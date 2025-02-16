2025 AMA Supercross Championship

Round Six – Ford Field, Detroit

250 Main Race Report

Levi Kitchen got away well but it was Max Anstie and Carson Mumford that had the best lines for turn one and swept past the Kawasaki man when the second 250 East contest got underway on Saturday night at Detroit’s Ford Field. Kitchen and Mumford then tripped each other up a little while battling for position which allowed Anstie a little breating space up front early on.

Kitchen eventually broke away from Mumford to start chasing down Max Anstie. Hampshire then pushed Mumford back to fourth. Vialle, Thrasher, Hymas and Forkner would eventually do the same to Mumford, the holeshot man slipped down to eighth by the chequered flag.

Anstie responded to Kitchen’s challenge and enjoyed a five-second lead at the halfway point of the moto. Anstie extended that lead to over seven-seconds across the following few laps, however, with only a few seconds left on the clock, the red flags came out to put a halt to the race with only seven-seconds left! The red flag due to Cameron McAdoo needing medical attention after going down hard.

Under the latest rule regimen, the race is not called, even after 90 per cent of the race has run. This year, the situation results in a staggerered restart.

Anstie got away well at the restart but he now had Kitchen right on his tail. The two traded places across the opening lap of the three-lap restart which allowed RJ Hampshire to close right in on them to make it a three-way tussle. Kitchen had the advantage at the end of the opening lap and took it wall the way to the flag.

Many will say Anstie was robbed but the results are what they are… With the victory Kitchen moved up to second place in the championship, and will head to Daytona on the first day of March nine-points behind series leader Anstie. Next weekend in Texas the 250 West competitors will be back on the gates.

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 L. Kitchen Kaw / 2 M. Anstie Yam +1.951 3 R. Hampshire Hus +3.037 4 T. Vialle KTM +3.878 5 N. Thrasher Yam +6.949 6 C. Hymas Hon +7.563 7 A. Forkner Tri +11.228 8 C. Mumford Hon +11.753 9 M. Vohland Yam +14.723 10 H. Miller Hon +15.608 11 C. Park Hon +27.291 12 H. Munoz Yam +1 Lap 13 T. Colip Hon +1 Lap 14 G. Linville KTM +1 Lap 15 J. Chambers Kaw +1 Lap 16 L. Locurcio Gas +1 Lap 17 S. Hammaker Kaw +1 Lap 18 M. Fineis Yam +1 Lap 19 P. Boespflug Kaw +2 Laps 20 A. Shive KTM +2 Laps 21 I. Clark Hon +4 Laps 22 C. Mcadoo Kaw +6 Laps

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 M Anstie 47 2 L Kitchen 38 3 T Vialle 35 4 C Hymas 32 5 N Thrasher 31 6 C Park 26 7 C Mumford 26 8 R Hampshire 24 9 S Hammaker 23 10 H Miller 23 11 C Mcadoo 20 12 A Forkner 20 13 H Munoz 19 14 G Linville 18 15 D Bennick 17 16 T Colip 15 17 M Vohland 14 18 J Chambers 10 19 L Kobusch 8 20 L Neese 7 21 L Locurcio 6 22 M Fineis 4 23 P Boespflug 3 24 A Shive 2 25 P Brown 2 26 I Clark 1 27 M Jorgensen 0 28 M Hicks 0

450 Main Report

It is only round six and yet some of the heavy hitters have already been injured seriously enough to put them out of the series. Jorge Prado suffered a shoulder injury at Anaheim II that required season-ending surgery, while defending champion Jett Lawrence was ruled out of the rest of the series after rupturing his ACL at Glendale. Then last week in Flordia we had Eli Tomac confirmed he was out for a while due to suffering a broken fib in Tampa, while Hunter Lawrence is now out with a shoulder injury suffered at the same event. Talk about last man standing!

There was more drama as soon as the gates dropped, as Chase Sexton was left hung up on the starting gate as the rest of the field charged towards turn one. Sexton had tried to jump too early and paid the price, the KTM man got going just as the field rounded turn one, only to then fall while down in last place on the opening lap. Aaron Plessinger and Ken Roczen traded the lead time and time again throughout the opening two laps as Cooper Webb moved up to third, Jason Anderson to fourth and Malcolm Stewart fifth.

