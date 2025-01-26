2025 AMA Supercross Championship
Round Three – Angel Stadium
250 Main Race Report
Haiden Deegan scored the holeshot ahead of Julien Beaumer, but the KTM man was not going to allow the Yamaha youngster to have it all his own way and made a challenge at turn two that almost came off. However, the attempted move cost Beaumer some time and allowed Deegan to escape, and from thereon, the Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha rider was never headed.
Baumer chased hard and was the only other rider to dip into the 59s as Deegan and himself pulled away from the field.
The best of the rest was young Kiwi Cole Davies, who came through the field to score a brilliant maiden podium ahead of Jordon Smith after the Triumph rider went down late in the race, which allowed Davies to sweep through and steal the podium.
Deegan might have taken the win but Beaumer retained the championship lead and heads into round four with a seven-point lead over Deegan.
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|H. Deegan (HS)
|Yam
|/
|2
|J. Beaumer
|KTM
|+4.498
|3
|C. Davies
|Yam
|+20.196
|4
|J. Smith
|Tri
|+33.393
|5
|C. Schock
|Yam
|+35.553
|6
|J. Shimoda
|Hon
|+44.671
|7
|M. Mosiman
|Yam
|+53.859
|8
|D. Adams
|Kaw
|+58.298
|9
|A. Bourdon
|Yam
|+1n04.595
|10
|H. Yoder
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
|11
|L. Turner
|KTM
|+1 Lap
|12
|P. Ross
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|13
|J. Reynolds
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|14
|T. Albright
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|15
|G. Towers
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|16
|D. Thury
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|17
|E. Lopes
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|18
|D. Walsh
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
|19
|J. Varize
|KTM
|+1 Lap
|20
|C. Jurin
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|21
|P. Masciangelo
|Gas
|+2 Laps
|22
|M. Sanford
|Kaw
|+2 Laps
250 West Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Julien Beaumer
|69
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|62
|3
|Jordon Smith
|60
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|56
|5
|Cole Davies
|52
|6
|Coty Schock
|49
|7
|Anthony Bourdon
|39
|8
|Ryder Difrancesco
|35
|9
|Michael Mosiman
|35
|10
|Hunter Yoder
|33
|11
|Garrett Marchbanks
|27
|12
|Cole Thompson
|22
|13
|Lux Turner
|22
|14
|Parker Ross
|22
|15
|Tj Albright
|22
|16
|Jett Reynolds
|18
|17
|Drew Adams
|14
|18
|Gavin Towers
|14
|19
|Avery Long
|10
|20
|Brad West
|8
|21
|Dylan Walsh
|7
|22
|Max Miller
|6
|23
|Dominique Thury
|6
|24
|Joshua Varize
|6
|25
|Nico Koch
|5
|26
|Enzo Lopes
|5
|27
|Noah Viney
|4
|28
|Collin Jurin
|2
|29
|Stilez Robertson
|2
|30
|Preston Masciangelo
|1
|31
|Ty Masterpool
|1
450 Main Report
Justin Cooper scored the holeshot after coming through the LCQ to the Main.
In second place early on was the Lawrence brothers followed by Jason Anderson, Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton. Eli Tomac had the gate pick but was way down in 17th place at the end of lap one.
Jason Anderson got both Lawrence brothers in a single rhythm section to move up to second place early on lap two. Roczen then tried to do the same but the Aussie boys managed to keep the German at bay. Away out front well clear of all that palaver was Justin Cooper, the Yamaha man had a two-second lead over Anderson by the time they started lap three.
Jett Lawrence started to settle a couple of laps into the race, moving past his brother and then setting about chasing down Anderson. Roczen pushed Hunter Lawrence back to fifth, Sexton then pushed him further back to sixth. Plessinger and Ferrandis got hooked up together while tussling over seventh place and by the time they untangled themselves they were at the back of the field. Four laps in and Tomac was still outside the top ten.
With five-minutes down it was still Cooper from Anderson and Jett while a little further behind now was Roczen and Sexton. Hunter Lawrence sixth ahead of Malcolm Stewart, Cooper Webb and Justin Barcia while Eli Tomac had just joined the top ten. All riders scrabbling for grip on the loose surface.
