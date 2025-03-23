2025 AMA Supercross Championship
Round Ten – Birmingham
250 Main One
Missing from the 250 gates when it came time for the Mains in Alabama was early East series points leader Max Anstie. The Brit came up short on a jump and cased out in practice, which pitched him into the deck hard enough to break his left fibula. Seth Hammaker was the fastest qualifier, but RJ Hampshire scored the first holeshot ahead of Daxton Bennick and Tom Vialle.
Hammamker was soon up to second place only to then go down halfway through the opening lap, which caused a massive traffic jam in the middle of a tight right-hander. That melee unfolding behind him left Hampshire plenty of breathing space.
The only others to get clear of the Hammaker incident quickly were Tom Vialle and Nate Thrasher, but Hampshire made the most of his clean run to stretch away to a dominant win. The gap was pegged back in the close laps as Hampshire managed his buffer to the flag.
Vialle and Thrasher rounded out the rostrum, more than 13 seconds clear of fourth-placed Max Vohland.
Seth Hammaker recovered to a ninth-place finish ahead of Cullin Park and Austin Forkner.
250 Main One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Interval
|1
|R. Hampshire
|Hus
|11m57.354
|2
|T. Vialle
|KTM
|+1.573
|3
|N. Thrasher
|Yam
|+2.158
|4
|M. Vohland
|Yam
|+15.716
|5
|C. Mumford
|Hon
|+17.739
|6
|C. Hymas
|Hon
|+20.300
|7
|H. Munoz
|Yam
|+26.875
|8
|D. Bennick
|Yam
|+28.483
|9
|S. Hammaker
|Kaw
|+29.444
|10
|C. Park
|Hon
|+37.967
|11
|A. Forkner
|Tri
|+43.389
|12
|H. Miller
|Hon
|+48.478
|13
|L. Neese
|Hon
|+53.065
|14
|L. Kobusch
|Hon
|+56.693
|15
|M. Hicks
|Yam
|+1m00.532
|16
|L. Locurcio
|Gas
|+1m01.841
|17
|N. Romano
|Hon
|1 Lap
|18
|H. Hudson
|Yam
|1 Lap
|19
|C. Myers
|KTM
|1 Lap
|20
|G. Linville
|KTM
|1 Lap
|21
|T. Colip
|Hon
|7 Laps
|22
|L. Shaw
|Kaw
|2 Laps
250 Main Two
Seth Hammaker scored the holeshot ahead of RJ Hampshire and Carson Mumford. Tom Vialle fifth early on. Hammaker and Hampshire battled for the lead over the opening lap but eventually the Kawasaki rider found his flow and managed to pull away from Hampshire.
Nate Thrasher picked his way forward to claim third place ahead of Carson Mumford and Tom Vialle.
250 Main Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
S Hammaker
|
Kaw
|
11m59.496
|
2
|
R Hampshire
|
Hus
|
+6.445
|
3
|
N Thrasher
|
Yam
|
+8.281
|
4
|
C Mumford
|
Hon
|
+10.984
|
5
|
T Vialle
|
KTM
|
+11.510
|
6
|
M Vohland
|
Yam
|
+17.518
|
7
|
D Bennick
|
Yam
|
+19.784
|
8
|
A Forkner
|
Tri
|
+25.781
|
9
|
C Park
|
Hon
|
+27.941
|
10
|
C Hymas
|
Hon
|
+29.572
|
11
|
H Munoz
|
Yam
|
+35.076
|
12
|
M Hicks
|
Yam
|
+38.162
|
13
|
L Locurcio
|
Gas
|
+41.205
|
14
|
H Miller
|
Hon
|
+45.564
|
15
|
G Linville
|
KTM
|
+47.454
|
16
|
H Hudson
|
Yam
|
+49.052
|
17
|
L Neese
|
Hon
|
+50.917
|
18
|
L Kobusch
|
Hon
|
+53.576
|
19
|
C Myers
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
20
|
L Shaw
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
21
|
N Romano
|
Hon
|
11 Laps
|
22
|
T Colip
|
Hon
|
12 Laps
250 Main Three
RJ Hampshire got tripped up when the third and final bout got underway in Alabama, the Husky rider way down in 17th place on lap one. Up front though it was Hammaker once again with a great start, leading early on from Nate Thrasher and Tom Vialle. There was no change in that top three order for the entire race distance, Hammaker taking the win two-seconds clear of Thrasher with Vialle equidistant further back in third.
