner
|KTM
|+37.790
|9
|C. Schock
|Yam
|+39.037
|10
|J. Reynolds
|Yam
|+45.276
|11
|T. Albright
|Yam
|+47.360
|12
|J. Varize
|KTM
|+47.894
|13
|H. Yoder
|Kaw
|+49.521
|14
|A. Bourdon
|Yam
|+49.549
|15
|D. Walsh
|Kaw
|+58.123
|16
|B. West
|Yam
|+1m06.324
|17
|M. Weltin
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|18
|C. Thompson
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|19
|G. Towers
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|20
|B. Laninovich
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|21
|J. Shimoda
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|22
|D. Kelley
|Yam
|+1 Lap
250 Race Two Report
Julien Beaumer scored the holeshot ahead of Jo Shimoda and Haiden Deegan only to again make an early mistake that saw him hit the deck. Deegan and Shimoda had to take evasive action, as did the rest of the field, Beaumer dead last by the time he was up and running again. Sweeping through to the lead was Cole Davies but the Kiwi had Deegan, Mosiman and Shimoda hot on his heels.
Mosiman got the better of Deegan late on lap two. Jordon Smith then closed in and almost managed to sneak past both of them at the same time as they were occupied with each other but once alerted to the threat from the Triumph rider they responded.
By half-race distance Deegan had broken away from Mosiman with some big jumps and was now closing on Davies. Shimoda was sixth and Beaumer was up to tenth.
Cole Davies managed to keep Deegan at bay to claim his second win of the night.
Jordon Smith eventually overhauled Mosiman to claim third place and the Triumph rider took the flag less than two-seconds behind Deegan. Shimoda sixth and Beaumer seventh.
250 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|C. Davies
|Yam
|1m02.181
|2
|H. Deegan
|Yam
|+2.642
|3
|J. Smith
|Tri
|+4.125
|4
|M. Mosiman
|Yam
|+9.736
|5
|A. Bourdon
|Yam
|+15.656
|6
|J. Shimoda
|Hon
|+15.826
|7
|J. Beaumer
|KTM
|+20.207
|8
|C. Schock
|Yam
|+21.107
|9
|H. Yoder
|Kaw
|+24.886
|10
|G. Marchbanks
|Kaw
|+29.527
|11
|P. Ross
|Hon
|+30.111
|12
|T. Albright
|Yam
|+37.344
|13
|M. Weltin
|Yam
|+39.303
|14
|L. Turner
|KTM
|+43.753
|15
|D. Kelley
|Yam
|+45.265
|16
|D. Walsh
|Kaw
|+49.107
|17
|C. Thompson
|Yam
|+52.232
|18
|J. Varize
|KTM
|+53.633
|19
|B. West
|Yam
|+54.418
|20
|J. Reynolds
|Yam
|+1m04.673
|21
|B. Laninovich
|Hon
|+1m06.587
|22
|G. Towers
|Hon
|DNS
250 Race Three Report
Michael Mosiman took the holeshot in the third and final 250 contest of the night ahead of Jordon Smith. Race one and two victor Cole Davies was at the back of the field after going down early on the opening lap. Beaumer sixth early on while Deegan was just inside the top ten at the end of the opening lap.
Jordon Smith was soon through to the lead and immediately started to pull away from Mosiman. Jo Shimoda was up to third place and Beaumer up to fourth by lap four.
Smith led Mosiman by two-second at the halfway mark. Beaumer was up to third ahead of Shimoda while Haiden Deegan was challenging Bourdon for fifth ahead of Shock.
Once past Bourdon Deegan streaked away and started to close in on fourth-placed Jo Shimoda. Deegan made short work of the Honda man as he took that fourth place.
With three-minutes left on the clock Beaumer started to challenge Mosiman for second place as Smith enjoyed a three-second lead. Beaumer got that second place but Mosiman came right back at the local to steal that second place right back. That pair traded places again before the KTM man finally managed to break away and make that second place his.
