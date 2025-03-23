2025 AMA Supercross Championship

Round Ten – Birmingham

250 Main One

Missing from the 250 gates when it came time for the Mains in Alabama was early East series points leader Max Anstie. The Brit came up short on a jump and cased out in practice, which pitched him into the deck hard enough to break his left fibula. Seth Hammaker was the fastest qualifier, but RJ Hampshire scored the first holeshot ahead of Daxton Bennick and Tom Vialle.

Hammamker was soon up to second place only to then go down halfway through the opening lap, which caused a massive traffic jam in the middle of a tight right-hander. That melee unfolding behind him left Hampshire plenty of breathing space.

The only others to get clear of the Hammaker incident quickly were Tom Vialle and Nate Thrasher, but Hampshire made the most of his clean run to stretch away to a dominant win. The gap was pegged back in the close laps as Hampshire managed his buffer to the flag.

Vialle and Thrasher rounded out the rostrum, more than 13 seconds clear of fourth-placed Max Vohland.

Seth Hammaker recovered to a ninth-place finish ahead of Cullin Park and Austin Forkner.

250 Main One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 R. Hampshire Hus 11m57.354 2 T. Vialle KTM +1.573 3 N. Thrasher Yam +2.158 4 M. Vohland Yam +15.716 5 C. Mumford Hon +17.739 6 C. Hymas Hon +20.300 7 H. Munoz Yam +26.875 8 D. Bennick Yam +28.483 9 S. Hammaker Kaw +29.444 10 C. Park Hon +37.967 11 A. Forkner Tri +43.389 12 H. Miller Hon +48.478 13 L. Neese Hon +53.065 14 L. Kobusch Hon +56.693 15 M. Hicks Yam +1m00.532 16 L. Locurcio Gas +1m01.841 17 N. Romano Hon 1 Lap 18 H. Hudson Yam 1 Lap 19 C. Myers KTM 1 Lap 20 G. Linville KTM 1 Lap 21 T. Colip Hon 7 Laps 22 L. Shaw Kaw 2 Laps

250 Main Two

Seth Hammaker scored the holeshot ahead of RJ Hampshire and Carson Mumford. Tom Vialle fifth early on. Hammaker and Hampshire battled for the lead over the opening lap but eventually the Kawasaki rider found his flow and managed to pull away from Hampshire.

Nate Thrasher picked his way forward to claim third place ahead of Carson Mumford and Tom Vialle.

250 Main Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 S Hammaker Kaw 11m59.496 2 R Hampshire Hus +6.445 3 N Thrasher Yam +8.281 4 C Mumford Hon +10.984 5 T Vialle KTM +11.510 6 M Vohland Yam +17.518 7 D Bennick Yam +19.784 8 A Forkner Tri +25.781 9 C Park Hon +27.941 10 C Hymas Hon +29.572 11 H Munoz Yam +35.076 12 M Hicks Yam +38.162 13 L Locurcio Gas +41.205 14 H Miller Hon +45.564 15 G Linville KTM +47.454 16 H Hudson Yam +49.052 17 L Neese Hon +50.917 18 L Kobusch Hon +53.576 19 C Myers KTM 1 Lap 20 L Shaw Kaw 1 Lap 21 N Romano Hon 11 Laps 22 T Colip Hon 12 Laps

250 Main Three

RJ Hampshire got tripped up when the third and final bout got underway in Alabama, the Husky rider way down in 17th place on lap one. Up front though it was Hammaker once again with a great start, leading early on from Nate Thrasher and Tom Vialle. There was no change in that top three order for the entire race distance, Hammaker taking the win two-seconds clear of Thrasher with Vialle equidistant further back in third.

RJ Hampshire made a great recovery to claim a fifth place finish but that was not enough to claim the overall, that honour going to Nate Thrasher despite not claiming a win on the night. Thrasher and Hampshire both finishing on eight points but Thrasher credited with the round win thanks to a higher place finish in the final moto. Tom Vialle third for the round ahead of Seth Hammaker and Daxton Bennick.

Tom Vialle still leaves Alabama with a ten-point buffer over Hampshire in the 250 East Championship. Hammaker a further three-points behind in third while the injured Max Anstie is in equal fourth place in the standings alongside Alabama round winner Nate Thrasher.

250 Main Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 S Hammaker Kaw 12m04.890 2 N Thrasher Yam +2.144 3 T Vialle KTM +4.456 4 D Bennick Yam +5.644 5 R Hampshire Hus +18.850 6 C Hymas Hon +23.125 7 C Park Hon +24.650 8 H Munoz Yam +25.808 9 A Forkner Tri +26.194 10 M Vohland Yam +29.743 11 H Miller Hon +35.703 12 M Hicks Yam +39.630 13 L Kobusch Hon +41.458 14 L Locurcio Gas +48.871 15 H Hudson Yam +1m02.561 16 C Myers KTM 1 Lap 17 N Romano Hon 1 Lap 18 L Neese Hon 1 Lap 19 L Shaw Kaw 1 Lap 20 G Linville KTM 12 Laps 21 C Mumford Hon 12 Laps 22 T Colip Hon 12 Laps