RJ Hampshire made a great recovery to claim a fifth place finish but that was not enough to claim the overall, that honour going to Nate Thrasher despite not claiming a win on the night. Thrasher and Hampshire both finishing on eight points but Thrasher credited with the round win thanks to a higher place finish in the final moto. Tom Vialle third for the round ahead of Seth Hammaker and Daxton Bennick.
Tom Vialle still leaves Alabama with a ten-point buffer over Hampshire in the 250 East Championship. Hammaker a further three-points behind in third while the injured Max Anstie is in equal fourth place in the standings alongside Alabama round winner Nate Thrasher.
250 Main Three Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
S Hammaker
|
Kaw
|
12m04.890
|
2
|
N Thrasher
|
Yam
|
+2.144
|
3
|
T Vialle
|
KTM
|
+4.456
|
4
|
D Bennick
|
Yam
|
+5.644
|
5
|
R Hampshire
|
Hus
|
+18.850
|
6
|
C Hymas
|
Hon
|
+23.125
|
7
|
C Park
|
Hon
|
+24.650
|
8
|
H Munoz
|
Yam
|
+25.808
|
9
|
A Forkner
|
Tri
|
+26.194
|
10
|
M Vohland
|
Yam
|
+29.743
|
11
|
H Miller
|
Hon
|
+35.703
|
12
|
M Hicks
|
Yam
|
+39.630
|
13
|
L Kobusch
|
Hon
|
+41.458
|
14
|
L Locurcio
|
Gas
|
+48.871
|
15
|
H Hudson
|
Yam
|
+1m02.561
|
16
|
C Myers
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
17
|
N Romano
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
18
|
L Neese
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
19
|
L Shaw
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
20
|
G Linville
|
KTM
|
12 Laps
|
21
|
C Mumford
|
Hon
|
12 Laps
|
22
|
T Colip
|
Hon
|
12 Laps
250 Round Overall
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
M1
|
M2
|
M3
|
Points
|
1
|
N Thrasher
|
Yam
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
8
|
2
|
R Hampshire
|
Hus
|
1
|
2
|
5
|
8
|
3
|
T Vialle
|
KTM
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
10
|
4
|
S Hammaker
|
Kaw
|
9
|
1
|
1
|
11
|
5
|
D Bennick
|
Yam
|
8
|
7
|
4
|
19
|
6
|
M Vohland
|
Yam
|
4
|
6
|
10
|
20
|
7
|
C Hymas
|
Hon
|
6
|
10
|
6
|
22
|
8
|
C Park
|
Hon
|
10
|
9
|
7
|
26
|
9
|
H Munoz
|
Yam
|
7
|
11
|
8
|
26
|
10
|
A Forkner
|
Tri
|
11
|
8
|
9
|
28
|
11
|
C Mumford
|
Hon
|
5
|
4
|
21
|
30
|
12
|
H Miller
|
Hon
|
12
|
14
|
11
|
37
|
13
|
M Hicks
|
Yam
|
15
|
12
|
12
|
39
|
14
|
L Locurcio
|
Gas
|
16
|
13
|
14
|
43
|
15
|
L Kobusch
|
Hon
|
14
|
18
|
13
|
45
|
16
|
L Neese
|
Hon
|
13
|
17
|
18
|
48
|
17
|
H Hudson
|
Yam
|
18
|
16
|
15
|
49
|
18
|
C Myers
|
KTM
|
19
|
19
|
16
|
54
|
19
|
N Romano
|
Hon
|
17
|
21
|
17
|
55
|
20
|
G Linville
|
KTM
|
20
|
15
|
20
|
55
|
21
|
L Shaw
|
Kaw
|
22
|
20
|
19
|
61
|
22
|
T Colip
|
Hon
|
21
|
22
|
22
|
65
250 East Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
T Vialle
|
KTM
|
99
|
2
|
R Hampshire
|
Hus
|
89
|
3
|
S Hammaker
|
Kaw
|
86
|
4
|
M Anstie
|
Yam
|
78
|
5
|
N Thrasher
|
Yam
|
78
|
6
|
C Hymas
|
Hon
|
66
|
7
|
C Park
|
Hon
|
62
|
8
|
D Bennick
|
Yam
|
60
|
9
|
M Vohland
|
Yam
|
56
|
10
|
C Mumford
|
Hon
|
51
|
11
|
A Forkner
|
Tri
|
47
|
12
|
H Munoz
|
Yam
|
44
|
13
|
H Miller
|
Hon
|
43
|
14
|
L Kitchen
|
Kaw
|
39
|
15
|
G Linville
