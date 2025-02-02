2025 AMA Supercross Championship

Round Four- Glendale

250 Race One Report

Hometown hero Julien Beaumer scored the holeshot in the opening 250 bout of the night that kicked off the first Triple Crown round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship inside Glendale’s State Farm Stadium. Young Kiwi Cole Davies was hot on Beaumer’s heels through the opening turns along with Jordon Smith, Michael Mosiman, Parker Ross and Haiden Deegan. Jo Shimoda was eighth on the opening lap. Missing from the gates was youngster Drew Adams who had broken his collarbone during qualifying.

Just when it was starting to look as though Beaumer might be able to break away he went down in the middle of a 180-degree right-hander. Davies just managed to avoid the stricken Beaumer, however Jo Shimoda, Gavin Towers, Brad West, Dylan Walsh, Hunter Yoder, Cole Thompson, Joshua Varize, Derek Kelley and Marshal Weltin all came unstuck in what turned into a huge melee of fallen bikes and riders all trying to untangle themselves from their predicament. Beaumer, the cause of the incident, was up and going again quickly inside the top ten.

After Beaumer’s fall Cole Davies had inherited the lead and led the way from Jordon Smith, Michael Mosiman and Haiden Deegan. Smith closed in on Davies to start challenging for the lead. Deegan slipped past Mosiman for third place two laps in but then made a mistake which let his team-mate take that third place back, with Garrett Marchbanks then closing onto the back of Deegan. Jo Shimoda returned to the mechanics area for some work on his CRF250R.

Meanwhile, by half-race distance, Beaumer was back up to sixth place, 12-seconds behind race leader Cole Davies, and only four-seconds behind fourth-placed Deegan. Two laps later Beaumer was past Marchbanks and closing in on Deegan and Mosiman, the latter of that pair then went down and lost a number of positions, promoting Beaumer up to fourth.

When the white flag was waved to signal one lap to go, Davies still had Smith on his tail and chasing hard. That pair had a six-second buffer over third-placed Deegan who in turn had six-seconds on Beaumer as they started the final lap.

Davies hung on for the win while Smith and Deegan rounded out the podium ahead of Beaumer and Marchbanks. Round one winner Jo Shimoda a lowly 21st.

250 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 C. Davies Yam 1m01.230 2 J. Smith Tri +0.837 3 H. Deegan Yam +7.677 4 J. Beaumer KTM +12.950 5 G. Marchbanks Kaw +16.971 6 M. Mosiman Yam +28.421 7 P. Ross Hon +33.774 8 L. Turner KTM +37.790 9 C. Schock Yam +39.037 10 J. Reynolds Yam +45.276 11 T. Albright Yam +47.360 12 J. Varize KTM +47.894 13 H. Yoder Kaw +49.521 14 A. Bourdon Yam +49.549 15 D. Walsh Kaw +58.123 16 B. West Yam +1m06.324 17 M. Weltin Yam +1 Lap 18 C. Thompson Yam +1 Lap 19 G. Towers Hon +1 Lap 20 B. Laninovich Hon +1 Lap 21 J. Shimoda Hon +1 Lap 22 D. Kelley Yam +1 Lap

250 Race Two Report

Julien Beaumer scored the holeshot ahead of Jo Shimoda and Haiden Deegan only to again make an early mistake that saw him hit the deck. Deegan and Shimoda had to take evasive action, as did the rest of the field, Beaumer dead last by the time he was up and running again. Sweeping through to the lead was Cole Davies but the Kiwi had Deegan, Mosiman and Shimoda hot on his heels.

Mosiman got the better of Deegan late on lap two. Jordon Smith then closed in and almost managed to sneak past both of them at the same time as they were occupied with each other but once alerted to the threat from the Triumph rider they responded.

By half-race distance Deegan had broken away from Mosiman with some big jumps and was now closing on Davies. Shimoda was sixth and Beaumer was up to tenth.

Cole Davies managed to keep Deegan at bay to claim his second win of the night.

Jordon Smith eventually overhauled Mosiman to claim third place and the Triumph rider took the flag less than two-seconds behind Deegan. Shimoda sixth and Beaumer seventh.

