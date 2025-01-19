2025 AMA Supercross Championship
Round Two – Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego
250 Heat One
Jo Shimoda may have broken a couple of fingers on his clutch hand during practice but that didn’t stop the Japanese 22-year-old from getting a pretty good gate in the opening 250 Heat of the night but scoring the holeshot was Jordon Smith and Jett Reynolds. Marchbanks also away well along with Ty Masterpool.
Marchbanks moved through to the lead late on lap two, and the gap between the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider and Triumph’s Smith stretched back and forth, but Marchbanks had enough speed up his sleeve to hold sway up front all the way to the chequered flag. That duo crossed the line almost ten-seconds clear of Julien Beaumuer who took third place with a clear buffer over Ty Masterpool and Jett Reynolds.
Jo Shimoda took seventh place to secure his place in the main despite his injury.
250 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|G. Marchbanks
|Kaw
|/
|2
|J. Smith
|Tri
|+0.896
|3
|J. Beaumer
|KTM
|+9.895
|4
|T. Masterpool
|Kaw
|+16.286
|5
|J. Reynolds
|Yam
|+18.698
|6
|C. Thompson
|Yam
|+19.698
|7
|J. Shimoda
|Hon
|+20.921
|8
|H. Yoder
|Kaw
|+21.984
|9
|P. Ross
|Hon
|+22.771
|10
|B. West
|Yam
|+24.665
|11
|M. Miller
|Yam
|+32.005
|12
|J. Varize
|KTM
|+33.015
|13
|P. Masciangelo
|Gas
|+36.343
|14
|D. Thury
|Yam
|+37.908
|15
|R. Gordon
|Kaw
|+38.126
|16
|S. Varola
|Hus
|+40.356
|17
|N. Koch
|KTM
|+40.771
|18
|S. Orland
|Yam
|+43.783
|19
|B. Davies
|Tri
|+55.988
|20
|B. Laninovich
|Hon
|+8 Laps
250 Heat Two
Young Kiwi Cole Davies led Michael Mosiman and Lux Turner early on while Haiden Deegan was fifth on the opening lap behind Frenchman Anthony Bourdon.
Davies kept Mosiman bay throughout the nine-lap contest while Haiden Deegan worked his way through to third place by the flag to make it a Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha 1-2-3.
Deegan had closed down his team-mates before a fall put him on the back foot and out of contention for the win.
Talon Hawkins had a big crash on the final lap while in 12th place.
250 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|C. Davies
|Yam
|/
|2
|M. Mosiman
|Yam
|+1.427
|3
|H. Deegan
|Yam
|+12.874
|4
|R. Difrancesco
|Gas
|+17.816
|5
|L. Turner
|KTM
|+20.172
|6
|A. Bourdon
|Yam
|+20.549
|7
|C. Schock
|Yam
|+22.659
|8
|G. Towers
|Hon
|+29.916
|9
|T. Albright
|Yam
|+33.743
|10
|A. Long
|KTM
|+39.826
|11
|D. Walsh
|Kaw
|+40.386
|12
|C. Jurin
|Yam
|+49.891
|13
|C. Harmon
|Yam
|+53.543
|14
|M. Sanford
|Kaw
|+55.375
|15
|L. MacLer
|Suz
|+55.673
|16
|M. Kerr
|Hon
|+1m04.289
|17
|T. Hawkins
|KTM
|+1 Lap
|18
|A. Castaneda
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|19
|B. Bennett
|Hus
|+3 Laps
|20
|K. Wise
|Yam
|+6 Laps
250 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|J. Varize
|KTM
|+55.766
|2
|D. Walsh
|Kaw
|+1.652
|3
|B. West
|Yam
|+2.356
|4
|N. Koch
|KTM
|+3.513
|5
|M. Sanford
|Kaw
|+4.231
|6
|S. Varola
|Hus
|+5.384
|7
|M. Miller
|Yam
|+6.070
|8
|K. Wise
|Yam
|+7.354
|9
|L. MacLer
|Suz
|+8.701
|10
|B. Bennett
|Hus
|+9.433
|11
|C. Jurin
|Yam
|+10.576
|12
|C. Harmon
|Yam
|+11.757
|13
|D. Thury
|Yam
|+11.763
|14
|B. Davies
|Tri
|+12.865
|15
|A. Castaneda
|Yam
|+16.471
|16
|M. Kerr
|Hon
|+17.138
|17
|R. Gordon
|Kaw
|+29.112
|18
|S. Orland
|Yam
|+42.654
|19
|A. Long
|KTM
|+DNF
|20
|P. Masciangelo
|Gas
|+DNF
|21
|T. Hawkins
|KTM
|+DNS
|22
|B. Laninovich
|Hon
|+DNS
250 Main
Young Kiwi Cole Davies scored the holeshot ahead of Julien Beaumer, Jordon Smith and Ryder DiFrancesco. Haiden Deegan was eighth early on and the injured Jo Shimoda in tenth.
