2025 AMA Supercross Championship

Round Two – Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

250 Heat One

Jo Shimoda may have broken a couple of fingers on his clutch hand during practice but that didn’t stop the Japanese 22-year-old from getting a pretty good gate in the opening 250 Heat of the night but scoring the holeshot was Jordon Smith and Jett Reynolds. Marchbanks also away well along with Ty Masterpool.

Marchbanks moved through to the lead late on lap two, and the gap between the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider and Triumph’s Smith stretched back and forth, but Marchbanks had enough speed up his sleeve to hold sway up front all the way to the chequered flag. That duo crossed the line almost ten-seconds clear of Julien Beaumuer who took third place with a clear buffer over Ty Masterpool and Jett Reynolds.

Jo Shimoda took seventh place to secure his place in the main despite his injury.

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 G. Marchbanks Kaw / 2 J. Smith Tri +0.896 3 J. Beaumer KTM +9.895 4 T. Masterpool Kaw +16.286 5 J. Reynolds Yam +18.698 6 C. Thompson Yam +19.698 7 J. Shimoda Hon +20.921 8 H. Yoder Kaw +21.984 9 P. Ross Hon +22.771 10 B. West Yam +24.665 11 M. Miller Yam +32.005 12 J. Varize KTM +33.015 13 P. Masciangelo Gas +36.343 14 D. Thury Yam +37.908 15 R. Gordon Kaw +38.126 16 S. Varola Hus +40.356 17 N. Koch KTM +40.771 18 S. Orland Yam +43.783 19 B. Davies Tri +55.988 20 B. Laninovich Hon +8 Laps

250 Heat Two

Young Kiwi Cole Davies led Michael Mosiman and Lux Turner early on while Haiden Deegan was fifth on the opening lap behind Frenchman Anthony Bourdon.

Davies kept Mosiman bay throughout the nine-lap contest while Haiden Deegan worked his way through to third place by the flag to make it a Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha 1-2-3.

Deegan had closed down his team-mates before a fall put him on the back foot and out of contention for the win.

Talon Hawkins had a big crash on the final lap while in 12th place.

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 C. Davies Yam / 2 M. Mosiman Yam +1.427 3 H. Deegan Yam +12.874 4 R. Difrancesco Gas +17.816 5 L. Turner KTM +20.172 6 A. Bourdon Yam +20.549 7 C. Schock Yam +22.659 8 G. Towers Hon +29.916 9 T. Albright Yam +33.743 10 A. Long KTM +39.826 11 D. Walsh Kaw +40.386 12 C. Jurin Yam +49.891 13 C. Harmon Yam +53.543 14 M. Sanford Kaw +55.375 15 L. MacLer Suz +55.673 16 M. Kerr Hon +1m04.289 17 T. Hawkins KTM +1 Lap 18 A. Castaneda Yam +1 Lap 19 B. Bennett Hus +3 Laps 20 K. Wise Yam +6 Laps

250 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 J. Varize KTM +55.766 2 D. Walsh Kaw +1.652 3 B. West Yam +2.356 4 N. Koch KTM +3.513 5 M. Sanford Kaw +4.231 6 S. Varola Hus +5.384 7 M. Miller Yam +6.070 8 K. Wise Yam +7.354 9 L. MacLer Suz +8.701 10 B. Bennett Hus +9.433 11 C. Jurin Yam +10.576 12 C. Harmon Yam +11.757 13 D. Thury Yam +11.763 14 B. Davies Tri +12.865 15 A. Castaneda Yam +16.471 16 M. Kerr Hon +17.138 17 R. Gordon Kaw +29.112 18 S. Orland Yam +42.654 19 A. Long KTM +DNF 20 P. Masciangelo Gas +DNF 21 T. Hawkins KTM +DNS 22 B. Laninovich Hon +DNS

250 Main

Young Kiwi Cole Davies scored the holeshot ahead of Julien Beaumer, Jordon Smith and Ryder DiFrancesco. Haiden Deegan was eighth early on and the injured Jo Shimoda in tenth.