|
KTM
|
22
|
16
|
T Colip
|
Hon
|
21
|
17
|
C Mcadoo
|
Kaw
|
20
|
18
|
J Chambers
|
Yam
|
19
|
19
|
L Kobusch
|
Hon
|
15
|
20
|
L Locurcio
|
Gas
|
14
|
21
|
L Neese
|
Hon
|
13
|
22
|
M Hicks
|
Yam
|
12
|
23
|
C Baker
|
Hon
|
8
|
24
|
I Clark
|
Hon
|
8
|
25
|
H Hudson
|
Yam
|
5
|
26
|
C Myers
|
KTM
|
4
|
27
|
M Fineis
|
Yam
|
4
|
28
|
C Marquier
|
Kaw
|
3
|
29
|
P Boespflug
|
Suz
|
2
|
30
|
N Romano
|
Hon
|
1
450 Main One
Aaron Plessinger scored the holeshot in the opening bout ahead of Justin Hill, Jason Anderson. Cooper Webb was in the mix early on but had a soft topple on the opening lap that cost him a number of positions.
Plessinger continued to lead from Anderson as Chase Sexton made his way past Hill and McElrath to move up to third. Ken Roczen then put in a series of great moves on lap two, the German eclipsed Malcolm Stewart and Shane McElrath to move up to fourth place.
Just before half-race distance Sexton took second place from Anderson. The KTM man fired it up the inside of the Kawasaki and it took Anderson’s front wheel with the rear wheel of his KTM, leaving Anderson on the deck. Jason Anderson lost more than ten-seconds in incident and was relegated to sixth by the time he was back up to speed. At this halfway point of the race Cooper Webb was back up to eighth place.
Malcolm Stewart got a second wind as the race progressed. Chasing down Ken Roczen to take third place from the Suzuki man with just over four-minutes left on the clock.
Chase Sexton got the better of Plessinger with two-minutes left on the clock and then left his team-mate in his wake. Sexton’s fastest lap of the race more than a second quicker than Plessinger’s as he romped away to the tune of more than five-seconds by the chequered flag.
Malcolm Stewart claimed third ahead of Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson and Justin Cooper while Cooper Webb finished seventh.
450 Main One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
C Sexton
|
KTM
|
13m39.710
|
2
|
A Plessinger
|
KTM
|
+5.521
|
3
|
M Stewart
|
Hus
|
+10.374
|
4
|
K Roczen
|
Suz
|
+13.173
|
5
|
J Anderson
|
Kaw
|
+15.490
|
6
|
J Cooper
|
Yam
|
+16.227
|
7
|
C Webb
|
Yam
|
+19.861
|
8
|
S McElrath
|
Hon
|
+27.602
|
9
|
D Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
+34.569
|
10
|
B Bloss
|
Bet
|
+38.075
|
11
|
C Craig
|
Yam
|
+40.987
|
12
|
J Robin
|
Yam
|
+47.177
|
13
|
C Nichols
|
Suz
|
+49.118
|
14
|
K Chisholm
|
Suz
|
+52.068
|
15
|
G Harlan
|
Yam
|
+54.417
|
16
|
M Oldenburg
|
Bet
|
+55.119
|
17
|
J Hill
|
KTM
|
+55.691
|
18
|
J Barcia
|
Gas
|
+1m00.168
|
19
|
T Lane
|
KTM
|
+1m01.576
|
20
|
K Moranz
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
21
|
M Harrison
|
Kaw
|
4 Laps
|
22
|
J Starling
|
Gas
|
5 Laps
450 Main Two
Aaron Plessinger again claimed the holeshot ahead of Jason Anderson but Chase Sexton wasted little time making it a KTM 1-2, this time dispensing with Anderson in a clean move and the KTM duo started to sprint away from the field. Malcolm Stewart fourth early on ahead of Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia and Ken Roczen.