Anderson moved into the lead six-minutes into the contest but the whole top five had started to close up. Jett Lawrence took second place from Justin Cooper a lap later, moments later both Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton also slipped past Cooper, pushing him back to fifth.
Jason Anderson continued to lead Jett Lawrence, Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton lap after lap, it was not until 13-minutes in that Jett finally showed the Kawasaki man a wheel, only to be instantly rebuffed. It took the Australian youngster another lap to make a move stick, much to the delight of the crowd.
Once past, Jett was gone… Jett put a couple of seconds between himself and Anderson in a single lap.
With five-minutes to run Jett led Anderson by 2.3-seconds and the Kawasaki man had the Suzuki of Roczen right on his back tyre. Chase Sexton was a further three-seconds back but now well clear of Justin Cooper. Hunter Lawrence was sixth, Malcolm Stewart seventh, Cooper Webb eight and Eli Tomac ninth at this juncture.
Once into the lead Jett Lawrence had simply streaked away from the field.
Ken Roczen chased down Jason Anderson and the two traded blows a few times across the closing laps but Roczen eventually got it done, taking second place from the Kawasaki rider to leave Anaheim as the new championship leader.
Chase Sexton tried to chase Anderson down for a podium and was right on the back of him only to make a couple of late mistakes that saw the KTM man have to settle for fourth.
Four different brands filling the top four places, Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki and KTM. This is the first time a Suzuki rider has held the red plate for ten years.
Honda mounted Hunter Lawrence in fifth and Justin Cooper the first Yamaha home in sixth ahead of team-mate Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb.
Ken Roczen takes a three-point lead over Chase Sexton into round four at Glendale in Arizona next weekend. Jett Lawrence and Eli Tomac are both two-points further in arrears. Five-points covering the top four.
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|J. Lawrence
|Hon
|+/
|2
|K. Roczen
|Suz
|+2.496
|3
|J. Anderson
|Kaw
|+3.854
|4
|C. Sexton
|KTM
|+5.582
|5
|H. Lawrence
|Hon
|+10.122
|6
|J. Cooper (HS)
|Yam
|+14.853
|7
|E. Tomac
|Yam
|+17.103
|8
|C. Webb
|Yam
|+21.751
|9
|M. Stewart
|Hus
|+26.605
|10
|J. Barcia
|Gas
|+50.512
|11
|J. Savatgy
|Hon
|+53.275
|12
|B. Bloss
|Bet
|+1 Lap
|13
|M. Oldenburg
|Bet
|+1 Lap
|14
|C. Nichols
|Suz
|+1 Lap
|15
|J. Hill
|KTM
|+1 Lap
|16
|D. Ferrandis
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|17
|S. McElrath
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|18
|J. Robin
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|19