Davies held off Beaumer until the halfway point of the race at which point Masterpool went down from seventh place, a hefty crash while challenging Shimoda for track position.

Cole Davies then had a tip-over which saw him passed by Jordon Smith, Ryder DiFrancesco and Haiden Deegan, relegating Davies to fith place.

With four-minutes left on the clock DiFrancesco made a mistake and opened the door for Deegan to take that third place. At this point of the race Beaumer led Smith by just over three-seconds with Deegan a further four-seconds back in third place. Cole Davies was fifth, Coty Schock sixth and Jo Shimoda seventh.

Beaumer went on to take a clear victory ahead of Smith with Deegan rounding out the podium.

Cole Davies is fourth ahead of Ryder DiFrancesco and Coty Shock. Shimoda seventh ahead of Marchbanks, Mosiman and Yoder.

The victory gives Beaumer (47) a five-point lead over Jordon Smith (42) heading to A2 next weekend. Jo Shimoda (40) two-points further behind and three-points ahead of Haiden Deegan (37).

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 J. Beaumer KTM +53.850 2 J. Smith Tri +3.087 3 H. Deegan Yam +5.773 4 C. Davies Yam +7.949 5 R. Difrancesco Gas +8.732 6 C. Schock Yam +16.374 7 J. Shimoda Hon +27.838 8 G. Marchbanks Kaw +30.020 9 M. Mosiman Yam +35.403 10 H. Yoder Kaw +37.571 11 A. Bourdon Yam +37.906 12 C. Thompson Yam +47.363 13 J. Reynolds Yam +49.229 14 B. West Yam +1m08.775 15 P. Ross Hon +1 Lap 16 T. Albright Yam +1 Lap 17 N. Koch KTM +1 Lap 18 G. Towers Hon +1 Lap 19 D. Walsh Kaw +2 Laps 20 J. Varize KTM +2 Laps 21 T. Masterpool Kaw +DNF 22 L. Turner KTM +DNF

250 West Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Julien Beaumer 47 2 Jordon Smith 42 3 Jo Shimoda 40 4 Haiden Deegan 37 5 Ryder Difrancesco 35 6 Cole Davies 32 7 Coty Schock 32 8 Garrett Marchbanks 27 9 Anthony Bourdon 26 10 Cole Thompson 22 11 Hunter Yoder 21 12 Michael Mosiman 20 13 Tj Albright 14 14 Parker Ross 12 15 Lux Turner 11 16 Avery Long 10 17 Jett Reynolds 9 18 Brad West 8 19 Gavin Towers 7 20 Max Miller 6 21 Nico Koch 5 22 Noah Viney 4 23 Dylan Walsh 3 24 Joshua Varize 3 25 Stilez Robertson 2

450 Heat One

Jett Lawrence scored the holeshot ahead of Cooper Webb and Jason Anderson. Webb was all over the back of Jett throughout the opening lap, however once Jett settled into his rhythm as the race progressed the defending champ pulled away. The Aussie’s fastest lap was a second quicker than Webb and Anderson, who finished behind him in that order.

Dylan Ferrandis was fourth and Malcolm Stewart fifth while Aaron Plessinger worked his way through the pack to sixth by the flag. AP showed good speed, recording the second-quickest lap of the race.

