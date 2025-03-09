2025 AMA Supercross Championship
Round Nine – Indianapolis
250 East West Showdown Report
Tom Vialle and Julien Beaumer both got great starts but it was Seth Hammaker that exited turn one the best to claim the holeshot. Haiden Deegan was in sixth place early on between Jo Shimoda and Coty Schock, while young Kiwi Cole Davies was fourth before a tumble early on lap two shuffled him way down the field.
Both Shimoda and Deegan pushed Beaumer back to fifth place on lap three and Deegan then quickly got the better of Shimoda to move up to third place. That pair were six-seconds behind the leader four-minutes into the race, Hammaker leading at this juncture ahead of Vialle. Max Anstie and RJ Hampshire had worked their way up to seventh and eighth positions after poor starts.
As the race approached the halfway distance Hampshire was up sixth place, Anstie seventh while Davies had worked his way up through the pack to eighth. Schock and Mumford rounded out the top ten but then the pair went down together and drifted further back down the order. At that halfway point Hammaker led Vialle by almost three-seconds, with Deegan a further three-seconds back in third place.
With four-minutes to run, Deegan made a mistake which saw him lose ten-seconds after taking an off-track excursion. At this point Hammaker still led Vialle by three-seconds. Further back Cole Davies had continued to push his way back up through the field, eclipsing Beaumer, Anstie and then Shimoda before getting on terms with Hampshire in a battle for fourth.
Seth Hammaker went on to take a convincing victory ahead of Tom Vialle while Deegan regained his rhythm to secure the final step on the rostrum as the first 250 West rider home.
RJ Hampshire managed to keep Cole Davies at bay to claim fourth.
Jo Shimoda sixth and Max Anstie ahead of Julien Beaumer.
That second place finished move Tom Vialle in to the 250 East Championship lead over Max Anstie by a single point. The win promoted Seth Hammaker up to third place in the standings, 11-points behind Vialle and one-point ahead of Hampshire.
As the first 250 West rider home Haiden Deegan doubled his points advantage over Julien Beaumer to 12-points. Cole Davies a further 13-points arrears in third with a two-point buffer over Jo Shimoda.
“What an unreal feeling,” said Hammaker. “This is my second career win, and it’s been a while since I stood on the top step of the podium, so it feels amazing. I got a great start, sprinted early, and did my best to stay focused on a really tough track. Leading with a gap was a challenge, but I’m proud of how I managed it. Huge thanks to my team, my family, and everyone who has supported me through the ups and downs—it takes so much to get here.”
250 East West Showdown Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
S. Hammaker
|
Kaw
|
16m36.683
|
2
|
T. Vialle
|
KTM
|
+5.766
|
3
|
H. Deegan
|
Yam
|
+13.398
|
4
|
R. Hampshire
|
Hus
|
+17.883
|
5
|
C. Davies
|
Yam
|
+21.601
|
6
|
J. Shimoda
|
Hon
|
+24.657
|
7
|
M. Anstie
|
Yam
|
+29.452
|
8
|
J. Beaumer
|
KTM
|
+33.258
|
9
|
G. Marchbanks
|
Kaw
|
+35.952
|
10
|
M. Vohland
|
Yam
|
+38.719
|
11
|
D. Bennick
|
Yam
|
+48.384
|
12
|
A. Forkner
|
Tri
|
+50.991
|
13
|
C. Park
|
Hon
|
+51.585
|
14
|
N. Thrasher
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
15
|
M. Mosiman
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
16
|
L. Turner
