2025 AMA Supercross Championship

Round Seven – Arlington, Texas Triple Crown

250 Race One Report

Jo Shimoda scored the holeshot when the Arlington Triple Crown got underway on Saturday night in AT & T Stadium. Schock got away well also, along with Jordon Smith, while Haiden Deegan and Julien Beaumer were seventh and eighth. Deegan had a brief topple on lap two, folding the front in the deep sand, but didn’t lose much time. Shimoda had a handy 1.5-second lead over Schock as they started lap three.

Smith forced his way past Schock with a forceful move to steal that second place from the Yamaha man. Smith then quickly reeled in the still injured Shimoda and took the lead just before half-race distance. Shimoda then went down in a carbon copy of Deegan’s early mistake. At this halfway juncture Smith led Schock by two-seconds and Mosiman was a further four-seconds back in third. Smith then made a mistake which opened the door for Schock to take the lead once again.

Further back Deegan was getting really wounded up and made short work of Mosiman to move up to third place with four-minutes left on the clock.

Deegan then closed in on Smith and Deegan in no time. Nothing separated that trio with two-minutes left.

Deegan took second place from Schock on the next lap before then taking the lead from Smith with two laps to run.

Smith retaliated but went down in the whoops and needed medical assistance.

Deegan swept through to the lead and pulled away to a clear victory ahead of Coty Schock.

Mosiman rounded out the podium after managing to hold young Kiwi Cole Davies at bay over the closing laps.

250 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 H. Deegan Yam / 2 C. Schock Yam +2.324 3 M. Mosiman Yam +3.061 4 C. Davies Yam +3.203 5 J. Shimoda Hon +15.454 6 J. Beaumer KTM +16.967 7 G. Marchbanks Kaw +17.874 8 L. Turner KTM +20.473 9 E. Lopes Yam +24.116 10 D. Walsh Kaw +30.428 11 C. Thompson Yam +31.714 12 P. Ross Hon +32.897 13 D. Schwartz Yam +40.677 14 J. Reynolds Yam +43.135 15 D. Thury Yam +1 Lap 16 H. Yoder Kaw +1 Lap 17 T. Albright Yam +1 Lap 18 J. Varize KTM +1 Lap 19 G. Towers Hon +1 Lap 20 A. Nordstrom Yam +1 Lap 21 J. Smith Tri +2 Laps 22 A. Long KTM +3 Laps

250 Race Two Report

Michael Mosiman scored the holeshot in the second 250 bout ahead of Lux Turner, Garrett Marchbanks and Coty Schock. Cole Davies went down pretty hard at the first turn after being hit by Cole Thompson. Jo Shimoda was sixth early on while Haiden Deegan was outside the top ten. Jordon Smith didn’t start after suffering a minor concussion in the aforementioned race one incident, as well as a possible rib fracture.

Deegan was up to fourth by half-race distance, seven-seconds behind race leader Mosiman. Deegan went on to make short work of Schock before reeling in Marchbanks with apparent ease. It took Deegan a little longer to dispense with the Kawasaki man than he would have preferred. Once he had sniff of victory Deegan let fly on the final lap to eclipse Mosiman and take the win.

250 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 H. Deegan Yam / 2 M. Mosiman Yam +2.445 3 G. Marchbanks Kaw +12.487 4 C. Schock Yam +16.285 5 J. Shimoda Hon +18.672 6 E. Lopes Yam +25.015 7 L. Turner KTM +26.854 8 J. Beaumer KTM +28.910 9 J. Reynolds Yam +34.001 10 H. Yoder Kaw +37.293 11 G. Towers Hon +39.056 12 D. Walsh Kaw +45.390 13 C. Thompson Yam +47.007 14 T. Albright Yam +52.864 15 D. Thury Yam +1 Lap 16 A. Long KTM +1 Lap 17 C. Davies Yam +1 Lap 18 D. Schwartz Yam +1 Lap 19 J. Varize KTM +1 Lap 20 P. Ross Hon +1 Lap 21 A. Nordstrom Yam +2 Laps 22 J. Smith Tri DNS

250 Race Three Report

Coty Schock away well again in the third and final bout of the night ahead of Cole Davies, Julien Beaumer, Haiden Deegan and Jo Shimoda.

Schock held on to the lead until lap four when Cole Davies got the better of him. Beaumer pushed Schock further back to third on lap six then Deegan relegated him further down the order on the following lap.