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 J. Lawrence Hon / 2 C. Webb Yam +4.982 3 J. Anderson Kaw +6.849 4 D. Ferrandis Hon +9.154 5 M. Stewart Hus +10.035 6 A. Plessinger KTM +12.311 7 J. Hill KTM +14.229 8 M. Oldenburg Bet +20.588 9 C. Nichols Suz +23.900 10 G. Harlan Yam +29.118 11 F. Noren Kaw +32.086 12 A. Politelli Yam +34.892 13 T. Lane KTM +37.415 14 K. Moranz KTM +38.264 15 K. Chisholm Suz +48.148 16 S. Meshey KTM +51.827 17 J. Rodbell Hon +55.068 18 G. Steinke Hus +1 Lap 19 H. Schlosser Hon +1 Lap 20 B. Piazza Yam +1 Lap

450 Heat Two

Eli Tomac fired out of the gates and immediately started to stretch away from the field. Second best on the opening lap was Vince Friese ahead of Joey Savatgy, Chase Sexton, Ken Roczen and Justin Barcia. A crook Hunter Lawrence was 12th early on.

Bloss and Prado were seventh and eighth respectively at half-race distance and had closed down Vince Friese, who had drifted back to sixth place after running second early on. Both Bloss and Prado ended up on the deck after tangling with Friese.

Chase Sexton worked his way forward to second place and started to reel Tomac in before the Yamaha man responded to the challenge.

Joey Savatgy was a strong third for much of the contest before being overhauled by both Ken Roczen and Justin Barcia late in the race.

Hunter Lawrence worked his way up to sixth place ahead of Justin Cooper and Vince Friese.

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 E. Tomac Yam / 2 C. Sexton KTM +4.058 3 K. Roczen Suz +13.413 4 J. Barcia Gas +15.075 5 J. Savatgy Hon +18.939 6 H. Lawrence Hon +23.421 7 J. Cooper Yam +24.590 8 V. Friese Hon +30.415 9 S. McElrath Hon +30.918 10 J. Prado Kaw +32.950 11 J. Robin Yam +37.372 12 C. Clason Kaw +42.354 13 M. Weltin Yam +49.645 14 J. Starling Gas +51.609 15 B. Ray Hon +55.390 16 L. Karnow Kaw +56.894 17 B. Bloss Bet +1 Lap 18 A. Nagy Hon +1 Lap 19 A. Rodriguez KTM +2 Laps 20 M. Harrison Kaw +8 Laps

450 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 J. Prado Kaw / 2 B. Bloss Bet +7.020 3 K. Chisholm Suz +9.089 4 K. Moranz KTM +11.868 5 T. Lane KTM +14.070 6 J. Starling Gas +14.994 7 J. Robin Yam +16.489 8 S. Meshey KTM +21.774 9 A. Politelli Yam +21.881 10 C. Clason Kaw +23.768 11 L. Karnow Kaw +29.278 12 G. Steinke Hus +30.765 13 M. Weltin Yam +31.797 14 G. Harlan Yam +33.979 15 A. Nagy Hon +39.635 16 J. Rodbell Hon +42.606 17 H. Schlosser Hon +45.676 18 B. Piazza Yam +50.656 19 A. Rodriguez KTM +54.486 20 F. Noren Kaw +55.786 21 B. Ray Hon +7 Laps 22 M. Harrison Kaw +7 Laps

450 Main

Vince Friese scored the holeshot ahead of Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen and Hunter Lawrence as Chase Sexton, Jett Lawrence and Malcolm Stewart gave chase through the opening turns. Webb made short work of Friese, who was also quickly passed by Hunter Lawrence as the Australian moved up to second place.

KTM team-mates Chase Sexton and Aaron Plessinger went down together late on the opening lap and lost a number of positions before they were back up and running. Sexton lost the front and left Plessinger with nowhere to go, the pair relegated to the back of the field with 19-minutes left on the clock and plenty of work to do.

Roczen briefly got the better of Hunter Lawrence for second place only for the under the weather Aussie to fire right back through to that second place. Meanwhile Cooper Webb was pulling away up front…

Jett Lawrence was not making much progress early on. The defending champ passed by Eli Tomac on lap three, who then also stole fourth from Malcolm Stewart. Jett Lawrence took fifth from Stewart on the following lap.