250 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 C. Davies Yam 1m02.181 2 H. Deegan Yam +2.642 3 J. Smith Tri +4.125 4 M. Mosiman Yam +9.736 5 A. Bourdon Yam +15.656 6 J. Shimoda Hon +15.826 7 J. Beaumer KTM +20.207 8 C. Schock Yam +21.107 9 H. Yoder Kaw +24.886 10 G. Marchbanks Kaw +29.527 11 P. Ross Hon +30.111 12 T. Albright Yam +37.344 13 M. Weltin Yam +39.303 14 L. Turner KTM +43.753 15 D. Kelley Yam +45.265 16 D. Walsh Kaw +49.107 17 C. Thompson Yam +52.232 18 J. Varize KTM +53.633 19 B. West Yam +54.418 20 J. Reynolds Yam +1m04.673 21 B. Laninovich Hon +1m06.587 22 G. Towers Hon DNS

250 Race Three Report

Michael Mosiman took the holeshot in the third and final 250 contest of the night ahead of Jordon Smith. Race one and two victor Cole Davies was at the back of the field after going down early on the opening lap. Beaumer sixth early on while Deegan was just inside the top ten at the end of the opening lap.

Jordon Smith was soon through to the lead and immediately started to pull away from Mosiman. Jo Shimoda was up to third place and Beaumer up to fourth by lap four.

Smith led Mosiman by two-second at the halfway mark. Beaumer was up to third ahead of Shimoda while Haiden Deegan was challenging Bourdon for fifth ahead of Shock.

Once past Bourdon Deegan streaked away and started to close in on fourth-placed Jo Shimoda. Deegan made short work of the Honda man as he took that fourth place.

With three-minutes left on the clock Beaumer started to challenge Mosiman for second place as Smith enjoyed a three-second lead. Beaumer got that second place but Mosiman came right back at the local to steal that second place right back. That pair traded places again before the KTM man finally managed to break away and make that second place his.

Beaumer put in the fastest lap of the race in his quest to try and get on terms with Smith but the Triumph man had enough of a buffer to take the win.

Mosiman took third place ahead of his Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team-mate Deegan. Jo Shimoda was a further seven-seconds back in fifth ahead of Garrett Marchbanks.

Young Kiwi Cole Davies managed to claw his way up to eighth place by the flag but that was not enough for him to claim the overall for the round, his 1-1-8 scores good enough for third overall.

Haiden Deegan second with 3-2-4 scores while Smith claimed the outright with 2-3-1.

Julien Beaumer left ruing what might have been if not for those mistakes early in the races, fourth for the round with 4-7-2 scores. Still, Beaumer heads into the two-week break for 250 West competitors with a two-point lead over Jordon Smith and Haiden Deegan in third with only three-points covering that trio.

250 Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 J. Smith Tri 1m02.397 2 J. Beaumer KTM +1.650 3 M. Mosiman Yam +5.493 4 H. Deegan Yam +8.923 5 J. Shimoda Hon +15.337 6 G. Marchbanks Kaw +17.165 7 A. Bourdon Yam +20.347 8 C. Davies Yam +21.303 9 C. Schock Yam +29.363 10 D. Kelley Yam +31.585 11 P. Ross Hon +34.951 12 L. Turner KTM +36.392 13 M. Weltin Yam +38.124 14 T. Albright Yam +38.268 15 D. Walsh Kaw +44.210 16 J. Varize KTM +45.199 17 J. Reynolds Yam +48.476 18 C. Thompson Yam +50.946 19 B. Laninovich Hon +52.120 20 B. West Yam +1 Lap 21 H. Yoder Kaw +1 Lap 22 G. Towers Hon +DNS

250 Round

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 M3 Points 1 J Smith Tri 2 3 1 6 2 H Deegan Yam 3 2 4 9 3 C Davies Yam 1 1 8 10 4 J Beaumer KTM 4 7 2 13 5 M Mosiman Yam 6 4 3 13 6 G Marchbanks Kaw 5 10 6 21 7 C Schock Yam 9 8 9 26 8 A Bourdon Yam 14 5 7 26 9 P Ross Hon 7 11 11 29 10 J Shimoda Hon 21 6 5 32 11 L Turner KTM 8 14 12 34 12 T Albright Yam 11 12 14 37 13 M Weltin Yam 17 13 13 43 14 H Yoder Kaw 13 9 21 43 15 D Walsh Kaw 15 16 15 46 16 J Varize KTM 12 18 16 46 17 J Reynolds Yam 10 20 17 47 18 D Kelley Yam 22 15 10 47 19 C Thompson Yam 18 17 18 53 20 B West Yam 16 19 20 55 21 B Laninovich Hon 20 21 19 60 22 G Towers Hon 19 22 22 63