Davies had a clear five-second lead and the speed to stay there.

Beaumer and Deegan tussled over second place for sometime before the Yamaha man made his move and pulled away. Jo Shimoda then chased down Beaumer and relegated the KTM man to fourth with a decisive move two laps from the end.

Cole Davies the winner by more than four-seconds over Deegan while Shimoda rounded out the podium.

The clear round winner though was Haiden Deegan which sees him pull six-points clear of Beaumer in the championship chase.

Coty Schock stoked with second for the round ahead of Michael Mosiman.

250 Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 C. Davies Yam / 2 H. Deegan Yam +4.466 3 J. Shimoda Hon +8.887 4 J. Beaumer KTM +10.751 5 G. Marchbanks Kaw +13.161 6 C. Schock Yam +14.541 7 M. Mosiman Yam +15.121 8 E. Lopes Yam +26.225 9 L. Turner KTM +29.215 10 P. Ross Hon +31.988 11 H. Yoder Kaw +35.114 12 A. Long KTM +39.084 13 J. Reynolds Yam +41.734 14 C. Thompson Yam +43.497 15 D. Walsh Kaw +50.853 16 D. Schwartz Yam +54.229 17 D. Thury Yam +1 Lap 18 G. Towers Hon +1 Lap 19 T. Albright Yam +1 Lap 20 A. Nordstrom Yam +1 Lap 21 J. Varize KTM +1 Lap 22 J. Smith Tri +14 Laps

250 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 M3 Points 1 H. Deegan Yam 1 1 2 4 2 C. Schock Yam 2 4 6 12 3 M. Mosiman Yam 3 2 7 12 4 J. Shimoda Hon 5 5 3 13 5 G. Marchbanks Kaw 7 3 5 15 6 J. Beaumer KTM 6 8 4 18 7 C. Davies Yam 4 17 1 22 8 E. Lopes Yam 9 6 8 23 9 L. Turner KTM 8 7 9 24 10 J. Reynolds Yam 14 9 13 36 11 H. Yoder Kaw 16 10 11 37 12 D. Walsh Kaw 10 12 15 37 13 C. Thompson Yam 11 13 14 38 14 P. Ross Hon 12 20 10 42 15 D. Schwartz Yam 13 18 16 47 16 D. Thury Yam 15 15 17 47 17 G. Towers Hon 19 11 18 48 18 A. Long KTM 22 16 12 50 19 T. Albright Yam 17 14 19 50 20 J. Varize KTM 18 19 21 58 21 A. Nordstrom Yam 20 21 20 61 22 J. Smith Tri 21 22 22 65

250 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 H. Deegan 109 2 J. Beaumer 103 3 C. Davies 87 4 J. Shimoda 86 5 J. Smith 85 6 C. Schock 85 7 M. Mosiman 72 8 G. Marchbanks 60 9 A. Bourdon 54 10 H. Yoder 52 11 L. Turner 46 12 P. Ross 43 13 R. Difrancesco 35 14 T. Albright 35 15 C. Thompson 34 16 J. Reynolds 34 17 D. Walsh 24 18 E. Lopes 19 19 G. Towers 19 20 D. Adams 14 21 A. Long 14 22 J. Varize 14 23 D. Thury 12 24 B. West 10 25 M. Weltin 9 26 D. Schwartz 7 27 M. Miller 6 28 D. Kelley 5 29 N. Koch 5 30 N. Viney 4 31 C. Jurin 2 32 S. Robertson 2 33 P. Masciangelo 1 34 B. Laninovich 1 35 T. Masterpool 1 36 A. Nordstrom 1 37 M. Sanford 0

450 Race One Report

Justin Cooper scored the holeshot ahead of Ken Roczen, Chase Sexton and Aaron Plessinger. Cooper Webb down in tenth place early on.

Ken Roczen used his mastery of the whoops to chase Cooper down but it took the Suzuki man 13 laps to forge his way to the front where he stayed until the chequered flag, despite some determined challenges by Cooper over the final two laps.

Sexton was almost ten-seconds further back in third ahead of Justin Hill and Justin Barcia while Cooper Webb took sixth.