Webb took second place from Plessinger on lap three. Jason Anderson then relegated Plessinger further back to fourth on the following lap.

Cooper Webb continued to chase Ken Roczen lap after lap. The gap generally hovering around a second, Webb ensuring the pressure was always on. Webb made his move as the pair negotiated lapped traffic with just over a minute left on the clock. Roczen switched back to the inside to take the lead back, but Webb got him again two turns later and this time held on to that advantage all the way to the flag to take his first win of the season.

Chase Sexton forged his way through the field and set the fastest lap of the race on his way to a podium finish. An unbelievable fightback from last to third for the championship leader. With that victory in Detroit thought Cooper Webb now joins Sexton at the top of the table, the pair tied on 121 points apiece.

That second place finish ensure Roczen stays in championship contention, the Suzuki man 16-points behind Sexton and Webb.

Jason Anderson is only five-points behind the German. Anderson had looked pretty safe in fourth but a fall a few turns before the flag for the Kawasaki man saw him slip to sixth by the chequered flag. Malcolm Stewart another five-points behind in sixth.

Supercross reconvenes next weekend in Texas for round seven.

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 C. Webb Yam / 2 K. Roczen Suz +0.834 3 C. Sexton KTM +19.415 4 M. Stewart Hus +23.050 5 J. Cooper Yam +23.492 6 J. Anderson Kaw +33.006 7 J. Barcia Gas +33.787 8 D. Ferrandis Hon +43.621 9 A. Plessinger KTM +48.582 10 J. Hill KTM +1 Lap 11 C. Nichols Suz +1 Lap 12 S. McElrath Hon +1 Lap 13 J. Savatgy Hon +1 Lap 14 M. Oldenburg Bet +1 Lap 15 J. Robin Yam +2 Laps 16 M. Harrison Kaw +2 Laps 17 K. Chisholm Suz +2 Laps 18 K. Moranz KTM +2 Laps 19 G. Harlan Yam +2 Laps 20 A. Rodriguez KTM +2 Laps 21 J. Starling Gas +2 Laps 22 B. Bloss Bet +13 L

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 C Sexton 121 2 C Webb 121 3 K Roczen 105 4 J Anderson 100 5 M Stewart 95 6 J Cooper 86 7 J Barcia 83 8 E Tomac 80 9 J Lawrence 71 10 J Hill 69 11 H Lawrence 62 12 J Savatgy 55 13 A Plessinger 53 14 S McElrath 50 15 D Ferrandis 44 16 M Oldenburg 42 17 C Nichols 39 18 B Bloss 28 19 K Chisholm 20 20 J Prado 18 21 M Harrison 17 22 V Friese 14 23 A Rodriguez 12 24 J Robin 11 25 K Moranz 10 26 J Starling 5 27 F Noren 5 28 C Clason 4 29 G Harlan 3 30 R Breece 3 31 J Hand 2

450 Heat One

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 J. Anderson Kaw / 2 K. Roczen Suz +1.440 3 J. Cooper Yam +7.940 4 D. Ferrandis Hon +8.811 5 J. Hill KTM +11.053 6 B. Bloss Bet +17.731 7 M. Oldenburg Bet +18.874 8 K. Chisholm Suz +21.263 9 J. Robin Yam +22.282 10 G. Harlan Yam +23.932 11 J. Hand Hon +28.877 12 K. Moranz KTM +32.540 13 L. Karnow Kaw +35.188 14 L. Leitzel Kaw +50.736 15 A. Nagy Hon +55.901 16 B. Pauli Kaw +1 Lap 17 A. Cozadd Yam +1 Lap 18 C. Saultz KTM +1 Lap 19 Z. Williams Hon +5 Laps 20 C. Carsten Suz +8 Laps