Beaumer put in the fastest lap of the race in his quest to try and get on terms with Smith but the Triumph man had enough of a buffer to take the win.
Mosiman took third place ahead of his Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team-mate Deegan. Jo Shimoda was a further seven-seconds back in fifth ahead of Garrett Marchbanks.
Young Kiwi Cole Davies managed to claw his way up to eighth place by the flag but that was not enough for him to claim the overall for the round, his 1-1-8 scores good enough for third overall.
Haiden Deegan second with 3-2-4 scores while Smith claimed the outright with 2-3-1.
Julien Beaumer left ruing what might have been if not for those mistakes early in the races, fourth for the round with 4-7-2 scores. Still, Beaumer heads into the two-week break for 250 West competitors with a two-point lead over Jordon Smith and Haiden Deegan in third with only three-points covering that trio.
250 Race Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|J. Smith
|Tri
|1m02.397
|2
|J. Beaumer
|KTM
|+1.650
|3
|M. Mosiman
|Yam
|+5.493
|4
|H. Deegan
|Yam
|+8.923
|5
|J. Shimoda
|Hon
|+15.337
|6
|G. Marchbanks
|Kaw
|+17.165
|7
|A. Bourdon
|Yam
|+20.347
|8
|C. Davies
|Yam
|+21.303
|9
|C. Schock
|Yam
|+29.363
|10
|D. Kelley
|Yam
|+31.585
|11
|P. Ross
|Hon
|+34.951
|12
|L. Turner
|KTM
|+36.392
|13
|M. Weltin
|Yam
|+38.124
|14
|T. Albright
|Yam
|+38.268
|15
|D. Walsh
|Kaw
|+44.210
|16
|J. Varize
|KTM
|+45.199
|17
|J. Reynolds
|Yam
|+48.476
|18
|C. Thompson
|Yam
|+50.946
|19
|B. Laninovich
|Hon
|+52.120
|20
|B. West
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|21
|H. Yoder
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
|22
|G. Towers
|Hon
|+DNS
250 Round
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|M3
|Points
|1
|J Smith
|Tri
|2
|3
|1
|6
|2
|H Deegan
|Yam
|3
|2
|4
|9
|3
|C Davies
|Yam
|1
|1
|8
|10
|4
|J Beaumer
|KTM
|4
|7
|2
|13
|5
|M Mosiman
|Yam
|6
|4
|3
|13
|6
|G Marchbanks
|Kaw
|5
|10
|6
|21
|7
|C Schock
|Yam
|9
|8
|9
|26
|8
|A Bourdon
|Yam
|14
|5
|7
|26
|9
|P Ross
|Hon
|7
|11
|11
|29
|10
|J Shimoda
|Hon
|21
|6
|5
|32
|11
|L Turner
|KTM
|8
|14
|12
|34
|12
|T Albright
|Yam
|11
|12
|14
|37
|13
|M Weltin
|Yam
|17
|13
|13
|43
|14
|H Yoder
|Kaw
|13
|9
|21
|43
|15
|D Walsh
|Kaw
|15
|16
|15
|46
|16
|J Varize
|KTM
|12
|18
|16
|46
|17
|J Reynolds
|Yam
|10
|20
|17
|47
|18
|D Kelley
|Yam
|22
|15
|10
|47
|19
|C Thompson
|Yam
|18
|17
|18
|53
|20
|B West
|Yam
|16
|19
|20
|55
|21
|B Laninovich
|Hon
|20
|21
|19
|60
|22
|G Towers
|Hon
|19
|22
|22
|63
250 West Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|J Beaumer
|87
|2
|J Smith
|85
|3
|H Deegan
|84
|4
|C Davies
|72
|5
|J Shimoda
|68
|6
|C Schock
|63
|7
|A Bourdon
|54
|8
|M Mosiman
|52
|9
|G Marchbanks
|43
|10
|H Yoder
|41
|11
|R Difrancesco
|35
|12
|P Ross
|35
|13
|L Turner
|33
|14
|T Albright
|32
|15
|C Thompson
|25
|16
|J Reynolds
|22
|17
|D Adams
|14
|18