250 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 M3 Points 1 N Thrasher Yam 3 3 2 8 2 R Hampshire Hus 1 2 5 8 3 T Vialle KTM 2 5 3 10 4 S Hammaker Kaw 9 1 1 11 5 D Bennick Yam 8 7 4 19 6 M Vohland Yam 4 6 10 20 7 C Hymas Hon 6 10 6 22 8 C Park Hon 10 9 7 26 9 H Munoz Yam 7 11 8 26 10 A Forkner Tri 11 8 9 28 11 C Mumford Hon 5 4 21 30 12 H Miller Hon 12 14 11 37 13 M Hicks Yam 15 12 12 39 14 L Locurcio Gas 16 13 14 43 15 L Kobusch Hon 14 18 13 45 16 L Neese Hon 13 17 18 48 17 H Hudson Yam 18 16 15 49 18 C Myers KTM 19 19 16 54 19 N Romano Hon 17 21 17 55 20 G Linville KTM 20 15 20 55 21 L Shaw Kaw 22 20 19 61 22 T Colip Hon 21 22 22 65

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 T Vialle KTM 99 2 R Hampshire Hus 89 3 S Hammaker Kaw 86 4 M Anstie Yam 78 5 N Thrasher Yam 78 6 C Hymas Hon 66 7 C Park Hon 62 8 D Bennick Yam 60 9 M Vohland Yam 56 10 C Mumford Hon 51 11 A Forkner Tri 47 12 H Munoz Yam 44 13 H Miller Hon 43 14 L Kitchen Kaw 39 15 G Linville KTM 22 16 T Colip Hon 21 17 C Mcadoo Kaw 20 18 J Chambers Yam 19 19 L Kobusch Hon 15 20 L Locurcio Gas 14 21 L Neese Hon 13 22 M Hicks Yam 12 23 C Baker Hon 8 24 I Clark Hon 8 25 H Hudson Yam 5 26 C Myers KTM 4 27 M Fineis Yam 4 28 C Marquier Kaw 3 29 P Boespflug Suz 2 30 N Romano Hon 1

450 Main One

Aaron Plessinger scored the holeshot in the opening bout ahead of Justin Hill, Jason Anderson. Cooper Webb was in the mix early on but had a soft topple on the opening lap that cost him a number of positions.

Plessinger continued to lead from Anderson as Chase Sexton made his way past Hill and McElrath to move up to third. Ken Roczen then put in a series of great moves on lap two, the German eclipsed Malcolm Stewart and Shane McElrath to move up to fourth place.

Just before half-race distance Sexton took second place from Anderson. The KTM man fired it up the inside of the Kawasaki and it took Anderson’s front wheel with the rear wheel of his KTM, leaving Anderson on the deck. Jason Anderson lost more than ten-seconds in incident and was relegated to sixth by the time he was back up to speed. At this halfway point of the race Cooper Webb was back up to eighth place.

Malcolm Stewart got a second wind as the race progressed. Chasing down Ken Roczen to take third place from the Suzuki man with just over four-minutes left on the clock.

Chase Sexton got the better of Plessinger with two-minutes left on the clock and then left his team-mate in his wake. Sexton’s fastest lap of the race more than a second quicker than Plessinger’s as he romped away to the tune of more than five-seconds by the chequered flag.

Malcolm Stewart claimed third ahead of Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson and Justin Cooper while Cooper Webb finished seventh.

450 Main One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 C Sexton KTM 13m39.710 2 A Plessinger KTM +5.521 3 M Stewart Hus +10.374 4 K Roczen Suz +13.173 5 J Anderson Kaw +15.490 6 J Cooper Yam +16.227 7 C Webb Yam +19.861 8 S McElrath Hon +27.602 9 D Ferrandis Hon +34.569 10 B Bloss Bet +38.075 11 C Craig Yam +40.987 12 J Robin Yam +47.177 13 C Nichols Suz +49.118 14 K Chisholm Suz +52.068 15 G Harlan Yam +54.417 16 M Oldenburg Bet +55.119 17 J Hill KTM +55.691 18 J Barcia Gas +1m00.168 19 T Lane KTM +1m01.576 20 K Moranz KTM 1 Lap 21 M Harrison Kaw 4 Laps 22 J Starling Gas 5 Laps

450 Main Two

Aaron Plessinger again claimed the holeshot ahead of Jason Anderson but Chase Sexton wasted little time making it a KTM 1-2, this time dispensing with Anderson in a clean move and the KTM duo started to sprint away from the field. Malcolm Stewart fourth early on ahead of Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia and Ken Roczen.

Sexton took the lead from his team-mate on lap three and immediately started to pull away.

Malcolm Stewart put a solid pass on Anderson for third place and seconds later Cooper Webb pushed the Kawasaki man further back to fifth. The two didn’t look to touch but Anderson was sent wide and folded the front, losing a number of position before he was back up to speed.

Stewart put in a great ride to chase down Plessinger and took that second place from the KTM man as the race passed the halfway mark. At this juncture Sexton led by three seconds. Cooper Webb was fourth, Justin Barcia fifth and Ken Roczen sixth. And that was how it stayed to the flag… Sexton the winner ahead of Stewart and Plessinger. Jason Anderson recovered to eighth.