Roczen eventually managed to break away from Hunter, who was then also caught and passed by Tomac. Jett Lawrence moved ahead of Hunter with 15-minutes left on the clock to take that fourth place. Tomac and Roczen were starting to reel in Webb.

Tomac got the better of Roczen with 12-minutes left on the clock. Next target his team-mate Cooper Webb. Tomac was all over the back of Webb in no time. Roczen was keeping them in sight while closing in from behind in a quest to join that party was Jett Lawrence…

Jett took third place from Roczen just before the halfway mark and in no time was on the back of Tomac and Webb. At times over the following lap Webb, Tomac and Lawrence were almost line-abreast. Eventually Tomac and Jett broke away from Webb and it was on! Tomac had the wood on Jett though and went on to take the victory as both threaded their way through traffic, putting everyone from 14th place back a lap down. Tomac scored the fastest lap of the race, half-a-second quicker than Jett.

Once he had been passed by Tomac and Jett, Cooper Webb lost a lot of ground and started to come under attack from Ken Roczen, Hunter Lawrence and Chase Sexton. Webb held on for that third place though, taking the flag 18-seconds behind Tomac and Jett. Roczen claimed fourth a few bike lengths behind Webb and 1.5-seconds clear of Hunter Lawrence, who just managed to keep a charging Chase Sexton at bay. The round one winner coming from 20th all the way through to sixth.

Eli Tomac heads to A2 next weekend with the championship lead but it is tight at the top. Tomac (42) leads Sexton (41) by a single point with Roczen (40) a single point further back in third. Cooper Webb has 38-points, Jett 32 and Justin Barcia 30.

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval 1 E. Tomac Yam / 2 J. Lawrence Hon +1.518 3 C. Webb Yam +18.518 4 K. Roczen Suz +19.632 5 H. Lawrence Hon +21.041 6 C. Sexton KTM +21.631 7 M. Stewart Hus +32.915 8 J. Barcia Gas +37.015 9 D. Ferrandis Hon +42.720 10 J. Savatgy Hon +44.148 11 J. Cooper Yam +48.667 12 J. Prado Kaw +54.968 13 J. Anderson Kaw +1m08.668 14 J. Hill KTM +1 Lap 15 V. Friese Hon +1 Lap 16 B. Bloss Bet +1 Lap 17 S. McElrath Hon +1 Lap 18 C. Nichols Suz +1 Lap 19 M. Oldenburg Bet +2 Laps 20 K. Chisholm Suz +2 Laps 21 K. Moranz KTM +2 Laps 22 A. Plessinger KTM +DNF

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Eli Tomac 42 2 Chase Sexton 41 3 Ken Roczen 40 4 Cooper Webb 38 5 Jett Lawrence 32 6 Justin Barcia 30 7 Jason Anderson 29 8 Hunter Lawrence 28 9 Malcolm Stewart 27 10 Justin Cooper 26 11 Justin Hill 22 12 Jorge Prado 18 13 Shane McElrath 14 14 Vince Friese 14 15 Aaron Plessinger 13 16 Dylan Ferrandis 13 17 Joey Savatgy 13 18 Mitchell Oldenburg 9 19 Benny Bloss 6 20 Mitchell Harrison 5 21 Colt Nichols 4 22 Freddie Noren 4 23 Kyle Chisholm 4 24 Ryan Breece 3 25 Kevin Moranz 1