450 Heat Two

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 C. Sexton KTM / 2 M. Stewart Hus +4.378 3 C. Webb Yam +5.146 4 A. Plessinger KTM +9.228 5 J. Barcia Gas +11.388 6 J. Savatgy Hon +12.194 7 S. McElrath Hon +16.131 8 C. Nichols Suz +26.963 9 A. Rodriguez KTM +30.450 10 T. Lane KTM +35.446 11 J. Starling Gas +40.423 12 J. Rodbell Hon +41.943 13 M. Harrison Kaw +48.376 14 J. Lesher Yam +50.000 15 S. Meshey KTM +1 Lap 16 C. Copp Hon +1 Lap 17 K. Epperson Hon +1 Lap 18 H. Schlosser Hon +1 Lap 19 D. Wood Hon +1 Lap 20 J. Greco Kaw +1 Lap

450 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 G. Harlan Yam / 2 M. Harrison Kaw +2.529 3 K. Moranz KTM +4.065 4 J. Starling Gas +4.796 5 J. Hand Hon +5.438 6 L. Karnow Kaw +12.603 7 T. Lane KTM +14.465 8 S. Meshey KTM +17.631 9 L. Leitzel Kaw +19.188 10 J. Rodbell Hon +20.658 11 J. Lesher Yam +22.454 12 B. Pauli Kaw +30.419 13 A. Nagy Hon +31.642 14 K. Epperson Hon +33.812 15 D. Wood Hon +35.403 16 A. Cozadd Yam +38.583 17 C. Saultz KTM +42.465 18 C. Copp Hon +43.683 19 J. Greco Kaw +44.662 20 H. Schlosser Hon +44.915 21 C. Carsten Suz +7 Laps 22 Z. Williams Hon +DNS

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 N. Thrasher Yam / 2 C. Hymas Hon +7.038 3 S. Hammaker Kaw +10.064 4 C. Mcadoo Kaw +18.498 5 T. Vialle KTM +18.639 6 L. Locurcio Gas +23.082 7 J. Chambers Kaw +24.160 8 P. Boespflug Kaw +25.963 9 A. Shive KTM +26.931 10 A. Forkner Tri +30.520 11 M. Fineis Yam +30.742 12 H. Hudson Yam +35.798 13 J. Rogers Kaw +38.833 14 L. Neese Hon +46.066 15 J. Gray Hus +48.182 16 C. Myers KTM +50.093 17 M. Zaremba Yam +1 Lap 18 T. Colip Hon +1 Lap 19 G. Matamoros KTM +1 Lap 20 P. Murphy Hon +1 Lap

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 L. Kitchen Kaw / 2 M. Anstie Yam +0.581 3 R. Hampshire Hus +10.184 4 C. Mumford Hon +11.456 5 C. Park Hon +17.863 6 H. Miller Hon +21.324 7 G. Linville KTM +24.027 8 H. Munoz Yam +26.541 9 I. Clark Hon +27.487 10 N. Romano Hon +28.368 11 L. Kobusch Hon +32.057 12 B. Shelly Yam +49.813 13 J. Driskell Yam +51.101 14 V. Luhovey Kaw +51.218 15 C. Baker Hus +1:02.516 16 R. Floyd Hon +1 Lap 17 L. Marsalisi Hon +1 Lap 18 T. Welch KTM +1 Lap 19 B. Gardner Hus +3 Laps 20 M. Vohland Yam +4 Laps

250 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 A. Forkner Tri / 2 M. Vohland Yam +3.278 3 T. Colip Hon +6.852 4 M. Fineis Yam +8.459 5 B. Shelly Yam +8.812 6 R. Floyd Hon +12.580 7 J. Rogers Kaw +14.034 8 N. Romano Hon +19.021 9 B. Gardner Hus +20.534 10 L. Marsalisi Hon +26.125 11 C. Myers KTM +29.362 12 H. Hudson Yam +34.781 13 G. Matamoros KTM +35.775 14 P. Murphy Hon +36.356 15 T. Welch KTM +39.046 16 J. Gray Hus +40.930 17 V. Luhovey Kaw +43.527 18 J. Driskell Yam +44.618 19 M. Zaremba Yam +51.386 20 C. Baker Hus +3 Laps 21 L. Neese Hon +5 Laps 22 L. Kobusch Hon +6 Laps

Images by KardyPhoto