|C. Clason
|Kaw
|+2 Laps
|20
|K. Moranz
|KTM
|+2 Laps
|21
|F. Noren
|Kaw
|+2 Laps
|22
|A. Plessinger
|KTM
|DNF
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|62
|2
|Chase Sexton
|59
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|57
|4
|Eli Tomac
|57
|5
|Cooper Webb
|52
|6
|Jason Anderson
|49
|7
|Hunter Lawrence
|45
|8
|Justin Cooper
|42
|9
|Justin Barcia
|42
|10
|Malcolm Stewart
|40
|11
|Justin Hill
|29
|12
|Joey Savatgy
|24
|13
|Dylan Ferrandis
|19
|14
|Shane McElrath
|19
|15
|Jorge Prado
|18
|16
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|18
|17
|Benny Bloss
|16
|18
|Vince Friese
|14
|19
|Aaron Plessinger
|13
|20
|Colt Nichols
|12
|21
|Mitchell Harrison
|5
|22
|Freddie Noren
|5
|23
|Jerry Robin
|4
|24
|Kyle Chisholm
|4
|25
|Cade Clason
|3
|26
|Ryan Breece
|3
|27
|Kevin Moranz
|0
450 Heat One
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|E. Tomac (HS)
|Yam
|/
|2
|C. Webb
|Yam
|+10.537
|3
|H. Lawrence
|Hon
|+15.440
|4
|A. Plessinger
|KTM
|+16.657
|5
|M. Stewart
|Hus
|+21.751
|6
|M. Oldenburg
|Bet
|+24.186
|7
|J. Robin
|Yam
|+29.512
|8
|S. McElrath
|Hon
|+31.459
|9
|F. Noren
|Kaw
|+32.171
|10
|J. Cooper
|Yam
|+34.675
|11
|B. Bloss
|Bet
|+36.709
|12
|M. Weltin
|Yam
|+39.710
|13
|G. Harlan
|Yam
|+52.031
|14
|T. Lane
|KTM
|+57.616
|15
|L. Karnow
|Kaw
|+58.611
|16
|M. Harrison
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
|17
|C. Copp
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|18
|C. Howell
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|19
|J. Desimone Jr
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
|20
|S. Meshey
|KTM
|+2 Laps
450 Heat Two
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|J. Anderson
|Kaw
|/
|2
|J. Lawrence
|Hon
|+1.333
|3
|C. Sexton
|KTM
|+1.688
|4
|K. Roczen
|Suz
|+6.388
|5
|D. Ferrandis
|Hon
|+10.084
|6
|J. Barcia
|Gas
|+17.504
|7
|J. Hill
|KTM
|+19.428
|8
|J. Savatgy
|Hon
|+24.003
|9
|C. Clason
|Kaw
|+31.551
|10
|C. Nichols
|Suz
|+37.481
|11
|A. Rodriguez
|KTM
|+41.020
|12
|K. Moranz
|KTM
|+45.161
|13
|J. Starling
|Gas
|+49.328
|14
|H. Schlosser
|Hon
|+55.423
|15
|J. Rodbell
|Hon
|+57.589
|16
|B. Ray
|Hon
|+1m05.843
|17
|B. Pauli
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
|18
|A. Nagy
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|19
|B. Piazza
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|20
|K. Chisholm
|Suz
|DNF
450 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|J. Cooper
|Yam
|/
|2
|B. Bloss
|Bet
|+8.105
|3
|C. Nichols
|Suz
|+9.944
|4
|K. Moranz
|KTM
|+14.054
|5
|M. Harrison
|Kaw
|+16.743
|6
|J. Starling
|Gas
|+21.219
|7
|G. Harlan
|Yam
|+24.086
|8
|A. Rodriguez
|KTM
|+25.797
|9
|B. Ray
|Hon
|+28.216
|10
|T. Lane
|KTM
|+29.557
|11
|J. Rodbell
|Hon
|+35.324
|12
|H. Schlosser
|Hon
|+37.679
|13
|L. Karnow
|Kaw