|G Towers
|14
|19
|D Walsh
|14
|20
|J Varize
|12
|21
|A Long
|10
|22
|B West
|10
|23
|M Weltin
|9
|24
|M Miller
|6
|25
|D Thury
|6
|26
|N Koch
|5
|27
|E Lopes
|5
|28
|D Kelley
|5
|29
|N Viney
|4
|30
|C Jurin
|2
|31
|S Robertson
|2
|32
|P Masciangelo
|1
|33
|B Laninovich
|1
|34
|T Masterpool
|1
450 Race One Report
Malcolm Stewart rounded the opening turn in front but was quickly usurped by Cooper Webb who had a much faster outside line that allowed him to sweep through to the lead. Hunter Lawrence third, Jett Lawrence fourth, Dylan Ferrandis fifth, Chase Sexton sixth and Ken Roczen seventh. Eli Tomac was down in 12th at the end of the first rhythm section, just ahead of Jason Anderson. Dylan Ferrandis squeezed past Jett for fourth place halfway through the opening lap. Meanwhile Cooper Webb was taking advantage of the clear air to pull away from the field.
Hunter Lawrences moved past Malcolm Stewart for second place on lap two, and his brother followed suit shortly after to push Mookie back to fourth. Jett then jumped a quad to move past his brother and up to second place but Cooper Webb now had a lead of more than three-seconds.
Jett was the only rider to dip into the 59s as he chased Webb but ultimately he ran out of laps and took second place. Jett did have the gap down to under a second and even half-a-second at times but at the flag Webb led by a handy 2.4-seconds after Jett got a little too sideways at the final turn in his quest to try and pip Webb at the line.
Chase Sexton and Ken Roczen both got the better of Stewart and then reeled in Hunter Lawrence. Chase Sexton was running a hot pace and pulled away from Roczen as the race progressed to what became a fairly lonely third place. The KTM man found his groove late on and looked to have the speed to challenge for victories in the following bouts.
Hunter Lawrence finished fifth aheead of Eli Tomac and Malcolm Stewart.
450 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|C. Webb
|Yam
|1m00.663
|2
|J. Lawrence
|Hon
|+2.380
|3
|C. Sexton
|KTM
|+5.703
|4
|K. Roczen
|Suz
|+13.709
|5
|H. Lawrence
|Hon
|+17.600
|6
|E. Tomac
|Yam
|+19.461
|7
|M. Stewart
|Hus
|+22.072
|8
|J. Hill
|KTM
|+26.505
|9
|D. Ferrandis
|Hon
|+29.668
|10
|A. Plessinger
|KTM
|+32.787
|11
|J. Anderson
|Kaw
|+35.414
|12
|J. Barcia
|Gas
|+36.330
|13
|J. Cooper
|Yam
|+37.732
|14
|S. McElrath
|Hon
|+45.368
|15
|M. Oldenburg
|Bet
|+47.577
|16
|C. Nichols
|Suz
|+48.845
|17
|J. Savatgy
|Hon
|+53.361
|18
|K. Chisholm
|Suz
|+1 Lap
|19
|A. Rodriguez
|KTM
|+1 Lap
|20
|C. Clason
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
|21
|B. Bloss
|Bet
|+7 Lap
|22
|M. Harrison
|Kaw
|+11 Lap
450 Race Two Report
Red plate holder Ken Roczen scored the holeshot in the second bout of the night ahead of Jett Lawrence, Malcolm Stewart, Dylan Ferrandis and Jason Anderson. Hunter Lawrence seventh early on, Webb 13th, Sexton 15th and Tomac 20th.
