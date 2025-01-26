2025 AMA Supercross Championship

Round Three – Angel Stadium

250 Main Race Report

Haiden Deegan scored the holeshot ahead of Julien Beaumer, but the KTM man was not going to allow the Yamaha youngster to have it all his own way and made a challenge at turn two that almost came off. However, the attempted move cost Beaumer some time and allowed Deegan to escape, and from thereon, the Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha rider was never headed.

Baumer chased hard and was the only other rider to dip into the 59s as Deegan and himself pulled away from the field.

The best of the rest was young Kiwi Cole Davies, who came through the field to score a brilliant maiden podium ahead of Jordon Smith after the Triumph rider went down late in the race, which allowed Davies to sweep through and steal the podium.

Deegan might have taken the win but Beaumer retained the championship lead and heads into round four with a seven-point lead over Deegan.

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 H. Deegan (HS) Yam / 2 J. Beaumer KTM +4.498 3 C. Davies Yam +20.196 4 J. Smith Tri +33.393 5 C. Schock Yam +35.553 6 J. Shimoda Hon +44.671 7 M. Mosiman Yam +53.859 8 D. Adams Kaw +58.298 9 A. Bourdon Yam +1n04.595 10 H. Yoder Kaw +1 Lap 11 L. Turner KTM +1 Lap 12 P. Ross Hon +1 Lap 13 J. Reynolds Yam +1 Lap 14 T. Albright Yam +1 Lap 15 G. Towers Hon +1 Lap 16 D. Thury Yam +1 Lap 17 E. Lopes Yam +1 Lap 18 D. Walsh Kaw +1 Lap 19 J. Varize KTM +1 Lap 20 C. Jurin Yam +1 Lap 21 P. Masciangelo Gas +2 Laps 22 M. Sanford Kaw +2 Laps

250 West Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Julien Beaumer 69 2 Haiden Deegan 62 3 Jordon Smith 60 4 Jo Shimoda 56 5 Cole Davies 52 6 Coty Schock 49 7 Anthony Bourdon 39 8 Ryder Difrancesco 35 9 Michael Mosiman 35 10 Hunter Yoder 33 11 Garrett Marchbanks 27 12 Cole Thompson 22 13 Lux Turner 22 14 Parker Ross 22 15 Tj Albright 22 16 Jett Reynolds 18 17 Drew Adams 14 18 Gavin Towers 14 19 Avery Long 10 20 Brad West 8 21 Dylan Walsh 7 22 Max Miller 6 23 Dominique Thury 6 24 Joshua Varize 6 25 Nico Koch 5 26 Enzo Lopes 5 27 Noah Viney 4 28 Collin Jurin 2 29 Stilez Robertson 2 30 Preston Masciangelo 1 31 Ty Masterpool 1

450 Main Report

Justin Cooper scored the holeshot after coming through the LCQ to the Main.

In second place early on was the Lawrence brothers followed by Jason Anderson, Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton. Eli Tomac had the gate pick but was way down in 17th place at the end of lap one.

Jason Anderson got both Lawrence brothers in a single rhythm section to move up to second place early on lap two. Roczen then tried to do the same but the Aussie boys managed to keep the German at bay. Away out front well clear of all that palaver was Justin Cooper, the Yamaha man had a two-second lead over Anderson by the time they started lap three.

Jett Lawrence started to settle a couple of laps into the race, moving past his brother and then setting about chasing down Anderson. Roczen pushed Hunter Lawrence back to fifth, Sexton then pushed him further back to sixth. Plessinger and Ferrandis got hooked up together while tussling over seventh place and by the time they untangled themselves they were at the back of the field. Four laps in and Tomac was still outside the top ten.

With five-minutes down it was still Cooper from Anderson and Jett while a little further behind now was Roczen and Sexton. Hunter Lawrence sixth ahead of Malcolm Stewart, Cooper Webb and Justin Barcia while Eli Tomac had just joined the top ten. All riders scrabbling for grip on the loose surface.

Anderson moved into the lead six-minutes into the contest but the whole top five had started to close up. Jett Lawrence took second place from Justin Cooper a lap later, moments later both Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton also slipped past Cooper, pushing him back to fifth.

Jason Anderson continued to lead Jett Lawrence, Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton lap after lap, it was not until 13-minutes in that Jett finally showed the Kawasaki man a wheel, only to be instantly rebuffed. It took the Australian youngster another lap to make a move stick, much to the delight of the crowd.

