2025 AMA Supercross Championship

Round Nine – Indianapolis

250 East West Showdown Report

Tom Vialle and Julien Beaumer both got great starts but it was Seth Hammaker that exited turn one the best to claim the holeshot. Haiden Deegan was in sixth place early on between Jo Shimoda and Coty Schock, while young Kiwi Cole Davies was fourth before a tumble early on lap two shuffled him way down the field.

Both Shimoda and Deegan pushed Beaumer back to fifth place on lap three and Deegan then quickly got the better of Shimoda to move up to third place. That pair were six-seconds behind the leader four-minutes into the race, Hammaker leading at this juncture ahead of Vialle. Max Anstie and RJ Hampshire had worked their way up to seventh and eighth positions after poor starts.

As the race approached the halfway distance Hampshire was up sixth place, Anstie seventh while Davies had worked his way up through the pack to eighth. Schock and Mumford rounded out the top ten but then the pair went down together and drifted further back down the order. At that halfway point Hammaker led Vialle by almost three-seconds, with Deegan a further three-seconds back in third place.

With four-minutes to run, Deegan made a mistake which saw him lose ten-seconds after taking an off-track excursion. At this point Hammaker still led Vialle by three-seconds. Further back Cole Davies had continued to push his way back up through the field, eclipsing Beaumer, Anstie and then Shimoda before getting on terms with Hampshire in a battle for fourth.

Seth Hammaker went on to take a convincing victory ahead of Tom Vialle while Deegan regained his rhythm to secure the final step on the rostrum as the first 250 West rider home.

RJ Hampshire managed to keep Cole Davies at bay to claim fourth.

Jo Shimoda sixth and Max Anstie ahead of Julien Beaumer.

That second place finished move Tom Vialle in to the 250 East Championship lead over Max Anstie by a single point. The win promoted Seth Hammaker up to third place in the standings, 11-points behind Vialle and one-point ahead of Hampshire.

As the first 250 West rider home Haiden Deegan doubled his points advantage over Julien Beaumer to 12-points. Cole Davies a further 13-points arrears in third with a two-point buffer over Jo Shimoda.

“What an unreal feeling,” said Hammaker. “This is my second career win, and it’s been a while since I stood on the top step of the podium, so it feels amazing. I got a great start, sprinted early, and did my best to stay focused on a really tough track. Leading with a gap was a challenge, but I’m proud of how I managed it. Huge thanks to my team, my family, and everyone who has supported me through the ups and downs—it takes so much to get here.”

250 East West Showdown Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 S. Hammaker Kaw 16m36.683 2 T. Vialle KTM +5.766 3 H. Deegan Yam +13.398 4 R. Hampshire Hus +17.883 5 C. Davies Yam +21.601 6 J. Shimoda Hon +24.657 7 M. Anstie Yam +29.452 8 J. Beaumer KTM +33.258 9 G. Marchbanks Kaw +35.952 10 M. Vohland Yam +38.719 11 D. Bennick Yam +48.384 12 A. Forkner Tri +50.991 13 C. Park Hon +51.585 14 N. Thrasher Yam +1 Lap 15 M. Mosiman Yam +1 Lap 16 L. Turner KTM +1 Lap 17 C. Schock Yam +1 Lap 18 H. Yoder Kaw +1 Lap 19 C. Mumford Hon +1 Lap 20 G. Towers Hon +1 Lap 21 C. Hymas Hon +2 Laps 22 J. Reynolds Yam +11 Laps

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 T. Vialle 79 2 M. Anstie 78 3 S. Hammaker 68 4 R. Hampshire 67 5 N. Thrasher 53 6 C. Hymas 51 7 C. Park 48 8 D. Bennick 43 9 M. Vohland 40 10 C. Mumford 40 11 L. Kitchen 39 12 A. Forkner 35 13 H. Miller 33 14 H. Munoz 31 15 T. Colip 21 16 C. Mcadoo 20 17 G. Linville 20 18 J. Chambers 19 19 L. Kobusch 8 20 C. Baker 8 21 I. Clark 8 22 L. Neese 7 23 L. Locurcio 6 24 M. Fineis 4 25 C. Marquier 4 26 P. Boespflug 3 27 M. Hicks 3 28 A. Shive 3 29 P. Brown 2