450 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 K. Roczen Suz / 2 J. Cooper Yam +1.053 3 C. Sexton KTM +9.362 4 J. Hill KTM +12.129 5 J. Barcia Gas +13.012 6 C. Webb Yam +15.363 7 A. Plessinger KTM +19.595 8 M. Stewart Hus +21.579 9 D. Ferrandis Hon +27.393 10 M. Oldenburg Bet +32.235 11 J. Savatgy Hon +33.982 12 J. Anderson Kaw +43.548 13 S. McElrath Hon +44.147 14 C. Nichols Suz +45.609 15 J. Robin Yam +1 Lap 16 K. Chisholm Suz +1 Lap 17 B. Bloss Bet +1 Lap 18 M. Harrison Kaw +1 Lap 19 J. Starling Gas +1 Lap 20 S. Meshey KTM +2 Laps 21 G. Harlan Yam +12 L 22 A. Rodriguez KTM +15 L

450 Race Two Report

Justin Cooper scored the holeshot by a fraction over Cooper Webb but Chase Sexton was aggressive early on to steal second place from Webb on the opening lap. Justin Hill and Jason Anderson also right there early on while Ken Roczen was way down in the pack.

Cooper continued to lead as Webb hounded Sexton and looked to be doing it a little easier than the KTM man. Sexton got it together though and chased down Justin Cooper to grab the lead momentarily but then had a topple that shuffled him back down to fourth and into the clutches of Jason Anderson.

Cooper Webb took the lead from Justin Cooper just after half-race distance. At this juncture Justin Hill was third, Sexton fourth and Ken Roczen had forged his way throug the field to fifth.

Sexton went on to get the better of both Justin Hill and Justin Cooper to move back up to second place with around three laps to run.

Cooper Webb took the chequered flag two-seconds ahead of Sexton while Justin Cooper rounded out the podium a further eight-seconds behind.

450 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 C. Webb Yam / 2 C. Sexton KTM +2.011 3 J. Cooper Yam +10.285 4 J. Hill KTM +13.103 5 K. Roczen Suz +16.867 6 D. Ferrandis Hon +20.110 7 A. Plessinger KTM +21.643 8 J. Savatgy Hon +24.566 9 J. Barcia Gas +26.707 10 S. McElrath Hon +28.838 11 M. Oldenburg Bet +29.787 12 M. Stewart Hus +35.906 13 C. Nichols Suz +41.802 14 J. Robin Yam +47.962 15 A. Rodriguez KTM +1 Lap 16 M. Harrison Kaw +1 Lap 17 J. Anderson Kaw +1 Lap 18 J. Starling Gas +1 Lap 19 G. Harlan Yam +1 Lap 20 S. Meshey KTM +1 Lap 21 K. Chisholm Suz +1 Lap 22 B. Bloss Bet +14 L

450 Race Three Report

Aaron Plessinger and Shane McElrath both away well but Ken Roczen made short work of both of them to move through to the lead early on. Chase Sexton sixth and Cooper Webb seventh on lap one. Jason Anderson and Chase Sexton pushed McElrath further back to fourth three laps in and Cooper Webb pushed McElrath further back to fifth on the following lap.

Cooper Webb did an amazing job to not collect Sexton in mid-air after the KTM man got a bit untidy and cross-jumped which caused Webb to wash off speed and negate a jump in order not to collide with Sexton.

Sexton chased down Jason Anderson and took that second place on lap six. Webb pushed the Kawasaki man further back to fourth two laps later.

With five minutes left on the clock, Roczen and Sexton were in close combat for the lead while Cooper Webb was three-seconds behind that battle. The front pair started tripping each other up which allowed Webb to reel them in.

Sexton took the lead from Roczen on lap nine as little separated that top trio with five laps to run. It took Webb a couple of laps to find a safe way to sneak past Roczen, but once past he left the Suzuki man in his wake. Up front Sexton now had a two-second lead but two laps later the KTM man stalled it! Cooper Webb swept past and when Sexton got going again he had Roczen and Anderson in close company.

Sexton recoverd well to pull clear of Roczen and Anderson once again and started to reel in Cooper Webb. The gap down to just over a second with two laps to run. Sexton didn’t need to pass Webb for the round win but ultimately his aggression got the best of him when he ran into the back of Webb as they negotiated lapped traffic which resulted in Sexton hitting the deck and losing places…

Cooper Webb the race winner while Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen were promoted onto the podium as Sexton slipped to fifth.

That gave Cooper Webb the round win ahead of Ken Roczen as Sexton slipped to third.

The round victory gives Cooper Webb a five-point lead over Sexton heading to Daytona next weekend.

