2025 AMA Supercross Championship
Round Six – Ford Field, Detroit
250 Main Race Report
Levi Kitchen got away well but it was Max Anstie and Carson Mumford that had the best lines for turn one and swept past the Kawasaki man when the second 250 East contest got underway on Saturday night at Detroit’s Ford Field. Kitchen and Mumford then tripped each other up a little while battling for position which allowed Anstie a little breating space up front early on.
Kitchen eventually broke away from Mumford to start chasing down Max Anstie. Hampshire then pushed Mumford back to fourth. Vialle, Thrasher, Hymas and Forkner would eventually do the same to Mumford, the holeshot man slipped down to eighth by the chequered flag.
Anstie responded to Kitchen’s challenge and enjoyed a five-second lead at the halfway point of the moto. Anstie extended that lead to over seven-seconds across the following few laps, however, with only a few seconds left on the clock, the red flags came out to put a halt to the race with only seven-seconds left! The red flag due to Cameron McAdoo needing medical attention after going down hard.
Under the latest rule regimen, the race is not called, even after 90 per cent of the race has run. This year, the situation results in a staggerered restart.
Anstie got away well at the restart but he now had Kitchen right on his tail. The two traded places across the opening lap of the three-lap restart which allowed RJ Hampshire to close right in on them to make it a three-way tussle. Kitchen had the advantage at the end of the opening lap and took it wall the way to the flag.
Many will say Anstie was robbed but the results are what they are… With the victory Kitchen moved up to second place in the championship, and will head to Daytona on the first day of March nine-points behind series leader Anstie. Next weekend in Texas the 250 West competitors will be back on the gates.
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|L. Kitchen
|Kaw
|/
|2
|M. Anstie
|Yam
|+1.951
|3
|R. Hampshire
|Hus
|+3.037
|4
|T. Vialle
|KTM
|+3.878
|5
|N. Thrasher
|Yam
|+6.949
|6
|C. Hymas
|Hon
|+7.563
|7
|A. Forkner
|Tri
|+11.228
|8
|C. Mumford
|Hon
|+11.753
|9
|M. Vohland
|Yam
|+14.723
|10
|H. Miller
|Hon
|+15.608
|11
|C. Park
|Hon
|+27.291
|12
|H. Munoz
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|13
|T. Colip
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|14
|G. Linville
|KTM
|+1 Lap
|15
|J. Chambers
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
|16
|L. Locurcio
|Gas
|+1 Lap
|17
|S. Hammaker
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
|18
|M. Fineis
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|19
|P. Boespflug
|Kaw
|+2 Laps
|20
|A. Shive
|KTM
|+2 Laps
|21
|I. Clark
|Hon
|+4 Laps
|22
|C. Mcadoo
|Kaw
|+6 Laps
250 East Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|M Anstie
|47
|2
|L Kitchen
|38
|3
|T Vialle
|35
|4
|C Hymas
|32
|5
|N Thrasher
|31
|6
|C Park
|26
|7
|C Mumford
|26
|8
|R Hampshire
|24
|9
|S Hammaker
|23
|10
|H Miller
|23
|11
|C Mcadoo
|20
|12
|A Forkner
|20
|13
|H Munoz
|19
|14
|G Linville
|18
|15
|D Bennick
|17
|16
|T Colip
|15
|17
|M Vohland
|14
|18
|J Chambers
|10
|19
|L Kobusch
|8
|20
|L Neese
|7
|21
|L Locurcio
|6
|22
|M Fineis
|4
|23
|P Boespflug
|3
|24
|A Shive
|2
|25
|P Brown
|2
|26
|I Clark
|1
|27
|M Jorgensen
|0
|28
|M Hicks
|0
450 Main Report
It is only round six and yet some of the heavy hitters have already been injured seriously enough to put them out of the series. Jorge Prado suffered a shoulder injury at Anaheim II that required season-ending surgery, while defending champion Jett Lawrence was ruled out of the rest of the series after rupturing his ACL at Glendale. Then last week in Flordia we had Eli Tomac confirmed he was out for a while due to suffering a broken fib in Tampa, while Hunter Lawrence is now out with a shoulder injury suffered at the same event. Talk about last man standing!
There was more drama as soon as the gates dropped, as Chase Sexton was left hung up on the starting gate as the rest of the field charged towards turn one. Sexton had tried to jump too early and paid the price, the KTM man got going just as the field rounded turn one, only to then fall while down in last place on the opening lap. Aaron Plessinger and Ken Roczen traded the lead time and time again throughout the opening two laps as Cooper Webb moved up to third, Jason Anderson to fourth and Malcolm Stewart fifth.
Webb took second place from Plessinger on lap three. Jason Anderson then relegated Plessinger further back to fourth on the following lap.