Davies held off Beaumer until the halfway point of the race at which point Masterpool went down from seventh place, a hefty crash while challenging Shimoda for track position.
Cole Davies then had a tip-over which saw him passed by Jordon Smith, Ryder DiFrancesco and Haiden Deegan, relegating Davies to fith place.
With four-minutes left on the clock DiFrancesco made a mistake and opened the door for Deegan to take that third place. At this point of the race Beaumer led Smith by just over three-seconds with Deegan a further four-seconds back in third place. Cole Davies was fifth, Coty Schock sixth and Jo Shimoda seventh.
Beaumer went on to take a clear victory ahead of Smith with Deegan rounding out the podium.
Cole Davies is fourth ahead of Ryder DiFrancesco and Coty Shock. Shimoda seventh ahead of Marchbanks, Mosiman and Yoder.
The victory gives Beaumer (47) a five-point lead over Jordon Smith (42) heading to A2 next weekend. Jo Shimoda (40) two-points further behind and three-points ahead of Haiden Deegan (37).
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|J. Beaumer
|KTM
|+53.850
|2
|J. Smith
|Tri
|+3.087
|3
|H. Deegan
|Yam
|+5.773
|4
|C. Davies
|Yam
|+7.949
|5
|R. Difrancesco
|Gas
|+8.732
|6
|C. Schock
|Yam
|+16.374
|7
|J. Shimoda
|Hon
|+27.838
|8
|G. Marchbanks
|Kaw
|+30.020
|9
|M. Mosiman
|Yam
|+35.403
|10
|H. Yoder
|Kaw
|+37.571
|11
|A. Bourdon
|Yam
|+37.906
|12
|C. Thompson
|Yam
|+47.363
|13
|J. Reynolds
|Yam
|+49.229
|14
|B. West
|Yam
|+1m08.775
|15
|P. Ross
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|16
|T. Albright
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|17
|N. Koch
|KTM
|+1 Lap
|18
|G. Towers
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|19
|D. Walsh
|Kaw
|+2 Laps
|20
|J. Varize
|KTM
|+2 Laps
|21
|T. Masterpool
|Kaw
|+DNF
|22
|L. Turner
|KTM
|+DNF
250 West Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Julien Beaumer
|47
|2
|Jordon Smith
|42
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|40
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|37
|5
|Ryder Difrancesco
|35
|6
|Cole Davies
|32
|7
|Coty Schock
|32
|8
|Garrett Marchbanks
|27
|9
|Anthony Bourdon
|26
|10
|Cole Thompson
|22
|11
|Hunter Yoder
|21
|12
|Michael Mosiman
|20
|13
|Tj Albright
|14
|14
|Parker Ross
|12
|15
|Lux Turner
|11
|16
|Avery Long
|10
|17
|Jett Reynolds
|9
|18
|Brad West
|8
|19
|Gavin Towers
|7
|20
|Max Miller
|6
|21
|Nico Koch
|5
|22
|Noah Viney
|4
|23
|Dylan Walsh
|3
|24
|Joshua Varize
|3
|25
|Stilez Robertson
|2
450 Heat One
Jett Lawrence scored the holeshot ahead of Cooper Webb and Jason Anderson. Webb was all over the back of Jett throughout the opening lap, however once Jett settled into his rhythm as the race progressed the defending champ pulled away. The Aussie’s fastest lap was a second quicker than Webb and Anderson, who finished behind him in that order.
