2025 AMA Supercross Championship
Round Seven – Arlington, Texas Triple Crown
250 Race One Report
Jo Shimoda scored the holeshot when the Arlington Triple Crown got underway on Saturday night in AT & T Stadium. Schock got away well also, along with Jordon Smith, while Haiden Deegan and Julien Beaumer were seventh and eighth. Deegan had a brief topple on lap two, folding the front in the deep sand, but didn’t lose much time. Shimoda had a handy 1.5-second lead over Schock as they started lap three.
Smith forced his way past Schock with a forceful move to steal that second place from the Yamaha man. Smith then quickly reeled in the still injured Shimoda and took the lead just before half-race distance. Shimoda then went down in a carbon copy of Deegan’s early mistake. At this halfway juncture Smith led Schock by two-seconds and Mosiman was a further four-seconds back in third. Smith then made a mistake which opened the door for Schock to take the lead once again.
Further back Deegan was getting really wounded up and made short work of Mosiman to move up to third place with four-minutes left on the clock.
Deegan then closed in on Smith and Deegan in no time. Nothing separated that trio with two-minutes left.
Deegan took second place from Schock on the next lap before then taking the lead from Smith with two laps to run.
Smith retaliated but went down in the whoops and needed medical assistance.
Deegan swept through to the lead and pulled away to a clear victory ahead of Coty Schock.
Mosiman rounded out the podium after managing to hold young Kiwi Cole Davies at bay over the closing laps.
250 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|H. Deegan
|Yam
|/
|2
|C. Schock
|Yam
|+2.324
|3
|M. Mosiman
|Yam
|+3.061
|4
|C. Davies
|Yam
|+3.203
|5
|J. Shimoda
|Hon
|+15.454
|6
|J. Beaumer
|KTM
|+16.967
|7
|G. Marchbanks
|Kaw
|+17.874
|8
|L. Turner
|KTM
|+20.473
|9
|E. Lopes
|Yam
|+24.116
|10
|D. Walsh
|Kaw
|+30.428
|11
|C. Thompson
|Yam
|+31.714
|12
|P. Ross
|Hon
|+32.897
|13
|D. Schwartz
|Yam
|+40.677
|14
|J. Reynolds
|Yam
|+43.135
|15
|D. Thury
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|16
|H. Yoder
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
|17
|T. Albright
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|18
|J. Varize
|KTM
|+1 Lap
|19
|G. Towers
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|20
|A. Nordstrom
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|21
|J. Smith
|Tri
|+2 Laps
|22
|A. Long
|KTM
|+3 Laps
250 Race Two Report
Michael Mosiman scored the holeshot in the second 250 bout ahead of Lux Turner, Garrett Marchbanks and Coty Schock. Cole Davies went down pretty hard at the first turn after being hit by Cole Thompson. Jo Shimoda was sixth early on while Haiden Deegan was outside the top ten. Jordon Smith didn’t start after suffering a minor concussion in the aforementioned race one incident, as well as a possible rib fracture.
Deegan was up to fourth by half-race distance, seven-seconds behind race leader Mosiman. Deegan went on to make short work of Schock before reeling in Marchbanks with apparent ease. It took Deegan a little longer to dispense with the Kawasaki man than he would have preferred. Once he had sniff of victory Deegan let fly on the final lap to eclipse Mosiman and take the win.
250 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|H. Deegan
|Yam
|/
|2
|M. Mosiman
|Yam
|+2.445
|3
|G. Marchbanks
|Kaw
|+12.487
|4
|C. Schock
|Yam
|+16.285
|5
|J. Shimoda
|Hon
|+18.672
|6
|E. Lopes
|Yam
|+25.015
|7
|L. Turner
|KTM
|+26.854
|8
|J. Beaumer
|KTM
|+28.910
|9
|J. Reynolds
|Yam
|+34.001
|10
|H. Yoder
|Kaw
|+37.293
|11
|G. Towers
|Hon
|+39.056
|12
|D. Walsh
|Kaw
|+45.390
|13
|C. Thompson
|Yam
|+47.007
|14
|T. Albright
|Yam
|+52.864
|15
|D. Thury
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|16
|A. Long
|KTM
|+1 Lap
|17
|C. Davies
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|18
|D. Schwartz
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|19
|J. Varize
|KTM
|+1 Lap
|20
|P. Ross
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|21
|A. Nordstrom
|Yam
|+2 Laps
|22
|J. Smith
|Tri
|DNS
250 Race Three Report
Coty Schock away well again in the third and final bout of the night ahead of Cole Davies, Julien Beaumer, Haiden Deegan and Jo Shimoda.