250 West Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 J Beaumer 87 2 J Smith 85 3 H Deegan 84 4 C Davies 72 5 J Shimoda 68 6 C Schock 63 7 A Bourdon 54 8 M Mosiman 52 9 G Marchbanks 43 10 H Yoder 41 11 R Difrancesco 35 12 P Ross 35 13 L Turner 33 14 T Albright 32 15 C Thompson 25 16 J Reynolds 22 17 D Adams 14 18 G Towers 14 19 D Walsh 14 20 J Varize 12 21 A Long 10 22 B West 10 23 M Weltin 9 24 M Miller 6 25 D Thury 6 26 N Koch 5 27 E Lopes 5 28 D Kelley 5 29 N Viney 4 30 C Jurin 2 31 S Robertson 2 32 P Masciangelo 1 33 B Laninovich 1 34 T Masterpool 1

450 Race One Report

Malcolm Stewart rounded the opening turn in front but was quickly usurped by Cooper Webb who had a much faster outside line that allowed him to sweep through to the lead. Hunter Lawrence third, Jett Lawrence fourth, Dylan Ferrandis fifth, Chase Sexton sixth and Ken Roczen seventh. Eli Tomac was down in 12th at the end of the first rhythm section, just ahead of Jason Anderson. Dylan Ferrandis squeezed past Jett for fourth place halfway through the opening lap. Meanwhile Cooper Webb was taking advantage of the clear air to pull away from the field.

Hunter Lawrences moved past Malcolm Stewart for second place on lap two, and his brother followed suit shortly after to push Mookie back to fourth. Jett then jumped a quad to move past his brother and up to second place but Cooper Webb now had a lead of more than three-seconds.

Jett was the only rider to dip into the 59s as he chased Webb but ultimately he ran out of laps and took second place. Jett did have the gap down to under a second and even half-a-second at times but at the flag Webb led by a handy 2.4-seconds after Jett got a little too sideways at the final turn in his quest to try and pip Webb at the line.

Chase Sexton and Ken Roczen both got the better of Stewart and then reeled in Hunter Lawrence. Chase Sexton was running a hot pace and pulled away from Roczen as the race progressed to what became a fairly lonely third place. The KTM man found his groove late on and looked to have the speed to challenge for victories in the following bouts.

Hunter Lawrence finished fifth aheead of Eli Tomac and Malcolm Stewart.

450 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 C. Webb Yam 1m00.663 2 J. Lawrence Hon +2.380 3 C. Sexton KTM +5.703 4 K. Roczen Suz +13.709 5 H. Lawrence Hon +17.600 6 E. Tomac Yam +19.461 7 M. Stewart Hus +22.072 8 J. Hill KTM +26.505 9 D. Ferrandis Hon +29.668 10 A. Plessinger KTM +32.787 11 J. Anderson Kaw +35.414 12 J. Barcia Gas +36.330 13 J. Cooper Yam +37.732 14 S. McElrath Hon +45.368 15 M. Oldenburg Bet +47.577 16 C. Nichols Suz +48.845 17 J. Savatgy Hon +53.361 18 K. Chisholm Suz +1 Lap 19 A. Rodriguez KTM +1 Lap 20 C. Clason Kaw +1 Lap 21 B. Bloss Bet +7 Lap 22 M. Harrison Kaw +11 Lap

450 Race Two Report

Red plate holder Ken Roczen scored the holeshot in the second bout of the night ahead of Jett Lawrence, Malcolm Stewart, Dylan Ferrandis and Jason Anderson. Hunter Lawrence seventh early on, Webb 13th, Sexton 15th and Tomac 20th.

