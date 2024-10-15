2025 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup

The bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup (OJC) is entering its last weeks of accepting applications for aspiring young motorcycle racers aged between 11 and under-16 to join the grid in 2025.

Managed by Motorcycling Australia (MA) and supported by FIM Oceania, Oceania Junior Cup is an official Road to MotoGP program where riders compete on identical Yamaha R15 machines that will be brought into use from next season.

Awarded with championship status from season 2024, the program is endorsed by Dorna Sports – the commercial rights holders of MotoGP – and is aimed at developing young riders with on-track coaching and media training. This provides opportunities to be selected to compete in international competitions such as the Asia Talent Cup and Red Bull Rookies Cup, a stage which OJC competitors of previous years had progressed to.

Many riders across MotoGP and Moto2 developed their race craft through various Road to MotoGP programs, with every permanent rider in Moto3 having raced in a series on the Road to MotoGP. This includes Jacob Roulstone, a competitor in the inaugural season of OJC in 2019, who is in his debut season with the Red Bull Tech3 team in Moto3 and will be racing this weekend at Phillip Island.

The coaching expertise provided by OJC is high level as riders are tutored by Garry McCoy, a five-time Grand Prix winner, which includes three in the premier class – during a spectacular career in the world championship paddock.

Who can apply: Competitors aged between 11 to under 16 years of age (as of January 1st, 2025) can register their interest to receive further details regarding the 2025 season

What’s included for 2025: Entries for rounds of the program Garage space at each round Loan of a race-prepped Yamaha R15 Transportation of the race-prepped Yamaha R15 to each event Pre-event service of the race-prepped Yamaha R15 and onsite technical support at each event New race tyres for each round (wets when required) Complete racing gear supplied including OJC signature leathers, helmet, boots and gloves – and it’s all yours to keep OJC team uniform



For more information and to apply, click here.