Dylan Ferrandis was fourth and Malcolm Stewart fifth while Aaron Plessinger worked his way through the pack to sixth by the flag. AP showed good speed, recording the second-quickest lap of the race.
450 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|J. Lawrence
|Hon
|/
|2
|C. Webb
|Yam
|+4.982
|3
|J. Anderson
|Kaw
|+6.849
|4
|D. Ferrandis
|Hon
|+9.154
|5
|M. Stewart
|Hus
|+10.035
|6
|A. Plessinger
|KTM
|+12.311
|7
|J. Hill
|KTM
|+14.229
|8
|M. Oldenburg
|Bet
|+20.588
|9
|C. Nichols
|Suz
|+23.900
|10
|G. Harlan
|Yam
|+29.118
|11
|F. Noren
|Kaw
|+32.086
|12
|A. Politelli
|Yam
|+34.892
|13
|T. Lane
|KTM
|+37.415
|14
|K. Moranz
|KTM
|+38.264
|15
|K. Chisholm
|Suz
|+48.148
|16
|S. Meshey
|KTM
|+51.827
|17
|J. Rodbell
|Hon
|+55.068
|18
|G. Steinke
|Hus
|+1 Lap
|19
|H. Schlosser
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|20
|B. Piazza
|Yam
|+1 Lap
450 Heat Two
Eli Tomac fired out of the gates and immediately started to stretch away from the field. Second best on the opening lap was Vince Friese ahead of Joey Savatgy, Chase Sexton, Ken Roczen and Justin Barcia. A crook Hunter Lawrence was 12th early on.
Bloss and Prado were seventh and eighth respectively at half-race distance and had closed down Vince Friese, who had drifted back to sixth place after running second early on. Both Bloss and Prado ended up on the deck after tangling with Friese.
Chase Sexton worked his way forward to second place and started to reel Tomac in before the Yamaha man responded to the challenge.
Joey Savatgy was a strong third for much of the contest before being overhauled by both Ken Roczen and Justin Barcia late in the race.
Hunter Lawrence worked his way up to sixth place ahead of Justin Cooper and Vince Friese.
450 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|E. Tomac
|Yam
|/
|2
|C. Sexton
|KTM
|+4.058
|3
|K. Roczen
|Suz
|+13.413
|4
|J. Barcia
|Gas
|+15.075
|5
|J. Savatgy
|Hon
|+18.939
|6
|H. Lawrence
|Hon
|+23.421
|7
|J. Cooper
|Yam
|+24.590
|8
|V. Friese
|Hon
|+30.415
|9
|S. McElrath
|Hon
|+30.918
|10
|J. Prado
|Kaw
|+32.950
|11
|J. Robin
|Yam
|+37.372
|12
|C. Clason
|Kaw
|+42.354
|13
|M. Weltin
|Yam
|+49.645
|14
|J. Starling
|Gas
|+51.609
|15
|B. Ray
|Hon
|+55.390
|16
|L. Karnow
|Kaw
|+56.894
|17
|B. Bloss
|Bet
|+1 Lap
|18
|A. Nagy
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|19
|A. Rodriguez
|KTM
|+2 Laps
|20
|M. Harrison
|Kaw
|+8 Laps
450 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|J. Prado
|Kaw
|/
|2
|B. Bloss
|Bet
|+7.020
|3
|K. Chisholm
|Suz
|+9.089
|4
|K. Moranz
|KTM
|+11.868
|5
|T. Lane
|KTM
|+14.070
|6
|J. Starling
|Gas
|+14.994
|7
|J. Robin
|Yam
|+16.489
|8
|S. Meshey
|KTM
|+21.774
|9
|A. Politelli
|Yam
|+21.881
|10
|C. Clason
|Kaw
|+23.768
|11
|L. Karnow
|Kaw
|+29.278
|12
|G. Steinke
|Hus
|+30.765
|13
|M. Weltin
|Yam
|+31.797
|14
|G. Harlan
|Yam
|+33.979
|15
|A. Nagy
|Hon
|+39.635
|16
|J. Rodbell
|Hon
|+42.606
|17
|H. Schlosser
|Hon
|+45.676
|18
|B. Piazza