Once past, Jett was gone… Jett put a couple of seconds between himself and Anderson in a single lap.

With five-minutes to run Jett led Anderson by 2.3-seconds and the Kawasaki man had the Suzuki of Roczen right on his back tyre. Chase Sexton was a further three-seconds back but now well clear of Justin Cooper. Hunter Lawrence was sixth, Malcolm Stewart seventh, Cooper Webb eight and Eli Tomac ninth at this juncture.

Once into the lead Jett Lawrence had simply streaked away from the field.

Ken Roczen chased down Jason Anderson and the two traded blows a few times across the closing laps but Roczen eventually got it done, taking second place from the Kawasaki rider to leave Anaheim as the new championship leader.

Chase Sexton tried to chase Anderson down for a podium and was right on the back of him only to make a couple of late mistakes that saw the KTM man have to settle for fourth.

Four different brands filling the top four places, Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki and KTM. This is the first time a Suzuki rider has held the red plate for ten years.

Honda mounted Hunter Lawrence in fifth and Justin Cooper the first Yamaha home in sixth ahead of team-mate Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb.

Ken Roczen takes a three-point lead over Chase Sexton into round four at Glendale in Arizona next weekend. Jett Lawrence and Eli Tomac are both two-points further in arrears. Five-points covering the top four.

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 J. Lawrence Hon +/ 2 K. Roczen Suz +2.496 3 J. Anderson Kaw +3.854 4 C. Sexton KTM +5.582 5 H. Lawrence Hon +10.122 6 J. Cooper (HS) Yam +14.853 7 E. Tomac Yam +17.103 8 C. Webb Yam +21.751 9 M. Stewart Hus +26.605 10 J. Barcia Gas +50.512 11 J. Savatgy Hon +53.275 12 B. Bloss Bet +1 Lap 13 M. Oldenburg Bet +1 Lap 14 C. Nichols Suz +1 Lap 15 J. Hill KTM +1 Lap 16 D. Ferrandis Hon +1 Lap 17 S. McElrath Hon +1 Lap 18 J. Robin Yam +1 Lap 19 C. Clason Kaw +2 Laps 20 K. Moranz KTM +2 Laps 21 F. Noren Kaw +2 Laps 22 A. Plessinger KTM DNF

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Ken Roczen 62 2 Chase Sexton 59 3 Jett Lawrence 57 4 Eli Tomac 57 5 Cooper Webb 52 6 Jason Anderson 49 7 Hunter Lawrence 45 8 Justin Cooper 42 9 Justin Barcia 42 10 Malcolm Stewart 40 11 Justin Hill 29 12 Joey Savatgy 24 13 Dylan Ferrandis 19 14 Shane McElrath 19 15 Jorge Prado 18 16 Mitchell Oldenburg 18 17 Benny Bloss 16 18 Vince Friese 14 19 Aaron Plessinger 13 20 Colt Nichols 12 21 Mitchell Harrison 5 22 Freddie Noren 5 23 Jerry Robin 4 24 Kyle Chisholm 4 25 Cade Clason 3 26 Ryan Breece 3 27 Kevin Moranz 0

450 Heat One

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 E. Tomac (HS) Yam / 2 C. Webb Yam +10.537 3 H. Lawrence Hon +15.440 4 A. Plessinger KTM +16.657 5 M. Stewart Hus +21.751 6 M. Oldenburg Bet +24.186 7 J. Robin Yam +29.512 8 S. McElrath Hon +31.459 9 F. Noren Kaw +32.171 10 J. Cooper Yam +34.675 11 B. Bloss Bet +36.709 12 M. Weltin Yam +39.710 13 G. Harlan Yam +52.031 14 T. Lane KTM +57.616 15 L. Karnow Kaw +58.611 16 M. Harrison Kaw +1 Lap 17 C. Copp Hon +1 Lap 18 C. Howell Yam +1 Lap 19 J. Desimone Jr Kaw +1 Lap 20 S. Meshey KTM +2 Laps