Malcolm Stewart got the better of Jett as the defending champion looked a little messy across the opening couple of laps. The Australian also momentarily usurped by Jason Anderson on lap two. Up front Ken Roczen was making the best of his clear air up front to pull away from his pursuers.
Jett eventually settled into a rhythm and started to close on Roczen but the German responded to stretch away once again. Further back Sexton had marched his way through the field to be in fifth place after three laps. A lap later Sexton was fourth and closing on Anderson.
At half-race distance Roczen led Jett by 2.8-seconds and the Australian now had his hands full with Anderson, Sexton and Tomac all closing in. The battle between that latter trio though gave Jett some breathing space and allowed him to again close on Roczen. Coming along for the ride in the final lap was Chase Sexton. The leading trio were separated only by a few bike lengths as the gap between them ebbed and flowed through the various sections of the track. Ultimately, Roczen held on for the victory ahead of Jett and Sexton.
Tomac took a strong fourth place well clear of Cooper Webb after coming all the way through the field and scoring the fastest lap of the race along the way.
Jason Anderson took seventh place ahead of Aaron Plessinger, Dylan Ferrandis and Hunter Lawrence while Justin Hill rounded out the top ten.
450 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|K. Roczen
|Suz
|1m00.417
|2
|J. Lawrence
|Hon
|+0.641
|3
|C. Sexton
|KTM
|+1.835
|4
|E. Tomac
|Yam
|+5.745
|5
|C. Webb
|Yam
|+16.784
|6
|J. Anderson
|Kaw
|+17.841
|7
|A. Plessinger
|KTM
|+18.170
|8
|D. Ferrandis
|Hon
|+19.445
|9
|H. Lawrence
|Hon
|+19.481
|10
|J. Hill
|KTM
|+20.405
|11
|M. Stewart
|Hus
|+21.312
|12
|J. Barcia
|Gas
|+26.961
|13
|J. Cooper
|Yam
|+33.088
|14
|J. Savatgy
|Hon
|+38.133
|15
|S. McElrath
|Hon
|+38.967
|16
|C. Nichols
|Suz
|+45.232
|17
|M. Oldenburg
|Bet
|+48.950
|18
|K. Chisholm
|Suz
|+1m03.675
|19
|A. Rodriguez
|KTM
|+1 Lap
|20
|B. Bloss
|Bet
|+10 Laps
|21
|C. Clason
|Kaw
|+12 Laps
|22
|M. Harrison
|Kaw
|DNS
450 Race Three Report
On the back of his 2-2 scores across the earlier bouts Jett Lawrence went into the third and final bout of the night with the slimmest advantage over Ken Roczen, Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb. It was his brother Hunter that scored the holeshot though ahead of Chase Sexton, Justin Barcia, Eli Tomac and Aaron Plessinger, while Jett was in trouble…
Jett pulled off the circuit and had his right boot off the peg which suggested some sort of injury. The vision suggested that his knee had been hyper-extended from a foot dab. His ankle also looked to have been pulled at an awkward angle. Despite not finishing the final race of the night Jett still took eighth place for the round. The defending champ heading for an MRI in order to see the extent of any damage.
Meanwhile Chase Sexton had moved through to the lead ahead of Hunter and on the following lap Eli Tomac then pushed Hunter further back to third. Tomac then closed in on Sexton and stole the lead late on lap two.
Sexton tried to come back at Tomac but the Coloradan had the measure of the KTM man. Tomac was never headed from thereon in, taking the victory and the fastest lap of the race along the way.
Second place for Sexton though good enough for the outright round win which promoted him into the championship lead by two-points ahead of Ken Roczen. The red plate back on the KTM as they head to Florida next weekend.
Tomac’s 6-4-1 scores giving him fourth for the round which moved him into third place in the championship standings ahead of Cooper Webb and Jett Lawrence.
Third place for Cooper Webb in the final contest saw him take second overall for the round ahead of Ken Roczen. The German finishing fifth in the final race behind Hunter Lawrence. The Australian scoring fifth place for the round ahead of Jason Anderson.