|Yam
|+50.656
|19
|A. Rodriguez
|KTM
|+54.486
|20
|F. Noren
|Kaw
|+55.786
|21
|B. Ray
|Hon
|+7 Laps
|22
|M. Harrison
|Kaw
|+7 Laps
450 Main
Vince Friese scored the holeshot ahead of Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen and Hunter Lawrence as Chase Sexton, Jett Lawrence and Malcolm Stewart gave chase through the opening turns. Webb made short work of Friese, who was also quickly passed by Hunter Lawrence as the Australian moved up to second place.
KTM team-mates Chase Sexton and Aaron Plessinger went down together late on the opening lap and lost a number of positions before they were back up and running. Sexton lost the front and left Plessinger with nowhere to go, the pair relegated to the back of the field with 19-minutes left on the clock and plenty of work to do.
Roczen briefly got the better of Hunter Lawrence for second place only for the under the weather Aussie to fire right back through to that second place. Meanwhile Cooper Webb was pulling away up front…
Jett Lawrence was not making much progress early on. The defending champ passed by Eli Tomac on lap three, who then also stole fourth from Malcolm Stewart. Jett Lawrence took fifth from Stewart on the following lap.
Roczen eventually managed to break away from Hunter, who was then also caught and passed by Tomac. Jett Lawrence moved ahead of Hunter with 15-minutes left on the clock to take that fourth place. Tomac and Roczen were starting to reel in Webb.
Tomac got the better of Roczen with 12-minutes left on the clock. Next target his team-mate Cooper Webb. Tomac was all over the back of Webb in no time. Roczen was keeping them in sight while closing in from behind in a quest to join that party was Jett Lawrence…
Jett took third place from Roczen just before the halfway mark and in no time was on the back of Tomac and Webb. At times over the following lap Webb, Tomac and Lawrence were almost line-abreast. Eventually Tomac and Jett broke away from Webb and it was on! Tomac had the wood on Jett though and went on to take the victory as both threaded their way through traffic, putting everyone from 14th place back a lap down. Tomac scored the fastest lap of the race, half-a-second quicker than Jett.
Once he had been passed by Tomac and Jett, Cooper Webb lost a lot of ground and started to come under attack from Ken Roczen, Hunter Lawrence and Chase Sexton. Webb held on for that third place though, taking the flag 18-seconds behind Tomac and Jett. Roczen claimed fourth a few bike lengths behind Webb and 1.5-seconds clear of Hunter Lawrence, who just managed to keep a charging Chase Sexton at bay. The round one winner coming from 20th all the way through to sixth.
Eli Tomac heads to A2 next weekend with the championship lead but it is tight at the top. Tomac (42) leads Sexton (41) by a single point with Roczen (40) a single point further back in third. Cooper Webb has 38-points, Jett 32 and Justin Barcia 30.