450 Heat Two

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 J. Anderson Kaw / 2 J. Lawrence Hon +1.333 3 C. Sexton KTM +1.688 4 K. Roczen Suz +6.388 5 D. Ferrandis Hon +10.084 6 J. Barcia Gas +17.504 7 J. Hill KTM +19.428 8 J. Savatgy Hon +24.003 9 C. Clason Kaw +31.551 10 C. Nichols Suz +37.481 11 A. Rodriguez KTM +41.020 12 K. Moranz KTM +45.161 13 J. Starling Gas +49.328 14 H. Schlosser Hon +55.423 15 J. Rodbell Hon +57.589 16 B. Ray Hon +1m05.843 17 B. Pauli Kaw +1 Lap 18 A. Nagy Hon +1 Lap 19 B. Piazza Yam +1 Lap 20 K. Chisholm Suz DNF

450 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 J. Cooper Yam / 2 B. Bloss Bet +8.105 3 C. Nichols Suz +9.944 4 K. Moranz KTM +14.054 5 M. Harrison Kaw +16.743 6 J. Starling Gas +21.219 7 G. Harlan Yam +24.086 8 A. Rodriguez KTM +25.797 9 B. Ray Hon +28.216 10 T. Lane KTM +29.557 11 J. Rodbell Hon +35.324 12 H. Schlosser Hon +37.679 13 L. Karnow Kaw +39.344 14 C. Copp Hon +47.008 15 B. Pauli Kaw +47.434 16 C. Howell Yam +58.467 17 J. Desimone Kaw +1m02.143 18 M. Weltin Yam DNF 19 B. Piazza Yam DNF 20 A. Nagy Hon +1 Lap 21 S. Meshey KTM +1 Lap 22 K. Chisholm Suz DNF

450 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 J. Lawrence Hon 57.086 2 E. Tomac Yam 57.904 3 C. Sexton KTM 57.921 4 M. Stewart Hus 58.570 5 J. Anderson Kaw 58.571 6 J. Cooper Yam 58.771 7 K. Roczen Suz 58.997 8 H. Lawrence Hon 59.098 9 J. Barcia Gas 59.123 10 A. Plessinger KTM 59.227 11 D. Ferrandis Hon 59.305 12 C. Webb Yam 59.618 13 J. Hill KTM 59.667 14 M. Oldenburg Bet 1m00.111 15 J. Savatgy Hon 1m00.143 16 B. Bloss Bet 1m00.157 17 J. Prado Kaw 1m00.285 18 S. McElrath Hon 1m00.878 19 C. Nichols Suz 1m01.056 20 J. Robin Yam 1m01.212 21 K. Chisholm Suz 1m01.320 22 F. Noren Kaw 1m01.900 23 C. Clason Kaw 1m02.150 24 L. Karnow Kaw 1m02.374 25 K. Moranz KTM 1m02.562 26 M. Weltin Yam 1m02.702 27 J. Starling Gas 1m02.713 28 T. Lane KTM 1m02.780 29 A. Rodriguez KTM 1m02.967 30 M. Harrison Kaw 1m03.217 31 J. Rodbell Hon 1m03.256 32 G. Harlan Yam 1m03.300 33 H. Schlosser Hon 1m03.406 34 S. Meshey KTM 1m04.030 35 B. Ray Hon 1m04.869 36 G. Steinke Hus 1m05.007 37 A. Nagy Hon 1m05.276 38 C. Copp Hon 1m05.866 39 B. Pauli Kaw 1m05.968 40 C. Howell Yam 1m06.115 41 J. Desimone Jr Kaw 1m07.653 42 B. Piazza Yam 1m07.788 43 A. Cozadd Yam 1m07.822 44 J. Buller Jr. Hus 1m09.386 45 R. Fisher Kaw 1m09.527 46 J. Lesher Yam 1m48.849