Malcolm Stewart got the better of Jett as the defending champion looked a little messy across the opening couple of laps. The Australian also momentarily usurped by Jason Anderson on lap two. Up front Ken Roczen was making the best of his clear air up front to pull away from his pursuers.

Jett eventually settled into a rhythm and started to close on Roczen but the German responded to stretch away once again. Further back Sexton had marched his way through the field to be in fifth place after three laps. A lap later Sexton was fourth and closing on Anderson.

At half-race distance Roczen led Jett by 2.8-seconds and the Australian now had his hands full with Anderson, Sexton and Tomac all closing in. The battle between that latter trio though gave Jett some breathing space and allowed him to again close on Roczen. Coming along for the ride in the final lap was Chase Sexton. The leading trio were separated only by a few bike lengths as the gap between them ebbed and flowed through the various sections of the track. Ultimately, Roczen held on for the victory ahead of Jett and Sexton.

Tomac took a strong fourth place well clear of Cooper Webb after coming all the way through the field and scoring the fastest lap of the race along the way.

Jason Anderson took seventh place ahead of Aaron Plessinger, Dylan Ferrandis and Hunter Lawrence while Justin Hill rounded out the top ten.

450 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 K. Roczen Suz 1m00.417 2 J. Lawrence Hon +0.641 3 C. Sexton KTM +1.835 4 E. Tomac Yam +5.745 5 C. Webb Yam +16.784 6 J. Anderson Kaw +17.841 7 A. Plessinger KTM +18.170 8 D. Ferrandis Hon +19.445 9 H. Lawrence Hon +19.481 10 J. Hill KTM +20.405 11 M. Stewart Hus +21.312 12 J. Barcia Gas +26.961 13 J. Cooper Yam +33.088 14 J. Savatgy Hon +38.133 15 S. McElrath Hon +38.967 16 C. Nichols Suz +45.232 17 M. Oldenburg Bet +48.950 18 K. Chisholm Suz +1m03.675 19 A. Rodriguez KTM +1 Lap 20 B. Bloss Bet +10 Laps 21 C. Clason Kaw +12 Laps 22 M. Harrison Kaw DNS

450 Race Three Report

On the back of his 2-2 scores across the earlier bouts Jett Lawrence went into the third and final bout of the night with the slimmest advantage over Ken Roczen, Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb. It was his brother Hunter that scored the holeshot though ahead of Chase Sexton, Justin Barcia, Eli Tomac and Aaron Plessinger, while Jett was in trouble…

Jett pulled off the circuit and had his right boot off the peg which suggested some sort of injury. The vision suggested that his knee had been hyper-extended from a foot dab. His ankle also looked to have been pulled at an awkward angle. Despite not finishing the final race of the night Jett still took eighth place for the round. The defending champ heading for an MRI in order to see the extent of any damage.

Meanwhile Chase Sexton had moved through to the lead ahead of Hunter and on the following lap Eli Tomac then pushed Hunter further back to third. Tomac then closed in on Sexton and stole the lead late on lap two.

Sexton tried to come back at Tomac but the Coloradan had the measure of the KTM man. Tomac was never headed from thereon in, taking the victory and the fastest lap of the race along the way.

Second place for Sexton though good enough for the outright round win which promoted him into the championship lead by two-points ahead of Ken Roczen. The red plate back on the KTM as they head to Florida next weekend.

Tomac’s 6-4-1 scores giving him fourth for the round which moved him into third place in the championship standings ahead of Cooper Webb and Jett Lawrence.

Third place for Cooper Webb in the final contest saw him take second overall for the round ahead of Ken Roczen. The German finishing fifth in the final race behind Hunter Lawrence. The Australian scoring fifth place for the round ahead of Jason Anderson.