Schock held on to the lead until lap four when Cole Davies got the better of him. Beaumer pushed Schock further back to third on lap six then Deegan relegated him further down the order on the following lap.
Davies had a clear five-second lead and the speed to stay there.
Beaumer and Deegan tussled over second place for sometime before the Yamaha man made his move and pulled away. Jo Shimoda then chased down Beaumer and relegated the KTM man to fourth with a decisive move two laps from the end.
Cole Davies the winner by more than four-seconds over Deegan while Shimoda rounded out the podium.
The clear round winner though was Haiden Deegan which sees him pull six-points clear of Beaumer in the championship chase.
Coty Schock stoked with second for the round ahead of Michael Mosiman.
250 Race Three Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Interval
|
1
|
C. Davies
|
Yam
|
/
|
2
|
H. Deegan
|
Yam
|
+4.466
|
3
|
J. Shimoda
|
Hon
|
+8.887
|
4
|
J. Beaumer
|
KTM
|
+10.751
|
5
|
G. Marchbanks
|
Kaw
|
+13.161
|
6
|
C. Schock
|
Yam
|
+14.541
|
7
|
M. Mosiman
|
Yam
|
+15.121
|
8
|
E. Lopes
|
Yam
|
+26.225
|
9
|
L. Turner
|
KTM
|
+29.215
|
10
|
P. Ross
|
Hon
|
+31.988
|
11
|
H. Yoder
|
Kaw
|
+35.114
|
12
|
A. Long
|
KTM
|
+39.084
|
13
|
J. Reynolds
|
Yam
|
+41.734
|
14
|
C. Thompson
|
Yam
|
+43.497
|
15
|
D. Walsh
|
Kaw
|
+50.853
|
16
|
D. Schwartz
|
Yam
|
+54.229
|
17
|
D. Thury
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
18
|
G. Towers
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
|
19
|
T. Albright
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
20
|
A. Nordstrom
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
21
|
J. Varize
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
22
|
J. Smith
|
Tri
|
+14 Laps
250 Round Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
M1
|
M2
|
M3
|
Points
|
1
|
H. Deegan
|
Yam
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
C. Schock
|
Yam
|
2
|
4
|
6
|
12
|
3
|
M. Mosiman
|
Yam
|
3
|
2
|
7
|
12
|
4
|
J. Shimoda
|
Hon
|
5
|
5
|
3
|
13
|
5
|
G. Marchbanks
|
Kaw
|
7
|
3
|
5
|
15
|
6
|
J. Beaumer
|
KTM
|
6
|
8
|
4
|
18
|
7
|
C. Davies
|
Yam
|
4
|
17
|
1
|
22
|
8
|
E. Lopes
|
Yam
|
9
|
6
|
8
|
23
|
9
|
L. Turner
|
KTM
|
8
|
7
|
9
|
24
|
10
|
J. Reynolds
|
Yam
|
14
|
9
|
13
|
36
|
11
|
H. Yoder
|
Kaw
|
16
|
10
|
11
|
37
|
12
|
D. Walsh
|
Kaw
|
10
|
12
|
15
|
37
|
13
|
C. Thompson
|
Yam
|
11
|
13
|
14
|
38
|
14
|
P. Ross
|
Hon
|
12
|
20
|
10
|
42
|
15
|
D. Schwartz
|
Yam
|
13
|
18
|
16
|
47
|
16
|
D. Thury
|
Yam
|
15
|
15
|
17
|
47
|
17
|
G. Towers
|
Hon
|
19
|
11
|
18
|
48
|
18
|
A. Long
|
KTM
|
22
|
16
|
12
|
50
|
19
|
T. Albright
|
Yam
|
17
|
14
|
19
|
50
|
20
|
J. Varize
|
KTM
|
18
|
19
|
21
|
58
|
21
|
A. Nordstrom
|
Yam
|
20
|
21
|
20
|
61
|
22
|
J. Smith
|
Tri
|
21
|
22
|
22
|
65
250 Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
H. Deegan
|
109
|
2
|
J. Beaumer
|
103
|
3
|
C. Davies
|
87
|
4
|
J. Shimoda
|
86
|
5
|
J. Smith