|+39.344
|14
|C. Copp
|Hon
|+47.008
|15
|B. Pauli
|Kaw
|+47.434
|16
|C. Howell
|Yam
|+58.467
|17
|J. Desimone
|Kaw
|+1m02.143
|18
|M. Weltin
|Yam
|DNF
|19
|B. Piazza
|Yam
|DNF
|20
|A. Nagy
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|21
|S. Meshey
|KTM
|+1 Lap
|22
|K. Chisholm
|Suz
|DNF
450 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|J. Lawrence
|Hon
|57.086
|2
|E. Tomac
|Yam
|57.904
|3
|C. Sexton
|KTM
|57.921
|4
|M. Stewart
|Hus
|58.570
|5
|J. Anderson
|Kaw
|58.571
|6
|J. Cooper
|Yam
|58.771
|7
|K. Roczen
|Suz
|58.997
|8
|H. Lawrence
|Hon
|59.098
|9
|J. Barcia
|Gas
|59.123
|10
|A. Plessinger
|KTM
|59.227
|11
|D. Ferrandis
|Hon
|59.305
|12
|C. Webb
|Yam
|59.618
|13
|J. Hill
|KTM
|59.667
|14
|M. Oldenburg
|Bet
|1m00.111
|15
|J. Savatgy
|Hon
|1m00.143
|16
|B. Bloss
|Bet
|1m00.157
|17
|J. Prado
|Kaw
|1m00.285
|18
|S. McElrath
|Hon
|1m00.878
|19
|C. Nichols
|Suz
|1m01.056
|20
|J. Robin
|Yam
|1m01.212
|21
|K. Chisholm
|Suz
|1m01.320
|22
|F. Noren
|Kaw
|1m01.900
|23
|C. Clason
|Kaw
|1m02.150
|24
|L. Karnow
|Kaw
|1m02.374
|25
|K. Moranz
|KTM
|1m02.562
|26
|M. Weltin
|Yam
|1m02.702
|27
|J. Starling
|Gas
|1m02.713
|28
|T. Lane
|KTM
|1m02.780
|29
|A. Rodriguez
|KTM
|1m02.967
|30
|M. Harrison
|Kaw
|1m03.217
|31
|J. Rodbell
|Hon
|1m03.256
|32
|G. Harlan
|Yam
|1m03.300
|33
|H. Schlosser
|Hon
|1m03.406
|34
|S. Meshey
|KTM
|1m04.030
|35
|B. Ray
|Hon
|1m04.869
|36
|G. Steinke
|Hus
|1m05.007
|37
|A. Nagy
|Hon
|1m05.276
|38
|C. Copp
|Hon
|1m05.866
|39
|B. Pauli
|Kaw
|1m05.968
|40
|C. Howell
|Yam
|1m06.115
|41
|J. Desimone Jr
|Kaw
|1m07.653
|42
|B. Piazza
|Yam
|1m07.788
|43
|A. Cozadd
|Yam
|1m07.822
|44
|J. Buller Jr.
|Hus
|1m09.386
|45
|R. Fisher
|Kaw
|1m09.527
|46
|J. Lesher
|Yam
|1m48.849
250 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|J. Beaumer
|KTM
|57.829
|2
|J. Smith
|Tri
|58.419
|3
|H. Deegan
|Yam
|58.499
|4
|C. Davies
|Yam
|59.461
|5
|M. Mosiman
|Yam
|59.499
|6
|C. Schock
|Yam
|1m00.226
|7
|A. Bourdon
|Yam
|1m00.491
|8
|D. Adams
|Kaw
|1m00.512
|9
|E. Lopes
|Yam
|1m00.547
|10
|J. Shimoda
|Hon
|1m01.186
|11
|H. Yoder
|Kaw
|1m01.382
|12
|D. Kelley
|Yam
|1m01.409
|13
|P. Ross
|Hon
|1m01.975
|14
|L. Turner
|KTM
|1m02.058
|15
|T. Albright
|Yam
|1m02.104
|16
|G. Towers
|Hon
|1m02.106
|17
|J. Reynolds
|Yam
|1m02.165
|18
|D. Walsh
|Kaw
|1m02.209
|19
|J. Benek
|Tri
|1m02.423
|20
|N. Koch
|KTM
|1m02.444
|21
|B. West
|Yam
|1m02.667
|22
|B. Laninovich
|Hon
|1m02.802
|23
|C. Thompson
|Yam
|1m02.823
|24
|J. Varize
|KTM
|1m02.927
|25
|K. Wise
|Yam
|1m03.143
|26
|D. Thury
|Yam
|1m03.566
|27
|B. Bennett
|Hus
|1m03.598
|28
|S. Orland
|Yam
|1m03.702
|29
|R. Gordon
|Kaw
|1m03.839
|30
|M. Sanford
|Kaw
|1m03.841
|31
|C. Jurin
|Yam
|1m03.930
|32
|P. Masciangelo
|Gas
|1m03.962
|33
|B. Davies
|Tri
|1m04.035
|34
|D. Cunha
|Hus
|1m04.080
|35