450 Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 K. Roczen Suz 1m00.417 2 J. Lawrence Hon +0.641 3 C. Sexton KTM +1.835 4 E. Tomac Yam +5.745 5 C. Webb Yam +16.784 6 J. Anderson Kaw +17.841 7 A. Plessinger KTM +18.170 8 D. Ferrandis Hon +19.445 9 H. Lawrence Hon +19.481 10 J. Hill KTM +20.405 11 M. Stewart Hus +21.312 12 J. Barcia Gas +26.961 13 J. Cooper Yam +33.088 14 J. Savatgy Hon +38.133 15 S. McElrath Hon +38.967 16 C. Nichols Suz +45.232 17 M. Oldenburg Bet +48.950 18 K. Chisholm Suz +1m03.675 19 A. Rodriguez KTM +1 Lap 20 B. Bloss Bet +10 Laps 21 C. Clason Kaw +12 Laps 22 M. Harrison Kaw DNS

450 Round

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 M3 Points 1 C Sexton KTM 3 3 2 8 2 C Webb Yam 1 5 3 9 3 K Roczen Suz 4 1 5 10 4 E Tomac Yam 6 4 1 11 5 H Lawrence Hon 5 9 4 18 6 J Anderson Kaw 11 6 8 25 7 J Hill KTM 8 10 7 25 8 J Lawrence Hon 2 2 21 25 9 A Plessinger KTM 10 7 9 26 10 D Ferrandis Hon 9 8 12 29 11 M Stewart Hus 7 11 11 29 12 J Barcia Gas 12 12 6 30 13 J Cooper Yam 13 13 10 36 14 S McElrath Hon 14 15 13 42 15 J Savatgy Hon 17 14 14 45 16 C Nichols Suz 16 16 15 47 17 M Oldenburg Bet 15 17 17 49 18 K Chisholm Suz 18 18 18 54 19 A Rodriguez KTM 19 19 19 57 20 B Bloss Bet 21 20 16 57 21 C Clason Kaw 20 21 20 61 22 M Harrison Kaw 22 22 22 66

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 C Sexton 84 2 K Roczen 82 3 E Tomac 75 4 C Webb 74 5 J Lawrence 71 6 J Anderson 64 7 H Lawrence 62 8 J Barcia 52 9 M Stewart 52 10 J Cooper 51 11 J Hill 45 12 J Savatgy 31 13 D Ferrandis 30 14 S McElrath 27 15 A Plessinger 26 16 M Oldenburg 23 17 B Bloss 19 18 J Prado 18 19 C Nichols 18 20 V Friese 14 21 K Chisholm 8 22 M Harrison 5 23 F Noren 5 24 J Robin 4 25 C Clason 4 26 R Breece 3 27 K Moranz 3 28 A Rodriguez 2

450 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 A. Rodriguez KTM 1m03.251 2 C. Nichols Suz +0.544 3 M. Harrison Kaw +5.517 4 C. Clason Kaw +6.184 5 H. Schlosser Hon +6.680 6 K. Moranz KTM +12.712 7 J. Rodbell Hon +14.320 8 J. Starling Gas +14.655 9 S. Meshey KTM +18.906 10 T. Lane KTM +20.657 11 L. Karnow Kaw +27.447 12 C. Copp Hon +32.345 13 A. Nagy Hon +36.766 14 B. Pauli Kaw +44.540 15 C. Howell Yam +46.961 16 D. Hepp Hon +49.022 17 J. Greco Kaw +49.121 18 A. Cozadd Yam +50.449 19 B. Piazza Yam +1m15.381 20 G. Harlan Yam +1 Lap 21 J. Robin Yam +3 Laps 22 F. Noren Kaw +6 Laps

450 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 E Tomac Yam 1m00.362 2 K Roczen Suz 1m01.264 3 C Sexton KTM 1m01.266 4 J Anderson Kaw 1m02.023 5 J Lawrence Hon 1m02.571 6 M Stewart Hus 1m02.572 7 C Webb Yam 1m02.772 8 S McElrath Hon 1m02.918 9 H Lawrence Hon 1m03.226 10 J Cooper Yam 1m03.396 11 J Barcia Gas 1m03.422 12 A Plessinger KTM 1m03.532 13 J Robin Yam 1m03.581 14 J Hill KTM 1m04.649 15 C Nichols Suz 1m04.665 16 F Noren Kaw 1m04.696 17 M Oldenburg Bet 1m04.780 18 D Ferrandis Hon 1m04.879 19 K Moranz KTM 1m05.115 20 M Harrison Kaw 1m05.449 21 A Rodriguez KTM 1m05.452 22 L Karnow Kaw 1m05.876 23 J Savatgy Hon 1m06.193 24 J Rodbell Hon 1m06.687 25 G Harlan Yam 1m06.937 26 J Starling Gas 1m06.947 27 S Meshey KTM 1m08.457 28 H Schlosser Hon 1m09.170 29 J Greco Kaw 1m09.326 30 B Bloss Bet 1m09.810 31 B Pauli Kaw 1m09.998 32 T Lane KTM 1m10.075 33 C Copp Hon 1m10.345 34 K Chisholm Suz 1m10.461 35 C Clason Kaw 1m10.585 36 C Howell Yam 1m11.369 37 B Piazza Yam 1m12.251 38 D Hepp Hon 1m12.686 39 A Cozadd Yam 1m15.593 40 J Jr Kaw 1m15.734 41 R Fisher Kaw 1m19.049 42 R Cochran Gas 1m19.074 43 R Carlson Kaw 1m19.267 44 A Nagy Hon 1m22.571