|
85
|
6
|
C. Schock
|
85
|
7
|
M. Mosiman
|
72
|
8
|
G. Marchbanks
|
60
|
9
|
A. Bourdon
|
54
|
10
|
H. Yoder
|
52
|
11
|
L. Turner
|
46
|
12
|
P. Ross
|
43
|
13
|
R. Difrancesco
|
35
|
14
|
T. Albright
|
35
|
15
|
C. Thompson
|
34
|
16
|
J. Reynolds
|
34
|
17
|
D. Walsh
|
24
|
18
|
E. Lopes
|
19
|
19
|
G. Towers
|
19
|
20
|
D. Adams
|
14
|
21
|
A. Long
|
14
|
22
|
J. Varize
|
14
|
23
|
D. Thury
|
12
|
24
|
B. West
|
10
|
25
|
M. Weltin
|
9
|
26
|
D. Schwartz
|
7
|
27
|
M. Miller
|
6
|
28
|
D. Kelley
|
5
|
29
|
N. Koch
|
5
|
30
|
N. Viney
|
4
|
31
|
C. Jurin
|
2
|
32
|
S. Robertson
|
2
|
33
|
P. Masciangelo
|
1
|
34
|
B. Laninovich
|
1
|
35
|
T. Masterpool
|
1
|
36
|
A. Nordstrom
|
1
|
37
|
M. Sanford
|
0
450 Race One Report
Justin Cooper scored the holeshot ahead of Ken Roczen, Chase Sexton and Aaron Plessinger. Cooper Webb down in tenth place early on.
Ken Roczen used his mastery of the whoops to chase Cooper down but it took the Suzuki man 13 laps to forge his way to the front where he stayed until the chequered flag, despite some determined challenges by Cooper over the final two laps.
Sexton was almost ten-seconds further back in third ahead of Justin Hill and Justin Barcia while Cooper Webb took sixth.
450 Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Interval
|
1
|
K. Roczen
|
Suz
|
/
|
2
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
+1.053
|
3
|
C. Sexton
|
KTM
|
+9.362
|
4
|
J. Hill
|
KTM
|
+12.129
|
5
|
J. Barcia
|
Gas
|
+13.012
|
6
|
C. Webb
|
Yam
|
+15.363
|
7
|
A. Plessinger
|
KTM
|
+19.595
|
8
|
M. Stewart
|
Hus
|
+21.579
|
9
|
D. Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
+27.393
|
10
|
M. Oldenburg
|
Bet
|
+32.235
|
11
|
J. Savatgy
|
Hon
|
+33.982
|
12
|
J. Anderson
|
Kaw
|
+43.548
|
13
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
+44.147
|
14
|
C. Nichols
|
Suz
|
+45.609
|
15
|
J. Robin
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
16
|
K. Chisholm
|
Suz
|
+1 Lap
|
17
|
B. Bloss
|
Bet
|
+1 Lap
|
18
|
M. Harrison
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
19
|
J. Starling
|
Gas
|
+1 Lap
|
20
|
S. Meshey
|
KTM
|
+2 Laps
|
21
|
G. Harlan
|
Yam
|
+12 L
|
22
|
A. Rodriguez
|
KTM
|
+15 L
450 Race Two Report
Justin Cooper scored the holeshot by a fraction over Cooper Webb but Chase Sexton was aggressive early on to steal second place from Webb on the opening lap. Justin Hill and Jason Anderson also right there early on while Ken Roczen was way down in the pack.
Cooper continued to lead as Webb hounded Sexton and looked to be doing it a little easier than the KTM man. Sexton got it together though and chased down Justin Cooper to grab the lead momentarily but then had a topple that shuffled him back down to fourth and into the clutches of Jason Anderson.
Cooper Webb took the lead from Justin Cooper just after half-race distance. At this juncture Justin Hill was third, Sexton fourth and Ken Roczen had forged his way throug the field to fifth.