450 Race Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|K. Roczen
|Suz
|1m00.417
|2
|J. Lawrence
|Hon
|+0.641
|3
|C. Sexton
|KTM
|+1.835
|4
|E. Tomac
|Yam
|+5.745
|5
|C. Webb
|Yam
|+16.784
|6
|J. Anderson
|Kaw
|+17.841
|7
|A. Plessinger
|KTM
|+18.170
|8
|D. Ferrandis
|Hon
|+19.445
|9
|H. Lawrence
|Hon
|+19.481
|10
|J. Hill
|KTM
|+20.405
|11
|M. Stewart
|Hus
|+21.312
|12
|J. Barcia
|Gas
|+26.961
|13
|J. Cooper
|Yam
|+33.088
|14
|J. Savatgy
|Hon
|+38.133
|15
|S. McElrath
|Hon
|+38.967
|16
|C. Nichols
|Suz
|+45.232
|17
|M. Oldenburg
|Bet
|+48.950
|18
|K. Chisholm
|Suz
|+1m03.675
|19
|A. Rodriguez
|KTM
|+1 Lap
|20
|B. Bloss
|Bet
|+10 Laps
|21
|C. Clason
|Kaw
|+12 Laps
|22
|M. Harrison
|Kaw
|DNS
450 Round
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|M3
|Points
|1
|C Sexton
|KTM
|3
|3
|2
|8
|2
|C Webb
|Yam
|1
|5
|3
|9
|3
|K Roczen
|Suz
|4
|1
|5
|10
|4
|E Tomac
|Yam
|6
|4
|1
|11
|5
|H Lawrence
|Hon
|5
|9
|4
|18
|6
|J Anderson
|Kaw
|11
|6
|8
|25
|7
|J Hill
|KTM
|8
|10
|7
|25
|8
|J Lawrence
|Hon
|2
|2
|21
|25
|9
|A Plessinger
|KTM
|10
|7
|9
|26
|10
|D Ferrandis
|Hon
|9
|8
|12
|29
|11
|M Stewart
|Hus
|7
|11
|11
|29
|12
|J Barcia
|Gas
|12
|12
|6
|30
|13
|J Cooper
|Yam
|13
|13
|10
|36
|14
|S McElrath
|Hon
|14
|15
|13
|42
|15
|J Savatgy
|Hon
|17
|14
|14
|45
|16
|C Nichols
|Suz
|16
|16
|15
|47
|17
|M Oldenburg
|Bet
|15
|17
|17
|49
|18
|K Chisholm
|Suz
|18
|18
|18
|54
|19
|A Rodriguez
|KTM
|19
|19
|19
|57
|20
|B Bloss
|Bet
|21
|20
|16
|57
|21
|C Clason
|Kaw
|20
|21
|20
|61
|22
|M Harrison
|Kaw
|22
|22
|22
|66
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|C Sexton
|84
|2
|K Roczen
|82
|3
|E Tomac
|75
|4
|C Webb
|74
|5
|J Lawrence
|71
|6
|J Anderson
|64
|7
|H Lawrence
|62
|8
|J Barcia
|52
|9
|M Stewart
|52
|10
|J Cooper
|51
|11
|J Hill
|45
|12
|J Savatgy
|31
|13
|D Ferrandis
|30
|14
|S McElrath
|27
|15
|A Plessinger
|26
|16
|M Oldenburg
|23
|17
|B Bloss
|19
|18
|J Prado
|18
|19
|C Nichols
|18
|20
|V Friese
|14
|21
|K Chisholm
|8
|22
|M Harrison
|5
|23
|F Noren
|5
|24
|J Robin
|4
|25
|C Clason
|4
|26
|R Breece
|3
|27
|K Moranz
|3
|28
|A Rodriguez
|2
450 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|A. Rodriguez