Sexton took the lead from his team-mate on lap three and immediately started to pull away.
Malcolm Stewart put a solid pass on Anderson for third place and seconds later Cooper Webb pushed the Kawasaki man further back to fifth. The two didn’t look to touch but Anderson was sent wide and folded the front, losing a number of position before he was back up to speed.
Stewart put in a great ride to chase down Plessinger and took that second place from the KTM man as the race passed the halfway mark. At this juncture Sexton led by three seconds. Cooper Webb was fourth, Justin Barcia fifth and Ken Roczen sixth. And that was how it stayed to the flag… Sexton the winner ahead of Stewart and Plessinger. Jason Anderson recovered to eighth.
450 Main Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Interval
|
1
|
C Sexton
|
KTM
|
13m42.269
|
2
|
M Stewart
|
Hus
|
+2.683
|
3
|
A Plessinger
|
KTM
|
+4.231
|
4
|
C Webb
|
Yam
|
+5.039
|
5
|
J Barcia
|
Gas
|
+16.778
|
6
|
K Roczen
|
Suz
|
+18.310
|
7
|
J Cooper
|
Yam
|
+20.792
|
8
|
J Anderson
|
Kaw
|
+26.350
|
9
|
J Hill
|
KTM
|
+34.287
|
10
|
B Bloss
|
Bet
|
+37.470
|
11
|
M Oldenburg
|
Bet
|
+40.841
|
12
|
S McElrath
|
Hon
|
+42.823
|
13
|
J Robin
|
Yam
|
+48.632
|
14
|
K Chisholm
|
Suz
|
+51.263
|
15
|
C Craig
|
Yam
|
+53.241
|
16
|
G Harlan
|
Yam
|
+54.928
|
17
|
M Harrison
|
Kaw
|
+57.337
|
18
|
T Lane
|
KTM
|
+58.226
|
19
|
K Moranz
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
20
|
J Starling
|
Gas
|
1 Lap
|
21
|
C Nichols
|
Suz
|
1 Lap
|
22
|
D Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
13 Laps
450 Main Three
Chase Sexton got the holeshot this time around ahead of team-mate Plessinger but Cooper Webb was soon through to second place and moments later Ken Roczen shuffled Plessinger further back to fourth. Malcolm Stewart fifth early on ahead of Justin Barcia but Mookie took fourth place from Plessinger on lap three.
Cooper Webb chased down Sexton and capitalised on a mistake from the KTM rider to sneak past. Chase came back at him briefly but Webb eventually stretched away to a clear victory. Sexton knew a second place would be plenty good enough to give him maximum points for the round win.
Malcolm Stewart took third place ahead of Ken Roczen and Aaron Plessinger in this final bout.
Sexton the clear round victor ahead of Stewart and Plessinger. Webb bagging 18-points for fourth to leave Alabama with his lead over round winner Sexton trimmed to eight-points.
Next stop is Seattle’s Lumen Field.