Sexton went on to get the better of both Justin Hill and Justin Cooper to move back up to second place with around three laps to run.
Cooper Webb took the chequered flag two-seconds ahead of Sexton while Justin Cooper rounded out the podium a further eight-seconds behind.
450 Race Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Interval
|
1
|
C. Webb
|
Yam
|
/
|
2
|
C. Sexton
|
KTM
|
+2.011
|
3
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
+10.285
|
4
|
J. Hill
|
KTM
|
+13.103
|
5
|
K. Roczen
|
Suz
|
+16.867
|
6
|
D. Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
+20.110
|
7
|
A. Plessinger
|
KTM
|
+21.643
|
8
|
J. Savatgy
|
Hon
|
+24.566
|
9
|
J. Barcia
|
Gas
|
+26.707
|
10
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
+28.838
|
11
|
M. Oldenburg
|
Bet
|
+29.787
|
12
|
M. Stewart
|
Hus
|
+35.906
|
13
|
C. Nichols
|
Suz
|
+41.802
|
14
|
J. Robin
|
Yam
|
+47.962
|
15
|
A. Rodriguez
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
16
|
M. Harrison
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
17
|
J. Anderson
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
18
|
J. Starling
|
Gas
|
+1 Lap
|
19
|
G. Harlan
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
20
|
S. Meshey
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
21
|
K. Chisholm
|
Suz
|
+1 Lap
|
22
|
B. Bloss
|
Bet
|
+14 L
450 Race Three Report
Aaron Plessinger and Shane McElrath both away well but Ken Roczen made short work of both of them to move through to the lead early on. Chase Sexton sixth and Cooper Webb seventh on lap one. Jason Anderson and Chase Sexton pushed McElrath further back to fourth three laps in and Cooper Webb pushed McElrath further back to fifth on the following lap.
Cooper Webb did an amazing job to not collect Sexton in mid-air after the KTM man got a bit untidy and cross-jumped which caused Webb to wash off speed and negate a jump in order not to collide with Sexton.
Sexton chased down Jason Anderson and took that second place on lap six. Webb pushed the Kawasaki man further back to fourth two laps later.
With five minutes left on the clock, Roczen and Sexton were in close combat for the lead while Cooper Webb was three-seconds behind that battle. The front pair started tripping each other up which allowed Webb to reel them in.
Sexton took the lead from Roczen on lap nine as little separated that top trio with five laps to run. It took Webb a couple of laps to find a safe way to sneak past Roczen, but once past he left the Suzuki man in his wake. Up front Sexton now had a two-second lead but two laps later the KTM man stalled it! Cooper Webb swept past and when Sexton got going again he had Roczen and Anderson in close company.
Sexton recoverd well to pull clear of Roczen and Anderson once again and started to reel in Cooper Webb. The gap down to just over a second with two laps to run. Sexton didn’t need to pass Webb for the round win but ultimately his aggression got the best of him when he ran into the back of Webb as they negotiated lapped traffic which resulted in Sexton hitting the deck and losing places…
Cooper Webb the race winner while Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen were promoted onto the podium as Sexton slipped to fifth.
That gave Cooper Webb the round win ahead of Ken Roczen as Sexton slipped to third.
The round victory gives Cooper Webb a five-point lead over Sexton heading to Daytona next weekend.