|KTM
|1m03.251
|2
|C. Nichols
|Suz
|+0.544
|3
|M. Harrison
|Kaw
|+5.517
|4
|C. Clason
|Kaw
|+6.184
|5
|H. Schlosser
|Hon
|+6.680
|6
|K. Moranz
|KTM
|+12.712
|7
|J. Rodbell
|Hon
|+14.320
|8
|J. Starling
|Gas
|+14.655
|9
|S. Meshey
|KTM
|+18.906
|10
|T. Lane
|KTM
|+20.657
|11
|L. Karnow
|Kaw
|+27.447
|12
|C. Copp
|Hon
|+32.345
|13
|A. Nagy
|Hon
|+36.766
|14
|B. Pauli
|Kaw
|+44.540
|15
|C. Howell
|Yam
|+46.961
|16
|D. Hepp
|Hon
|+49.022
|17
|J. Greco
|Kaw
|+49.121
|18
|A. Cozadd
|Yam
|+50.449
|19
|B. Piazza
|Yam
|+1m15.381
|20
|G. Harlan
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|21
|J. Robin
|Yam
|+3 Laps
|22
|F. Noren
|Kaw
|+6 Laps
450 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|E Tomac
|Yam
|1m00.362
|2
|K Roczen
|Suz
|1m01.264
|3
|C Sexton
|KTM
|1m01.266
|4
|J Anderson
|Kaw
|1m02.023
|5
|J Lawrence
|Hon
|1m02.571
|6
|M Stewart
|Hus
|1m02.572
|7
|C Webb
|Yam
|1m02.772
|8
|S McElrath
|Hon
|1m02.918
|9
|H Lawrence
|Hon
|1m03.226
|10
|J Cooper
|Yam
|1m03.396
|11
|J Barcia
|Gas
|1m03.422
|12
|A Plessinger
|KTM
|1m03.532
|13
|J Robin
|Yam
|1m03.581
|14
|J Hill
|KTM
|1m04.649
|15
|C Nichols
|Suz
|1m04.665
|16
|F Noren
|Kaw
|1m04.696
|17
|M Oldenburg
|Bet
|1m04.780
|18
|D Ferrandis
|Hon
|1m04.879
|19
|K Moranz
|KTM
|1m05.115
|20
|M Harrison
|Kaw
|1m05.449
|21
|A Rodriguez
|KTM
|1m05.452
|22
|L Karnow
|Kaw
|1m05.876
|23
|J Savatgy
|Hon
|1m06.193
|24
|J Rodbell
|Hon
|1m06.687
|25
|G Harlan
|Yam
|1m06.937
|26
|J Starling
|Gas
|1m06.947
|27
|S Meshey
|KTM
|1m08.457
|28
|H Schlosser
|Hon
|1m09.170
|29
|J Greco
|Kaw
|1m09.326
|30
|B Bloss
|Bet
|1m09.810
|31
|B Pauli
|Kaw
|1m09.998
|32
|T Lane
|KTM
|1m10.075
|33
|C Copp
|Hon
|1m10.345
|34
|K Chisholm
|Suz
|1m10.461
|35
|C Clason
|Kaw
|1m10.585
|36
|C Howell
|Yam
|1m11.369
|37
|B Piazza
|Yam
|1m12.251
|38
|D Hepp
|Hon
|1m12.686
|39
|A Cozadd
|Yam
|1m15.593
|40
|J Jr
|Kaw
|1m15.734
|41
|R Fisher
|Kaw
|1m19.049
|42
|R Cochran
|Gas
|1m19.074
|43
|R Carlson
|Kaw
|1m19.267
|44
|A Nagy
|Hon
|1m22.571
250 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|J Beaumer
|KTM
|1m02.938
|2
|C Davies
|Yam
|1m03.344
|3
|J Smith
|Tri
|1m03.799
|4
|H Deegan
|Yam
|1m03.808
|5