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
17
|
C. Schock
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
18
|
H. Yoder
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
19
|
C. Mumford
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
|
20
|
G. Towers
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
|
21
|
C. Hymas
|
Hon
|
+2 Laps
|
22
|
J. Reynolds
|
Yam
|
+11 Laps
250 East Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
T. Vialle
|
79
|
2
|
M. Anstie
|
78
|
3
|
S. Hammaker
|
68
|
4
|
R. Hampshire
|
67
|
5
|
N. Thrasher
|
53
|
6
|
C. Hymas
|
51
|
7
|
C. Park
|
48
|
8
|
D. Bennick
|
43
|
9
|
M. Vohland
|
40
|
10
|
C. Mumford
|
40
|
11
|
L. Kitchen
|
39
|
12
|
A. Forkner
|
35
|
13
|
H. Miller
|
33
|
14
|
H. Munoz
|
31
|
15
|
T. Colip
|
21
|
16
|
C. Mcadoo
|
20
|
17
|
G. Linville
|
20
|
18
|
J. Chambers
|
19
|
19
|
L. Kobusch
|
8
|
20
|
C. Baker
|
8
|
21
|
I. Clark
|
8
|
22
|
L. Neese
|
7
|
23
|
L. Locurcio
|
6
|
24
|
M. Fineis
|
4
|
25
|
C. Marquier
|
4
|
26
|
P. Boespflug
|
3
|
27
|
M. Hicks
|
3
|
28
|
A. Shive
|
3
|
29
|
P. Brown
|
2
250 West Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
H. Deegan
|
129
|
2
|
J. Beaumer
|
117
|
3
|
C. Davies
|
104
|
4
|
J. Shimoda
|
102
|
5
|
C. Schock
|
90
|
6
|
J. Smith
|
85
|
7
|
M. Mosiman
|
79
|
8
|
G. Marchbanks
|
73
|
9
|
H. Yoder
|
56
|
10
|
A. Bourdon
|
54
|
11
|
L. Turner
|
52
|
12
|
P. Ross
|
43
|
13
|
R. Difrancesco
|
35
|
14
|
T. Albright
|
35
|
15
|
C. Thompson
|
34
|
16
|
J. Reynolds
|
34
|
17
|
D. Walsh
|
24
|
18
|
G. Towers
|
21
|
19
|
E. Lopes
|
19
|
20
|
D. Adams
|
14
|
21
|
A. Long
|
14
|
22
|
J. Varize
|
14
|
23
|
D. Thury
|
12
|
24
|
B. West
|
10
|
25
|
M. Weltin
|
9
|
26
|
D. Schwartz
|
7
|
27
|
M. Miller
|
6
|
28
|
D. Kelley
|
5
|
29
|
N. Koch
|
5
|
30
|
N. Viney
|
4
|
31
|
C. Jurin
|
2
|
32
|
S. Robertson
|
2
|
33
|
P. Masciangelo
|
1
|
34
|
B. Laninovich
|
1
|
35
|
T. Masterpool
|
1
|
36
|
A. Nordstrom
|
1
|
37
|
M. Sanford
|
0
450 Main Report
Chase Sexton got into turn one first but it was Justin Barcia that got his motorcycle turned and hooked up best to lead the field away early on lap one. Meanwhile Ken Roczen was left tangled with Jason Anderson at turn one and was almost dead last before he could extricate himself.
Cooper Webb chased down as passed Barcia for the lead before the end of the opening lap and from thereon the championship leader was never headed. Webb just walked away from the field and managed the race all the way to the chequered flag.
Sexton moved up to second place on lap six, pushing Barcia back to third. Justin Cooper then chased down Barcia but the GASGAS rider made Cooper work for that third place, the Yamaha man eventually sneaking past to claim that third place with seven-minutes left on the clock. At this juncture Webb led Sexton by eight-seconds, and Sexton had 11-seconds on Cooper. That was until Sexton fell with four-minutes remaining, that allowed Cooper through to that second place and he managed to hold on to that all the way to the flag to secure the 22-points.
Fourth place for Barcia his best result of the season, finishing well ahead of Aaron Plessinger and Malcolm Stewart.
Supercross now have a rare two weeks off before reconvening in Alabama on March 22. Webb goes into that two week break with an increased 15-point advantage over Chase Sexton. Ken Roczen recovered to seventh in the Indy contest to still claim some handy points, the Suzuki man third in the championship, 11-points behind Sexton, and 26-points behind Webb.