450 Race Three Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Interval
|
1
|
C. Webb
|
Yam
|
/
|
2
|
J. Anderson
|
Kaw
|
+3.583
|
3
|
K. Roczen
|
Suz
|
+4.714
|
4
|
J. Barcia
|
Gas
|
+9.914
|
5
|
C. Sexton
|
KTM
|
+10.599
|
6
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
+12.817
|
7
|
M. Stewart
|
Hus
|
+14.754
|
8
|
J. Hill
|
KTM
|
+16.977
|
9
|
J. Savatgy
|
Hon
|
+20.821
|
10
|
A. Plessinger
|
KTM
|
+25.279
|
11
|
D. Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
+30.365
|
12
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
+31.560
|
13
|
M. Oldenburg
|
Bet
|
+35.543
|
14
|
B. Bloss
|
Bet
|
+43.132
|
15
|
J. Robin
|
Yam
|
+51.533
|
16
|
M. Harrison
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
17
|
A. Rodriguez
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
18
|
J. Starling
|
Gas
|
+1 Lap
|
19
|
G. Harlan
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
20
|
S. Meshey
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
21
|
K. Chisholm
|
Suz
|
+9 Laps
|
22
|
C. Nichols
|
Suz
|
+14 L
450 Round Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
M1
|
M2
|
M3
|
Points
|
1
|
C. Webb
|
Yam
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
8
|
2
|
K. Roczen
|
Suz
|
1
|
5
|
3
|
9
|
3
|
C. Sexton
|
KTM
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
10
|
4
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
2
|
3
|
6
|
11
|
5
|
J. Hill
|
KTM
|
4
|
4
|
8
|
16
|
6
|
J. Barcia
|
Gas
|
5
|
9
|
4
|
18
|
7
|
A. Plessinger
|
KTM
|
7
|
7
|
10
|
24
|
8
|
D. Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
9
|
6
|
11
|
26
|
9
|
M. Stewart
|
Hus
|
8
|
12
|
7
|
27
|
10
|
J. Savatgy
|
Hon
|
11
|
8
|
9
|
28
|
11
|
J. Anderson
|
Kaw
|
12
|
17
|
2
|
31
|
12
|
M. Oldenburg
|
Bet
|
10
|
11
|
13
|
34
|
13
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
13
|
10
|
12
|
35
|
14
|
J. Robin
|
Yam
|
15
|
14
|
15
|
44
|
15
|
C. Nichols
|
Suz
|
14
|
13
|
22
|
49
|
16
|
M. Harrison
|
Kaw
|
18
|
16
|
16
|
50
|
17
|
B. Bloss
|
Bet
|
17
|
22
|
14
|
53
|
18
|
A. Rodriguez
|
KTM
|
22
|
15
|
17
|
54
|
19
|
J. Starling
|
Gas
|
19
|
18
|
18
|
55
|
20
|
K. Chisholm
|
Suz
|
16
|
21
|
21
|
58
|
21
|
G. Harlan
|
Yam
|
21
|
19
|
19
|
59
|
22
|
S. Meshey
|
KTM
|
20
|
20
|
20
|
60
450 Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
C. Webb
|
146
|
2
|
C. Sexton
|
141
|
3
|
K. Roczen
|
127
|
4
|
J. Anderson
|
111
|
5
|
M. Stewart
|
108
|
6
|
J. Cooper
|
104
|
7
|
J. Barcia
|
99
|
8
|
J. Hill
|
86
|
9
|
E. Tomac
|
80
|
10
|
J. Lawrence
|
71
|
11
|
A. Plessinger
|
68
|
12
|
J. Savatgy
|
67
|
13
|
H. Lawrence
|
62
|
14
|
S. McElrath
|
59
|
15
|
D. Ferrandis
|
58
|
16
|
M. Oldenburg
|
52
|
17
|