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|E. Tomac
|Yam
|/
|2
|J. Lawrence
|Hon
|+1.518
|3
|C. Webb
|Yam
|+18.518
|4
|K. Roczen
|Suz
|+19.632
|5
|H. Lawrence
|Hon
|+21.041
|6
|C. Sexton
|KTM
|+21.631
|7
|M. Stewart
|Hus
|+32.915
|8
|J. Barcia
|Gas
|+37.015
|9
|D. Ferrandis
|Hon
|+42.720
|10
|J. Savatgy
|Hon
|+44.148
|11
|J. Cooper
|Yam
|+48.667
|12
|J. Prado
|Kaw
|+54.968
|13
|J. Anderson
|Kaw
|+1m08.668
|14
|J. Hill
|KTM
|+1 Lap
|15
|V. Friese
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|16
|B. Bloss
|Bet
|+1 Lap
|17
|S. McElrath
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|18
|C. Nichols
|Suz
|+1 Lap
|19
|M. Oldenburg
|Bet
|+2 Laps
|20
|K. Chisholm
|Suz
|+2 Laps
|21
|K. Moranz
|KTM
|+2 Laps
|22
|A. Plessinger
|KTM
|+DNF
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|42
|2
|Chase Sexton
|41
|3
|Ken Roczen
|40
|4
|Cooper Webb
|38
|5
|Jett Lawrence
|32
|6
|Justin Barcia
|30
|7
|Jason Anderson
|29
|8
|Hunter Lawrence
|28
|9
|Malcolm Stewart
|27
|10
|Justin Cooper
|26
|11
|Justin Hill
|22
|12
|Jorge Prado
|18
|13
|Shane McElrath
|14
|14
|Vince Friese
|14
|15
|Aaron Plessinger
|13
|16
|Dylan Ferrandis
|13
|17
|Joey Savatgy
|13
|18
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|9
|19
|Benny Bloss
|6
|20
|Mitchell Harrison
|5
|21
|Colt Nichols
|4
|22
|Freddie Noren
|4
|23
|Kyle Chisholm
|4
|24
|Ryan Breece
|3
|25
|Kevin Moranz
|1
250 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Lap
|1
|H. Deegan
|Yam
|52.848
|2
|J. Beaumer
|KTM
|53.142
|3
|M. Mosiman
|Yam
|53.229
|4
|J. Shimoda
|Hon
|53.725
|5
|R. Difrancesco
|Gas
|53.912
|6
|J. Smith
|Tri
|53.957
|7
|C. Davies
|Yam
|54.043
|8
|T. Masterpool
|Kaw
|54.279
|9
|C. Schock
|Yam
|54.410
|10
|G. Marchbanks
|Kaw
|54.456
|11
|A. Bourdon
|Yam
|54.882
|12
|J. Reynolds
|Yam
|54.998
|13
|D. Walsh
|Kaw
|55.151
|14
|C. Thompson
|Yam
|55.172
|15
|T. Hawkins
|KTM
|55.439
|16
|H. Yoder
|Kaw
|55.585
|17
|L. Turner
|KTM
|55.586
|18
|P. Ross
|Hon
|55.686
|19
|T. Albright
|Yam
|55.913
|20
|D. Thury
|Yam
|55.966
|21
|G. Towers
|Hon
|56.115
|22
|R. Gordon
|Kaw
|56.176
|23
|A. Long
|KTM
|56.267
|24
|M. Miller
|Yam
|56.503
|25
|C. Jurin
|Yam
|56.580
|26
|N. Koch
|KTM
|56.655
|27
|K. Wise
|Yam
|56.865
|28
|B. Davies
|Tri
|57.009
|29
|M. Kerr
|Hon
|57.026
|30
|B. West
|Yam
|57.040
|31
|B. Bennett