Cooper Webb continued to chase Ken Roczen lap after lap. The gap generally hovering around a second, Webb ensuring the pressure was always on. Webb made his move as the pair negotiated lapped traffic with just over a minute left on the clock. Roczen switched back to the inside to take the lead back, but Webb got him again two turns later and this time held on to that advantage all the way to the flag to take his first win of the season.
Chase Sexton forged his way through the field and set the fastest lap of the race on his way to a podium finish. An unbelievable fightback from last to third for the championship leader. With that victory in Detroit thought Cooper Webb now joins Sexton at the top of the table, the pair tied on 121 points apiece.
That second place finish ensure Roczen stays in championship contention, the Suzuki man 16-points behind Sexton and Webb.
Jason Anderson is only five-points behind the German. Anderson had looked pretty safe in fourth but a fall a few turns before the flag for the Kawasaki man saw him slip to sixth by the chequered flag. Malcolm Stewart another five-points behind in sixth.
Supercross reconvenes next weekend in Texas for round seven.
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|C. Webb
|Yam
|/
|2
|K. Roczen
|Suz
|+0.834
|3
|C. Sexton
|KTM
|+19.415
|4
|M. Stewart
|Hus
|+23.050
|5
|J. Cooper
|Yam
|+23.492
|6
|J. Anderson
|Kaw
|+33.006
|7
|J. Barcia
|Gas
|+33.787
|8
|D. Ferrandis
|Hon
|+43.621
|9
|A. Plessinger
|KTM
|+48.582
|10
|J. Hill
|KTM
|+1 Lap
|11
|C. Nichols
|Suz
|+1 Lap
|12
|S. McElrath
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|13
|J. Savatgy
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|14
|M. Oldenburg
|Bet
|+1 Lap
|15
|J. Robin
|Yam
|+2 Laps
|16
|M. Harrison
|Kaw
|+2 Laps
|17
|K. Chisholm
|Suz
|+2 Laps
|18
|K. Moranz
|KTM
|+2 Laps
|19
|G. Harlan
|Yam
|+2 Laps
|20
|A. Rodriguez
|KTM
|+2 Laps
|21
|J. Starling
|Gas
|+2 Laps
|22
|B. Bloss
|Bet
|+13 L
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|C Sexton
|121
|2
|C Webb
|121
|3
|K Roczen
|105
|4
|J Anderson
|100
|5
|M Stewart
|95
|6
|J Cooper
|86
|7
|J Barcia
|83
|8
|E Tomac
|80
|9
|J Lawrence
|71
|10
|J Hill
|69
|11
|H Lawrence
|62
|12
|J Savatgy
|55
|13
|A Plessinger
|53
|14
|S McElrath
|50
|15
|D Ferrandis
|44
|16
|M Oldenburg
|42
|17
|C Nichols
|39
|18
|B Bloss
|28
|19
|K Chisholm
|20
|20
|J Prado
|18
|21
|M Harrison
|17
|22
|V Friese
|14
|23
|A Rodriguez
|12
|24
|J Robin
|11
|25
|K Moranz
|10
|26
|J Starling
|5
|27
|F Noren
|5
|28
|C Clason
|4
|29
|G Harlan
|3
|30
|R Breece
|3
|31
|J Hand
|2
450 Heat One
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|J. Anderson
|Kaw
|/
|2
|K. Roczen
|Suz
|+1.440
|3
|J. Cooper
|Yam
|+7.940
|4
|D. Ferrandis
|Hon
|+8.811
|5
|J. Hill
|KTM
|+11.053
|6
|B. Bloss
|Bet
|+17.731
|7
|M. Oldenburg
|Bet
|+18.874
|8
|K. Chisholm
|Suz
|+21.263
|9
|J. Robin
|Yam
|+22.282
|10
|G. Harlan
|Yam
|+23.932
|11
|J. Hand
|Hon
|+28.877
|12
|K. Moranz
|KTM
|+32.540
|13
|L. Karnow
|Kaw
|+35.188
|14
|L. Leitzel
|Kaw
|+50.736
|15
|A. Nagy
|Hon
|+55.901
|16
|B. Pauli
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
|17
|A. Cozadd
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|18
|C. Saultz
|KTM
|+1 Lap
|19
|Z. Williams
|Hon
|+5 Laps
|20
|C. Carsten
|Suz
|+8 Laps
450 Heat Two
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|C. Sexton
|KTM
|/
|2
|M. Stewart
|Hus
|+4.378
|3
|C. Webb
|Yam
|+5.146
|4
|A. Plessinger
|KTM
|+9.228