250 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 J. Beaumer KTM 57.829 2 J. Smith Tri 58.419 3 H. Deegan Yam 58.499 4 C. Davies Yam 59.461 5 M. Mosiman Yam 59.499 6 C. Schock Yam 1m00.226 7 A. Bourdon Yam 1m00.491 8 D. Adams Kaw 1m00.512 9 E. Lopes Yam 1m00.547 10 J. Shimoda Hon 1m01.186 11 H. Yoder Kaw 1m01.382 12 D. Kelley Yam 1m01.409 13 P. Ross Hon 1m01.975 14 L. Turner KTM 1m02.058 15 T. Albright Yam 1m02.104 16 G. Towers Hon 1m02.106 17 J. Reynolds Yam 1m02.165 18 D. Walsh Kaw 1m02.209 19 J. Benek Tri 1m02.423 20 N. Koch KTM 1m02.444 21 B. West Yam 1m02.667 22 B. Laninovich Hon 1m02.802 23 C. Thompson Yam 1m02.823 24 J. Varize KTM 1m02.927 25 K. Wise Yam 1m03.143 26 D. Thury Yam 1m03.566 27 B. Bennett Hus 1m03.598 28 S. Orland Yam 1m03.702 29 R. Gordon Kaw 1m03.839 30 M. Sanford Kaw 1m03.841 31 C. Jurin Yam 1m03.930 32 P. Masciangelo Gas 1m03.962 33 B. Davies Tri 1m04.035 34 D. Cunha Hus 1m04.080 35 M. Miller Yam 1m04.102 36 K. Epperson Hon 1m04.125 37 S. Varola Hus 1m04.158 38 S. Wennerstrom KTM 1m04.165 39 K. Aiello Hus 1m04.227 40 J. Greco Kaw 1m04.330 41 M. Kerr Hon 1m04.332 42 L. MacLer Suz 1m04.765 43 T. Freehill KTM 1m04.955 44 C. Briatte KTM 1m05 45 D. Harriman KTM 1m05.102 46 D. Pulley Jr Yam 1m05.252 47 K. Lewis Gas 1m05.609 48 C. Biese Kaw 1m05.665 49 H. Robinson Yam 1m05.821 50 J. Aragaki Hus 1m05.847 51 A. Castaneda Yam 1m05.885 52 G. St-Cyr KTM 1m06.255 53 R. Hailey Iii Yam 1m06.256 54 J. Beeland Tri 1m06.360 55 D. Hepp Hon 1m06.767 56 K. Visger Hon 1m07.428 57 K. Ballanger Hus / 58 T. Ralston Gas /

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 C. Schock Yam +59.738 2 C. Davies Yam +0.359 3 J. Smith Tri +7.348 4 J. Shimoda Hon +16.413 5 D. Adams Kaw +17.732 6 L. Turner KTM +21.058 7 D. Walsh Kaw +30.530 8 D. Thury Yam +32.527 9 M. Sanford Kaw +37.970 10 P. Masciangelo Gas +43.901 11 G. Towers Hon +46.755 12 D. Cunha Hus +52.735 13 B. Laninovich Hon +53.677 14 S. Wennerstrom KTM +55.764 15 J. Greco Kaw +1m00.449 16 K. Epperson Hon +1m01.868 17 D. Kelley Yam +1 Lap 18 S. Orland Yam +1 Lap 19 J. Varize KTM +1 Lap 20 N. Koch KTM DNF

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 H. Deegan Yam +58.621 2 M. Mosiman Yam +3.053 3 E. Lopes Yam +15.382 4 H. Yoder Kaw +16.857 5 J. Beaumer (HS) KTM +12.257 6 P. Ross Hon +17.790 7 A. Bourdon Yam +20.722 8 J. Reynolds Yam +26.175 9 T. Albright Yam +31.321 10 M. Miller Yam +32.805 11 B. Davies Tri +38.867 12 K. Wise Yam +40.862 13 S. Varola Hus +42.106 14 C. Jurin Yam +43.470 15 J. Benek Tri +43.932 16 B. Bennett Hus +1 Lap 17 K. Aiello Hus +1 Lap 18 C. Thompson Yam DNF 19 B. West Yam DNF 20 R. Gordon Kaw +1 Lap

250 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 G. Towers Hon / 2 J. Varize KTM +0.849 3 P. Masciangelo (HS) Gas +2.699 4 C. Jurin Yam +4.979 5 S. Varola Hus +7.000 6 M. Miller Yam +7.866 7 K. Wise Yam +14.185 8 D. Cunha Hus +14.265 9 J. Benek Tri +16.161 10 B. Davies Tri +20.538 11 K. Aiello Hus +22.215 12 J. Greco Kaw +24.163 13 K. Epperson Hon +25.437 14 R. Gordon Kaw +27.668 15 B. Bennett Hus +28.895 16 N. Koch KTM +32.595 17 S. Wennerstrom KTM +1m02.393 18 B. Laninovich Hon DNF 19 D. Kelley Yam DNF 20 S. Orland Yam DNF 21 C. Thompson Yam DNS 22 B. West Yam DNS

Images by KardyPhoto