|Hus
|57.266
|32
|B. Laninovich
|Hon
|57.283
|33
|L. MacLer
|Suz
|57.304
|34
|P. Masciangelo
|Gas
|57.358
|35
|M. Sanford
|Kaw
|57.413
|36
|S. Orland
|Yam
|57.430
|37
|C. Harmon
|Yam
|57.436
|38
|S. Varola
|Hus
|57.505
|39
|A. Castaneda
|Yam
|57.711
|40
|J. Varize
|KTM
|57.782
|41
|S. Wennerstrom
|KTM
|57.789
|42
|J. Greco
|Kaw
|58.003
|43
|B. Spangle
|Yam
|58.179
|44
|N. Viney
|Hon
|58.286
|45
|D. Harriman
|KTM
|58.318
|46
|C. Howell
|Yam
|58.373
|47
|K. Lewis
|Gas
|58.423
|48
|D. Cunha
|Hus
|58.450
|49
|W. Mattson
|Yam
|58.574
|50
|D. Hepp
|Hon
|58.592
|51
|K. Epperson
|Hon
|58.987
|52
|C. Biese
|Kaw
|59.047
|53
|T. Freehill
|KTM
|59.128
|54
|R. Hailey III
|Yam
|59.209
|55
|H. Robinson
|Yam
|59.333
|56
|K. Visger
|Hon
|59.397
|57
|J. Aragaki
|Hus
|59.597
|58
|J. Beeland
|Tri
|1:00.150
|59
|D. Pulley Jr
|Yam
|1m01.299
|60
|R. Carlson
|Kaw
|1m03.519
450 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Lap
|1
|C. Sexton
|KTM
|52.977
|2
|J. Lawrence
|Hon
|53.233
|3
|E. Tomac
|Yam
|53.596
|4
|M. Stewart
|Hus
|53.609
|5
|J. Cooper
|Yam
|54.206
|6
|C. Webb
|Yam
|54.522
|7
|H. Lawrence
|Hon
|54.561
|8
|J. Barcia
|Gas
|54.582
|9
|D. Ferrandis
|Hon
|54.866
|10
|B. Bloss
|Bet
|55.100
|11
|J. Prado
|Kaw
|55.137
|12
|J. Robin
|Yam
|55.338
|13
|J. Savatgy
|Hon
|55.367
|14
|J. Anderson
|Kaw
|55.470
|15
|C. Nichols
|Suz
|55.696
|16
|V. Friese
|Hon
|55.762
|17
|A. Plessinger
|KTM
|55.949
|18
|M. Oldenburg
|Bet
|55.959
|19
|C. Clason
|Kaw
|56.144
|20
|J. Hill
|KTM
|56.309
|21
|K. Roczen
|Suz
|56.453
|22
|A. Politelli
|Yam
|57.060
|23
|G. Harlan
|Yam
|57.186
|24
|F. Noren
|Kaw
|57.248
|25
|M. Weltin
|Yam
|57.454
|26
|M. Harrison
|KTM
|57.677
|27
|S. McElrath
|Hon
|57.769
|28
|L. Karnow
|Kaw
|57.813
|29
|A. Rodriguez
|KTM
|57.922
|30
|H. Schlosser
|Hon
|58.495
|31
|B. Ray
|Hon
|58.600
|32
|J. Starling
|Hon
|58.685
|33
|K. Moranz
|KTM
|58.824
|34
|J. Rodbell
|Hon
|59.387
|35
|S. Meshey
|KTM
|59.481
|36
|C. Copp
|Hon
|1m00.434
|37
|J. Lesher
|Hon
|1m00.872
|38
|B. Pauli
|Kaw
|1m01.020
|39
|T. Lane
|Hon
|1m01.452
|40
|B. Piazza
|Yam
|1m02.087
|41
|J. Desimone Jr
|Hon
|1m03.005
|42
|A. Cozadd
|Hon
|1m06.680
|43
|K. Chisholm
|Hon
|1m09.467
|44
|R. Fisher
|Hon
|1m09.516
|45
|A. Nagy
|Hon
|1m10.507
|46
|D. Manhire
|Hon
|1m18.330
|47
|G. Steinke
|Hon
|1m24.806
Images by KardyPhoto