250 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 J Beaumer KTM 1m02.938 2 C Davies Yam 1m03.344 3 J Smith Tri 1m03.799 4 H Deegan Yam 1m03.808 5 D Adams Kaw 1m03.825 6 C Schock Yam 1m04.486 7 M Weltin Yam 1m04.852 8 G Marchbanks Kaw 1m04.906 9 L Turner KTM 1m05.467 10 M Mosiman Yam 1m05.783 11 E Lopes Yam 1m05.867 12 J Varize KTM 1m05.910 13 T Albright Yam 1m06.199 14 A Bourdon Yam 1m06.496 15 D Thury Yam 1m06.612 16 C Thompson Yam 1m06.647 17 D Walsh Kaw 1m06.917 18 G Towers Hon 1m07.308 19 D Kelley Yam 1m07.354 20 B West Yam 1m07.585 21 B Laninovich Hon 1m07.805 22 H Yoder Kaw 1m07.842 23 M Sanford Kaw 1m07.846 24 B Ray Hon 1m08.507 25 S Wennerstrom KTM 1m08.559 26 P Ross Hon 1m08.609 27 J Reynolds Yam 1m08.644 28 L MacLer Suz 1m08.733 29 S Varola Hus 1m09.207 30 K Lewis Gas 1m09.323 31 J Benek Tri 1m09.499 32 K Wise Yam 1m09.515 33 B Spangle Yam 1m09.608 34 P Masciangelo Gas 1m09.908 35 C Biese Kaw 1m09.935 36 B Bennett Hus 1m10.039 37 M Kerr Hon 1m10.309 38 B Davies Tri 1m10.313 39 N Koch KTM 1m11.073 40 S Orland Yam 1m11.090 41 A Castaneda Yam 1m11.872 42 R Iii Yam 1m11.909 43 W Mattson Yam 1m12.009 44 K Epperson Hon 1m12.809 45 D Cunha Hus 1m13.090 46 T Ralston Gas 1m13.667 47 J Aragaki Hus 1m13.832 48 J Beeland Tri 1m13.890 49 K Visger Hon 1m13.913 50 J Shimoda Hon 1m14.442 51 C Briatte KTM 1m14.964 52 G Cyr KTM 1m16.966 53 D Jr Yam 1m22.113 54 M Miller Yam 1m42.413

250 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 L. Turner KTM 1m04.960 2 B. Laninovich Hon +2.354 3 T. Albright Yam +2.687 4 B. West Yam +3.983 5 M. Weltin Yam +5.014 6 B. Ray Hon +13.794 7 J. Benek Tri +15.737 8 M. Miller Yam +18.594 9 P. Masciangelo Gas +20.175 10 N. Koch KTM +21.414 11 M. Kerr Hon +22.820 12 M. Sanford Kaw +24.765 13 D. Thury Yam +25.318 14 L. MacLer Suz +26.071 15 B. Spangle Yam +27.095 16 E. Lopes Yam +29.318 17 K. Lewis Gas +30.036 18 S. Varola Hus +30.257 19 B. Davies Tri +30.524 20 J. Aragaki Hus +59.918 21 S. Orland Yam +3 Laps 22 S. Wennerstrom KTM +4 Laps

Images by KardyPhoto