C. Nichols
|
46
|
18
|
B. Bloss
|
33
|
19
|
M. Harrison
|
23
|
20
|
K. Chisholm
|
22
|
21
|
J. Robin
|
19
|
22
|
J. Prado
|
18
|
23
|
A. Rodriguez
|
16
|
24
|
V. Friese
|
14
|
25
|
K. Moranz
|
10
|
26
|
J. Starling
|
8
|
27
|
F. Noren
|
5
|
28
|
G. Harlan
|
4
|
29
|
C. Clason
|
4
|
30
|
R. Breece
|
3
|
31
|
J. Hand
|
2
|
32
|
T. Lane
|
0
|
33
|
S. Meshey
|
0
450 LCQ Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Interval
|
1
|
K. Chisholm
|
Suz
|
/
|
2
|
G. Harlan
|
Yam
|
+2.504
|
3
|
J. Starling
|
Gas
|
+4.559
|
4
|
S. Meshey
|
KTM
|
+5.333
|
5
|
T. Lane
|
KTM
|
+6.187
|
6
|
J. Rodbell
|
Hon
|
+9.410
|
7
|
K. Moranz
|
KTM
|
+22.386
|
8
|
J. Lesher
|
Yam
|
+25.464
|
9
|
L. Karnow
|
Kaw
|
+26.131
|
10
|
Z. Williams
|
Hon
|
+30.023
|
11
|
C. Copp
|
Hon
|
+32.726
|
12
|
T. Welch
|
KTM
|
+38.026
|
13
|
P. Taylor
|
Kaw
|
+40.507
|
14
|
K. Epperson
|
Hon
|
+45.263
|
15
|
J. Hand
|
Hon
|
+48.780
|
16
|
H. Schlosser
|
Hon
|
+49.713
|
17
|
L. Leitzel
|
Kaw
|
+52.568
|
18
|
B. Piazza
|
Yam
|
+1m10.065
|
19
|
C. Howell
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
20
|
J. Greco
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
21
|
F. Noren
|
Kaw
|
+5 Laps
|
22
|
H. Miller
|
Hon
|
+7 Laps
450 Qualifying Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Lap
|
1
|
J. Hill
|
KTM
|
47.657
|
2
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
48.154
|
3
|
K. Roczen
|
Suz
|
48.273
|
4
|
J. Anderson
|
Kaw
|
48.305
|
5
|
C. Sexton
|
KTM
|
48.404
|
6
|
A. Plessinger
|
KTM
|
48.428
|
7
|
C. Webb
|
Yam
|
48.591
|
8
|
D. Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
48.986
|
9
|
J. Savatgy
|
Hon
|
49.079
|
10
|
M. Stewart
|
Hus
|
49.213
|
11
|
J. Barcia
|
Gas
|
49.320
|
12
|
J. Robin
|
Yam
|
49.522
|
13
|
C. Nichols
|
Suz
|
49.542
|
14
|
M. Oldenburg
|
Bet
|
49.657
|
15
|
B. Bloss
|
Bet
|
49.910
|
16
|
A. Rodriguez
|
KTM
|
49.924
|
17
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
50.245
|
18
|
M. Harrison
|
Kaw
|
50.640
|
19
|
G. Harlan
|
Yam
|
50.654
|
20
|
J. Starling
|
Gas
|
50.689
|
21
|
H. Miller
|
Hon
|
50.892
|
22
|
L. Karnow
|
Kaw
|
51.154
|
23
|
K. Chisholm
|
Suz
|
51.202
|
24
|
J. Lesher
|
Yam
|
51.662
|
25
|
K. Moranz
|
KTM
|
51.695
|
26
|
J. Rodbell
|
Hon
|
51.738
|
27
|
J. Hand
|
Hon
|
51.777
|
28
|
L. Leitzel
|
Kaw
|
51.791
|
29
|
T. Lane
|
KTM
|
52.322
|
30
|
S. Meshey
|
KTM
|
52.424
|
31
|
H. Schlosser
|
Hon
|
52.771
|
32
|
B. Piazza
|
Yam
|
52.972
|
33
|
F. Noren
|
Kaw
|
53.142
|
34
|
J. Greco
|
Kaw
|
53.247
|
35
|
P. Taylor
|
Kaw
|
53.568
|
36
|
Z. Williams
|
Hon
|
53.717
|
37
|
K. Epperson
|
Hon
|
53.734
|
38
|
C. Copp
|
Hon
|
53.906
|
39
|
T. Welch
|
KTM
|
54.061
|
40
|
C. Howell
|
Yam
|