450 Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 C. Webb Yam / 2 J. Anderson Kaw +3.583 3 K. Roczen Suz +4.714 4 J. Barcia Gas +9.914 5 C. Sexton KTM +10.599 6 J. Cooper Yam +12.817 7 M. Stewart Hus +14.754 8 J. Hill KTM +16.977 9 J. Savatgy Hon +20.821 10 A. Plessinger KTM +25.279 11 D. Ferrandis Hon +30.365 12 S. McElrath Hon +31.560 13 M. Oldenburg Bet +35.543 14 B. Bloss Bet +43.132 15 J. Robin Yam +51.533 16 M. Harrison Kaw +1 Lap 17 A. Rodriguez KTM +1 Lap 18 J. Starling Gas +1 Lap 19 G. Harlan Yam +1 Lap 20 S. Meshey KTM +1 Lap 21 K. Chisholm Suz +9 Laps 22 C. Nichols Suz +14 L

450 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 M3 Points 1 C. Webb Yam 6 1 1 8 2 K. Roczen Suz 1 5 3 9 3 C. Sexton KTM 3 2 5 10 4 J. Cooper Yam 2 3 6 11 5 J. Hill KTM 4 4 8 16 6 J. Barcia Gas 5 9 4 18 7 A. Plessinger KTM 7 7 10 24 8 D. Ferrandis Hon 9 6 11 26 9 M. Stewart Hus 8 12 7 27 10 J. Savatgy Hon 11 8 9 28 11 J. Anderson Kaw 12 17 2 31 12 M. Oldenburg Bet 10 11 13 34 13 S. McElrath Hon 13 10 12 35 14 J. Robin Yam 15 14 15 44 15 C. Nichols Suz 14 13 22 49 16 M. Harrison Kaw 18 16 16 50 17 B. Bloss Bet 17 22 14 53 18 A. Rodriguez KTM 22 15 17 54 19 J. Starling Gas 19 18 18 55 20 K. Chisholm Suz 16 21 21 58 21 G. Harlan Yam 21 19 19 59 22 S. Meshey KTM 20 20 20 60

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 C. Webb 146 2 C. Sexton 141 3 K. Roczen 127 4 J. Anderson 111 5 M. Stewart 108 6 J. Cooper 104 7 J. Barcia 99 8 J. Hill 86 9 E. Tomac 80 10 J. Lawrence 71 11 A. Plessinger 68 12 J. Savatgy 67 13 H. Lawrence 62 14 S. McElrath 59 15 D. Ferrandis 58 16 M. Oldenburg 52 17 C. Nichols 46 18 B. Bloss 33 19 M. Harrison 23 20 K. Chisholm 22 21 J. Robin 19 22 J. Prado 18 23 A. Rodriguez 16 24 V. Friese 14 25 K. Moranz 10 26 J. Starling 8 27 F. Noren 5 28 G. Harlan 4 29 C. Clason 4 30 R. Breece 3 31 J. Hand 2 32 T. Lane 0 33 S. Meshey 0

450 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 K. Chisholm Suz / 2 G. Harlan Yam +2.504 3 J. Starling Gas +4.559 4 S. Meshey KTM +5.333 5 T. Lane KTM +6.187 6 J. Rodbell Hon +9.410 7 K. Moranz KTM +22.386 8 J. Lesher Yam +25.464 9 L. Karnow Kaw +26.131 10 Z. Williams Hon +30.023 11 C. Copp Hon +32.726 12 T. Welch KTM +38.026 13 P. Taylor Kaw +40.507 14 K. Epperson Hon +45.263 15 J. Hand Hon +48.780 16 H. Schlosser Hon +49.713 17 L. Leitzel Kaw +52.568 18 B. Piazza Yam +1m10.065 19 C. Howell Yam +1 Lap 20 J. Greco Kaw +1 Lap 21 F. Noren Kaw +5 Laps 22 H. Miller Hon +7 Laps