|5
|J. Barcia
|Gas
|+11.388
|6
|J. Savatgy
|Hon
|+12.194
|7
|S. McElrath
|Hon
|+16.131
|8
|C. Nichols
|Suz
|+26.963
|9
|A. Rodriguez
|KTM
|+30.450
|10
|T. Lane
|KTM
|+35.446
|11
|J. Starling
|Gas
|+40.423
|12
|J. Rodbell
|Hon
|+41.943
|13
|M. Harrison
|Kaw
|+48.376
|14
|J. Lesher
|Yam
|+50.000
|15
|S. Meshey
|KTM
|+1 Lap
|16
|C. Copp
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|17
|K. Epperson
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|18
|H. Schlosser
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|19
|D. Wood
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|20
|J. Greco
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
450 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|G. Harlan
|Yam
|/
|2
|M. Harrison
|Kaw
|+2.529
|3
|K. Moranz
|KTM
|+4.065
|4
|J. Starling
|Gas
|+4.796
|5
|J. Hand
|Hon
|+5.438
|6
|L. Karnow
|Kaw
|+12.603
|7
|T. Lane
|KTM
|+14.465
|8
|S. Meshey
|KTM
|+17.631
|9
|L. Leitzel
|Kaw
|+19.188
|10
|J. Rodbell
|Hon
|+20.658
|11
|J. Lesher
|Yam
|+22.454
|12
|B. Pauli
|Kaw
|+30.419
|13
|A. Nagy
|Hon
|+31.642
|14
|K. Epperson
|Hon
|+33.812
|15
|D. Wood
|Hon
|+35.403
|16
|A. Cozadd
|Yam
|+38.583
|17
|C. Saultz
|KTM
|+42.465
|18
|C. Copp
|Hon
|+43.683
|19
|J. Greco
|Kaw
|+44.662
|20
|H. Schlosser
|Hon
|+44.915
|21
|C. Carsten
|Suz
|+7 Laps
|22
|Z. Williams
|Hon
|+DNS
250 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|N. Thrasher
|Yam
|/
|2
|C. Hymas
|Hon
|+7.038
|3
|S. Hammaker
|Kaw
|+10.064
|4
|C. Mcadoo
|Kaw
|+18.498
|5
|T. Vialle
|KTM
|+18.639
|6
|L. Locurcio
|Gas
|+23.082
|7
|J. Chambers
|Kaw
|+24.160
|8
|P. Boespflug
|Kaw
|+25.963
|9
|A. Shive
|KTM
|+26.931
|10
|A. Forkner
|Tri
|+30.520
|11
|M. Fineis
|Yam
|+30.742
|12
|H. Hudson
|Yam
|+35.798
|13
|J. Rogers
|Kaw
|+38.833
|14
|L. Neese
|Hon
|+46.066
|15
|J. Gray
|Hus
|+48.182
|16
|C. Myers
|KTM
|+50.093
|17
|M. Zaremba
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|18
|T. Colip
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|19
|G. Matamoros
|KTM
|+1 Lap
|20
|P. Murphy
|Hon
|+1 Lap
250 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|L. Kitchen
|Kaw
|/
|2
|M. Anstie
|Yam
|+0.581
|3
|R. Hampshire
|Hus
|+10.184
|4
|C. Mumford
|Hon
|+11.456
|5
|C. Park
|Hon
|+17.863
|6
|H. Miller
|Hon
|+21.324
|7
|G. Linville
|KTM
|+24.027
|8
|H. Munoz
|Yam
|+26.541
|9
|I. Clark
|Hon
|+27.487
|10
|N. Romano
|Hon
|+28.368
|11
|L. Kobusch
|Hon
|+32.057
|12
|B. Shelly
|Yam
|+49.813
|13
|J. Driskell
|Yam
|+51.101
|14
|V. Luhovey
|Kaw
|+51.218
|15
|C. Baker
|Hus
|+1:02.516
|16
|R. Floyd
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|17
|L. Marsalisi
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|18
|T. Welch
|KTM
|+1 Lap
|19
|B. Gardner
|Hus
|+3 Laps
|20
|M. Vohland
|Yam
|+4 Laps
250 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|A. Forkner
|Tri
|/
|2
|M. Vohland
|Yam
|+3.278
|3
|T. Colip
|Hon
|+6.852
|4
|M. Fineis
|Yam
|+8.459
|5
|B. Shelly
|Yam
|+8.812
|6
|R. Floyd
|Hon
|+12.580
|7
|J. Rogers
|Kaw
|+14.034
|8
|N. Romano
|Hon
|+19.021
|9
|B. Gardner
|Hus
|+20.534
|10
|L. Marsalisi
|Hon
|+26.125
|11
|C. Myers
|KTM
|+29.362
|12
|H. Hudson
|Yam
|+34.781
|13
|G. Matamoros
|KTM
|+35.775
|14
|P. Murphy
|Hon
|+36.356
|15
|T. Welch
|KTM
|+39.046
|16
|J. Gray
|Hus
|+40.930
|17
|V. Luhovey
|Kaw
|+43.527
|18
|J. Driskell
|Yam
|+44.618
|19
|M. Zaremba
|Yam
|+51.386
|20
|C. Baker
|Hus
|+3 Laps
|21
|L. Neese
|Hon
|+5 Laps
|22
|L. Kobusch
|Hon
|+6 Laps
Images by KardyPhoto