250 West Championship Points Pos Rider Points 1 H. Deegan 129 2 J. Beaumer 117 3 C. Davies 104 4 J. Shimoda 102 5 C. Schock 90 6 J. Smith 85 7 M. Mosiman 79 8 G. Marchbanks 73 9 H. Yoder 56 10 A. Bourdon 54 11 L. Turner 52 12 P. Ross 43 13 R. Difrancesco 35 14 T. Albright 35 15 C. Thompson 34 16 J. Reynolds 34 17 D. Walsh 24 18 G. Towers 21 19 E. Lopes 19 20 D. Adams 14 21 A. Long 14 22 J. Varize 14 23 D. Thury 12 24 B. West 10 25 M. Weltin 9 26 D. Schwartz 7 27 M. Miller 6 28 D. Kelley 5 29 N. Koch 5 30 N. Viney 4 31 C. Jurin 2 32 S. Robertson 2 33 P. Masciangelo 1 34 B. Laninovich 1 35 T. Masterpool 1 36 A. Nordstrom 1 37 M. Sanford 0

450 Main Report

Chase Sexton got into turn one first but it was Justin Barcia that got his motorcycle turned and hooked up best to lead the field away early on lap one. Meanwhile Ken Roczen was left tangled with Jason Anderson at turn one and was almost dead last before he could extricate himself.

Cooper Webb chased down as passed Barcia for the lead before the end of the opening lap and from thereon the championship leader was never headed. Webb just walked away from the field and managed the race all the way to the chequered flag.

Sexton moved up to second place on lap six, pushing Barcia back to third. Justin Cooper then chased down Barcia but the GASGAS rider made Cooper work for that third place, the Yamaha man eventually sneaking past to claim that third place with seven-minutes left on the clock. At this juncture Webb led Sexton by eight-seconds, and Sexton had 11-seconds on Cooper. That was until Sexton fell with four-minutes remaining, that allowed Cooper through to that second place and he managed to hold on to that all the way to the flag to secure the 22-points.

Fourth place for Barcia his best result of the season, finishing well ahead of Aaron Plessinger and Malcolm Stewart.

Supercross now have a rare two weeks off before reconvening in Alabama on March 22. Webb goes into that two week break with an increased 15-point advantage over Chase Sexton. Ken Roczen recovered to seventh in the Indy contest to still claim some handy points, the Suzuki man third in the championship, 11-points behind Sexton, and 26-points behind Webb.

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 C. Webb Yam 21m46.751 2 J. Cooper Yam +8.455 3 C. Sexton KTM +12.696 4 J. Barcia Gas +15.526 5 A. Plessinger KTM +25.842 6 M. Stewart Hus +28.131 7 K. Roczen Suz +36.735 8 D. Ferrandis Hon +47.821 9 J. Hill KTM +52.006 10 S. McElrath Hon +1 Lap 11 J. Anderson Kaw +1 Lap 12 M. Oldenburg Bet +1 Lap 13 B. Bloss Bet +1 Lap 14 C. Nichols Suz +1 Lap 15 K. Chisholm Suz +2 Laps 16 M. Harrison Kaw +2 Laps 17 K. Moranz KTM +2 Laps 18 J. Robin Yam +2 Laps 19 F. Noren Kaw +3 Laps 20 J. Hand Hon +3 Laps 21 A. Rodriguez KTM +3 Laps 22 J. Savatgy Hon +13 Laps

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 C. Webb 193 2 C. Sexton 178 3 K. Roczen 167 4 J. Cooper 144 5 M. Stewart 140 6 J. Anderson 136 7 J. Barcia 129 8 J. Hill 114 9 A. Plessinger 105 10 D. Ferrandis 82 11 S. McElrath 82 12 E. Tomac 80 13 J. Savatgy 80 14 J. Lawrence 71 15 M. Oldenburg 71 16 H. Lawrence 62 17 C. Nichols 56 18 B. Bloss 48 19 M. Harrison 34 20 K. Chisholm 32 21 J. Robin 27 22 J. Prado 18 23 A. Rodriguez 17 24 K. Moranz 16 25 V. Friese 14 26 J. Starling 10 27 C. Schock 8 28 F. Noren 8 29 G. Harlan 4 30 C. Clason 4 31 J. Hand 4 32 R. Breece 3 33 T. Lane 0 34 S. Meshey 0

450 Heat One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 M. Stewart Hus 7m37.398 2 J. Barcia Gas +6.246 3 J. Savatgy Hon +7.330 4 C. Webb Yam +7.695 5 J. Hill KTM +14.823 6 S. McElrath Hon +15.418 7 J. Cooper Yam +16.135 8 A. Rodriguez KTM +35.790 9 M. Harrison Kaw +36.496 10 K. Chisholm Suz +37.801 11 J. Hand Hon +45.048 12 F. Noren Kaw +51.559 13 J. Lesher Yam +56.993 14 M. Weltin Yam +1 Lap 15 C. Carsten Suz +1 Lap 16 L. Leitzel Kaw +1 Lap 17 A. Cozadd Yam +1 Lap 18 M. Kerr Hon +1 Lap 19 B. Pauli Kaw +1 Lap 20 H. Schlosser Hon +1 Lap