54.067
|
41
|
A. Cozadd
|
Yam
|
54.096
|
42
|
B. Pauli
|
Kaw
|
54.470
|
43
|
C. Allen
|
Yam
|
54.820
|
44
|
D. Wood
|
Hon
|
54.877
|
45
|
C. Baker
|
Hus
|
55.003
|
46
|
K. Visger
|
Hon
|
55.754
|
47
|
J. Aragaki
|
Hus
|
56.216
|
48
|
J. Desimone Jr
|
Kaw
|
57.134
|
49
|
B. Pederson
|
Kaw
|
57.533
|
50
|
T. Bannister
|
Gas
|
58.548
250 Qualifying Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Lap
|
1
|
C. Davies
|
Yam
|
48.326
|
2
|
H. Deegan
|
Yam
|
49.029
|
3
|
J. Beaumer
|
KTM
|
49.088
|
4
|
J. Smith
|
Tri
|
49.555
|
5
|
J. Shimoda
|
Hon
|
49.820
|
6
|
C. Thompson
|
Yam
|
50.321
|
7
|
M. Mosiman
|
Yam
|
50.376
|
8
|
E. Lopes
|
Yam
|
50.387
|
9
|
D. Schwartz
|
Yam
|
50.444
|
10
|
C. Schock
|
Yam
|
50.728
|
11
|
D. Walsh
|
Kaw
|
50.735
|
12
|
D. Thury
|
Yam
|
50.857
|
13
|
G. Marchbanks
|
Kaw
|
50.866
|
14
|
A. Nordstrom
|
Yam
|
50.869
|
15
|
H. Yoder
|
Kaw
|
50.970
|
16
|
L. Turner
|
KTM
|
51.092
|
17
|
A. Long
|
KTM
|
51.245
|
18
|
J. Reynolds
|
Yam
|
51.275
|
19
|
D. Kelley
|
Yam
|
51.307
|
20
|
K. Wise
|
Yam
|
51.408
|
21
|
R. Gordon
|
Kaw
|
51.422
|
22
|
T. Albright
|
Yam
|
51.458
|
23
|
G. Towers
|
Hon
|
51.465
|
24
|
M. Miller
|
Yam
|
51.498
|
25
|
P. Ross
|
Hon
|
51.700
|
26
|
J. Varize
|
KTM
|
51.742
|
27
|
B. West
|
Yam
|
51.969
|
28
|
S. Varola
|
Hus
|
52.029
|
29
|
M. Sanford
|
Kaw
|
52.304
|
30
|
C. Harmon
|
Yam
|
52.464
|
31
|
S. Wennerstrom
|
KTM
|
52.501
|
32
|
M. Kerr
|
Hon
|
52.693
|
33
|
B. Ray
|
Hon
|
52.729
|
34
|
P. Masciangelo
|
Gas
|
52.749
|
35
|
A. Castaneda
|
Yam
|
52.868
|
36
|
D. Cunha
|
Hus
|
52.886
|
37
|
K. Aiello
|
Hus
|
53.101
|
38
|
K. Lewis
|
Gas
|
53.341
|
39
|
W. Mattson
|
Yam
|
53.346
|
40
|
B. Bennett
|
Hus
|
53.502
|
41
|
D. Hepp
|
Hon
|
53.615
|
42
|
H. Robinson
|
Yam
|
53.954
|
43
|
R. Hailey III
|
Yam
|
54.203
|
44
|
T. Ralston
|
Gas
|
55.791
|
45
|
J. Beeland
|
Tri
|
55.966
|
46
|
D. Pulley Jr
|
Yam
|/
250 LCQ Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Interval
|
1
|
J. Varize
|
KTM
|
/
|
2
|
T. Albright
|
Yam
|
+2.447
|
3
|
P. Ross
|
Hon
|
+2.845
|
4
|
G. Towers
|
Hon
|
+3.718
|
5
|
D. Kelley
|
Yam
|
+3.874
|
6
|
S. Varola
|
Hus
|
+10.325
|
7
|
B. Ray
|
Hon
|
+13.127
|
8
|
B. Bennett
|
Hus
|
+13.435
|
9
|
P. Masciangelo
|
Gas
|
+13.934
|
10
|
B. West
|
Yam
|
+14.618
|
11
|
K. Lewis
|
Gas
|
+21.000
|
12
|
M. Sanford
|
Kaw
|
+22.400
|
13
|
K. Aiello
|
Hus
|
+24.303
|
14
|
C. Harmon
|
Yam
|
+25.026
|
15
|
S. Wennerstrom
|
KTM
|
+25.797
|
16
|
A. Castaneda
|
Yam
|
+26.672
|
17
|
M. Kerr
|
Hon
|
+29.068
|
18
|
M. Miller
|
Yam
|
+47.588
|
19
|
W. Mattson
|
Yam
|
+57.967
|
20
|
D. Cunha
|
Hus
|
+1m08.220
|
21
|
K. Wise
|
Yam
|
+4 Laps
|
22
|
R. Gordon
|
Kaw
|
+7 Laps