450 Main Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 C Sexton KTM 13m42.269 2 M Stewart Hus +2.683 3 A Plessinger KTM +4.231 4 C Webb Yam +5.039 5 J Barcia Gas +16.778 6 K Roczen Suz +18.310 7 J Cooper Yam +20.792 8 J Anderson Kaw +26.350 9 J Hill KTM +34.287 10 B Bloss Bet +37.470 11 M Oldenburg Bet +40.841 12 S McElrath Hon +42.823 13 J Robin Yam +48.632 14 K Chisholm Suz +51.263 15 C Craig Yam +53.241 16 G Harlan Yam +54.928 17 M Harrison Kaw +57.337 18 T Lane KTM +58.226 19 K Moranz KTM 1 Lap 20 J Starling Gas 1 Lap 21 C Nichols Suz 1 Lap 22 D Ferrandis Hon 13 Laps

450 Main Three

Chase Sexton got the holeshot this time around ahead of team-mate Plessinger but Cooper Webb was soon through to second place and moments later Ken Roczen shuffled Plessinger further back to fourth. Malcolm Stewart fifth early on ahead of Justin Barcia but Mookie took fourth place from Plessinger on lap three.

Cooper Webb chased down Sexton and capitalised on a mistake from the KTM rider to sneak past. Chase came back at him briefly but Webb eventually stretched away to a clear victory. Sexton knew a second place would be plenty good enough to give him maximum points for the round win.

Malcolm Stewart took third place ahead of Ken Roczen and Aaron Plessinger in this final bout.

Sexton the clear round victor ahead of Stewart and Plessinger. Webb bagging 18-points for fourth to leave Alabama with his lead over round winner Sexton trimmed to eight-points.

Next stop is Seattle’s Lumen Field.

450 Main Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 C Webb Yam 13m45.092 2 C Sexton KTM +4.128 3 M Stewart Hus +6.465 4 K Roczen Suz +8.071 5 A Plessinger KTM +12.905 6 J Cooper Yam +15.052 7 J Barcia Gas +23.818 8 J Hill KTM +25.700 9 S McElrath Hon +29.836 10 D Ferrandis Hon +31.529 11 B Bloss Bet +41.299 12 J Anderson Kaw +44.787 13 C Craig Yam +45.488 14 M Oldenburg Bet +46.979 15 M Harrison Kaw +47.909 16 C Nichols Suz +49.053 17 K Chisholm Suz +51.132 18 G Harlan Yam +52.923 19 J Robin Yam +56.937 20 T Lane KTM +58.003 21 J Starling Gas 1 Lap 22 K Moranz KTM 1 Lap

450 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 M3 Points 1 C Sexton KTM 1 1 2 4 2 M Stewart Hus 3 2 3 8 3 A Plessinger KTM 2 3 5 10 4 C Webb Yam 7 4 1 12 5 K Roczen Suz 4 6 4 14 6 J Cooper Yam 6 7 6 19 7 J Anderson Kaw 5 8 12 25 8 S McElrath Hon 8 12 9 29 9 J Barcia Gas 18 5 7 30 10 B Bloss Bet 10 10 11 31 11 J Hill KTM 17 9 8 34 12 C Craig Yam 11 15 13 39 13 D Ferrandis Hon 9 22 10 41 14 M Oldenburg Bet 16 11 14 41 15 J Robin Yam 12 13 19 44 16 K Chisholm Suz 14 14 17 45 17 G Harlan Yam 15 16 18 49 18 C Nichols Suz 13 21 16 50 19 M Harrison Kaw 21 17 15 53 20 T Lane KTM 19 18 20 57 21 K Moranz KTM 20 19 22 61 22 J Starling Gas 22 20 21 63

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 C Webb Yam 211 2 C Sexton KTM 203 3 K Roczen Suz 184 4 M Stewart Hus 162 5 J Cooper Yam 160 6 J Anderson Kaw 151 7 J Barcia Gas 142 8 A Plessinger KTM 125 9 J Hill KTM 125 10 S McElrath Hon 96 11 D Ferrandis Hon 91 12 E Tomac Yam 80 13 J Savatgy Tri 80 14 M Oldenburg Bet 79 15 J Lawrence Hon 71 16 H Lawrence Hon 62 17 B Bloss Bet 60 18 C Nichols Suz 60 19 K Chisholm Suz 38 20 M Harrison Kaw 37 21 J Robin Yam 34 22 J Prado Gas 18 23 A Rodriguez KTM 17 24 K Moranz KTM 17 25 V Friese Hon 14 26 C Craig Yam 10 27 J Starling Gas 10 28 G Harlan Yam 9 29 C Schock Yam 8 30 F Noren Kaw 8 31 C Clason Kaw 4 32 J Hand Hon 4 33 R Breece Gas 3 34 T Lane KTM 2 35 S Meshey KTM 0 36 J Cartwright Kaw 0 37 S Varola KTM 0 38 S Wennerstrom Kaw 0 39 D Pulley KTM 0

Images by KardyPhoto