|M. Miller
|Yam
|1m04.102
|36
|K. Epperson
|Hon
|1m04.125
|37
|S. Varola
|Hus
|1m04.158
|38
|S. Wennerstrom
|KTM
|1m04.165
|39
|K. Aiello
|Hus
|1m04.227
|40
|J. Greco
|Kaw
|1m04.330
|41
|M. Kerr
|Hon
|1m04.332
|42
|L. MacLer
|Suz
|1m04.765
|43
|T. Freehill
|KTM
|1m04.955
|44
|C. Briatte
|KTM
|1m05
|45
|D. Harriman
|KTM
|1m05.102
|46
|D. Pulley Jr
|Yam
|1m05.252
|47
|K. Lewis
|Gas
|1m05.609
|48
|C. Biese
|Kaw
|1m05.665
|49
|H. Robinson
|Yam
|1m05.821
|50
|J. Aragaki
|Hus
|1m05.847
|51
|A. Castaneda
|Yam
|1m05.885
|52
|G. St-Cyr
|KTM
|1m06.255
|53
|R. Hailey Iii
|Yam
|1m06.256
|54
|J. Beeland
|Tri
|1m06.360
|55
|D. Hepp
|Hon
|1m06.767
|56
|K. Visger
|Hon
|1m07.428
|57
|K. Ballanger
|Hus
|/
|58
|T. Ralston
|Gas
|/
250 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|C. Schock
|Yam
|+59.738
|2
|C. Davies
|Yam
|+0.359
|3
|J. Smith
|Tri
|+7.348
|4
|J. Shimoda
|Hon
|+16.413
|5
|D. Adams
|Kaw
|+17.732
|6
|L. Turner
|KTM
|+21.058
|7
|D. Walsh
|Kaw
|+30.530
|8
|D. Thury
|Yam
|+32.527
|9
|M. Sanford
|Kaw
|+37.970
|10
|P. Masciangelo
|Gas
|+43.901
|11
|G. Towers
|Hon
|+46.755
|12
|D. Cunha
|Hus
|+52.735
|13
|B. Laninovich
|Hon
|+53.677
|14
|S. Wennerstrom
|KTM
|+55.764
|15
|J. Greco
|Kaw
|+1m00.449
|16
|K. Epperson
|Hon
|+1m01.868
|17
|D. Kelley
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|18
|S. Orland
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|19
|J. Varize
|KTM
|+1 Lap
|20
|N. Koch
|KTM
|DNF
250 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|H. Deegan
|Yam
|+58.621
|2
|M. Mosiman
|Yam
|+3.053
|3
|E. Lopes
|Yam
|+15.382
|4
|H. Yoder
|Kaw
|+16.857
|5
|J. Beaumer (HS)
|KTM
|+12.257
|6
|P. Ross
|Hon
|+17.790
|7
|A. Bourdon
|Yam
|+20.722
|8
|J. Reynolds
|Yam
|+26.175
|9
|T. Albright
|Yam
|+31.321
|10
|M. Miller
|Yam
|+32.805
|11
|B. Davies
|Tri
|+38.867
|12
|K. Wise
|Yam
|+40.862
|13
|S. Varola
|Hus
|+42.106
|14
|C. Jurin
|Yam
|+43.470
|15
|J. Benek
|Tri
|+43.932
|16
|B. Bennett
|Hus
|+1 Lap
|17
|K. Aiello
|Hus
|+1 Lap
|18
|C. Thompson
|Yam
|DNF
|19
|B. West
|Yam
|DNF
|20
|R. Gordon
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
250 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|G. Towers
|Hon
|/
|2
|J. Varize
|KTM
|+0.849
|3
|P. Masciangelo (HS)
|Gas
|+2.699
|4
|C. Jurin
|Yam
|+4.979
|5
|S. Varola
|Hus
|+7.000
|6
|M. Miller
|Yam
|+7.866
|7
|K. Wise
|Yam
|+14.185
|8
|D. Cunha
|Hus
|+14.265
|9
|J. Benek
|Tri
|+16.161
|10
|B. Davies
|Tri
|+20.538
|11
|K. Aiello
|Hus
|+22.215
|12
|J. Greco
|Kaw
|+24.163
|13
|K. Epperson
|Hon
|+25.437
|14
|R. Gordon
|Kaw
|+27.668
|15
|B. Bennett
|Hus
|+28.895
|16
|N. Koch
|KTM
|+32.595
|17
|S. Wennerstrom
|KTM
|+1m02.393
|18
|B. Laninovich
|Hon
|DNF
|19
|D. Kelley
|Yam
|DNF
|20
|S. Orland
|Yam
|DNF
|21
|C. Thompson
|Yam
|DNS
|22
|B. West
|Yam
|DNS
Images by KardyPhoto