450 Main Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
C. Webb
|
Yam
|
21m46.751
|
2
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
+8.455
|
3
|
C. Sexton
|
KTM
|
+12.696
|
4
|
J. Barcia
|
Gas
|
+15.526
|
5
|
A. Plessinger
|
KTM
|
+25.842
|
6
|
M. Stewart
|
Hus
|
+28.131
|
7
|
K. Roczen
|
Suz
|
+36.735
|
8
|
D. Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
+47.821
|
9
|
J. Hill
|
KTM
|
+52.006
|
10
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
|
11
|
J. Anderson
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
12
|
M. Oldenburg
|
Bet
|
+1 Lap
|
13
|
B. Bloss
|
Bet
|
+1 Lap
|
14
|
C. Nichols
|
Suz
|
+1 Lap
|
15
|
K. Chisholm
|
Suz
|
+2 Laps
|
16
|
M. Harrison
|
Kaw
|
+2 Laps
|
17
|
K. Moranz
|
KTM
|
+2 Laps
|
18
|
J. Robin
|
Yam
|
+2 Laps
|
19
|
F. Noren
|
Kaw
|
+3 Laps
|
20
|
J. Hand
|
Hon
|
+3 Laps
|
21
|
A. Rodriguez
|
KTM
|
+3 Laps
|
22
|
J. Savatgy
|
Hon
|
+13 Laps
450 Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
C. Webb
|
193
|
2
|
C. Sexton
|
178
|
3
|
K. Roczen
|
167
|
4
|
J. Cooper
|
144
|
5
|
M. Stewart
|
140
|
6
|
J. Anderson
|
136
|
7
|
J. Barcia
|
129
|
8
|
J. Hill
|
114
|
9
|
A. Plessinger
|
105
|
10
|
D. Ferrandis
|
82
|
11
|
S. McElrath
|
82
|
12
|
E. Tomac
|
80
|
13
|
J. Savatgy
|
80
|
14
|
J. Lawrence
|
71
|
15
|
M. Oldenburg
|
71
|
16
|
H. Lawrence
|
62
|
17
|
C. Nichols
|
56
|
18
|
B. Bloss
|
48
|
19
|
M. Harrison
|
34
|
20
|
K. Chisholm
|
32
|
21
|
J. Robin
|
27
|
22
|
J. Prado
|
18
|
23
|
A. Rodriguez
|
17
|
24
|
K. Moranz
|
16
|
25
|
V. Friese
|
14
|
26
|
J. Starling
|
10
|
27
|
C. Schock
|
8
|
28
|
F. Noren
|
8
|
29
|
G. Harlan
|
4
|
30
|
C. Clason
|
4
|
31
|
J. Hand
|
4
|
32
|
R. Breece
|
3
|
33
|
T. Lane
|
0
|
34
|
S. Meshey
|
0
450 Heat One
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
M. Stewart
|
Hus
|
7m37.398
|
2
|
J. Barcia
|
Gas
|
+6.246
|
3
|
J. Savatgy
|
Hon
|
+7.330
|
4
|
C. Webb
|
Yam
|
+7.695
|
5
|
J. Hill
|
KTM
|
+14.823
|
6
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
+15.418
|
7
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
+16.135
|
8
|
A. Rodriguez
|
KTM
|
+35.790
|
9
|
M. Harrison
|
Kaw
|
+36.496
|
10
|
K. Chisholm
|
Suz
|
+37.801
|
11
|
J. Hand
|
Hon
|
+45.048
|
12
|
F. Noren
|
Kaw
|
+51.559
|
13
|
J. Lesher
|
Yam
|
+56.993
|
14
|
M. Weltin
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
15
|
C. Carsten
|
Suz
|
+1 Lap
|
16
|
L. Leitzel
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
17
|
A. Cozadd
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
18
|
M. Kerr
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
|
19
|
B. Pauli
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
20
|
H. Schlosser
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
450 Heat Two
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Laps/Interval
|
1
|
C. Sexton
|
KTM
|
7m37.741
|
2
|
K. Roczen
|
Suz
|
+8.857
|
3
|
D. Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
+13.051
|
4
|
A. Plessinger
|
KTM
|
+14.915
|
5
|
J. Anderson
|
Kaw
|
+24.053
|
6
|
M. Oldenburg
|
Bet
|
+25.299
|
7
|
C. Nichols
|
Suz
|
+41.145
|
8
|
B. Bloss
|
Bet
|
+44.462
|
9
|
K. Moranz
|
KTM
|
+45.979
|
10
|
T. Lane
|
KTM
|
+47.903
|
11
|
J. Starling
|
Gas
|
+1m03.201
|
12
|
G. Harlan
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
13
|
J. Robin
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
14
|
S. Meshey
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
15
|
Z. Williams
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