450 Main Three Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
C Webb
|
Yam
|
13m45.092
|
2
|
C Sexton
|
KTM
|
+4.128
|
3
|
M Stewart
|
Hus
|
+6.465
|
4
|
K Roczen
|
Suz
|
+8.071
|
5
|
A Plessinger
|
KTM
|
+12.905
|
6
|
J Cooper
|
Yam
|
+15.052
|
7
|
J Barcia
|
Gas
|
+23.818
|
8
|
J Hill
|
KTM
|
+25.700
|
9
|
S McElrath
|
Hon
|
+29.836
|
10
|
D Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
+31.529
|
11
|
B Bloss
|
Bet
|
+41.299
|
12
|
J Anderson
|
Kaw
|
+44.787
|
13
|
C Craig
|
Yam
|
+45.488
|
14
|
M Oldenburg
|
Bet
|
+46.979
|
15
|
M Harrison
|
Kaw
|
+47.909
|
16
|
C Nichols
|
Suz
|
+49.053
|
17
|
K Chisholm
|
Suz
|
+51.132
|
18
|
G Harlan
|
Yam
|
+52.923
|
19
|
J Robin
|
Yam
|
+56.937
|
20
|
T Lane
|
KTM
|
+58.003
|
21
|
J Starling
|
Gas
|
1 Lap
|
22
|
K Moranz
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
450 Round Overall
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
M1
|
M2
|
M3
|
Points
|
1
|
C Sexton
|
KTM
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
M Stewart
|
Hus
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
8
|
3
|
A Plessinger
|
KTM
|
2
|
3
|
5
|
10
|
4
|
C Webb
|
Yam
|
7
|
4
|
1
|
12
|
5
|
K Roczen
|
Suz
|
4
|
6
|
4
|
14
|
6
|
J Cooper
|
Yam
|
6
|
7
|
6
|
19
|
7
|
J Anderson
|
Kaw
|
5
|
8
|
12
|
25
|
8
|
S McElrath
|
Hon
|
8
|
12
|
9
|
29
|
9
|
J Barcia
|
Gas
|
18
|
5
|
7
|
30
|
10
|
B Bloss
|
Bet
|
10
|
10
|
11
|
31
|
11
|
J Hill
|
KTM
|
17
|
9
|
8
|
34
|
12
|
C Craig
|
Yam
|
11
|
15
|
13
|
39
|
13
|
D Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
9
|
22
|
10
|
41
|
14
|
M Oldenburg
|
Bet
|
16
|
11
|
14
|
41
|
15
|
J Robin
|
Yam
|
12
|
13
|
19
|
44
|
16
|
K Chisholm
|
Suz
|
14
|
14
|
17
|
45
|
17
|
G Harlan
|
Yam
|
15
|
16
|
18
|
49
|
18
|
C Nichols
|
Suz
|
13
|
21
|
16
|
50
|
19
|
M Harrison
|
Kaw
|
21
|
17
|
15
|
53
|
20
|
T Lane
|
KTM
|
19
|
18
|
20
|
57
|
21
|
K Moranz
|
KTM
|
20
|
19
|
22
|
61
|
22
|
J Starling
|
Gas
|
22
|
20
|
21
|
63
450 Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
C Webb
|
Yam
|
211
|
2
|
C Sexton
|
KTM
|
203
|
3
|
K Roczen
|
Suz
|
184
|
4
|
M Stewart
|
Hus
|
162
|
5
|
J Cooper
|
Yam
|
160
|
6
|
J Anderson
|
Kaw
|
151
|
7
|
J Barcia
|
Gas
|
142
|
8
|
A Plessinger
|
KTM
|
125
|
9
|
J Hill
|
KTM
|
125
|
10
|
S McElrath
|
Hon
|
96
|
11
|
D Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
91
|
12
|
E Tomac
|
Yam
|
80
|
13
|
J Savatgy
|
Tri
|
80
|
14
|
M Oldenburg
|
Bet
|
79
|
15
|
J Lawrence
|
Hon
|
71
|
16
|
H Lawrence
|
Hon
|
62
|
17
|
B Bloss
|
Bet
|
60
|
18
|
C Nichols
|
Suz
|
60
|
19
|
K Chisholm
|
Suz
|
38
|
20
|
M Harrison
|
Kaw
|
37
|
21
|
J Robin
|
Yam
|
34
|
22
|
J Prado
|
Gas
|
18
|
23
|
A Rodriguez
|
KTM
|
17
|
24
|
K Moranz
|
KTM
|
17
|
25
|
V Friese
|
Hon
|
14
|
26
|
C Craig
|
Yam
|
10
|
27
|
J Starling
|
Gas
|
10
|
28
|
G Harlan
|
Yam
|
9
|
29
|
C Schock
|
Yam
|
8
|
30
|
F Noren
|
Kaw
|
8
|
31
|
C Clason
|
Kaw
|
4
|
32
|
J Hand
|
Hon
|
4
|
33
|
R Breece
|
Gas
|
3
|
34
|
T Lane
|
KTM
|
2
|
35
|
S Meshey
|
KTM
|
0
|
36
|
J Cartwright
|
Kaw
|
0
|
37
|
S Varola
|
KTM
|
0
|
38
|
S Wennerstrom
|
Kaw
|
0
|
39
|
D Pulley
|
KTM
|
0
Images by KardyPhoto