250 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Lap 1 H. Deegan Yam 52.848 2 J. Beaumer KTM 53.142 3 M. Mosiman Yam 53.229 4 J. Shimoda Hon 53.725 5 R. Difrancesco Gas 53.912 6 J. Smith Tri 53.957 7 C. Davies Yam 54.043 8 T. Masterpool Kaw 54.279 9 C. Schock Yam 54.410 10 G. Marchbanks Kaw 54.456 11 A. Bourdon Yam 54.882 12 J. Reynolds Yam 54.998 13 D. Walsh Kaw 55.151 14 C. Thompson Yam 55.172 15 T. Hawkins KTM 55.439 16 H. Yoder Kaw 55.585 17 L. Turner KTM 55.586 18 P. Ross Hon 55.686 19 T. Albright Yam 55.913 20 D. Thury Yam 55.966 21 G. Towers Hon 56.115 22 R. Gordon Kaw 56.176 23 A. Long KTM 56.267 24 M. Miller Yam 56.503 25 C. Jurin Yam 56.580 26 N. Koch KTM 56.655 27 K. Wise Yam 56.865 28 B. Davies Tri 57.009 29 M. Kerr Hon 57.026 30 B. West Yam 57.040 31 B. Bennett Hus 57.266 32 B. Laninovich Hon 57.283 33 L. MacLer Suz 57.304 34 P. Masciangelo Gas 57.358 35 M. Sanford Kaw 57.413 36 S. Orland Yam 57.430 37 C. Harmon Yam 57.436 38 S. Varola Hus 57.505 39 A. Castaneda Yam 57.711 40 J. Varize KTM 57.782 41 S. Wennerstrom KTM 57.789 42 J. Greco Kaw 58.003 43 B. Spangle Yam 58.179 44 N. Viney Hon 58.286 45 D. Harriman KTM 58.318 46 C. Howell Yam 58.373 47 K. Lewis Gas 58.423 48 D. Cunha Hus 58.450 49 W. Mattson Yam 58.574 50 D. Hepp Hon 58.592 51 K. Epperson Hon 58.987 52 C. Biese Kaw 59.047 53 T. Freehill KTM 59.128 54 R. Hailey III Yam 59.209 55 H. Robinson Yam 59.333 56 K. Visger Hon 59.397 57 J. Aragaki Hus 59.597 58 J. Beeland Tri 1:00.150 59 D. Pulley Jr Yam 1m01.299 60 R. Carlson Kaw 1m03.519

450 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Lap 1 C. Sexton KTM 52.977 2 J. Lawrence Hon 53.233 3 E. Tomac Yam 53.596 4 M. Stewart Hus 53.609 5 J. Cooper Yam 54.206 6 C. Webb Yam 54.522 7 H. Lawrence Hon 54.561 8 J. Barcia Gas 54.582 9 D. Ferrandis Hon 54.866 10 B. Bloss Bet 55.100 11 J. Prado Kaw 55.137 12 J. Robin Yam 55.338 13 J. Savatgy Hon 55.367 14 J. Anderson Kaw 55.470 15 C. Nichols Suz 55.696 16 V. Friese Hon 55.762 17 A. Plessinger KTM 55.949 18 M. Oldenburg Bet 55.959 19 C. Clason Kaw 56.144 20 J. Hill KTM 56.309 21 K. Roczen Suz 56.453 22 A. Politelli Yam 57.060 23 G. Harlan Yam 57.186 24 F. Noren Kaw 57.248 25 M. Weltin Yam 57.454 26 M. Harrison KTM 57.677 27 S. McElrath Hon 57.769 28 L. Karnow Kaw 57.813 29 A. Rodriguez KTM 57.922 30 H. Schlosser Hon 58.495 31 B. Ray Hon 58.600 32 J. Starling Hon 58.685 33 K. Moranz KTM 58.824 34 J. Rodbell Hon 59.387 35 S. Meshey KTM 59.481 36 C. Copp Hon 1m00.434 37 J. Lesher Hon 1m00.872 38 B. Pauli Kaw 1m01.020 39 T. Lane Hon 1m01.452 40 B. Piazza Yam 1m02.087 41 J. Desimone Jr Hon 1m03.005 42 A. Cozadd Hon 1m06.680 43 K. Chisholm Hon 1m09.467 44 R. Fisher Hon 1m09.516 45 A. Nagy Hon 1m10.507 46 D. Manhire Hon 1m18.330 47 G. Steinke Hon 1m24.806