|D Adams
|Kaw
|1m03.825
|6
|C Schock
|Yam
|1m04.486
|7
|M Weltin
|Yam
|1m04.852
|8
|G Marchbanks
|Kaw
|1m04.906
|9
|L Turner
|KTM
|1m05.467
|10
|M Mosiman
|Yam
|1m05.783
|11
|E Lopes
|Yam
|1m05.867
|12
|J Varize
|KTM
|1m05.910
|13
|T Albright
|Yam
|1m06.199
|14
|A Bourdon
|Yam
|1m06.496
|15
|D Thury
|Yam
|1m06.612
|16
|C Thompson
|Yam
|1m06.647
|17
|D Walsh
|Kaw
|1m06.917
|18
|G Towers
|Hon
|1m07.308
|19
|D Kelley
|Yam
|1m07.354
|20
|B West
|Yam
|1m07.585
|21
|B Laninovich
|Hon
|1m07.805
|22
|H Yoder
|Kaw
|1m07.842
|23
|M Sanford
|Kaw
|1m07.846
|24
|B Ray
|Hon
|1m08.507
|25
|S Wennerstrom
|KTM
|1m08.559
|26
|P Ross
|Hon
|1m08.609
|27
|J Reynolds
|Yam
|1m08.644
|28
|L MacLer
|Suz
|1m08.733
|29
|S Varola
|Hus
|1m09.207
|30
|K Lewis
|Gas
|1m09.323
|31
|J Benek
|Tri
|1m09.499
|32
|K Wise
|Yam
|1m09.515
|33
|B Spangle
|Yam
|1m09.608
|34
|P Masciangelo
|Gas
|1m09.908
|35
|C Biese
|Kaw
|1m09.935
|36
|B Bennett
|Hus
|1m10.039
|37
|M Kerr
|Hon
|1m10.309
|38
|B Davies
|Tri
|1m10.313
|39
|N Koch
|KTM
|1m11.073
|40
|S Orland
|Yam
|1m11.090
|41
|A Castaneda
|Yam
|1m11.872
|42
|R Iii
|Yam
|1m11.909
|43
|W Mattson
|Yam
|1m12.009
|44
|K Epperson
|Hon
|1m12.809
|45
|D Cunha
|Hus
|1m13.090
|46
|T Ralston
|Gas
|1m13.667
|47
|J Aragaki
|Hus
|1m13.832
|48
|J Beeland
|Tri
|1m13.890
|49
|K Visger
|Hon
|1m13.913
|50
|J Shimoda
|Hon
|1m14.442
|51
|C Briatte
|KTM
|1m14.964
|52
|G Cyr
|KTM
|1m16.966
|53
|D Jr
|Yam
|1m22.113
|54
|M Miller
|Yam
|1m42.413
250 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|L. Turner
|KTM
|1m04.960
|2
|B. Laninovich
|Hon
|+2.354
|3
|T. Albright
|Yam
|+2.687
|4
|B. West
|Yam
|+3.983
|5
|M. Weltin
|Yam
|+5.014
|6
|B. Ray
|Hon
|+13.794
|7
|J. Benek
|Tri
|+15.737
|8
|M. Miller
|Yam
|+18.594
|9
|P. Masciangelo
|Gas
|+20.175
|10
|N. Koch
|KTM
|+21.414
|11
|M. Kerr
|Hon
|+22.820
|12
|M. Sanford
|Kaw
|+24.765
|13
|D. Thury
|Yam
|+25.318
|14
|L. MacLer
|Suz
|+26.071
|15
|B. Spangle
|Yam
|+27.095
|16
|E. Lopes
|Yam
|+29.318
|17
|K. Lewis
|Gas
|+30.036
|18
|S. Varola
|Hus
|+30.257
|19
|B. Davies
|Tri
|+30.524
|20
|J. Aragaki
|Hus
|+59.918
|21
|S. Orland
|Yam
|+3 Laps
|22
|S. Wennerstrom
|KTM
|+4 Laps
Images by KardyPhoto