|
16
|
C. Harmon
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
17
|
A. Nagy
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
|
18
|
P. Taylor
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
19
|
J. Rodbell
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
|
20
|
J. Greco
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
450 LCQ Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|Time/Interval
|
1
|
F. Noren
|
Kaw
|
6m27.783
|
2
|
K. Chisholm
|
Suz
|
+0.437
|
3
|
J. Hand
|
Hon
|
+1.843
|
4
|
J. Robin
|
Yam
|
+3.278
|
5
|
T. Lane
|
KTM
|
+4.799
|
6
|
J. Lesher
|
Yam
|
+9.268
|
7
|
M. Weltin
|
Yam
|
+13.098
|
8
|
J. Rodbell
|
Hon
|
+14.479
|
9
|
L. Leitzel
|
Kaw
|
+15.346
|
10
|
J. Starling
|
Gas
|
+19.200
|
11
|
M. Kerr
|
Hon
|
+19.863
|
12
|
Z. Williams
|
Hon
|
+19.899
|
13
|
C. Harmon
|
Yam
|
+24.600
|
14
|
P. Taylor
|
Kaw
|
+27.660
|
15
|
A. Nagy
|
Hon
|
+30.226
|
16
|
S. Meshey
|
KTM
|
+31.851
|
17
|
B. Pauli
|
Kaw
|
+32.772
|
18
|
A. Cozadd
|
Yam
|
+33.335
|
19
|
J. Greco
|
Kaw
|
+37.476
|
20
|
C. Carsten
|
Suz
|
+4 Laps
|
21
|
H. Schlosser
|
Hon
|
+5 Laps
|
22
|
G. Harlan
|
Yam
|
+7 Laps
250 West Heat Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
H. Deegan
|
Yam
|
7m29.956
|
2
|
C. Davies
|
Yam
|
+2.492
|
3
|
M. Mosiman
|
Yam
|
+10.890
|
4
|
G. Marchbanks
|
Kaw
|
+17.118
|
5
|
J. Shimoda
|
Hon
|
+18.930
|
6
|
C. Schock
|
Yam
|
+20.576
|
7
|
J. Beaumer
|
KTM
|
+25.702
|
8
|
G. Towers
|
Hon
|
+28.132
|
9
|
J. Reynolds
|
Yam
|
+35.982
|
10
|
T. Albright
|
Yam
|
+36.509
|
11
|
H. Yoder
|
Kaw
|
+38.700
|
12
|
B. Ray
|
Hon
|
+43.154
|
13
|
P. Ross
|
Hon
|
+43.700
|
14
|
C. Thompson
|
Yam
|
+44.751
|
15
|
L. Turner
|
KTM
|
+45.775
|
16
|
D. Walsh
|
Kaw
|
+51.379
|
17
|
D. Schwartz
|
Yam
|
+52.463
|
18
|
D. Thury
|
Yam
|
+52.877
|
19
|
D. Kelley
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
20
|
J. Varize
|
KTM
|
+6 Laps
250 East Heat Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
M. Anstie
|
Yam
|
6m53.096
|
2
|
R. Hampshire
|
Hus
|
+2.529
|
3
|
S. Hammaker
|
Kaw
|
+3.685
|
4
|
T. Vialle
|
KTM
|
+8.522
|
5
|
D. Bennick
|
Yam
|
+12.232
|
6
|
N. Thrasher
|
Yam
|
+14.315
|
7
|
C. Mumford
|
Hon
|
+16.969
|
8
|
C. Hymas
|
Hon
|
+18.854
|
9
|
M. Vohland
|
Yam
|
+20.151
|
10
|
M. Hicks
|
Yam
|
+30.929
|
11
|
C. Park
|
Hon
|
+31.655
|
12
|
H. Miller
|
Hon
|
+34.873
|
13
|
H. Munoz
|
Yam
|
+37.112
|
14
|
B. Carroll
|
Yam
|
+37.898
|
15
|
I. Clark
|
Hon
|
+41.065
|
16
|
B. Shelly
|
Yam
|
+42.200
|
17
|
L. Kobusch
|
Hon
|
+43.387
|
18
|
T. Colip
|
Hon
|
+45.155
|
19
|
A. Forkner
|
Tri
|
+4 Laps
|
20
|
J. Chambers
|
Kaw
|
+8 Laps
250 LCQ Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|Time/Interval
|
1
|
H. Yoder
|
Kaw
|
6m17.165
|
2
|
L. Turner
|
KTM
|
+1.709
|
3
|
C. Park
|
Hon
|
+2.499
|
4
|
A. Forkner
|
Tri
|
+2.907
|
5
|
H. Miller
|
Hon
|
+3.433
|
6
|
P. Ross
|
Hon
|
+12.910
|
7
|
T. Colip
|
Hon
|
+15.010
|
8
|
J. Chambers
|
Kaw
|
+19.332
|
9
|
D. Kelley
|
Yam
|
+23.608
|
10
|
T. Albright
|
Yam
|
+24.264
|
11
|
I. Clark
|
Hon
|
+30.238
|
12
|
B. Ray
|
Hon
|
+31.608
|
13
|
D. Schwartz
|
Yam
|
+32.525
|
14
|
J. Varize
|
KTM
|
+46.650
|
15
|
M. Hicks
|
Yam
|
+53.650
|
16
|
D. Walsh
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
17
|
H. Munoz
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
18
|
B. Carroll
|
Yam
|
+2 Laps
|
19
|
L. Kobusch
|
Hon
|
+2 Laps
|
20
|
B. Shelly
|
Yam
|
+3 Laps
|
21
|
D. Thury
|
Yam
|
+4 Laps
|
22
|
C. Thompson
|
Yam
|
+7 Laps
Images by KardyPhoto