450 Heat Two

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 C. Sexton KTM 7m37.741 2 K. Roczen Suz +8.857 3 D. Ferrandis Hon +13.051 4 A. Plessinger KTM +14.915 5 J. Anderson Kaw +24.053 6 M. Oldenburg Bet +25.299 7 C. Nichols Suz +41.145 8 B. Bloss Bet +44.462 9 K. Moranz KTM +45.979 10 T. Lane KTM +47.903 11 J. Starling Gas +1m03.201 12 G. Harlan Yam +1 Lap 13 J. Robin Yam +1 Lap 14 S. Meshey KTM +1 Lap 15 Z. Williams Hon +1 Lap 16 C. Harmon Yam +1 Lap 17 A. Nagy Hon +1 Lap 18 P. Taylor Kaw +1 Lap 19 J. Rodbell Hon +1 Lap 20 J. Greco Kaw +1 Lap

450 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 F. Noren Kaw 6m27.783 2 K. Chisholm Suz +0.437 3 J. Hand Hon +1.843 4 J. Robin Yam +3.278 5 T. Lane KTM +4.799 6 J. Lesher Yam +9.268 7 M. Weltin Yam +13.098 8 J. Rodbell Hon +14.479 9 L. Leitzel Kaw +15.346 10 J. Starling Gas +19.200 11 M. Kerr Hon +19.863 12 Z. Williams Hon +19.899 13 C. Harmon Yam +24.600 14 P. Taylor Kaw +27.660 15 A. Nagy Hon +30.226 16 S. Meshey KTM +31.851 17 B. Pauli Kaw +32.772 18 A. Cozadd Yam +33.335 19 J. Greco Kaw +37.476 20 C. Carsten Suz +4 Laps 21 H. Schlosser Hon +5 Laps 22 G. Harlan Yam +7 Laps

250 West Heat Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 H. Deegan Yam 7m29.956 2 C. Davies Yam +2.492 3 M. Mosiman Yam +10.890 4 G. Marchbanks Kaw +17.118 5 J. Shimoda Hon +18.930 6 C. Schock Yam +20.576 7 J. Beaumer KTM +25.702 8 G. Towers Hon +28.132 9 J. Reynolds Yam +35.982 10 T. Albright Yam +36.509 11 H. Yoder Kaw +38.700 12 B. Ray Hon +43.154 13 P. Ross Hon +43.700 14 C. Thompson Yam +44.751 15 L. Turner KTM +45.775 16 D. Walsh Kaw +51.379 17 D. Schwartz Yam +52.463 18 D. Thury Yam +52.877 19 D. Kelley Yam +1 Lap 20 J. Varize KTM +6 Laps

250 East Heat Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 M. Anstie Yam 6m53.096 2 R. Hampshire Hus +2.529 3 S. Hammaker Kaw +3.685 4 T. Vialle KTM +8.522 5 D. Bennick Yam +12.232 6 N. Thrasher Yam +14.315 7 C. Mumford Hon +16.969 8 C. Hymas Hon +18.854 9 M. Vohland Yam +20.151 10 M. Hicks Yam +30.929 11 C. Park Hon +31.655 12 H. Miller Hon +34.873 13 H. Munoz Yam +37.112 14 B. Carroll Yam +37.898 15 I. Clark Hon +41.065 16 B. Shelly Yam +42.200 17 L. Kobusch Hon +43.387 18 T. Colip Hon +45.155 19 A. Forkner Tri +4 Laps 20 J. Chambers Kaw +8 Laps

250 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 H. Yoder Kaw 6m17.165 2 L. Turner KTM +1.709 3 C. Park Hon +2.499 4 A. Forkner Tri +2.907 5 H. Miller Hon +3.433 6 P. Ross Hon +12.910 7 T. Colip Hon +15.010 8 J. Chambers Kaw +19.332 9 D. Kelley Yam +23.608 10 T. Albright Yam +24.264 11 I. Clark Hon +30.238 12 B. Ray Hon +31.608 13 D. Schwartz Yam +32.525 14 J. Varize KTM +46.650 15 M. Hicks Yam +53.650 16 D. Walsh Kaw +1 Lap 17 H. Munoz Yam +1 Lap 18 B. Carroll Yam +2 Laps 19 L. Kobusch Hon +2 Laps 20 B. Shelly Yam +3 Laps 21 D. Thury Yam +4 Laps 22 C. Thompson Yam +7 Laps

Images by KardyPhoto