450 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Lap 1 J. Hill KTM 47.657 2 J. Cooper Yam 48.154 3 K. Roczen Suz 48.273 4 J. Anderson Kaw 48.305 5 C. Sexton KTM 48.404 6 A. Plessinger KTM 48.428 7 C. Webb Yam 48.591 8 D. Ferrandis Hon 48.986 9 J. Savatgy Hon 49.079 10 M. Stewart Hus 49.213 11 J. Barcia Gas 49.320 12 J. Robin Yam 49.522 13 C. Nichols Suz 49.542 14 M. Oldenburg Bet 49.657 15 B. Bloss Bet 49.910 16 A. Rodriguez KTM 49.924 17 S. McElrath Hon 50.245 18 M. Harrison Kaw 50.640 19 G. Harlan Yam 50.654 20 J. Starling Gas 50.689 21 H. Miller Hon 50.892 22 L. Karnow Kaw 51.154 23 K. Chisholm Suz 51.202 24 J. Lesher Yam 51.662 25 K. Moranz KTM 51.695 26 J. Rodbell Hon 51.738 27 J. Hand Hon 51.777 28 L. Leitzel Kaw 51.791 29 T. Lane KTM 52.322 30 S. Meshey KTM 52.424 31 H. Schlosser Hon 52.771 32 B. Piazza Yam 52.972 33 F. Noren Kaw 53.142 34 J. Greco Kaw 53.247 35 P. Taylor Kaw 53.568 36 Z. Williams Hon 53.717 37 K. Epperson Hon 53.734 38 C. Copp Hon 53.906 39 T. Welch KTM 54.061 40 C. Howell Yam 54.067 41 A. Cozadd Yam 54.096 42 B. Pauli Kaw 54.470 43 C. Allen Yam 54.820 44 D. Wood Hon 54.877 45 C. Baker Hus 55.003 46 K. Visger Hon 55.754 47 J. Aragaki Hus 56.216 48 J. Desimone Jr Kaw 57.134 49 B. Pederson Kaw 57.533 50 T. Bannister Gas 58.548

250 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Lap 1 C. Davies Yam 48.326 2 H. Deegan Yam 49.029 3 J. Beaumer KTM 49.088 4 J. Smith Tri 49.555 5 J. Shimoda Hon 49.820 6 C. Thompson Yam 50.321 7 M. Mosiman Yam 50.376 8 E. Lopes Yam 50.387 9 D. Schwartz Yam 50.444 10 C. Schock Yam 50.728 11 D. Walsh Kaw 50.735 12 D. Thury Yam 50.857 13 G. Marchbanks Kaw 50.866 14 A. Nordstrom Yam 50.869 15 H. Yoder Kaw 50.970 16 L. Turner KTM 51.092 17 A. Long KTM 51.245 18 J. Reynolds Yam 51.275 19 D. Kelley Yam 51.307 20 K. Wise Yam 51.408 21 R. Gordon Kaw 51.422 22 T. Albright Yam 51.458 23 G. Towers Hon 51.465 24 M. Miller Yam 51.498 25 P. Ross Hon 51.700 26 J. Varize KTM 51.742 27 B. West Yam 51.969 28 S. Varola Hus 52.029 29 M. Sanford Kaw 52.304 30 C. Harmon Yam 52.464 31 S. Wennerstrom KTM 52.501 32 M. Kerr Hon 52.693 33 B. Ray Hon 52.729 34 P. Masciangelo Gas 52.749 35 A. Castaneda Yam 52.868 36 D. Cunha Hus 52.886 37 K. Aiello Hus 53.101 38 K. Lewis Gas 53.341 39 W. Mattson Yam 53.346 40 B. Bennett Hus 53.502 41 D. Hepp Hon 53.615 42 H. Robinson Yam 53.954 43 R. Hailey III Yam 54.203 44 T. Ralston Gas 55.791 45 J. Beeland Tri 55.966 46 D. Pulley Jr Yam /

250 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 J. Varize KTM / 2 T. Albright Yam +2.447 3 P. Ross Hon +2.845 4 G. Towers Hon +3.718 5 D. Kelley Yam +3.874 6 S. Varola Hus +10.325 7 B. Ray Hon +13.127 8 B. Bennett Hus +13.435 9 P. Masciangelo Gas +13.934 10 B. West Yam +14.618 11 K. Lewis Gas +21.000 12 M. Sanford Kaw +22.400 13 K. Aiello Hus +24.303 14 C. Harmon Yam +25.026 15 S. Wennerstrom KTM +25.797 16 A. Castaneda Yam +26.672 17 M. Kerr Hon +29.068 18 M. Miller Yam +47.588 19 W. Mattson Yam +57.967 20 D. Cunha Hus +1m08.220 21 K. Wise Yam +4 Laps 22 R. Gordon Kaw +7 Laps

Images by KardyPhoto